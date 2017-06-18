“Trump Under Investigation Narrative” Begins Falling Apart – ABC: No Mueller-Trump Investigation…

Almost every intellectually honest political observer recognized the Washington Post report about President Trump being under investigation appeared manufactured on the thinnest of available anonymous precepts.
In the wake of the Post report, when Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein delivered an unanticipated press release stating not to trust media reports from “anonymous officials” all doubt was essentially confirmed. There is no ‘there’ there; and President Trump was not/is not under investigation. Just another failed media attempt by The Washington Post to undermine the administration, with a blend of partisanship designed to generate an ideological self-fulfilling prophecy.
Toward that end, and to put a final nail in that manufactured narrative coffin, ABC news correspondent Pierre Thomas reported today that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is NOT investigating President Trump:
WASHINGTON – Special counsel Robert Mueller hasn’t decided whether to investigate President Trump as part of the Russia probe, according to a report on Sunday.
“Now, my sources are telling me he’s begun some preliminary planning,” Pierre Thomas, the ABC News senior justice correspondent, said of Mueller on ABC’s “This Week.” “Plans to talk to some people in the administration. But he’s not yet made that momentous decision to go for a full-scale investigation.” (read more)
Yes, that means the prior Washington Post report was entirely false; which makes that the eleventyth time CNN, The New York Times, or the Washington Post has run a report that was entirely false. They know it, it’s not false by accident – it is false by design.
Just like the previous battle in the intelligence community, there is a battle between Black Hats and White Hats within the U.S. Justice Department’s (FBI and DOJ) unelected career bureaucracy; and the media is on the side of the opposition, the usurping black hat team.
If you read the Washington Post report claiming President Trump was under investigation for Obstruction of Justice by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, you will immediately note the first paragraph was framed specifically around “Anonymous Officials“. Again, tonight those same “anonymous officials” are mentioned in a Washington Post report claiming Jared Kushner is being investigated.
There is a great deal of false and misleading MSM information; in addition to the layers upon layers of hand-wringing, speculation, and professional financially driven anxiety banter surrounding Special Counsel Mueller and his appointment by Rod Rosenstein.
All of the above said; and with a full appreciation for how the deep swamp creatures operate; and having watched the minutiae of how each element interacts with each additional element over multiple years; well, I just ain’t buying any of the popular talking points.
None of the chattering class punditry are taking a full accounting of the entire bigger picture within any of their arguments. In short, they’re almost all getting it wrong, because: A.) their emphasis is on the wrong syllable; and, B.) they keep positioning the media narrative as accurate in part or in total.
The media lies in multiple ways. Plausible deniability is a necessary ingredient in almost every media report. Those who operate within the DC deep state; those who scheme and benefit utilizing the manipulative outcomes of media, know exactly what to leak, when to leak, where to leak and who to leak, in order to present situations for their own interests.
Plausible Deniability. EXAMPLE (notice the shift):
Now it becomes “May”?
The DC “Black Hats” are intensely skilled in the dark art of creating self-fulfilling prophecies. Specifically because of this truism, almost all of the downstream reactions end up being pushed based on false assumptions. It is challenging to inoculate yourself from the deceptions; but it is also necessary otherwise you are susceptible to their infection.
Former FBI Director James Comey (and his entire former team) is steeped in the dark arts of self-serving deception. It is a character trait necessary for life at the top of the food chain in the deep swamp.
As such, the fully developed Comey persona is necessarily devoid of any cognitive genetic composition which would frame compassion for anything, or anyone. Comey Inc. looks out for their own best interests. FIRST. FOREMOST. and ONLY.
As we previously discussed – The risk represented by Robert Mueller is not connected to or about anything surrounding the Russian Conspiracy Narrative; the legal risk is within ‘the leaking‘ of classified intelligence information to undermine the administration, the potentially illegal ‘unmasking‘.
If we avoid all the shiny things, ignore the shell game and reset our frame of reference to the only illegal activity currently known, the leaking; the main illegal activity visible is the illegal leaking of classified intelligence information.
Despite his earnest efforts, there is clear and mounting evidence that former FBI Director James Comey was the primary source of leaked information to the media. The latest Washington Post report is yet another example. The reporter for the Post article is one of a limited number (25) people whom James Comey follows on Twitter.
The risk to Comey Inc. from his media leaking continues to explain everything James Comey Inc. has recently done, said, advanced and CONTINUES TO ADVANCE.
If the evidence of James Comey being the source of multiple FBI leaks reaches the primary artery of investigative sunlight, who inside that investigative and prosecutorial decision making process becomes the risk? Answer that question and you discover the angle Comey is playing to cut off their ability to hold him accountable.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Asst AG Rod Rosenstein et al are the people Comey Inc. need to worry about, isolate and control.
It is not coincidental that Comey Inc. are setting up the future action of these participants to be politically motivated.
James Comey’s layer of innuendo against Jeff Sessions is an obvious strategy toward that end. If Comey can frame Sessions as retaliatory against him, he would position any legal action as retaliation.
Anyone who is buying into the story of James Comey leaking the memos to his friend, Daniel Richman, to get a special prosecutor appointed is falling for the shell game constructed entirely by James Comey. More than likely this is the explanation he has already given to Robert Mueller, hence his motive to state within his testimony.
It is important to remember that James Comey told congress he previously met with Robert Mueller to discuss his testimony prior to appearing before congress.
