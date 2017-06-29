President Trump and First Lady Melania Host South Korean President Moon Jae-In and First Lady Kim Jung-Soon

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed newly-elected South Korean President Moon Jae-In to the White House for a formal dinner that preceded formal talks on what to do about the ongoing standoff with North Korea.

Unrelated nuance – Apparently, the fingerprints of our first lady have been noticed by the media. Funky apples replaced with fresh florals. CTH peeps have noted it for a few weeks, the media are beginning to catch on.

(Reuters) […] “We’re going to have tremendous discussions tonight,” Trump said at the dinner, flanked by his wife Melania and by Moon, on his right. Seated next to Moon at the elegant, flower bedecked table was his wife, First Lady Kim Jung-soon. Members of Trump’s cabinet and Korean delegation were also seated at the elegant dinner table, which ran the length of the room.

“I know you’ve been discussing with our people some of the complexities of North Korea and trade and other things, and we’ll be discussing them all as we progress — and it could be very well late into the evening,” Trump said. Earlier on Thursday, Moon lobbied US leaders to back his policy of engagement with North Korea, as the Trump administration vowed to increase pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear program. The Trump administration has been trying to isolate the North Korean regime following a series of missile tests, including by persuading China — Pyongyang’s main diplomatic ally — to help bring Kim Jong-Un into line. But speaking on board his flight to the United States Wednesday, Moon said Seoul and Washington should offer concessions to Pyongyang if it complies with their demands, according to multiple South Korean reports. “Without rewarding North Korea for its bad actions, South Korea and the United States should closely consult what they may give the North in return for a nuclear freeze,” he said. (read more)

[TRANSCRIPT] 6:22 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: President Moon, thank you very much. It’s a great honor to have you at the White House and your very beautiful and lovely wife. We appreciate it.

And we’re going to have tremendous discussions tonight. I know you’ve been discussing with our people some of the complexities of North Korea and trade and other things, and we’ll be discussing them all as we progress — and it could be very well late into the evening.

We very much respect you and we very much respect the people of South Korea.

I’d like to also congratulate you upon your election victory. It was a great victory, and you did a fantastic job. A lot of people didn’t expect that, and I did expect it. I thought that was going to happen. So I want to congratulate you very much.

And thank you also, thank you for coming.

END – 6:23 P.M. EDT

