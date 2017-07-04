U.S. Officials Confirm North Korea Missile Test Was Successful ICBM Launch…

U.S. Officials are now confirming the North Korean missile test was an intercontinental ballistic missile.
The ICBM, which is believed to be “two-stage,” officials said, would have a range of at least 3,500 miles, and thus be capable of reaching Alaska. (NBC link)
This launch represents another escalation by Kim Jung-Un in his ongoing quest for long-range intercontinental ballistic nuclear missiles. The ICBM test is another in a series of violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions banning the launches, and is simultaneously a slap in the face to Chinese President Xi Jinping who is presumably trying to get North Korea to back down.
China’s support of North Korea will become even more of an issue with the increased escalations. Understanding the perspective of President Donald Trump toward these events, we would/should anticipate a series of economic actions by the U.S. administration against China.
The U.S. cannot focus exclusively on North Korea, their enablers must be targeted for corrective leverage. Economic sanctions can increase internal regional pressure.
There is a solid argument to be made, and personally I would agree with it, that a change in China’s MFN (Most Favored Nation) trade status, an economic position they cherish and lobby extensively to retain, may now be the next phase to get behaviors to change.
(Via Reuters) North Korea state television showed a large truck painted in military camouflage carrying the missile. It was identical to one a U.N. sanctions panel has said was “most likely” converted from a Chinese timber truck.
Since 2006, U.N. sanctions have banned the shipment of military hardware to North Korea. But control of equipment and vehicles that have “dual-use” military and civilian applications has been far less stringent.
The vehicle was imported from China and declared for civilian use by the North Korean foreign ministry, according to a 2013 report by the U.N. panel. Tuesday’s launch was the first time the truck had been seen in a military field operation in pictures published in state media. (link)
Donald Trump has expressly viewed the problem with North Korea through the prism of economic engagement with China. It’s time to put the perspective into action and begin a process of punishing China for their enabling of North Korea.
President Trump has stroked the panda fur, and given Xi Jinping every opportunity to extend his massive influence toward a positive outcome. Unfortunately China has not taken severe enough action to curtail the North Korean threat.
Therefore it is time to end the niceties and take a more deliberate an consequential approach toward China. Perhaps beginning by the removal of China’s coveted MFN trade status, and then work further toward ever increasing economic action until Xi Jinping realizes his best economic outcome is to curtail the Kim Jung-Un regime once and for all.
Market economics, as punishment for hostile action, while costly, are much more less expensive (in every way) than a war.
Begin boycotting China. Yes, that means U.S. companies, looking at you Apple, need to be direct targets also. Nothing will change until something changes.
Leverage. Trump has it and knows how to use it. It really is refreshing having Pros working for you after an 8 yrs of amateur hours.
8 years? Try since President Reagan. That would be since 1989, After 1989 the world globalist took over in the USA with the election of Bush and continued until the present day. The election of President Trump signaled a giant step backwards for globalist designs. Thank God for President Trump!
Alleluia and Amen 🙏
Or maybe even 16 years……or more
True.
China will only act decisively when the incentives to do so far outweigh the incentives to do nothing. They know this and Trump and his generals know this. Basically, any overt military act on the part of the US ought to include forcing open the border between China and N. Korea and causing a huge population shift as several million starving N. Koreans
cross into China. Right now China support N. Korea to prevent just that sort thing from happening.
Does anyone not imagine the end if this is the end of N.Korea? Kim Jong Un is the incarnation of a comic book villain. He stands for nothing beyond himself and the country beneath him are, for inexplicable reasons, following their orders.
President Trump will keep giving China chances to stop N.Korea now until even the left are going to say “Why isn’t President Trump doing anything about this?!” Then he will do something about it for which they will call to impeach… again…
The citizens do nothing because of the fear of death and torture.
It is really that simple.
Just like Orwell’s 1984. No different.
None of this is easy… that is why a strong economy in the U.S. is so very important… dealing from strength in that sense is so necessary for some of DJT’s strategies.
And Kim’s standing million man armed forces who are under his sole command helps
M33,
I am just finishing reading 1984, for the first time in many,many years.
It really is quite an incredible read. Terms like the Ministry of Truth and that they were in perpetual wars. Amazing really, and a little unnerving.
