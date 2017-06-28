No Respect – Playboy Magazine Reporter Brian Karem Complains Sarah Sanders is “Bullying” Him…

Yesterday a 56-year-old reporter representing Playboy magazine had an epic meltdown in the White House press briefing room [Video Here]. Brian Karem complained about journalists being called out as “fake news” when they report falsehoods, and protested on behalf of the honor of all White House journalists.

In an effort to capitalize on his moment in the sun, today 56-year-old Brian Karem runs to the Associated Press and claims Sarah Sanders and Sean Spicer (White House Press Secretaries) are “bullying him” and not giving him enough respect:

(VIA AP) […] “There’s a time and a place for everything and the time has come to stand up and be counted,” Karem told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “I’m tired of taking it. I want friendly relationships, but those who want respect, show respect. We have shown that man and shown the administration respect for six months, and all we’re getting in return is a lack of respect, derision and bullying.”

Karem, 56, is … representative of the large national media organizations repeatedly described as “fake news” by the president. Besides his editing, he writes for Playboy, where his first-person account of the confrontation was posted late Tuesday. He was jailed as a Texas television reporter in 1990 for refusing to identify sources in a crime story. (more)

“…I’m not going to just be ignored Sarah”…

