Comey Using Clinton Defense – Leaker Says:”No memo was given to me was marked ‘classified'”…

You just can’t make this stuff up. Yesterday it was revealed that several of fired FBI Director James Comey memos contained classified information:
(Via The Hill) More than half of the memos former FBI Director James Comey wrote as personal recollections of his conversations with President Trump about the Russia investigation have been determined to contain classified information, according to interviews with officials familiar with the documents.
This revelation raises the possibility that Comey broke his own agency’s rules and ignored the same security protocol that he publicly criticized Hillary Clinton over in the waning days of the 2016 presidential election. (link)
This latest report is contrary to James Comey’s prior assertion that he specifically wrote the memos about his contact and communication with President Trump to avoid containing classified information.
Today, the recipient of at least one of the leaked memos, Daniel Richman, claims the memo leaked to him by FBI Director Comey, with the specific intention to leak to the New York Times, did not contain markings designating the memo as “classified”:
(Via CNN) The Columbia University Law School professor and confidant of former FBI Director James Comey refuted a charge by President Donald Trump and his advocates in the media Monday: that Comey shared classified information with journalists.
Daniel Richman, with whom Comey shared at least one memo — the contents of which Richman shared with New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt — said President Trump was simply wrong.
“No memo was given to me that was marked ‘classified,'” Daniel Richman told CNN. “No memo was passed on to the Times.” Richman did share the contents of one memo, he said, but “the substance of the memo passed on to the Times was not marked classified and to my knowledge remains unclassified.” (link)
This Comey defense strategy is the same pattern used in the initial claims by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when she attempted to defend herself against accusations the content of her unsecured email set-up did not contain documents marked “classified”. A defense later proven to be entirely false by…. wait for it… yup, James Comey.
You just can’t make this stuff up.
Prescient Trump?
I would imagine there are many FBI agents who actually possess integrity who are disgusted and embarrassed about Comey’s tenure with the FBI. How many of them have talked to Sessions or Trump about things they have witnessed nut we don’t know about it? For that matter, how many subordinate agents will share what they know about Comey with the new FBI Director? We will have to wait and see. Trump’s plan is working flawlessly as this investigation is in the process of U-turning around on the dims. Also, I am hearing rumblings about the legitimacy of the DNC hack by a foreign entity. The word is that download speeds indicate that the files were transferred locally to a flash drive, not over the internet as the dims proclaim. There is speculation that Gucifer 2.0 is a DNC plant. This is really getting good. Time to make a fresh batch of popcorn!
I’ve thought the same thing. This is how crooked Comey is willing to be IN PUBLIC. Think how crooked he must be behind closed doors!
There are a lot of laws about classified information handling. And a HUGE amount of those laws detail all of the reasons a person may got to jail. And every handler of classified information knows this “it wasn’t marked classified” argument does NOT hold water. Originators of classified information know based on content alone. This “not marked classified” simply preys on and appeals to the most ignorant and naive of people. I have held security clearances in the military and as a civilian. The standards are roughly the same even if the terms are different. This is why “intent” had long since been written out of most of the laws used to prosecute people.
For the millionth time:
It is not the MARKING that renders a document as ‘classified’. It’s the CONTENT. Comey, who would like to be known as ‘intelligent’, KNOWS this. Like Gramma Clinton, he’s parsing words to fool the ignorant.
Comey got paid to know what ‘classified’ information is, and isn’t. LIAR. DISSEMBLER. WEASEL.
Called the “Choir boy” defense wouldn’t ya say?
Reading comprehension issues? Competency issues? Clearly Comey is/was unfit to perform the duty he was sworn to undertake.
Comey said during the testimony, that when he left Trump Tower after speaking with President Trump, he specifically said he wrote the ‘notes’ on a secured FBI computer he had with him.
I’ve never caught why people don’t make a bigger deal of that. He offered under oath that he wrote the notes on the meeting, on a secure, confidential laptop that belonged to the FBI.
It’s a f’kin swamp
toxic swamp hopefully.
Here’s the Roger Stoneish version, if I were Roger Stone, I would say that the reason Comey is using this defense, is because he’s trying to argue ignorance of the law. So, since that was HIllary’s argument, and he found her uh… non-prosecuteable, he’s using the same excuse this time so he can claim he should be non-prosecuteable.
it covers his ass on both cases… unfortunately though anybody else should be willing to prosecute both of them, ignorance of the law not being a good defense and all.
It’s hard for me to explain what I mean.
Comey is trying to act like he didn’t know, that if it’s not marked Confidential, that it could still be confidential.