A great read for any that may not have come across it.
Excellent, Sundance, thank you.
“country beneath him are, for inexplicable reasons, following their orders”…Kim Jong is as evil as Stalin, and his country is terrified of him, look what they did to our student for stealing of their propaganda piece, you cannot imagine what he do to his own people, who try ANYTHING…His people cannot do anything…Our only hope is China.
Slight correction, China’s only hope is us.
I don’t know about that…China and Russia much closer then we and China…Russia giving to China part of Siberia…It is slowly continues for a few years…Russian people don’t like it, but they still support Putin.
I may be thinking like a crazy, but would it not be possible to drop a MOAB on this insane leader and not have a lot of collateral damage either, as was done in Syria?
North Korea has a decent size Air Force , MOAB needs to be dropped by a slow moving cargo plane . It’d probably be shot down as soon as it crossed the boarder .
Spot on, Daniel.
IDK if the North Korean people are innocent. I do know their country is our enemy. My Grandpa was in the Korean War. The Chinese are not our friends either. I know because my Grandpa was there. That is a first person account.
Secondly, long before President Trump ran for office he talked about how China was taking advantage of us. It doesn’t deviate from his message at all to let this play out. Economic strategy is the hallmark of the Trump agenda.
China may not understand right from wrong; however, China does understand money.
Said for a time, this is all China, no economy, no weapons without China.
My opinion, or guess, China is using N Korea as a testing grounds for weapons, this along with the SChina seas, part of an over-all plan, If N Korea is destroyed OK, they are traditional enemies anyway,
That was always the plan and why China bribed Clinton to sabotage the USA. They almost suceeded in hamstring the USA so that a world take over by Communist China was the outcome.
Europe is dead, invaded by Islam. Australia and Canada are strangled by Political Correctness and allowing in Islam too.
Russia does not stand a chance against China with out help.
If we had 8 years of Hitlery the US would be dead with no way to prevent a take over of one sort or another. Even with Trump the USA is militarily very weak thanks to Obummer.
Our only saving grace is China thought they had another 4 to 8 years to prepare so at this point it depends on wether China wants to make a move now when the USA is most vulnerable or wait til they are more ready.
THIS is the real reason for MUH Russia. A Trump – Putin alliance would make China back down and the globalist were hoping to salvage their plans.
“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution… democracy is a poor political system for fighting global warming. Communist China is the best model.” — Christiana Figueres, disciple of Al Gore, and Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention
United Nations climate chief Christiana Figueres said that democracy is a poor political system for fighting global warming. Communist China, she says, is the best model.
Don’t forget Maurice Strong the Father of Global Warming and chair of the First Earth Summit, ran to China after he got caught in fraud. Al Gore and his mentor Armand Hammer were very pro China too.
Apr 21, 1982 … “Two years ago, Deng Xiaoping of China said to Dr. Armand Hammer, “You were a friend of Lenin. You must come to China and help us, too!”
Al Gore also spent a lot of time in China.
Great comment.
“Begin boycotting China. Yes, that means U.S. companies, …”
I for one am all in for this. Just about everything, and I mean everything, you pick up to buy nowadays is made in China. It is absolutely heartbreaking and sickening. So many U.S. companies sold out to China and it is so sad to see. This would be a great way to put the pressure on China and to clean them out of making products for the U.S., at least some, if not many.
LikeLiked by 14 people
This is where the President just played a great move with India. The President and Rex can probably triangulate against China with India and the Philippines and …. da da da….. Russia. Just watch. We have cards to play… we have alliances to repair and ones to nurture. It could be one big happy time, with trade and international hot spots cooled… but… the adults need to do some work. Iran and North Korea. Turkey and Pakistan. Those four countries are causing all the geopolitical trouble in the world that need attention in the next 10 years.
Iran is being boxed in as we speak by new Saudi/Egypt/Jordan alliance
Norks.. China and to a small extent Russia.
Pakistan is directly tied to the instability of Afghanistan.
Turkey is destabilizing Europe with immigrants and has weird ideas of the Otto-Emp II.
I think the key is Russia and India. Seriously.
