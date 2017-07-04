President Trump Points Out Low Gas Prices – Wants Them Even Lower…

President Trump is drawing attention to something many people are overlooking. Smart tweet to draw attention to gas prices. Good strategy to highlight “Winning”.
Trump Energy Plan Expanded HERE
March Executive Order HERE – $20 Billion for Eleven New Refineries Announced HERE
I would love to see them even lower as well. I can just barely remember when they were below $1/gallon. That was so long ago.
I remember when I was in high school, there would be gas “wars” and the price was 17 cents per gallon. Man did I love that price.
Yes, and we’d get those free ivory handled steak knives.
plastic “ivory”
And Green Stamps, Grandma! It was before your time but I remember Green Stamps!
Thanks to George Bush.
Refining capacity is a big deal. In the past they could not get permits for new construction so all they could do was expand existing capacity. At some point you run out of room. Also, low prices would hurt the fracker’s but with the expanded export policy this will not be as big of an issue. Overall MAGA.
Correct. If, scratch that, WHEN new refineries are brought online, a stable, low cost of gas can be expected for decades to come.
Except here in California. Gas taxes will be increasing to 80-cents or more (total fed and state) by 2019. California gas sales tax of 2.25% not only taxes the cost of the gas but also applies to the federal gas tax and the state excise tax.
Here is a good number for U-Haul. Reservations: 1 (800) 468-4285.
Hehe.
I’m sorry, that’s a big jump. We got that surprise and have been the highest nationwide for awhile. I’m sad we are losing first place not because our taxes are going down, but because yours are going up.
I was 9 years old and the gas was 26 cents a gallon…1971.
$1.78 in Upstate South Carolina today.
Remember when every Middle East crisis or impending hurricane automatically made the gas prices go up? How about the “peak oil” scare?
Amazing what a little sunlight and honesty brings forth.
The ability for just anybody to get in their car and drive to anywhere in this very large country annoys the lefties greatly. Low gas prices allow more people to have “freedom” to travel. the lefty idea for the peasants is packed in inefficient buses or commuter trains.
President Trump is working to bring Freedom back to Americans. He is having to fight the lefties, D-Rats, Rinos, media and criminals in black robes to do so.
I hope after President Trump gets the foundation of Freedom re-established in America, he starts repairing the Judicial branch by removing judges who legislate from the bench; a role and power never intended by the Constitution and founders of the USA.
The Courts are a real problem right now.
This has got to be affecting Saudi Arabia and Russia
NYGuy, would you agree? “Turn-a-bout is fair play”, hmmm? The Iranians and others, also: they’ve all been sabotaging the economy of the USA for long enough. I hope they can “enjoy” getting back what they’ve been dishing out.
The Saudis (ARAMCO) have been investing in downstream for decades.
Chemicals, refined products, polypropylene, and finished marketing sales.
Many countries are their partners, they diversified and no oil is OPEC quoted.
The U.S. is exporting 5 mbd refined products worldwide and supplying 50% of Mexico gasoline due to inefficient and broken down refineries.
Definition of Downstream. The downstream stage in the production process involves processing the materials collected during the upstream stage into a finished product.
This is wonderful news — one.. for the trucking industry, especially self-employed truckers.
Our last road trip was to Chicago (2013), paid $5.15/gal.
Now is the time to own an RV. 😉
Molly… I live full-time in my little travel trailer, traveling the states of the West, my retirement dream. I love having a home-on-wheels and the lower gas prices make it even better!
In Montana at the moment, gas is around $2.34 a gallon today. That will go down soon.
Now that we’re able to produce enough oil to become a net exporter, every Middle East “scare” that would previously drive up prices overnight and worry folks about supply, they will be looking to buy from us. DJT is putting the United States in a fantastic position with this policy.
What’s more, OPEC will have diminishing leverage. They used to just cut supply to boost price and increase revenues. Now they will have to pump and sell more to increase revenues because cutting OPEC supply won’t have near the same impact on price as it did before.
Was it T. Boone Pickens who said something like “Let’s make OPEC irrelevant”?
http://www.boonepickens.com/2016/04/lets-make-opec-irrelevant-not-just-laughable/
Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of guys. 😆
Thank you President Trump and cabinet for your hard work. My wallet thank you also.
They would be that way in PA, except that Governor Wolf and the legislature upped the gas tax to one of the highest in the country.
I have friends with land in the Bakken in North Dakota. Gas prices have to be high enough that they can pump the oil on their land. I think of them when the prices drop… at least I really try to…
Finally, thank God Almighty, we have a businessman in charge of this country! He knows what drives the success of this nation. The price of oil/gas effects EVERYTHING in this country. When the price of gas was $3-4+ a gallon, that left a lot of people with nothing to spend on anything else and they wondered why the economy tanked! Or, was it all Obama’s plan all along……hmm….
Hopefully, PDJT will find out what’s happening with the Federal Gas Tax revenue, Highway Account and Mass Transit Account.
Back when gas jumped over $2/gallon the governor, who was later incarcerated, put a six month tax holiday on gas. The price plummeted to under 1.50. It ticked off the politicians; you know the rest of the story.
So would I.
I am so glad the Pence’s son could be there with them today!
I just drove with my wife from Jacksonville, FL to our home in Queens, NY. 954 total miles in our 2013 Ford Edge. This was the first time since 10+ years ago that we were able to do so for less than $100 in fuel. We are heading back to Jacksonville, FL during the first week of August. Maybe we can do the trip for less than $90. Thank you President Trump for allowing our country to become energy independent and soon energy dominant throughout the world.
The cost of gas effects the cost of FOOD. Groceries prices have sky rocketed….hopefully prices will start to come down….12.00 for a NY strip ? seriously…..people will start to travel more and that brings money to other cities as tourism– it is all connected….. ; ) President Trump is playing on about 12 different boards at once. I honestly believe in 4 years we will not recognize this country from all of the vast improvements we will see…
