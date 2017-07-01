President Trump Remarks During ‘Celebrate Freedom Concert’ – 8:00pm Livestream..

President Trump delivers remarks at the Kennedy Center “Celebrate Freedom Concert” featuring President Donald Trump and Dr. Jeffress – ‘Celebrate Freedom’ Concert and Rally’ to commemorate Fourth of July Independence Day.
The concert is billed as a night of hope, celebration and commemoration. This unforgettable patriotic evening will feature music from a 500-voice First Baptist Dallas Choir and Orchestra, a tribute to our veterans from President Trump, and a timely word from Pastor Robert Jeffress. Anticipated start time 8:00pm EDT
UPDATE Video Added (Pastor Jeffers intro and President Donald Trump)
WH Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream #1 – Alternate Livestream #2
Brilliant. No “sanctuary” to terrorist ideology on our shores.
We have a non PC POTUYS who tells it like it is. How refreshing is that. He is on fire w/TRUTH!!!!!!
EO to negate the Johnson Amendment.
Now on to radical Islamic terrorism.
NO sanctuary for them “on our shores or in our cities.”
For those curious/WE WiLL BUILD A WALL!
Excellent speech!! One of his best. Lots of standing ovations.
I trust in God, He will be with President Trump.
We. Will. Get. The. Job. Done.
My administration will always support and defend your religious liberty.We don’t want to see God driven out of the public area…prayers before football games if they want to give prayers…crowd go crazy.
We want all chldren to know the blessings of God.
Just signed EO to stop the Johnson Amendment to stop interfering with your 1stA rights.
As long as I am Pres no one will stop you from practicing your faith or preaching what is in yur heart — pointing to Pastor Jeffers.
We will build the Wall! A country is more than it’s geograpghy. It’s their hopes, dreams…America is also a land rich with heros — pointing to Harry & Loius.
Crowd is going crazy clapping after every sentence!
We are all made by the same Almighty God!
Many hills & mts to climb, but with couragement of patriots assembled here tonight, we will get. The. Job. Done (yes that’s how P45 said it!
As long as we have pride in our beliefs…faith in our God we will not fail…devoted to our Creator..are best days are yet to come. We wil MAGA!!!
To Pastor Jerrs, Paula White, Loius, Harry, all, evangeligal Christians, he thanks all for their supports. I will not let you down.
This is his best rally EVER. EVERYONE SUPPORTED HIM EVERY SINGLE SENTENCE.
Wow!
P.S. Louie Gohmert was sitting on stage through President Trump’s whole speech. When visible, he really was supporting him. I didn’t know he was a spirit filled Christian. We must encourage him in all things. Give him support and encourage him to be the Christian leader in all things as he serves under God and God put him under President Trump’s authority.
IMO, Louis has always been a good guy. Several years back he appeared a lot on beck’s show. Beck wanted him to run for the senate seat. Thought he would have more impact there. Trump knows who his allies are.
FIRST EVER “Celebrate Freedom ” Rally!!!! What a great idea!
Choir’s singing “God Bless America ” now. Beautiful!
He will not let us down. Nor will we let him down.
Not enough tissues in the house for that one. OMG what a speech!
That speech, my friends, will cure whatever ails you!
Bravo Zulu POTUS Trump ❤
Amen!
WOW – one of President Trump’s best ever – very very heartfelt and emphatic about protecting American freedom of faith and speech and American veterans!!!!
❤️ ❤️ ❤️ You, President Trump!!!!
Praise our Almighty Creator for revealing this Leader to Our Great People. Together we are UNSTOPPABLE.
Oh, my gosh! That parting moment with Louis and his wife was just too much!<3 Wonder what she handed the President. Never mind…..NOT Any of my business!
Now looking at and listening to the wonderful choir!
I want to run thru the streets with my flag!
Thank you President Trump, for fighting for US and making me proud to be an American again. God bless you and your family.
The crowd was incredible tonight! Over 10+ standing ovations! I can’t tell you how much I love when our President tells us a story about a hero that may have left this earth or is in the crowd. Harry’s wife was crying tears of joy. He loved our country so much that he lied and enlisted at the age of 15. He was saluting our President. Luis was also bowing and saluting our President. I could not control my tears watching his beautiful wife kiss him on behalf of all of us.
I have said this on numerous occasions that our President loves our active duty and veterans the same way he loves his kids and grandkids. He will move mountains for them and they will fight like hell for him and our country!
I have not missed a single Trump speech. I think this one was the best, especially if one is a Christain.
4sure I agree and the crowd there agreed as well!
