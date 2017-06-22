BREAKING: Gulf States Give Qatar List of Demands To Restore Diplomatic Relationships – All Demands Target The Muslim Brotherhood…

The latest development, in the ongoing Arab state GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) initiative to stem the destabilizing behavior of Qatar, is a list of demands presented to Qatar. If you have followed the regional issues for the past few years you’ll quickly identify how each of the demands cuts to the core of the destabilizing issues.
Included in the demands: ♦Shut down al-Jazeera, ♦stop cooperating with Iran and ♦expel Turkish military provocateurs (Erdogan). The binding thread that connects each of these demands is the effort to stop Qatar from supporting/assisting the Muslim Brotherhood.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kuwait has given Qatar a list of demands from Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations that includes shutting down Al-Jazeera and cutting diplomatic ties to Iran.
That’s according to a list obtained by The Associated Press from one of the countries involved in the dispute. The document says Qatar has 10 days to comply with all demands.
The list says Qatar must immediately close Turkey’s military base in Qatar and end military cooperation with the NATO member. It also demands an unspecified sum of compensation from Qatar.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut ties to Qatar this month over accusations the Persian Gulf country funds terrorism. The U.S. has been urging them to produce a list of demands. Kuwait is helping mediate. (link)
Additionally, a reputable and reliable source for news and information within the region, specifically well-connected to the MB issues, provides the following:
This list of demands could have been personally written by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi because it is exactly what he needed to do when he expelled the Muslim Brotherhood from Egypt and restored stability in the aftermath of Mohammed Morsi’s chaos.
Nicely done Mr. President! Undoing Obama’s adventurism and misdeeds is very important, and Americans appreciate your efforts!
LikeLiked by 11 people
So, now, when will we, the US, make a breathtaking announcement?
Muslim Brotherhood, Turkey, Al Jazzeera (who already failed here), CAIR…let’s finish this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Probably not till after the midterm elections, I would think.
LikeLike
In normal times this news effecting the entire Middle East and possibly the rest of the world would be considered significant, and would merit full, nearly non-stop media coverage. Let’s see what they decide to cover tomorrow.
On point though, stuff like this doesn’t happen by accident. It’s a sign of our President and the professionals in our government at work doing what’s best for America and the world. Well done!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Interesting to watch. I think the media will remain clueless, worrying instead about MUHRUSSIA. Maybe about the Dems, because that is the media’s party, and there is some trouble there now. I really don’t think the media can THINK anymore. So true world events are beyond them.
Based on what Thomas Wictor and some others are saying, my guess is that the Pelosicoms will respond to their post-Georgia crisis in the Dem Party, and the calls for new leadership, by their much-used Leftward Deflection, where they basically say “OK, we hear you, the party needs to be more ‘Bernie-like’ – so we’ll move left”. Sally Kohn will approve. Bernie will approve. The bots will cheer, the dogs will be called off, and the commies will still be in charge.
Every call to the real center will instead pivot to the false center as a reference point, and move left.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dems are extremely vulnerable to DemBot Splitting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Russia! Russia! Russia! MOAR RUSSIA!!!!!
Hmm, I’ll take “What the MSM will be covering tomorrow instead of this Earthshaking news out of the Middle east for 1000, Trebek.”
LikeLike
If only the media were honest and had integrity, President Trump and his Administration would get rave reviews for this. It’s shameful how the Democrats, their media, and the Swamp obstruct Trump’s agenda. The American people and the world would be so much better off.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Trump’s Peace Coalition is getting it done.
The sooner we put Obama and his Muslim Brotherhood buddies behind us, the better.
Great news.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Meanwhile, the self-appointed clever set on liberal social media are literally distracted by a shiny object.
Totally clueless… and that’s a good thing. It lets the adults in the room work without distraction.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, Team Trump is great at keeping the idiots’ focus away from real issues. Keep it up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s stunning how rich Qatar is. Many point out Saudi Arabia and the problems, but Qatar is clearly playing both sides with Iran and the nut job Erdogan…Saudi Arabia has been making some interesting moves..
