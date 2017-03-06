Stunning Win – Exxon Mobil Will Invest $20 Billion Building New Refineries…

This is YUGE news and will impact each and every American. One of the missing elements in our quest for energy independence has always been the lack of oil refining capacity to produce gasoline and other fuel end-products.

Years of choking fossil fuel regulation, partly funded and supported by an alignment of special interests including foreign governments, OPEC and eco lobbyists, has created a situation where over half of our oil refining capability was eliminated.

With the election, and independence, of Donald Trump that course has changed dramatically. Trump is not beholden to the lobbyists and special interests who pay for the U.S. to remain dependent on foreign oil and off shore refinement.

Additionally, this is a really big deal because our predictions have always been that President Trump will find a way to make ‘US energy exports‘ a big part of the U.S. expanding economy. A complete paradigm shift – and with it comes unexpected and unpredicted (by most) additional growth in GDP. Hence this emphasis:

(Via Reuters) Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), the world’s largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The investments at 11 sites should create 35,000 temporary construction jobs and 12,000 permanent jobs, Chief Executive Darren Woods said in a speech at CERAWeek, the world’s largest gathering of energy executives.

Some of the expansions began in 2013, but the scope of the project is now growing and the timeline extended, Exxon said.

Woods ran Exxon’s refining division before becoming CEO two months ago, and the new spending benefits a sector with which he has significant experience and comfort. Investments in the high-margin projects should help ease concerns from Wall Street that Exxon’s growth potential – especially in oil and gas exploration and production – is sliding.

“Exxon Mobil is building a manufacturing powerhouse along the U.S. Gulf Coast,” Woods said. “These businesses are leveraging the shale revolution to manufacture cleaner fuels and more energy-efficient plastics.”

The investments across Texas and Louisiana will take advantage of cheap shale gas to make plastics and other chemicals for export. The strategy builds on prior steps Exxon and peers, including Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N), have taken in the wake of the American shale expansion, which sharply cut production costs.

“The supply is here. The demand is there. We want to keep connecting those dots,” Woods said.

Exxon last month pledged to boost this year’s spending by 16 percent to expand operations, especially in shale production, after the company posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by rising oil prices and lower costs.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who tapped former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson for secretary of state, praised the company’s spending plans as an example of “a true American success story.” Most of the permanent jobs are expected to pay more than $100,000 per year.

“This is exactly the kind of investment, economic development and job creation that will help put Americans back to work,” Trump said. (read more)

What more refining capability means to us is cheaper fuel prices.

Advertisements