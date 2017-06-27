BREAKING: Trump Requests All 52 Republican Senators To White House Meeting at 4:00pm…

In an effort to break the intransigence of Republican Senators who refuse to vote approval for the senate healthcare reform/replace bill, President Trump met with Senator Rand Paul earlier this afternoon. President Trump is trying to get the #NeverTrumper’s to support the 3 step approach.
The Senate version of the Freedom Caucus (Cruz, Lee, etc), and Senators from states who are now entirely addicted to federal medicaid spending, are not willing to support legislation that doesn’t: A.) give them a full repeal, and B.) give them even more Obamacare money, respectively.
Because of the intransigence of both oppositional sides within the Republican Senate, it now appears a vote is not going to take place this week.
That said, President Trump calling them to the White House to remind them if they don’t do it this week, the far-left-activist groups (those demanding single-payer) are going to swarm the Senators over the holiday break; and they will return to DC in no better shape than they are in today.
There is a reason why Harry Reid ‘sequestered’ the entire Senate for two weeks before Christmas 2009, never let them leave for holiday recess and forced a vote on Christmas Eve at 1:38 in the morning. If they don’t get it done now, it’s dead.
President Trump appears to be putting the oneness of failure upon their individual shoulders and giving Mitch McConnell a little elbow room.
Failure rests on the heads of the intransigent GOP Senators. This loggerhead reality is essentially encapsulating why Republicans always lose politically. Their high-minded ‘principles’ never get anything accomplished unless their lobbyist lunch companions give them permission to vote. It’s the same problem previously seen in the House of Representatives when the original House Bill was withdrawn by Paul Ryan.
Senator Rand Paul, just like his father, believes doing-nothing is a strategy. A clean repeal is an impossible pipe-dream. Rand Paul is trying to convince the entire Senate to follow him to the couches and do nothing.
Like the financial system, there are too many complex special interests enmeshed within the construct of ObamaCare to generate any reasonable consensus on a one-size-fits-all rebuild. Right now there are legions of paid actors, paid interests, all trying to secure their own individual stake within the aggregate healthcare market.
Big Pharma, Big Labor (unions), Big Corporations (U.S. CoC) and Big Ed (finance and delivery) all have stakes in ObamaCare. That’s a bazillion lobbying interests, representing massive institutional systems, containing trillions of dollars, all simultaneously dispatching their Big Gun Lawyer/Lobbyists to protect their financial position.
♦Unions don’t want health insurance back in/on their liabilities. ♦U.S. CoC Multinational Corporations (Wall Street) don’t want the liability of worker health insurance back on their ledgers. ♦Big Pharma does not want limits to how much they can charge (profits) and they want a small group of decision-makers they can purchase and influence. ♦Big Ed doesn’t want government to lose control over college education subsidies. etc. etc.
{{{Yikes – Piranhas}}}
The initial goal of ObamaCare was manipulatively sold by controlling interests as a program to insure the uninsured, approximately 30 million people (2009). However, that was a farce clearly visible in hindsight. The actual goal(s) were established by all of the aforementioned interests.
Unfortunately, the ObamaCare scheme enmeshed, became self-actual, and weaponized itself -as predicted- against the ordinary middle class American. 150+ million people punished. Essentially, if you are not on medicare/medicaid, or eligible therein, you got screwed on the individual market scheme.
But that’s hindsight. Done is done. That horse has left the barn, rode out of town, and is long gone…. Previous healthcare insurance toothpaste is not only out of tube, but dried, encrusted and licked away by the horse that galloped by… Done is done.
So… understanding the system has self-actuated, Trump’s team has a new approach to reversing the damage to the individual healthcare market similar to the parallel track approach of the economic financial and banking market.
The medicare (federal health insurance) and medicaid (state health insurance) systems will remain the government safety nets for older and lower income populations. [Medicaid income eligibility qualifications in a 0 to 30-50k range depending on dependents.] This should have been the original approach all along; to cover the uninsured by giving them access to medicaid and the entire mess could have been avoided. Alas, that wasn’t the intent of the takeover for all of the aforementioned reasons.
Under Trump’s long-term (3 step) approach – the non-government healthcare market, the majority of the population, will break free from almost all of the ObamaCare government regulations; and the insurance market will be empowered to provide an insurance product that fits the individual needs of the person purchasing the insurance.
