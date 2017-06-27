BREAKING: Trump Requests All 52 Republican Senators To White House Meeting at 4:00pm…

In an effort to break the intransigence of Republican Senators who refuse to vote approval for the senate healthcare reform/replace bill, President Trump met with Senator Rand Paul earlier this afternoon. President Trump is trying to get the #NeverTrumper’s to support the 3 step approach.

The Senate version of the Freedom Caucus (Cruz, Lee, etc), and Senators from states who are now entirely addicted to federal medicaid spending, are not willing to support legislation that doesn’t: A.) give them a full repeal, and B.) give them even more Obamacare money, respectively.

Because of the intransigence of both oppositional sides within the Republican Senate, it now appears a vote is not going to take place this week.

That said, President Trump calling them to the White House to remind them if they don’t do it this week, the far-left-activist groups (those demanding single-payer) are going to swarm the Senators over the holiday break; and they will return to DC in no better shape than they are in today.

There is a reason why Harry Reid ‘sequestered’ the entire Senate for two weeks before Christmas 2009, never let them leave for holiday recess and forced a vote on Christmas Eve at 1:38 in the morning. If they don’t get it done now, it’s dead.

President Trump appears to be putting the oneness of failure upon their individual shoulders and giving Mitch McConnell a little elbow room.

Failure rests on the heads of the intransigent GOP Senators. This loggerhead reality is essentially encapsulating why Republicans always lose politically. Their high-minded ‘principles’ never get anything accomplished unless their lobbyist lunch companions give them permission to vote. It’s the same problem previously seen in the House of Representatives when the original House Bill was withdrawn by Paul Ryan.

Senator Rand Paul, just like his father, believes doing-nothing is a strategy. A clean repeal is an impossible pipe-dream. Rand Paul is trying to convince the entire Senate to follow him to the couches and do nothing.

Just came from WH. @realDonaldTrump is open to making bill better. Is Senate leadership? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 27, 2017

Like the financial system, there are too many complex special interests enmeshed within the construct of ObamaCare to generate any reasonable consensus on a one-size-fits-all rebuild. Right now there are legions of paid actors, paid interests, all trying to secure their own individual stake within the aggregate healthcare market.

Big Pharma, Big Labor (unions), Big Corporations (U.S. CoC) and Big Ed (finance and delivery) all have stakes in ObamaCare. That’s a bazillion lobbying interests, representing massive institutional systems, containing trillions of dollars, all simultaneously dispatching their Big Gun Lawyer/Lobbyists to protect their financial position.

♦Unions don’t want health insurance back in/on their liabilities. ♦U.S. CoC Multinational Corporations (Wall Street) don’t want the liability of worker health insurance back on their ledgers. ♦Big Pharma does not want limits to how much they can charge (profits) and they want a small group of decision-makers they can purchase and influence. ♦Big Ed doesn’t want government to lose control over college education subsidies. etc. etc.

{{{Yikes – Piranhas}}}

The initial goal of ObamaCare was manipulatively sold by controlling interests as a program to insure the uninsured, approximately 30 million people (2009). However, that was a farce clearly visible in hindsight. The actual goal(s) were established by all of the aforementioned interests.

Unfortunately, the ObamaCare scheme enmeshed, became self-actual, and weaponized itself -as predicted- against the ordinary middle class American. 150+ million people punished. Essentially, if you are not on medicare/medicaid, or eligible therein, you got screwed on the individual market scheme.

But that’s hindsight. Done is done. That horse has left the barn, rode out of town, and is long gone…. Previous healthcare insurance toothpaste is not only out of tube, but dried, encrusted and licked away by the horse that galloped by… Done is done.

So… understanding the system has self-actuated, Trump’s team has a new approach to reversing the damage to the individual healthcare market similar to the parallel track approach of the economic financial and banking market.

The medicare (federal health insurance) and medicaid (state health insurance) systems will remain the government safety nets for older and lower income populations. [Medicaid income eligibility qualifications in a 0 to 30-50k range depending on dependents.] This should have been the original approach all along; to cover the uninsured by giving them access to medicaid and the entire mess could have been avoided. Alas, that wasn’t the intent of the takeover for all of the aforementioned reasons.

Under Trump’s long-term (3 step) approach – the non-government healthcare market, the majority of the population, will break free from almost all of the ObamaCare government regulations; and the insurance market will be empowered to provide an insurance product that fits the individual needs of the person purchasing the insurance.

♦Dual System Approaches – Much like Secretary Mnuchin is proposing leaving government (via Dodd-Frank) attached to the “too-big-to-fail” group of banks and cutting all else loose from the regulations, so too is Secretary Price proposing to leave government attached to the “at risk population” (Medicare and Medicaid), the group 99% of all political talking points are structured around, and cut everyone else loose from the regulations.

•Step #1 establishes the ability (decouples ObamaCare). •Step #2 allows HHS to frame the parallel system (deregulation). •Step #3 establishes the broader parameters for the non-government health insurance market.

The House passed their Step 1 version. The current Senate bill is their side of Step 1.

Republican Senators just don’t believe the Trump Movement is real. Republican Senators listen to the lobbyists.

Democrat Senators just don’t believe in the Bernie Sanders Movement. Democrat Senators listen to the lobbyists.

Republican Senators and Democrat Senators are the UniParty.

