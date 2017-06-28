No Respect – Playboy Magazine Reporter Brian Karem Complains Sarah Sanders is “Bullying” Him…

Yesterday a 56-year-old reporter representing Playboy magazine had an epic meltdown in the White House press briefing room [Video Here]. Brian Karem complained about journalists being called out as “fake news” when they report falsehoods, and protested on behalf of the honor of all White House journalists.
In an effort to capitalize on his moment in the sun, today 56-year-old Brian Karem runs to the Associated Press and claims Sarah Sanders and Sean Spicer (White House Press Secretaries) are “bullying him” and not giving him enough respect:
(VIA AP) […] “There’s a time and a place for everything and the time has come to stand up and be counted,” Karem told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “I’m tired of taking it. I want friendly relationships, but those who want respect, show respect. We have shown that man and shown the administration respect for six months, and all we’re getting in return is a lack of respect, derision and bullying.”
Karem, 56, is … representative of the large national media organizations repeatedly described as “fake news” by the president. Besides his editing, he writes for Playboy, where his first-person account of the confrontation was posted late Tuesday. He was jailed as a Texas television reporter in 1990 for refusing to identify sources in a crime story. (more)
“…I’m not going to just be ignored Sarah”…
Hilarious.
Brian doesn’t mind the use of easily demonstrated fake news as leftist propaganda…..
What Brian doesn’t like is the press being caught at it and having their credibility destroyed.
‘Ol Brian doesn’t mind a lie…as long as it’s in the “correct” ideological cause and how dare anyone point that out.
The American corporate legacy media can’t believe they are becoming buggy whips.
👋 bye bye BABY 👶
Seems that the Playboy magazine has made several poor decisions lately, one being the original theme of the magazine. Then they have morons like this, expecting their distribution to improve. Leave it to the girls.
He writes for Playboy?
Unless it is a caption for a photo or a cartoon, nobody reads what he writes.
Again, he didn’t even ask Sarah a question. He just yelled at her after saying it was his job to ask questions.
It was all about the sound bite so he can pound his chest and say how tough he was to Sara and to Perry and to act like the hero to the press. It just confirms the reason why the Trump Admin. is cutting back on televised Pressers.
No reply needed, Joe. Im glad to see you here today. 🤝😊
Brian works for Playboy magazine that has no journalistic quality or real stories and takes pictures of naked women. And he wants respect? LOL….
Brian has an alligator mouth and a hummingbird a**.
YOU HAVE TO EARN RESPECT
What an embarrassing, diva-esque displwy. Surely even liberals must be cringing.
Display.
He’s a jerk. His claim to fame is that he was jailed for refusing to give up a source about 40 years ago.
President Trump has the media on the run!
Now is the time to QUADRUPLE the pressure on them, increase the calling-out of fake stories and lies, create a WAR ROOM at the White House staffed with people whose ONLY JOB is to after the media.
They won’t be able to take it. They’ve never been subjected to anything like this, ever. Before the year is out, they’ll fold like cheap cameras, many of these creeps will quit and go into other jobs, and we may actually begin to see some reforms within the news organizations themselves.
On the down side – watch for Lumpy, Linda, et. al. to come out FORCEFULLY against the White House and criticize the President for his criticism of the media.
Didn’t Playboy stop publishing nude women in their magazine? You’re dead to me now Playboy. That’s like making lemonade without lemons.
Apparently Playboy stopped taking pictures of pussies and hired them instead.
Kareem run-in with Sarah Sanders and then with Mike Cernovich reminds me very much of a muslim’s interactions with one they consider a dhimmi.
They ignore everything you say and talk right over you. I hate having to deal with them in my business and pass them to my husband. He has the patience of a saint and he hates dealing with them too.
Now, if Sarah had bitch-slapped him I suppose some would call that bullying. Not me.
One Treeper mentioned Kareem is not even a full time journalist for Playboy but a stringer.
From WIKI:
Stringers are usually poorly paid part timers who do not even rate a full time job. The cost of transportation will often gobble up most of your ‘pay’ if you are not good at churning out reports/photos.
Hurray for Sarah- finally he knows what Trump supporters feel like, except we don’t cry about it.