♦Dual System Approaches – Much like Secretary Mnuchin is proposing leaving government (via Dodd-Frank) attached to the “too-big-to-fail” group of banks and cutting all else loose from the regulations, so too is Secretary Price proposing to leave government attached to the “at risk population” (Medicare and Medicaid), the group 99% of all political talking points are structured around, and cut everyone else loose from the regulations.
•Step #1 establishes the ability (decouples ObamaCare). •Step #2 allows HHS to frame the parallel system (deregulation). •Step #3 establishes the broader parameters for the non-government health insurance market.
The House passed their Step 1 version. The current Senate bill is their side of Step 1.
Republican Senators just don’t believe the Trump Movement is real. Republican Senators listen to the lobbyists.
Democrat Senators just don’t believe in the Bernie Sanders Movement. Democrat Senators listen to the lobbyists.
Republican Senators and Democrat Senators are the UniParty.
These hold out senators are akin to Shoeless Joe and the Black Sox. There is a time to admit you won’t get your way and to support your team. Not voting with team is betrayal or worse like taking a payoff to throw the game.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Shoeless Ted
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Holdouts were at the Koch Brothers confab in Colorado Springs – Koch Brothers are against the ObamaCare fix. Cruz, Lee and others do what Koch Bros tell them to do.
Follow the Money
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for making that connection.
LikeLike
2018 we will aid the Trump fix!
LikeLike
One of the major arguments against the passage of Obamacare was that once the American people get addicted to a govt program, it’s virtually impossible to take it away.
Social Security was never intended to be the sole retirement program for all Americans but that’s how it’s evolved for many. Medicare, Medicaid, both the same situations.
It was often discussed that passage of Obamacare wasn’t abt providing affordable health insurance, it was abt addicting millions of people to a govt program that was never going to sustain itself, taking over a major portion of our economy and repealing many of our personal freedoms.
We got stuck with Obamacare and the mess was dropped into President Trump’s lap. It’s an utter and total disaster but with the President’s negotiating skills, unprecedented business sense and his experience in public relations and dealing with people, he should be given the leverage and slack to see this passed.
The House version provided a wide scope of power by the HHS Secy to use discretion in amending and creating policy. Not sure if the Senate version left that in, but it’s huge. Let’s give our HHS Secy who is a renowned physician/surgeon that knows as much abt running the front office as the back office in a medical practice go to work. His curriculum vitae in terms of practice management, hospital administration and health insurance issues is remarkable. He’s also been a respected legislator and has the trust of our President. Works for me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shoeless Hillary was once a Senator!!😂
LikeLike
the senators who do not support trump guarantee that the voters will not support them as they do not do their job you are either R or not R trump will veto your budget with ZERO retro pay and campaign against every one of you turncoats against we the people
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is beyond the pale that we the taxpayers must pay for these Senator’s cushy health care benefits while they refuse to clean up the mess they created for us.
Honestly, how long must we put up with this insane situation.
They must get it through their pointy heads that times are very different now.
We expect them to work for us, not against us.
And believe me, we can tell the difference.
Time for all of them to be on the same health care plans as we are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep.
LikeLike
WHY are WE Republicans??? How do we belong to this Do-Nothing, No-Can-Do Party.
How is this possible???
LikeLiked by 4 people
If they don’t pass this bill, repubs will be getting an earful from constituents over the Holiday Recess. Best course for Mitchell, then, is to cancel the recess and keep them in DC until they pass it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
THIS: Keep CONGRESS in session – WEEKDAYS and WEEKENDS – until they have passed the ENTIRE TRUMP AGENDA, including the 2018 Budget.
LikeLike
I do not get it with Republican Senate: Here is an analogy of what is going on like a thunderstorm “Some love the lightning and some like the thunder! Can they be that naive to think you can have one and not the other”. They have consequences coming if they continue this path! They need to understand we voted and expect lightning and thunder in bad weather!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So we have our cast of characters (9 total) that are currently either opposing the Senate Repeal and Replace Bill or are completely against the Senate Bill. At this point their is one Republican Senator that I am completely writing off because what he hopes for is a complete pipe dream that will never happen. He is Rand Paul from Kentucky. Meaning we can only lose 1 more and still have this bill passed.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/senators-break-gops-health-care-071716276.html
From the article linked above:
THE CONSERVATIVES
Cruz, Paul, Johnson and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah jointly announced their opposition to the legislation as written last Thursday, the same day it was released. They said it did not go far enough to dismantle “Obamacare,” and Johnson also complained of a rushed process.
