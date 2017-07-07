President Trump and First Lady Melania Attend Concert at G20…

Posted on July 7, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump and President Trump pose for a G20 group picture prior to attending a philharmonic concert in Hamburg Germany.  Host Angela Merkel has selected Beethoven’s 9th Symphony (ends with Ode to Joy) as she hopes to spread her vision with “a hymn to humanity, peace and international understanding.”

.

*Note* There is a coordinated effort by global political leftists (control entities within multinationals and political constructs) to physically position Emmanuel Macron next to President Trump at every opportunity.  This is a structurally coordinated effort to enlarge the presence of Macron as an oppositional entity to the looming and dominant presence (figurative and literal) of U.S. President Donald Trump.

  2. smiley says:
    July 7, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    meanwhile, out in the hostile streets of Hamburg, the humanity is anything but peace & understanding.

    glad to see Melania made it safely out of the hotel (finally).

  3. Johnny Bravo says:
    July 7, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    How come PJT is second row?