You, sir, are a strategic thinker. Russia not only boxes in China from one side, but Turkey from the other. We of course eventually must get Turkey out of NATO. And of course India and China are traditional enemies.
Not sure India is on the enemies list
India is a player not so much a threat. Economically a player but not militarily.
As are India and Pakistan.
China needs to feel the pressure from more than just the U.S. China has become Africa’s largest trading partner. China has its tentacles everywhere. It’s time for the United Nations to put up or shut up. Either they help to end this threat to world stability now or disband completely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
>”It’s time for the United Nations to put up or shut up”
????!!!
You really expect the UN to do anything??!
I am assuming this is a rhetorical statement.
I believe this matter is of such world consequence that if the U.N. fails to be of help, then the administration will be totally justified (and will have popular support at home for it) in pulling all U.S. funds from the organization and threatening a total withdrawal from the organization.
That’s what I meant by put up or shut up. The U.N. power brokers won’t take that risk.
i see your point. Fair enough. However, I think
a) The UN is so far gone ideologically that it is incapable of doing anything meaningful. I mean, the UN is now effectively ISIS is US!
b) What can the UN actually do? Short of the UN ALL agreeing that war in necessary and preparing to invade – which will never happen – what can the UN actually do? North Korea is about as isolated as it is possible to get.
Nothing will change until something changes!
It could also reach Hawaii!!
Home of the “Arizona Memorial”
THAT would be a change!!
Imho
Hello Seattle Socialists.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Gee thanks a lot Howie. I’ve seen the launch failures the NoKo’s made. They’ll probably hit Oregon instead. Guess I’m gonna buy a wooden desk to hide under like we had in elementary school.
Those were the days, hiding under our school desks from a nuclear holocaust. Not the fireworks I want this 4th……
Boy, that brought back chilling memories, Donna.
Drop drills! I used to bang my knees – as well as being petrified of nuclear attack. Anyone remember the last Friday of the month air raid siren tests?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
I can’t see how this is going to end well…..
To borrow a quote…..From China’s point of view, NK is a SOB, but at least it’s their SOB. I can’t imagine China wants a single united Korea that is aligned with the U.S.
Any type of attack on NK will result in massive casualties in Seoul.
Is surgical removal of the leadership via a covert mission the answer? Minimise casualties….but then what….? A power vacuum.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMO there will never be a peaceful transfer of power in N. Korea. If Kim is assassinated then power would be assumed by one of the generals. There are no generals who would change the policy of N.K. The power chance would only take leadership from one family and place it in another family. Total power is the all any of the people at the top desire. The only way to bring about a useful nation is for South Korea to merge the north and become one nation under a democratic government. This would mean a war. China would side with North Korea as it did during the Korean conflict in the 1950’s. The other option would be for China to assume control over N.K. and merge N.K. into the China state.
I have had a wild wild fantasy…
If the US were to send in a team for a covert assassination attempt then why not go one more crazy and… kidnap the SOB!!!
If Kim were taken alive he would be shown NOT to be a God and throw North Korea into a state of confusion but without a power vacuum. Mr Kim could be returned as leader of North Korea but as a mortal! No need for regime change but Kim would be a broken man and the country would have to reform.
Of course, the teleport would have to be invented first….
“He Broke Me”
The problem is, living under a brutal dictator has left the people very warped. If an article I read a while back is true, they lost their humanity. They are very self-centered and will scarifice others in the family to survive.
This was the article:
http://nationalpost.com/full-comment/jonathan-kay-on-escape-from-camp-14-a-shocking-expose-of-north-koreas-horrific-gulags/wcm/3e9709cf-48e4-462f-995f-f091dcaa04b3
The Chinese/orientals have never really had a high regard for human life or human freedom.
Sundance, if the card is played to pull MFN status from China, how do you see that playing out economics wise? Would that unleash a torrent of companies scrambling to come back to the US? How would that status change affect the economics of American companies shipping their goods back to the States?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They would be screwed. There is no way China would let any of them leave. Commies don’t change their spots.
China would quickly nationalize and seize the assets.
As far as I am concerned FINE, let them. That was China’s eventual plan to begin with. Of course the seizing of those assets means we can the write off ALL debt owed to China AND seize the assets of China here in the USA…
CHECK MATE!
