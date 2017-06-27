Reporter Brian Karem Playing To Camera Audience – Ironically Highlights Why All Press Briefings Should Be *Off Camera*…

It only took one-half of one on-camera press briefing before the insufferable White House Correspondents press pool displayed exactly why there should not be cameras in the briefing room.

Reporter Brian Karem had been waiting patiently for the cameras to return to the briefing room so that he could once again grandstand for his moment of fame and back-patting accolades from his like-minded media pals inside the correspondent’s echo-chamber.

Methinks Brian ‘sloth-dresser‘ Karem doth protest too much:

Mr. Karem displayed a similar sense of self-importance only a few moments earlier with Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

  1. patrickhenrycensored says:
    June 27, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Alas……
    So many kiddie tables needed,
    So little space

  2. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 27, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    same “reporter” trying to catch Perry with climate gotcha question. “reporter” did a terrible job here so maybe he was trying to make up for it with Sanders

  3. abigailstraight says:
    June 27, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    This isn’t the first time this jerk has played to the camera; he’s performed for Sean also.
    Take his press pass, get’em out! Keep his coat!

  4. Sandra-VA says:
    June 27, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Who does he work for?

