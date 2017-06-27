Reporter Brian Karem Playing To Camera Audience – Ironically Highlights Why All Press Briefings Should Be *Off Camera*…

It only took one-half of one on-camera press briefing before the insufferable White House Correspondents press pool displayed exactly why there should not be cameras in the briefing room.

Reporter Brian Karem had been waiting patiently for the cameras to return to the briefing room so that he could once again grandstand for his moment of fame and back-patting accolades from his like-minded media pals inside the correspondent’s echo-chamber.

Methinks Brian ‘sloth-dresser‘ Karem doth protest too much:

.

Mr. Karem displayed a similar sense of self-importance only a few moments earlier with Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

So, when we are wrong we correct ourselves but when has POTUS ever done that? We are not FAKE news. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 27, 2017

So Rick Perry did not understand my question? Seriously? Is man responsible for climate change? — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 27, 2017

Advertisements