THE ENDANGERED
Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada, the only Senate Republican up for re-election next year in a state Hillary Clinton won, surprised Senate GOP leaders by coming out hard against the health legislation at a news conference Friday. Standing next to Nevada’s popular Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval, Heller said he could not support a bill that that “takes away insurance from tens of millions of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Nevadans.”
THE MODERATES
Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are fellow moderates who’ve raised concerns about the Senate health bill for a variety of reasons.
THE TWO-ISSUE SENATORS
Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia are generally reliable votes for GOP leadership. In this case, both have two specific, and related, concerns causing them heartburn on the health bill: The prevalence of opioid addiction in their states, and their constituents’ reliance on Medicaid.
I think with the additional $200 billion that Mitch McConnell can play with, he can easily win over Rob Portman (OH) and Shelley Moore Capito (WV) by putting more money towards opioid addiction. Having the cost of premiums dropping by 30% starting in 2020, we are a lot closer to getting the Conservatives (Cruz, Johnson and Lee) to say yes. They may be able to negotiate another piece that could drive insurance premiums even lower if the Parliamentarian would allow selling across state lines, dropping the required essentials etc.
Heller is feeling the pressure from our President and his pact that are targeting him in NV by running ads against his stance. Lisa Murkowski has a major problem in her state since rates have gone up by 202% since 2013 (highest in the country) because of Obamacare. Susan Collins is a nut job that may not come over.
If this POS Heller holds his ground we will come up 1 short! Rand Paul is DEAD and Susan Collins is a moron!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m liking it Flepore…Make em sweat…Flush em out…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rand is where the blame should fall. Heller and Collins are no bastions of liberty. Rand, however, in one breath declares the mandates anathema to the Constitution but when presented with the opportunity to kill them, decides the legislation isn’t pure enough for him.
*If* Rand comes over, Ted and Lee aren’t going be the reason it fails. They will flip too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rand is a goofball and a showboat, just like his old man.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rand is a strange brew. Very inconsistent. Most of the time I think he’s a PIA and once in awhile he says something useful. He’s not stupid but he is a professional reality denier.
LikeLike
When BOR was at fox I believe he used to poke at the number of bills the old man sponsored and got passed. Between 0-5, 3 at the most. Maybe.
LikeLike
Rand and his ideals are completely unrealistic.
I caught the end of David Webb’s radio show today and he did a long segment on why Ron Paul failed over the course of his 26 year career in congress.
He stated, “having proposals and ideas without any concrete results constitutes failure and in any other segment of the job market this would result in losing one’s job.”
This is where we are right now. All talk no action. These losers have had 7 years to figure out what should be done, but alas, nothing.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Aren’t we ALL glad that Rand Paul IS NOT the President of the United States??
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Reality is that the only way to get it done is to change the Senate Rules on the 60 Vote threshold and remove the special interest stuff. Take Big Pharma out and negotiate drug prices, take out the AMA coding Special Deal, take out all of the things that are good for Big Business and bad for the citizens. Democrats have already said they will NOT support any Legislation – FINE, if they don’t want to participate – they don’t have the right to keep the Republicans from fixing the mess that Dems and Obama have foisted on the American public. McConnell needs a Backbone and a Megaphone to explain it is the Democrats choice, not his or the Republicans.
Hold their feet to the fire.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice Opener.
LikeLike
If they would pass this bill, they could get the tax cut. Then, maybe the Medicaid recipients could get jobs and afford real insurance. The Republicans are so short sighted. I agree that Susan Collins is a nut job that may not come over. I actually called her office and said that I hope that the fact that Hillary Clinton paid for Collins’ engagement party a few years ago is not influencing her decisions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is this true or sarc?
