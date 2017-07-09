Turkey Retreats From Paris Climate Treaty…

Posted on July 9, 2017 by

Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan admits the only reason for being in the Paris Climate Treaty was to get money from the U.S. and other more wealthy nations.  Now that the U.S. has pulled out of the treaty, there’s no reason to expect the financial benefits.

Proving yet again, for the eleventyth time, that the entire construct of the Paris Climate Treaty had nothing to do with the actual climate (ie. weather), and everything to do with economic wealth distribution.

(Reuters)  The U.S. decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement means Turkey is less inclined to ratify the deal because the U.S. move jeopardizes compensation promised to developing countries, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Erdogan was speaking at the G20 summit in Germany where leaders from the world’s leading economies broke with U.S. President Donald Trump over climate policy, following his announcement last month that he was withdrawing from the accord.

Erdogan said that when Turkey signed the accord France had promised that Turkey would be eligible for compensation for some of the financial costs of compliance.

“So we said if this would happen, the agreement would pass through parliament. But otherwise it won’t pass,” Erdogan told a news conference, adding that parliament had not yet approved it.

“Therefore, after this step taken by the United States, our position steers a course towards not passing this from the parliament,” he said.  (link)

11 Responses to Turkey Retreats From Paris Climate Treaty…

  wheatietoo says:
    July 9, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    The whole thing was a Scam…with us as the victim.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  essential liberties says:
    July 9, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Can we just kick this jack@ss out of NATO already? All of this strategery just feels like peeling a band-aid off ever so slowly… so tortuous…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  M33 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Youuuuuuu betcha!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Budman says:
    July 9, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    How dare he put $oney above our beloved Paris Climate accord?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Melanie Melancon says:
    July 9, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    An honest greedy leader with hands out for US money. Wonder if the MSM will mention it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  lvdancer says:
    July 9, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    LOL They make a lot of "honest mistakes," don't they!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Frank says:
    July 9, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    The world has providers and consumers. Workers and customers. Adults and children. Americans and the UN.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  napoleon32 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Merkel: "Erdogan, you FOOL! You're not supposed to admit it's a scam!"

    Like

    Reply
  MaineCoon says:
    July 9, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    In the picture is Erdogan at a masquerade party or medieval knights event?

    Like

    Reply