So that’s why he left Hillary off the hook, at the time, his own ignorance of THAT law… not that he didn’t know they were confidential, but that he didn’t know items not marked confidential could still BE confidential.
By saying the same about this, it makes him look like he consistently does not realize this. So down the road, he can avoid prosecution in both areas (the Hillary matter, and his own matter).
Here is Comey’s problem:
1) Jeff Sessions is the AG not Loretta “Lets go Hot” Lynch
2) Our Lion is the President and not Barry from Hawaii
HRC is cursing up a storm in the woods today because Comey is tying his anchor to her meaning BOTH will pay the price!
The Dims’ homey Comey is full of baloney.
(Sorry about bringing out the 11 year-old in me for a moment.)
his black hat keeps getting blacker
I’d say the fear of consequences is growing.
The problem is simple, it’s lawyers, they are have been and will be the “swamp”! The most insufferable selfless bastards on earth, “laws are made by lawyers for lawyers “
The dots are starting to be connected! AG Sessions is starting to put the pieces to the puzzle together. I have no doubt that there will be a price to pay for former FBI Director, James Comey. Once this POS is taken in, the house of cards will begin to drop! There is a greater chance that James Comey commits suicide with 2 bullets to the back of his head now that this came out!
The anticipation of Death is far worse than death itself!
From the article linked above:
But when the seven memos Comey wrote regarding his nine conversations with Trump about Russia earlier this year were shown to Congress in recent days, the FBI claimed all were, in fact, deemed to be government documents.
Four of the memos had markings making clear they contained information classified at the secret or confidential level, according to officials directly familiar with the matter.
I wrote this in the previous thread about the Wray hearing on Wednesday.
WOW this is huge! It is amazing that this man was nominated about a month ago but you hardly hear a word about him. Even the day our President tweeted that he selected Mr. Wray to head the FBI, the next day was the Comey testimony so it went unchallenged in the MSM or among the Democrats. Now out of left field we get this wonderful news. In the time since our President’s tweet, Comey has completely destroyed all his credibility and had our Lion sent this tweet out today:
This will be the beginning of the end for the Clintons and many more of the RATS in D.C. HRC will no longer be called a pathological liar because her comment will ring true for the world to see.
If that fu..king bastard wins, we all hang from nooses!
Ahhh, yes…thanks to Trump, we are ON TO THE BASTARDS!
Comey set the precedent. Now he just convinces Mueller there was no intent (*done*) and this is a nothing burger.
It’s already been proven the statute language (which says nothing about intent) is fungible and therefore meaningless.
I would imagine releasing official “memos” of conversations with the President Of the United States done on FBI computers and leaked to a person with no security clearance who then gives it to a Newspaper could be considered “classified “
I love how trump fingered comey as a leaker with his “tapes” tweet and goaded him into lying about why he became a leaker
Comey: I am a leaker… therefore I leak! You knew what I was when you first pick up the pipe to fix the leak….leakers gonna leak bro….
Reason number 425 WHY President Trump sacked his lying arse. I now think he coached Hillary on the usage of the wording ” marked classified/Unmarked” nonsense. If the Head of the FBI does not understand the difference between classified information and unclassified material he is a idiot..it matters not WHO sends out classified information- it is a friggen crime !!!!!
Boy Scout…. my stair stepping ass……
( rant off )
Go StingWray
Just about everything Comey is involved in with regard to national security has been a continuous barrage of slaps to the face for those of us who have held security clearances, We were all summarily briefed, threatened, then debriefed by our superiors yet we all followed the rules. Here we have the director of the most powerful LEO in the US leaking private conversions with the President of the United States! UNREAL!!!
So Comey should be in handcuffs…
But I daresay FBI director will say… we don’t want to get involved since this stuff is part of the whole Mueller “Special Council” investigation
And of course Mueller will say that Comey Memos are NOT part of his “Muh Russia” brief since this is way outside Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Nobody will even pursue an investigation of Comey.
Just as well? Comey is just as innocent as Hillary. And Hillary was “exonerated” 🙂
Hillary was given a stay of execution…..
I find the article is not about Comey but about the recipient of the memos.
This story isn’t “really” about Comey ATM – it’s about Daniel Richman.
Daniel Richman is setting up HIS OWN defense ( “I didn’t know it was classified – it wasn’t marked” ).
I didn’t think of it that way but you are absolutely right…
Toothpaste is out of the tube….but you are correct this is all CYA Dinner Theater…..
It’s a broken record that won’t stop. They get caught, play stupid, and nobody has the balls to do anything except hold dog and pony hearings with no end results. It’s old and patience is gone.