LikeLike
Looks like some of our own want their version of Cornhusker Kickback or Louisiana Purchase…I like the fact others are pushing for more reform to get premiums down…This is good stuff..Showdown coming and I don’t care when, but it’s coming…
LikeLike
ALEX we truly have a weird dichotomy happening in the 2018 Senatorial Elections. Here is some information pertaining to who is up for reelection in 2018. Please keep in mind that this dichotomy is tremendously in OUR favor.
Thirty-four of the 100 Senate seats are up for reelection. The winners of those seats will serve a six-year term from January 3, 2019, until January 3, 2025.
The Republicans will be defending just 9 seats, while the Democrats will be fighting for 23 — plus another 2 held by independents who caucus with Democrats.
There was a special election on February 9 following Jeff Sessions’ swearing in as U.S. attorney general: The attorney general of Alabama replaced him with Luther Strange (R), Current age: 63 (Mr. Strange will serve until the 2018 elections.)
Democrats are expected to target the Senate seats in Nevada, Arizona, and Texas. The ONLY state we may lose is NV! We will win TX and AZ. The question for both of those states is who will be the Republican nominee. At the end of the day I believe it will be Ted Cruz in TX and Jeff DeWit. Both will win against the Democrat in November 2018.
http://www.remingtonresearchgroup.com/pdf/111716_AZ_SENATE_GOP_PRIMARY.pdf
From the article linked above:
Q: If the candidates in the 2018 Republican Primary Election for United States Senate were Jeff Flake and Jeff DeWit, for whom would you vote?
Jeff Flake: 33%
Jeff DeWit: 42%
Undecided: 25%
Republicans are expected to target Democratic-held seats in Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, West Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, all of which voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election (identified below with **). Republicans will also likely target seats in Virginia, Maine, and New Jersey.
Below are the 33 Senate seats up for reelection in 2018 in alphabetical order by political party and state.
Democrats up for reelection in 2018:
California: Dianne Feinstein (Won with 63% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 83
Connecticut: Chris Murphy (Won with 55% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 43
Delaware: Tom Carper (Won with 66% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 70
**Florida: Bill Nelson (Won with 55% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 74
Hawaii: Mazie Hirono (Won with 63% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 69
**Indiana: Joe Donnelly (Won with 50% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 61
Maryland: Ben Cardin (Won with 56% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 73
Massachusetts: Elizabeth Warren (Won with 54% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 67
**Michigan: Debbie Stabenow (Won with 59% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 66
Minnesota: Amy Klobuchar (Won with 65% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 56
**Missouri: Claire McCaskill (Won with 55% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 63
**Montana: Jon Tester (Won by 49% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 60
New Jersey: Bob Menendez (Won with 59% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 63
New Mexico: Martin Heinrich (Won with 51% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 45
New York: Kirsten Gillibrand (Won with 72% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 50
**North Dakota: Heidi Heitkamp (Won with 50% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 61
**Ohio: Sherrod Brown (Won with 51% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 64
**Pennsylvania: Bob Casey Jr. (Won with 54% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 56
Rhode Island: Sheldon Whitehouse (Won with 64% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 61
Virginia: Tom Kaine (Won with 53% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 58
Washington: Maria Cantwell (Won with 61% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 58
**West Virginia: Joe Manchin (Won with 61% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 69
**Wisconsin: Tammy Baldwin (Won with 51% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 54
Independents up for reelection in 2018:
Maine: Angus King (Won with 53% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 72
Vermont: Bernie Sanders (Won with 71% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age:75
Republicans up for reelection in 2018:
Alabama: Luther Strange (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 63
Arizona: Jeff Flake (Won with 49% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 54
Mississippi: Roger Wicker (Won with 57% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 65
Nebraska: Deb Fischer (Won with 56% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 65
Nevada: Dean Heller (Won with 46% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 56
Tennessee: Bob Corker (Won with 65% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 64
Texas: Ted Cruz (Won with 57% of the vote in 2012) (Running in 2018) Current age: 46
Utah: Orrin Hatch (Won with 65% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 82
Wyoming: John Barrasso (Won with 76% of the vote in 2012) (Intent for 2018 unknown) Current age: 64
This gives us a GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY to come away from the 2018 Election with a filibuster proof majority in the Senate.