Launched from an At-Sea platform.
A large stable platform…
Similar to a “container” ship.
Call me crazy.
But, Desperate Times…
LikeLiked by 2 people
bet Lil Crazy Kim has done seen this..
Thank You crossthread42.
With WWW. I fear many have.
Ayn Rand — ‘We can ignore reality, but we cannot ignore the consequences of ignoring reality.’
Folks have been gaining ground on US. (Covertly)
“Some” have passed US… (With all their new found wealth. Pallets of it.. imho)…
like we were tied to a tree.
Thanks to oh, we have NEW Carriers that can not launch aircraft;
Soldiers without the required equipment; Aircraft and equipment without Quality replacement parts. ETC.
DARPA been busy! As have many.
Not trying to alarm!!
It is what it is.
I told you so yesterday.
Sooner or later there WILL be a shooting war with NK. It is going to be BAD for SK and probably Japan… but it’s inevitable
I would opt for SOONER.. .. exact time chosen by Trump… massive and preemptive.
Actually, a very public offer of American weaponry, up to and including nukes to Japan and Korea could instigate major puckerage on China, Russia and North Koreas part.
LikeLiked by 4 people
IMHO it would be better to plan and engage with massive strike on all parts of NK simultaneously. I would probably stop short of employing US nukes (initially)… but every other weapon including as many MOABS as are in stock on the night.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m not familiar with South Korea. What sort of civil defense systems do they have beyond 35,000 American troops? I did think, for some reason, the Army and Marines are quite gung-ho. Could be wrong on that though.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Won’t stop 100,000 artillery shells raining down on Seoul. Even if we do a preemptive strike we could not take out enough of his artillery so Seoul is screwed. Therefore we get blamed. There is no good option here unless Little Fat Boy strikes South Korea first. South Korean military is very robust. They understand the threat and are prepared.
I think my point is….
The 100,000 shells on Seoul is going to happen regardless. Better to be in control ahead of time rather than after. ONE artillery shell on Seoul is too many, but I imagine it will be much much less than 100K if the artillery is hit with massive strike BEFORE they fire the first shell.
I would say the SAME SAME applies to Iran.
In that case it can still be done BEFORE they acquire nukes.
See my post below! I predict the exact time for such a conflict that will do massive destruction to NK and their military all in one place.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In sad hindsight I regret all of the recent wars and regime changes. Despots in charge of low IQ nations is fine by me.. at least they control their own savages within their own borders. The TRIGGER is if/when the savagery can leak out and impinge in a major way on the civilized world. Essentially NUKES is the trigger that warrants military intervention. Hence NK and Iran. (and it’s a shame Pakistan got away on us)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Neil Young – Hawks and Doves
I’d put money on Kim being dead within the year.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Last night I wrote the following on the thread SD posted about this missile launch. Fellow Treeper, rf121, pushed back. The fact that we now know this missile could hit Alaska, time is truly running out. It is not out President’s fault that nothing was done during the Clinton, Bush and Obama administration that has allowed NK to be on the cusp of sending a nuclear bomb to the US. If the sanctions SD speaks about doesn’t do the trick, April 2018 may mean the beginning and the end of this regime that wants to BLOW US off the face of the earth. Casualties suck but at what point do American lives supersede those casualties in Asia?
From the article linked above:
Missile scientist and security expert David Wright earlier wrote in a blog update that the missile “would need to fly on a very highly lofted trajectory to have such a long flight time” and could have a possible maximum range of 4,160 miles — enough to put Alaska within range.
And it comes three months after the regime paraded its military might in a massive public parade. That latest test-launch could help answer the question of what was in canisters seen on display during the April 17 event.
I think the next time NK does one of their military parades where they march their weapons and military personnel on their streets in Pyongyang, our President and Secretary Mattie should bomb the living sh…t out of them! Throw 5 to 6 MOABs at them simultaneously! Yes there will be large numbers of civilian deaths but we would completely neutralize them and kill Fat Man and many of his generals. This is getting to the point all options have to be considered. Our President can say he did everything to get this done diplomatically but it just wasn’t meant to be. You will have your normal outcry from the Left and MSM but many Americans will thank him for neutralizing NK once and for all.