This public showdown is intriguing. Our 10,000 troops in Qatar make it fascinating as well…At the minimum Our Presidents trip has brought about some very public confrontations on terrorism.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I don’t even know if Qatar IS playing both sides anymore…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oddly enough, that list looks an awful lot like my mental list of demands for deep state cia and its evil minions like but nowhere near to exclusively john mcterrorist.
Hmm…
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mentioned John McStain… I am very curious as to what names will be revealed with item #7: stop interfering in other countries’ domestic affairs… Cut relations with opposition elements in these countries and hand over relevant files. I wonder how many names on that list will be related to our government?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Turkish base in Qatar. That makes sense. Not. Based on Tillerson’s response I don’t think we are that directly involved here. I just think the Saudi’s and company are confident enough to finally deal with them knowing we will basically support what they do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump led. They followed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump deserves all the credit with this significant change in the Middle East!
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump is basically undoing the upheaval in the Middle East instigated by our CIA, NSA, State Department and obama, and he is putting the skids on the isis caliphate! All of his actions roll into one category… As he promised during his campaign, he is “protecting the American People”! Best President Ever!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
They should add, stop using slave labor from North Korea.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And buying women and children for slavery and organ harvesting via RAT lines out of Syria. Disgusting pigs.
LikeLike
Bu… Bu… But Errordogman was gonna restore the Califake! Like Hillary, IT WAS HIS TURN!! Now some actual MUSLIMS are pushing Raychip OUT of the ME? THIS IS All TRUMP’S FAULT! How is Iran supposed to continue support for Fat-Boy Norker? Can’t Nancy Pillowski do something about this? Get Paul Ryan on the phone! Unt vhy is not Frau Murdkle creating more Mooslim regiments like Der Fuhrer did?
“Angie… AAAAA-NNN-GIE!” “Why’d you let him leave a-lihihive?”
😅
LikeLiked by 3 people
All I can say is… Wow!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! LOL! …that was funny!
LikeLike
So, when do we designate Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization?? I keep waiting. Huma??
LikeLiked by 4 people
Beat me to it by 1 minute, M. Mueller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glad I’m not the only one who doesn’t understand why it hasn’t already been done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe we are waiting for the full official crackdown by the Muslim alliance? Once they do it, how can we not? And how can anyone (legitimately) argue against us placing the MB and their affiliates on the terror list when then entire Muslim world does it? Basically, do it in the way that generates the least amount of real flak.
LikeLike
Once the Muslims declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, America’s declaration becomes UNASSAILABLE.
LEADING from the FRONT: MULTIPLIES LEADERS!
LikeLike
The genius plan is working: making it bad to be caught supporting terrorism.
Getting upset with Qatar is one thing. Now these countries have officially declared they are against terrorism, so they will really get called out if/when they get caught supporting terrorism.
Now, for Trump to lean on the Democrats and get them to denounce Communism…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want the schools and prison imams in the US shut down. I already have a son of the local prison Imam on my city council. This is not working out well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I totally agree. The Saudis must be dissuaded from providing funds to build mosques on every corner, and we need to halt proliferation of Gulen’s islamist schools, Muslim ‘Cultural’ Centers and the terrorist training and money laundering schemes that go along with them.
LikeLike
So… when will the U.S. get around to declaring the Muslim Brotherhood (and CAIR) a terrorist organization and remove them from our government (and wherever else they may be found)?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Complicated business.
I think (and this is my theory) that once the Muslim Brotherhood is persona non grata in the entire area, it will be easier for the President to do so without being accused of anti-Muslim actions. Remember, when the Muslim Brotherhood is considered terrorists by the Saudis and Egypt, it’s easier to do so here.
The second reason is that while this is going on, you know that they are calling their friends in the US. We will probably find a lot of potential terrorists and their funding sources by monitoring their communications and waiting a bit.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree, MM.
LikeLike
Interesting thought.
LikeLike
But, since when do we follow instead of lead? We want the Arab countries to do this, but we can’t quite manage it? Huh?
LikeLike
Whoops. I had the same thought marple, just hadn’t made it down this far in the comments.