Our President will campaign for 2018 the way he did for his own election. He will live in the 10 to 15 states we will flip!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks for the analysis fleploreblog. I am glad to see that Angus King (Maine) is up for re-election. Donald Trump won the 2nd district by 10 percentage points. I believe King’s seat is in play, even though he is a former governor. Angus King thinks he is the belle of the ball. He is all over TV bashing the President. He really needs to go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very few GOP elected officials in congress are worth anything.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Their non elected staff are crap too!
LikeLiked by 2 people
People vote for them.
LikeLike
Trump should give them two options. Option 1 – POTUS calls an emergency session and no one leaves until the work gets done. Option 2 – The House and Senate will formally be out of session over the 4th so that Trump can engage in recess appointments.
LikeLiked by 3 people
IMO PDJT supporters had better stop the hand wringing themselves. They had better get aggressive with their Senators… PDJT is the leader of the party. Not them.
I remember when Ryan said that PDJT was not the voice of the Party.. Sure.
I read a lot of brilliant stuff on this site. Truly brilliant.
Other than the long game, I do not quite get why PDJT supporters give any support to the likes of Murkowski, Collins, Sasse and Flake. I know there other more vocal critics, but the aforementioned are always in the weeds.
Is it not time to go after a couple of them. I mean really rip them a new one.
I get that all political systems have serious flaws. Churchill said it best.
But your Senators ( both parties.) take the cake. Six years to build a fiefdom, and then basically hold your country hostage.
Hundreds of Congressmen, the President. All have to bow to a B**che* like Collins or Murkowski. Seriously, what percentage of the population do they represent..Alaska and Maine I think it is.
Pathetic..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The bright side is the Snooty Senators are dealing with Covfefe now 🙂 They’ve never had to deal with a Covfefe in the Executive chair before!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I supported trump from day 1, I also do not vote for Murkowski & no one I know votes for her but there are some that do & you can’t change their mind. The RNC needs to start helping out more getting good candiates to run against, I liked Joe miller but many did not and he got no financial support at all to help go up against her.
LikeLike
Susan Collins will never be defeated in Maine. She may have medical issues that may cause her to leave the senate.
LikeLike
Parkinson’s?
LikeLike
Does the senate bill create a dual track system?
IMO No.
Allow states to offer castrophic insurance with no insurance mandates plus health savings accounts.
Subsidize HSA for low income.
High risk population with serious preconditions can be offered affordable health insurance with high risk pools.
Premiums will be low cost and HSA will be used for routine medical care, prevention and minor illness.
Provide this option and a competitive health care system will evolve that will offer great care at an affordable competitive price.
What you do with Medicaid won’t matter because
Low income medicade population will prefer the subsidized HSA option.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“SENATORS… before you leave this room, either your brains or your signature will be on this voting form”
LikeLiked by 5 people
If another insurer or two bail, the system will collapse and all states will have huge problems. Then the morons will be panicking to get something done pronto to save their bacon with voters.
LikeLike
The BOSS calls these clowns and reprobates on the carpet. Unbelievable Republican / Uniparty obstructionism. President Trump should issue an executive order rescinding the exemption for Congress from Obamacare (includes all the Senators and Representatives, and all their staff members).
LikeLiked by 5 people
This!
LikeLike
Yes. And do it via a press conference. He can open with, “since congress is not serious about securing a new quality healthcare bill that helps our citizens, perhaps they will be more motivated if it effected them personally!”
LikeLike
Oh, please make PDJT make congress go on Obamacare.
LikeLike
I have to admit; I don’t see the viability of the senate bill, and I think that is why Chamber of Commerce is supporting it. It keeps the government funding health insurance so business doesn’t have to.
No penalty for not having insurance, and no penalty for pre-existing conditions. Choose either one. This bill has both, and that isn’t insurance. It will take massive amounts of taxpayer money to keep it going. It truly is O’care light.
Personally, I think we are being played by GOPe. The focus is on repeal and replace, but there is little gain to repeal O’care and replace it with a non-sustainable O’care light.
I understand parts 2 and 3 will improve the bill, but they won’t mess with foundational stuff like no penalty for not having insurance and no penalty for pre-existing conditions. Only taxpayer subsidies can fix that.
Mike
LikeLiked by 1 person
They need to figure this out and get it passed within a couple weeks (delay recess). The longer they wait the harder it will be.
