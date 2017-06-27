Secretary Tillerson and Ivanka Trump Discuss Human Trafficking…

The U.S. State Department has released it’s 2017 ‘Trafficking in Persons Report” (TIP report), as annually mandated by U.S. law. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Senior Counselor to the President Ivanka Trump discuss the ongoing initiatives to combat human smuggling, sex trafficking and modern slavery.
You can read the full Trafficking in Persons Report HERE.
Human trafficking is one of the most tragic human rights issues of our time. It splinters families, distorts global markets, undermines the rule of law, and spurs other transnational criminal activity. It threatens public safety and national security.
But worst of all, the crime robs human beings of their freedom and their dignity. That’s why we must pursue an end to the scourge of human trafficking.
Today we take another key step towards that goal. The 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report highlights the successes achieved and the remaining challenges before us on this important global issue.
In particular, the introduction of this year’s Report focuses on the responsibility of governments to criminalize human trafficking and hold offenders accountable. To that end, this Report is intended to assist governments in identifying threats so law enforcement agencies around the world can respond effectively and gain insight into where human trafficking remains most severe. The Report will also equip local and sub-national law enforcement agencies to better assist in efforts to target and prosecute those who commit these terrible crimes.
Because human trafficking is global in scope, international partners are essential to success. That’s why the State Department will continue to establish positive partnerships with governments, civil society, law enforcement groups, and survivors to provide help for those who need our support.
The United States is a leader in the fight against human trafficking. We seek justice for victims and accountability for offenders. This Report is instrumental to our strategy to end human trafficking. I am proud of the work and dedication of the Department towards that end, and remain committed to the elimination of human trafficking here and abroad.
Sincerely,
Rex W. Tillerson
Secretary of State
Another incredibly important issue the Left virtually ignores…….
Human trafficking is a nice little profit center for the Democrat Party —
Ranks right up there with baby butchering,
And selling American assets to foreign countries…
They’re not called Demonrats and Progzis without good reason.
That’s because they are deeply a part of it.
American Made Man,
Although, we agree that this heinous crime against our children is an “incredibly important issue…” But, there is no way that the Left ‘Ignores’ human-sex trafficking of minors. Conversely, they are up to their eyeballs in PizzaGate (aka: Pedogate) with John Podesta as the Clinton’s favorite ‘delivery man’.
But, we might be able to use your “virtually ignores…” term by the MSM after the Pedophile-In-Chief Podesta testifies to Congress, in a CLOSED DOOR HEARING. The closed-doors are because Congress is deathly afraid of what Pedo-John, who is now like a revengeful cornered rat, might testify against many of them, to get even…. No You won’t hear a word about Pedo-John’s testimony…
Human trafficking, organ trafficking, sex trafficking, child trafficking/ DRAIN THE SWAMP!
https://www.interpol.int/Crime-areas/Trafficking-in-human-beings/Types-of-human-trafficking
It’s about time! Secretary Tillerson is one incredible SOS! He is virtually on top of it all everywhere! Simply an outstanding SOS – especially, after the absolute idiots in that position in the past –
Impressive man, Tillerson is!
I just wish he would stop trying to hire never Trumpers to his staff. Everything else is a home run.
Hmmm…wasn’t aware of that, NYGuy – perhaps, he is into conversion – couldn’t hurt – President Trump IS winning the minds and hearts of many, too – yes?
Conversion is an exercise in futility. The success rate in conversion is around.001% (point zero zero one). And even that is being optimistic. About the same as those with hoarding disorder (it is related to LMD). Liberalism is a mental disorder – freakin’ zombies.
Not talking about the LIEbrals, Texan – talking about those ‘on the fence’ – President Trump attracted Moderate Dims – by the numbers – there are more registered Dims than Reps – these are what I call the ‘converts’ – they saw the writing on the wall – they saw what the previous administration gave them – nothing – and they wanted REAL change – not just words!
There is a dearth of foreign policy ‘realists’, sadly. There have been articles on this problem.
We went from a POS to an amazing SOS!
Like President Trump, T-Rex is a unique individual at a unique time. Appointed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of all the times I’ve watched him, he seems to literally beam when dealing with this subject. I suspect it’s something he feels especially close to in a very heartfelt manner. Such an outstanding gentleman.
Agree, sea! He literally exudes confidence and warmth – then, there is ‘the look’ – 🙂
In his long history of international work with Exxon, he has probably seen and gotten more direct information about human trafficking than almost any of us can or would want to imagine. In that role, he couldn’t do much about it, except turn away, but now….! That has got to give him a very high level of interest, purpose, and fulfillment. Of course, I could be completely wrong and it might just be his innate morality and work ethic. Either way, man-crushing on T-Rex!
Could be both. Love the man for so many reasons.
Especially after the previous SOS Hillary who was involved in child trafficking of children from Haiti and helped the woman who attempted to take over 30 kids that were not orphans as she claimed . The Clinton’s Foundation paid for her legal fees and got her off. She was and is truly evil and should be questioned about this incident when she is investigated regarding her foundation
LikeLiked by 2 people
Evil to the core – agree, Dr. T – however, it would take (8) years to bring it all to light – imho
This is where a commitment to results and not words would reap massive benefits for the future of the #MAGA effort. The left dutifully gave their annual speech this time of year because the law requires this report to be released. John Kerry telling us how terrible human trafficking is.
How wonderful would it be if law enforcement over the next year could report multiple busts of slavery rings both in the US and worldwide so that next year’s report (in time for the midterms) could make clear that actions speak louder than words.