Reply
rf121 says:
July 3, 2017 at 11:38 pm
Pretty loose with the lives of those South Koreans. That will not go over well no matter how we try to rationalize it.
Reply
fleporeblog says:
July 3, 2017 at 11:45 pm
At what point do we realize that casualties will happen. In four years you will be saying the same about the West Coast of the US.
Reply
rf121 says:
July 3, 2017 at 11:57 pm
So better a few 100,000 South Koreans die now to prevent an attempted strike on the US with unproven capabilities. Little fat man has a long way to go before he is a danger to us.
One thing your are completely right about flerpore is that we are in this mess because presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama allowed NK to be on the cusp of sending a nuclear bomb to the US.
This is the reality we must deal with now.
Your post is a good one.
Coloradochloe our President has one mission before his time is up as President. He wants to make sure not only is America Great Again but also safe from the world that wants to do us harm. NK and Iran will be dealt with and won’t be a worry ever again going forward.
Yes, Pres Trump takes his job very seriously flerpore.
He knows what he is fighting.
Posters here at the treehouse give the President of NK cute little nick names and make fun of his appearance.
I am not sure they understand how dangerous he really is.
They seem to think he is a cute little mascot for NK.
Some kind of cute little thing with a bad hair cut they can just pat on the head.
Kim is a very bad man with a lot of powerful, ammo aimed right at us.
And I don’t think he is quite as crazy as they think he is.
Not sure the history books will record America as being Great Again if it is done at the expense of thousands if not millions of South Koreans. You are still on the assumption that he has a viable missile that can actually hit the side of a barn door and a functional miniaturized nuke warhead. I need more evidence of his nuke capability. Until then as Sundance points out, economic leverage via China is the best solution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
fle, We need to be praying constantly that the world be delivered from this evil. Our president will do everything possible to prevent war, but, absent serious prayer, it is all too likely. War is never desirable but sometimes necessary. No, I don’t want hundreds of thousands of South Koreans dead, nor the poor North Koreans who are the brainwashed victims of the commie Kims. God has His ways of answering our prayers. We better get on the stick and get serious in the prayer department.
Nordic Breed I will continue to pray that this situation gets resolved once and for all without bloodshed.
A war with North Korea makes little sense for us. The threat of an ICBM will pale in comparison to the devastation on the peninsula. However, the peninsula may need to go nuclear to ensure that the maximum damage is local and too severe.
President Trump is America First.
President Trump views the problem that is N-Korea through the prism of how can this be leveraged to the benefit of the U.S.
The #1 Economic adversary of the U.S. is China.
If China are viewed as the problem that is N.Korea, then action against China will have support.
President Trump would like nothing more than to take economic action against China.
North Korea is giving President Trump the reason to take action against China.
Just don’t hurt any pandas!
Keep the faith, Treepers.
Remember our president, and as candidate as well, repeatedly saying ” I don’t want the enemy to know what I’m going to do.” when putting together plans to deal with uncooperative aggressors.
Our president got this.
There are still a lot of economic measures to be taken. Financial isolation, ending North Korean slave labor in China and Russia, travel bans, landing rights. A complete cut off will bring the message home. If China does not comply, end the MFN status. If it comes to military intervention, things will really get ugly. As a military state, there economy is permanently in a state of collapse. No need to rush things.
Not forgetting this: China’s current $1.24 trillion in U.S. debt is actually slightly less than the record $1.317 trillion held by by them in 2013.
it’s time to tell the crazy fat guy that he gets ONE shot at us… ONE.
and then… pffftttttt …. gone….. completely.
Why give this bastard one shot.
Fle, If that “shot” hits the golf spot where Barry and his judge-friend golfing that the time, who am I to say no?
at the time
So Junior sends a nuke to Alaska…and then what?
What does he hope to gain from that? Does he think we will cower in fear and allow North Korean to invade the USA?
What or Who is giving him so much boldness? What is their end game?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
He wants financial help from us
I may get some flack for stating this but i really dont trust china either. I believe that NK is being funded and back by a an outside source to be used against the U.S.