LikeLike
Didn’t I read in one of the press transcripts that a reporter was asking if the president felt embarrassed that he was getting played or something to the affect? They’ll never get it.
We need a parallel media to take off and just have the MSM vanish one day. Here has to be a demand for 4 or 5 news outlets that just report and investigate unbiased stories, especially uplifting ones. They’d make a fortune. Just like the Castro’s and lil’Kim, they’d make a fortune if they unleashed their population to grow and innovate. Heck they’d probably be loved dearly but their to stuck on their ideology to unleash the human spirit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There’s no doubt that the larger Middle East wants peace; it’s becoming more and more apparent that Terrorism may actually be a tool used by certain political forces (I’m stopping short of using the term ‘western governments’) to carry out certain policy goals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do believe you are right chojun! My only concern in all this was, how long has the US been the “bad guys”?
Waking up to the depravity of our government and its politics was also the time I became aware of the many governments around the world we have toppled… And many of the countries were our allies! It sickened me, to say the least… 😦
LikeLike
I don’t think it’s a question of ‘good’ and ‘bad’ anymore. The trouble is that certain people in power, for example, John McCain, are willing to get in bed with some really bad people (MB in Syria and ISIS) to accomplish what they think are noble goals because the ‘ends justify the means.’
For an example, there are some who think that getting rid of Assad in Syria is a noble goal – and while they may or may not be right, empowering ISIS and the MB to that end is NOT, *NOT* a noble and worthy way to accomplish this.
LikeLike
The hypocrisy amongst these Islamic nations is mind-boggling.. They have all supported terrorism in the past. Let’s hope the Wahhab Salafists and their allies have turned over a new leaf. With all due respect Mr. President, you’ve done your part; including selling the Saudis and Quataris billions of dollars worth of American products.
Perhaps now is the time to train focus on our own domestic Muslim Brotherhood problem, i.e. ban their “front” organizations, CAIR and its many affiliates from operating in the U.S.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could we just start with the Awan Brothers and out national security?
LikeLike
al Sisi, that’s my guy. 😏 😌100 bucks says he wrote it. Learned a lot about him recently…lots of respect for him. And he’s charming.👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing how the Arab states can see how evil the Muslim Brotherhood is, but we can’t. Amazing how the Arab states know that the Muslim Brotherhood is evil, but our last president, welcomed them with open arms. Amazing how the Arab states know that the Muslim Brotherhood is evil, but a former SecState had one of them as her most senior aide.
If the Muslim Brotherhood were taken care of, CAIR, MSA and the others, would be stopped in their tracks of their islamization of the USA.
LikeLike
Please read my reply above which explains why we are waiting.
Do you think that the President hasn’t discussed the Muslim Brotherhood with Sisi?
Do you think the President is lazy about taking care of them here? Do you think he’s afraid?
Nope. There is stuff going on we don’t know about yet. All in good time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Search Hitler and the Muslim Brotherhood…will be good bedtime reading.
LikeLike
Our last POS president wasn’t duped by the MB, he was one of them. Of course he welcomed them in with open arms. He wanted to increase all the sh*t they were spreading in the US because it weakened us. It was his wet dream to see what they were/are doing to this country. Never forget that that POS was/is our enemy, always and forever.
LikeLike
Unlike his predecessors Trump can solve these problems because he is not the problem.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent comment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Orb has willed it!!!
Great job Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 2 people
There need to be 8 ball memes from that picture. example:
Picture of previous POS president – “Hey guys, is my legacy awesome or what?”
Picture of President Trump and ME leaders touching orb.
Eight-ball picture – “My sources say no…”
Picture of pouty POS president.
LikeLike
Guess who is defending Al Jazeera? The editorial board of the NYT…
Misguided Attacks on Al Jazeera
LikeLike
I forgot the link. Here it is:
LikeLike
This is encouraging.
Egyptian TV Host slams fellow Muslims…gives them a ‘wake-up call’.
“Muslims have created nothing but terror. Why do you expect them to love you?”
It’s subtitled, so you can mute it and read what he’s saying.
LikeLike
Tariq Ramadan, funded by Qatar, justifies FGM. Disgusting!
LikeLike
LikeLike