(And yes, I realize the human lives involved far outweigh any political advantage discussed in my post. They obviously would be the greatest beneficiaries of a government that used it’s power and influence to actually HELP in ways they CAN help, as opposed to the meddling and tinkering with a million different economic or social regulations and nanny-state intentions)
But where’s T-Rex’s hashtag and instagram sign-holding sourpuss virtue signalling? Oh, yeah, in the trash and in the past with all other useless, false BS. Praise God for showing us His mercy and grace by giving us a shot at turning the USA back to Him, with the help of titans like T-Rex, Wilburine, and o/c, PDJT!
Human trafficking and child predators are major issues with attempted murder victim, Steve Scalise.
WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) issued the following statement regarding the House of Representatives’ passage of the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act (S.178), which increases critical protections and services for victims of human trafficking:
“One of the great American values we share is our strong belief in the inherent worth of each and every human life. Human trafficking is a direct assault against that core value, and it affects millions of victims who need our help—including right here in America,” Scalise said.
“No single law alone will put a stop to human trafficking, but the House’s passage of this bill, which now goes to the President’s desk, is a strong step forward in combatting this abhorrent crime.
Congress must continue to do everything in our power to combat this scourge and provide protections, and ultimately justice to the victims of human trafficking.”
https://www.majoritywhip.gov/news/press_releases_newsroom_supporting-justice-for-victims-of-human-trafficking/
Praying for his ultimate recovery and being able to carry on his work with Sec. of State Tillerson to eradicate this scourge of human suffering.
I marched in a parade with a lady who explained how Democrats in my state,
Work morning, noon, and night to release and protect child predators —
I couldn’t hardly believe it at the time, but I do now…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Craig Sawyer on Twitter: “”Rape By Proxy.” It’s horrendous what some scumbags pay to see done to innocent children online. Big money, Big evil. Must end!! https://t.co/swGjEAGpIC”
https://mobile.twitter.com/CraigRSawyer/status/879711991950065665
Craig Sawyer on Twitter: “We’re a new org to inform the public on the horrific child sex slavery trade inside the USA starting w a bold docu-series! Thx 4 ur support! https://t.co/lVAfaZuNTz”
https://mobile.twitter.com/CraigRSawyer/status/862462630878879744
Please support Veteran4childrescue.org
It’s CHILD TORTURE and sometimes intentional murder.
We are coming for you monsters – including elected officials, clergy, corporate leaders and Hollywood!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Building the southern border wall would help cut down on trafficking of all kinds. We can’t fix this problem without border controls.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Well, there goes a lot of side-money for more than a few swamp critters in the District of Corruption.
It is really mind blowing when you here some of the data pertaining to Human Trafficking.
TREX shared some of the following:
1) 20 million victims this past year in human trafficking
2) NK has anywhere from 50,000 to 80,000 of their citizens forced to work in China and Russia. The citizens receive hardly any money but NK racks in hundreds of million dollars for their forced labor from those two countries
3) Last year there were a total of 9,000 convictions of human trafficking crimes worldwide
4) Afghanistan has a real terrible problem with young boys being trafficked for social & sexual entertainment (being done by police officers)
5) Convictions of police officers. A teacher at a gov’t run boarding school was arrested for trying to sell a child
6) In the Philippines there have been 500 trafficking cases and the arrest of 272 suspects (an increase of 80% from the previous year)
7) The United States has developed a State Department initiative known as The Program To End Modern Slavery. They are hoping to raise $1.5 billion dollars from other countries and private donors
The hounds have picked up the scent,it is just a matter of time before the jail door slams !!
Wish I could help in some capacity to fight against this horrific crime.
Anyone aware of this: Something is Terribly Wrong With Many “Kids” Videos on YouTube
https://vigilantcitizen.com/moviesandtv/something-is-terribly-wrong-with-many-kids-videos-on-youtube/
NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART.
PARENTS BEWARE WHAT YOUR KIDS ARE WATCHING ON YOUTUBE.
Reading the linked State Department report, it came as no surprise that the countries that are all-in to combat this scourge are the Western, civilized countries, and the ones who basically aren’t participating, or are making a half-hearted effort are all of the countries in Africa, Asia – well, basically the rest of the world. I was surprised that Japan is not 100% in on this effort.
I wish there was more information disseminated to Americans about this issue and how easily our own children can be sucked into being trafficked. After a family from our church had their daughter kidnapped by traffickers we learned what a big business this is here in the U.S. The FBI agents told the family that Facebook is pretty much used as a catalog for cretins who want to buy children and for traffickers looking for their next victims. This family’s 15-year old daughter posted some rather provocative selfies on her Facebook page, I suppose in an effort to attract boys from her school. Instead she came to the attention of Mexican traffickers in Atlanta looking for some young flesh to spirit away to Mexico and sell to the highest bidder. Because she posted her daily activities constantly on both Facebook and Twitter, she made it very easy for these guys to find her, give her a false sense of security then offer her a ride home. That “short ride” landed her in Mexico, strung out and turned out as a prostitute. Once she was across the border the FBI said there was nothing they could do, so the family hired a private investigator who found her a few months later, “kidnapped” her and brought her home.
Parents need to be informed and reminded how dangerous Facebook, social media and, frankly, the internet can be for their kids.
Today was a shot across the bow…
Hillary takes villages: https://youtu.be/KMJoNl2RHIU
Bill sprung Laura Silsby: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Life_Children%27s_Refuge_case
Silsby-Gayler now works for Alert Sense, who provides software for Amber Alert. The Nose knows, follow the money and follow the Clinton Foundation ties.
“If that ****ing b*****d wins, we all hang from gallows!” – Hillary Clinton (allegedly, after interview with Matt Lauer, Commander in Chief Forum, Sept. 7th, 2016)
We have spent too much time bemoaning those things we cannot change i.e. climate change. This is a human condition that could be changed. Helping humanity cannot be an ideology, it needs to become a virtue.