Iran
This is possibly the best site on the Internet, with Sundance having taken over from Wretchard as the most thoughtful and articulate writer extant. However, the link which was provided with the article indicates that the missile was an IRBM, not an ICBM. With only two stages –basically just a souped-up SCUD– it cannot strike another continent. The performance exhibited was only due to it not having any sort of warhead at all.
With a nuclear warhead, it would not have gone half as high. Keep in mind China is not helping with this issue: China provides the third stage engines for a larger, longer-range missile which might one day have the range and lift capability to reach Alaska and/or Hawaii. See this link:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taepodong-2
.. and scroll about halfway down to “second and third stages.”
Interesting point you make. I saw a Reuters article claiming it was an ICBM and could reach Alaska. Is this a lie? Can we trust Reuters?? (not!) Are the MSM and their globalist libtard owners trying to trip Trump up by making this crisis look bigger than it is? So he’ll over-react and do something impeachable? I’m more scared of what the ruling elite might do to Trump than what Kim Jong-un might do to Alaska.
President Trump understand the ruling party-once upon a time he has rubbed shoulders with them. They won’t be able to trip President Trump up. They may stalled or create roadblocks, but they won’t be able to get ahead of the Chessmaster’s game.
President Trump will not over-react. Whatever President Trump does, it is all part of the plan. Remember–he is a businessman who knows how to solve problems, unlike the previous WH occupants.
In the meantime, UN has continue to prove they are a joke (a scam, I’d like to say).
That’s the current behavior of lots of MSM. Something just needs to be sent out by one source, for all to pick up on. They may, or may not confirm or read all the details themselves. Half their problem is laziness, combined with haste to get info out.
Reuters & Sky news also said there was a UN closed meeting scheduled for Wednesday regarding this latest incident. The reporting has been so bad , when they quote a US spokesman you never know if they mean a legitimate one.
The press would not lie to us–would they? (Rhetorical question.)
The accounts I’ve seen of this launch state that the missile flew “almost” 600 miles, in 40 minutes. 600 miles…really? –Not very ‘intercontinental’ to me.
And, they say it took 40 minutes to fly that distance. Again, really? That’s effectively 15 miles a minute, or 900 miles per hour. Fighter jets and some bombers fly faster than that. I understand that the missile spent a great deal of time climbing and descending, but I’d say this could be the slowest missile in the history of missiles in terms of ground covered, “here-to-there”. A very high apogee ballistic shot, WAY up into space–but not covering a whole lot of ground prior to impact. More like an extremely powerful mortar: “nearly straight up, and nearly straight down again”.
And that performance just doesn’t say “intercontinental” to me. Nor does it speak much of the problem of ‘guidance’–the ability to hit a point target with high probability.
So…”a successful launch”? Okay, if by that they mean “It Didn’t Blow Up on the Launch Pad”. Otherwise, far from impressive.
I was up listening to NK public announcement. Initial assessment of IRBM was not accurate, for whatever reason.
Not to be a nay-sayer, but I’m a person extremely suspicious of anything published in the MSM. Do we really know China can stop Kim Jong-un?? Is pressuring China the answer, or might it just alienate a potential ally in the region? For all I know, Reuters and other MSM are trying to set President Trump a false challenge to trip him up. This whole Chinese approach could be libtard anti-Trump sabotage. What are Kim Jong-un’s demands? Wouldn’t it be safer for Trump to bypass the middlemen and talk to Kim directly? Always wanting to save our hero Trump!
There is a long game being played. President Trump has Plan A, B, C etc. all set to go for leverage. some of these oversea (Pacific) countries thinks they have leverage. They are about to find out they don’t even have one.
MAGA.
See sundances twitter @thelastrefuge2…he sums it up perfectly….as usual😉 exactly as u stated Grandma Covfefe…and you dont have to be on twitter to see SDs or anyones tweets
GG, Thank you for reminding me to check over there. I checked 4 hrs ago and figured Sundance must be taking time off for the 4th. Even our president took the time to twitter 2 messages-bless his heart. President Trump and Sundance got us all trained so well that sometimes we start thinking like them! Yikes!
There is a solid argument to be made, and personally I would agree with it, that a change in China’s MFN (Most Favored Nation) trade status, an economic position they cherish and lobby extensively to retain, may now be the next phase to get behaviors to change.