It can’t be fully repealed. All they can do is start to unwind it and relax it slowly and then they can continue to build on that to transform the entire system (improve free market access, reform Medicaid, etc.
If you look at the statements from Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and Ron Johnson….they all indicate they want to get to a yes vote. And some if the requests are simple….Mike Lee, for example, simply requires an “opt out” for states do they can experiment with other options.
I’d worry more about progressive or leftist Republicans like Lisa Murkowski or Susan Collins. They are likely fine with keeping Obamacare tentacles around. The deep blue state repububs like Heller are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Not sure Heller will ever change his no vote.
The key is to work out bugs, improve it more, get it passed in next couple weeks. Then the compromise between House and Senate needs to happen asap. Forget recess — or delay recess…just get it done.
I hope Trump’s negotiation skills can succeed here.
After this comes the fun stuff…infrastructure and tax reform.
LikeLike
Is the meeting over yet?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Boy, they sure are getting brave now that they don’t have to vote on the record.
LikeLike
Tell us why. That’s all I want them to do. Make them show their stripes…
LikeLike
Portman only got elected because of President Trump. The voters should impeach him if he won’t vote for the healthcare.
LikeLike
I hope the President is successful. This bill will be changed many times over before it’s done. Let’s just keep it rolling.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s not nice to mess with Covfefe. These things do indeed have consequences.
LikeLiked by 4 people
WHAT GOES AROUND, COVFEFE AROUND.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t pretend to understand the DETAIL of this (or any) Healthcare Bill, but I do know that any changes slotted in at this stage will not make a scrap of difference!!
At this point WHAT DIFFERENCE DOES IT MAKE… what the fine detail is. It will be this Bill (or something close to it) or NOTHING!!
The 6 senators need to GET REAL… get off their spotty behinds and pass the damned thing and move on. Maybe.. try for “improvements” as the process rolls on
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s really clear they don’t want to pass a bill. The current Coc and insurance company bill is perfect for the RINOS and they are under direction to get that one done. The other guys like Ted have different masters and will resist. I say vote out all incumbents in 2018 who have challengers or we will forever be infected and despite our hard work this GOP will lose all our gains……….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I could not love President Trump more. It’s about time these senators realized that HE is the President and they are not. I think our idiot senator, Susan Collins, likes all the TV time she is getting as a never Trumper. No one ever wanted to interview her on TV before Donald Trump ran for President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Senate health care bill is unworkable as is. The three step solution continues “Obamacare” with a change in the Executive Branch. We need Medicaid block grants, full repeal of Obamacare mandates and taxes, and national catastrophic insurance. Clean bill without the insider deals…still believe President Trump will get all of the above because it’s the simplest and best solution.
LikeLike
Well, it is past 4, do you know where your senators are?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Normally at this time… in a Bar.
This trip to the WH is cutting into drinking time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
52 Senators…. just enough for a pack of Playing Cards LOL
“The Pack of Bastids”
LikeLiked by 3 people
They should not play cards with POTUS… he has all the “Trump” cards 🙂
LikeLike
Something to remember about the Medicaid part. If they use a per capita maximum it makes the states control costs….That’s still in the bill I believe…
For instance…California has 12.9% of population, but uses 17.9% of Medicaid spent overall……They would lose roughly 30 billion if it goes to a limit per person(accountability)….
That is why the RINO who want the Medicaid money like Ohio, Nevada are freaked out and it’s because they loaded up Medicaid rolls and don’t have money to pay for it….Other states knew this would happen and opted out…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nevada is full of illegals on Medicaid.
LikeLike
the 22 million can get Medicaid.
leave the rest of us alone to choose from a free market with healthy competion.
I IWILL NOT get health insurance because the evil government makes me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump: Announce that you and Mitch have 3 Democrats who want to replace HOLDOUT REPUBLICANS to vote for HealthCare Reform and Replace the RINOs in all of their Committee Assignments.
Which of you will be voting against HealthCare Reform when the Senate votes on it TONIGHT?
LikeLiked by 1 person
REPEAL THE 17TH AMENDMENT! PLEASE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They can’t get 50 votes to repeal Obamacare but you think they can get 67 vote for a Constitutional Amendment.
