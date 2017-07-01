President Trump Remarks During ‘Celebrate Freedom Concert’ – 8:00pm Livestream..

President Trump delivers remarks at the Kennedy Center “Celebrate Freedom Concert” featuring President Donald Trump and Dr. Jeffress – ‘Celebrate Freedom’ Concert and Rally’ to commemorate Fourth of July Independence Day.

The concert is billed as a night of hope, celebration and commemoration. This unforgettable patriotic evening will feature music from a 500-voice First Baptist Dallas Choir and Orchestra, a tribute to our veterans from President Trump, and a timely word from Pastor Robert Jeffress. Anticipated start time 8:00pm EDT

UPDATE Video Added (Pastor Jeffers intro and President Donald Trump)



WH Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream #1 – Alternate Livestream #2