We seem to be overlooking the internal pressure such action will create within China, in addition to what happens outside. If this were to happen, how much unrest will Xi have to contend with inside his own borders when people lose their way of life? What sort of mischief can a few million, or dare say, a few hundred million idled people do, when they are hungry?
President Trump to Xi: “check, your move…”
A friend of mine made a great point months ago, something like “No one really knows how scientifically or technologically NK is b/c it’s a closed society. People thinking they’re backward are dumb.”
Obama funded Iran with $2 Billion plus in cash. Iran and Korea are in partnership now trading arms and cash to each other. That’s why you see an uptick in test, they have the cash. Our stolen money is paying for it!!
China has a problem of mass migration of N. Korea refugees across the border if they quite supporting N. Korea and war breaks out.
Agree with fleporeblog the only solution is a strike force to remove Fat Boy with the help & knowledge of China, S. Korea and Japan.
But we have the right people in charge of our military that can develop the correct actions needed and President Trump will do what is best for USA.
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/04/18/how-does-north-korea-get-money-to-build-nuclear-weapons.html
http://solutions.heritage.org/geopolitics-flash-points/north-korea/
We have all seen videos of Kim Jung-In standing on the review stage with all his top military leaders and 10’s of thousand of people in the square while they parade their military hardware to the world. Well. my thought would be to drop a M.O.A.B. at this time and quickly bring an end to this standoff.
Those are plastic imitations.
After eight long years of the US having a communist leader and administration/regime our military is in a severely weakened state. President Trump is obviously working hard to remedy the situation.
This will no doubt upset a few people on the Treehouse but, right now, we cannot push China too far as they would almost certainly defeat us in a war if one started today.
The Chinese armed themselves to the teeth while Obama purposely disarmed the US in his effort to destroy the country. We have to first regain our strength before we can act decisively.
Obama needs to be arrested along with his entire executive staff. All of them should be tried for their crimes against the American people. There will the need for a massive Nuremberg style trial to convict the top regime members for true justice to be done.
Weakness, cowardice and political correctness be damned. We need to demand that justice.
I want the same ending as Nuremberg, Bat!
Hubbie and I agree. BO and his thugs are sabotaging President Trump’s good intentions. Evil
Cinton’s China Policy
The reasoning Interdependence and War a Theory of Economic Expectations
China really does hate us Lessons of history: China’s century of humiliation
The repercussions of British opportunism in China during the Opium Wars can be felt in geopolitics even today
China Picks at the Scab to Keep the Wound Fresh
“[…]A passage from an essay by the Australian defense analyst Paul Monk is very telling on the subject of what President Xi intends for Asia’s near future:
“o erase the shame of its century of national humiliation, China will need to have an unequivocal victory over somebody. Recent internal propaganda has focussed on the Nanking Massacre, a six-week period, starting 13 December 1937, in which Japan captured Nanking and killed 300,000 people, mostly civilians. This suggests that the focus of the coming attack will be Japan.
Not that the Philippines has been forgotten.[…]”
I do not envy President Trump this mess and Obama is busy over their stirring the pot.
Time for the Logan act to come crashing down on Obummer’s head.
China is preparing for war. What is in the best interests of China in the Korean peninsula? A united democratic Korea on their border? No. A junkyard dog guarding that gate? Better.
The artificial islands ate being built with fueling stations at every berth. That’s not a peacetime setup. Prior to WWII the Brits knew that appeasement had failed when they saw the German airfields being built this way.
The only way to avoid war with China in my opinion is for Trump to smash NK so strongly that China is shocked and made fearful of retaliation, but not so fearful that they strike at The US out of fear for their own survival.
I don’t see a way, but Trump is way smarter than me.
That was their plan all along-to stymie our day of Joy on our Independence Day. President Trump is having a picnic today–this is a code for us all to just carry on with our day of celebrations.
I’m glad we have this administration now. I know that their goal is to keep us safe.
The press is going to blame all of this on this administration. We need a big push from our side telling low information voters that the situation in North Korea is because of decades of refusals to do something to stop North Korea from getting where it is now. All issues are political with Democrats.