Agree 4sure ,and I think this is the first one I would describe as Beautiful.
Pastor Jeffers opened quoted Palsms 33:12
Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people He chose for his inheritance.
I love God’s Word! He has something to say about everything.
Wow…What a speech! I love this man more and more every day! I will never tire of winning.
WOW! I love love love MY President. On this Independence Day weekend, I want to thank you President Trump, your family and your amazing administration for the sacrifices you are making! You truly have God on your side and the majority of the American people. As they used to say when I worked in th south, ” keep on keepen on”! And know in your heart that no matter how much shit the MSM shovels, we are ALWAYS WITH YOU ! Don’t let them distract you from your promises! PS, Melania is absolutely STUNNING, the most beautiful and graceful First Lady in our history.
Good grief! I feel 10 years younger!
We shall fight. We shall fight them whenever and wherever we have to fight them. Just like Harry and Luis. They fought them over there. We shall fight them here. No matter what.
Howie as soon as he gives us the call, I am packing my bags and heading out ready to do anything and everything that our President asks!
He has but to ask…
And we as American patriots…
Will Get The Job Done!!!
I checked. CNN and MSNBC did not cover this. The question arises: What the heck kind of news organizations are these people running over there? Jeez!
NEWS? NEWS?
Fake news. No, make that FRAUD news. But not for long. They will be so irrelevant, no one will ever even know they existed. Except those in hell.
Exactly. They are damaged and have been exposed for what they are. Who can look at those numb nuts on MSNBC and not think about what idiots and fowl people they are? The POTUS damaged them…and more to come! Cannot wait for next weeks revelations.
This was incredible. I am bawling my eyes out at how much respect he has for the veterans. And people of faith. I keep sounding like a broken record, but we are so BLESSED in this man. So blessed.
This was wonderful! Definitely recharged our batteries. God bless America! and God bless our President!
“Trump won the military by 30 points” – said Ret. Navy SEAL Carl Higbie “You could say the military put him over the top.”
Free DVD of the event here:
https://ptv.org
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Can you say….
“HIT IT OUT OF THE PARK!”
I am NOT American, nor religious… yet I still find Trump inspirational. He offers HOPE that there is still a chance that the world has not gone irredeemably NUTS!
Rumpole, we love ya, anyway. THANK YOU for sharing your incredible wit. It’s none of my business to know where you are. I understand what it means to keep a low profile but you sure are welcome here.
You don’t have to acknowledge Almighty God for Him to use you to bless others, You sure are a blessing to me and I think, to others as well. Thank you also for answering the call to join us in the Treehouse. You said “Yes!” Please don’t stop. MAGA!!
WOW! My president is FANTASTIC!
ObaMao wouldn’t have been caught dead at this event. I thank GOD he is gone!
Pastor Jeffers is now giving the call. Just think of who in that audience of vets and friends will be drawn to saving faith through the Holy Spirit.
Forsome they came to see a President and they found Christ. See how God is using our President. Some will never understand how great our God is and who He chooses to use for His mighty work.
^^THIS!!^^
This is awesome! Love it!
Did you EVER think you would see a speech by our President followed by a call to and for for salvation? Thank you dear God!
Laughing with joy,isn’t it wonderful?
We are Unforgotten.
Pastor Jeffers said that one can request free of charge a DVD of tonights concert including President Triump’s speech by going to his ministry Pathway to Victory at PTV.org.
It will include the MAGA song!
This last song must be a new one…”It’s not about liberal or conservative, politics or ??…it’s still about the cross.”
This song is beautiful. Everyone choir should sing this at election time. I’m giving to my choir director.
Walther you are just OUT DOING yourself! THANK YOU for ALL of these! HAPPY 4th to you!
WHAT AN AWESOME SPEECH. GLAD TO HEAR THE WORDS, “YOU’RE FIRED” CONCERNING THE VETERANS ACCOUNTABILITY ACT,
A FEATURE of watching Fox on SkyTV NZ is NO ADS!
We get little “Fox extra” clips in place of ads… often music clips from past Fox and Friends shows.
The song just on is “Feel Invincible”… quite appropriate following Trump’s speech 🙂
Invincible, and NOT Irredeemable/deplorable.
With:
Pride in our beliefs
Courage in our convictions
Faith in our God
We Will Not Fail!
MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
COVFEFE 🚂🚂🚂
Thank you, Mr. President, we stand behind you and beside you ❤️
🇺🇸 Proud, Courageous, Faithful 🇺🇸
FOX and MSNBC showed the speech.