LikeLike
I know better. Just wishful thinking out loud.
LikeLike
More positive than negative from aides. That’s a good sign.
——–
https://www.axios.com/senate-delays-health-care-vote-until-after-recess-2449221847.html
–The bottom line: “Vote after break. McConnell wants to win. Going to make changes new score and win,” said one aide.
–What’s next: A “full court press” from the White House, starting with Republican senators’ meeting with President Trump this afternoon. “Work over the next 72 hrs to come to an agreement. Vote after the break,” per another GOP aide.
–Between the lines: Majority Whip John Cornyn had said earlier that the vote was going ahead. But ultimately, the decision is McConnell’s — and he was getting too much pushback from Senate Republican holdouts who said they weren’t ready to vote this quickly, without changes to the bill.
LikeLike
These idiots have had all this time to present or change this bill. Instead they chose to sit around and do the usual…nothing. Now they are so excited about another friggin vacation, they have forgotten us and their jobs again. I am so sick of this child’s play. I hope PTrump goes full throttle. If he has any dirt on any of them, now is the time to shame a few. I am so ticked off.
LikeLike
To be honest when the democrats murkowski & collins don’t cooperate then leadership needs to pull them from their plum committees. Leadership always lets them get away with what they do and it goes for the others who side with the dems repeatedly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump has Lisa Murkowski sitting on one side and Susan Collins on the other at the White House meeting.
I hope that was strategic so he can put them both in a headlock afterwards until it is done.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Machiavellian left knows they just have to pass any tiny “snow gloves for orphans” legislation to get the crowbar in the door, natural government inertia will take over from there.
Our job is alot harder and more complicated. Escpecially as we try to compromise to not scare or shock populace and acknowledge existence of principled dissent.
LikeLike
Vote to turn healthcare to states on January 1 2019. And drop federal taxes 7% to allow states to raise 4-12% depending on how big they want their healthcare.
Then do the same for education. That would be some fundamental transformation left might might buy in since they can then get single payer right as Obama care faded.
LikeLike
i agree with noeli cannoli
since R’s want obamacare then the next EO stops obamacare exemptions for congress and staff
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump proved with the House bill that he can get votes to push legislation thru. It may take weeks, but he will get it done. I’m surprised that people still doubt him. Guess it just makes the success even bigger in the end.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He shouldn’t have to do so much hand holding members of his own, majority party. I suspect he’s PO’d at how much time he’s having to spend on stroking their egos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great. Trump is making them earn their pay. The level of competence is being ratcheted up by the POTUS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is probably “nap Time” for many of the Senators.
Not used to actually achieving ANYTHING on any given day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOVE that Trump’s remarks were shown on teevee, and that he started out by noting that ALASKA has experienced 200% increase in premiums
(for Miss Maybe After Our Vacation Murkowski)
LikeLiked by 3 people
AND the state is in a recession and their Horrible Governor wants medicaid expansion. To bad the Anchorage daily news is liberal if they actually reported the truth about Murkowski she been gone years ago.
LikeLike
The country VOTED to “Repeal and replace Obama”
Try and keep up. Get with the program, Senators
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope for the best. This is why I wasn’t getting all excited the last couple weeks when Mitch was going to bring this thing up. Battered conservative syndrome. Will love to be proved wrong!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now You Did It
Principles Office 4:00
http://3.images.southparkstudios.com/images/shows/south-park/clip-thumbnails/season-13/1301/south-park-s13e01c01-hey-jimmy-whats-a-bj-16×9.jpg?quality=0.8
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet when Trump looks at those senators sitting there, he wishes he could say to each and every one of them – “You’re Fired”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Essentially he will when he campaigns for their replacement during the midterms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any NORMAL person doing a normal job (especially a job involving serving people) can not simply leave for the night, let alone a vacation with his job not done!! For instance a bus driver can not simply walk away leaving passengers between destinations.
These dopey Senators should be sent back up to the Capitol to VOTE YES tonight
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is a ‘Clown Car’ with (7) Clowns!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Republican Senators just don’t believe the Trump Movement is real.”
I’ll keep my comment simple.
They damn well will believe the Trump Movement is real when we keep their arse out of the Senate.
No. Senator. Is. Immune.
LikeLike