James Comey admitted to this specific “leaking”, because the justification to ‘get a special counsel appointed‘ is the explanatory storyline James Comey wants to present in public.
The alternate reason for leaking, the political motives, are much more damaging to him.
James Comey benefits two ways from his explanation. First, he justifies terrible behavior through a prism of his honor could find no other way (his status remains). Secondly, he sets up special counsel Mueller as fruit of a poisoned tree leading to voices calling for Mueller’s removal. Win/Win.
Comey Inc. also benefits from calls by Comey’s political opposition to eliminate Robert Mueller who is investigating the leaking.
Don’t fall for it.
James Comey is no longer in control of the investigative inputs or investigative outcomes.
Those whom Comey has injured, namely Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Trump, are in positions where they can honestly and openly monitor the larger investigative inputs and follow the outcomes; they can also monitor the ongoing activity of Comey himself.
When someone of Comey’s inherent disposition is in a place like this, they initially seek to influence through direct contact (Comey talks to Mueller before testimony). However, when a professional distance is asserted, absent of an ability to engage in direct contact, the fall-back position for the manipulator is to influence the surrounding landscape (media an public opinion).
Never, ever, underestimate the severity or skill of a professional liar.
Never take anything Comey Inc. say at face value the way you would a disconnected observer. Liars lie, it’s what they do. Professional liars lie well, it’s what they’ve trained themselves to do.
If you accept the full hindsight of now identified FBI leaking, the greater likelihood is that Comey didn’t leak the memo to get Mueller appointed, he leaked the memo (May 16th) as an afterthought to cover for the leak mentioned by President Trump (May 12th), of a private conversation, that appeared in the New York Times on May 11th.
Remember, James Comey’s counter-intelligence investigation could have asked for a special counsel at any time. Asst. AG and Interim AG Sally Yates was part of that investigative leadership team. If Comey wanted a special counsel, Comey could have asked DOJ to appoint a special counsel any time he wanted.
He didn’t.
Comey didn’t request appointment of a special counsel because the special counsel would only prove there’s nothing there. However, fast forward to now and the real investigative risk is in being “a leaker”.
How quickly everyone forgets those admitted conversations by James Comey friend at Lawfare blog Benjamin Wittes:
“I did not know this particular fact, but it doesn’t surprise me at all. The principal source for the rest of this story is, well, me—specifically a long interview I gave to reporter Michael Schmidt on Friday about my conversations with FBI Director James Comey over the last few months, and particularly about one such conversation that took place on March 27 over lunch in Comey’s FBI office.” (link)
Benjamin Wittes admits that FBI Director James Comey specifically discussed with him the overall content of private communications with President Trump.
When you take the Wittes outline in conjuction with Comey’s admitted leaks to his other friend Daniel Richman, Comey is transparently in a position of being fingered as the source of multiple media leaks to NYT reporter Michael Schmidt.
That is the current risk for James Comey. The discovery that Comey was the leaker is the risk now represented by Robert Mueller and is inherent in Comey’s need to control the framework of his leaking activity.
James Comey was part of the political apparatus that constructed the “muh, vast Russian conspiracy” narrative and carefully nurtured it for over 8 months – even keeping congress in the dark on the entire matter. From James Comey perspective, the problem, the illegality, is now the leaking – NOT the original issue of the Russian election hacking narrative.
Remember, it was in FEBRUARY when the FBI (McCabe) went to President Trump’s Chief of Staff privately and told Reince Priebus there was no truth to media reports, based on FBI leaks, of FBI evidence showing Trump campaign officials involved with Russian officials regarding the 2016 election. It was all a complete nothingburger.
Details – On February 15th while discussing another issue FBI Assistant Director Andrew McCabe asked Reince for 5 minutes alone after the meeting. At the one-on-one meeting McCabe told Priebus the New York Times Russia and Trump campaign story was a “bunch of BS”.
Priebus asked McCabe if McCabe would be able to say that publicly and get the media off his back about a ridiculously false narrative. Asst. Director McCabe said he would check with his boss, FBI Director James Comey. Later, McCabe called back and said he couldn’t issue a statement about it.
Reince Priebus was simply asking for the FBI to give truthful information about the false reports to the public. The White House was asking Comey to deliver transparency.
Quote from the FBI to Priebus: “We’d love to help, but we can’t get into the position of making statements on every story”…
In hindsight, from current appearances, those February leaks (mentioned above) that drove the New York Times February report were actually leaks coming from James Comey.
Stop and think about it. McCabe was telling chief-of-staff Reince Priebus not to worry about a NYT report based on leaks coming (first, second or third-hand) from James Comey himself. Priebus asks McCabe for help, James Comey then tells McCabe the FBI cannot publicly refute the story which is based on Comey’s leaking.
If everyone associated with this line of inquiry can stop themselves from following the shell game constructed by Comey, and avoid the distractions he is laying down (Lynch), they’ll eventually find a way to point this out.
Lou Dobbs called the Washington Post, “Jeff Bezos’ Blog”. That’s what I’m using from now on.
LikeLiked by 29 people
Huckebee called it the Washington Compost and the other fish wrap the NY Slimes. 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 9 people
“B-b-b-b-but the investigation is reality in Madame President Universe!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very good names for those two fake news rags. I now use Urinalists of the Yellow Stream Media for MSM reporters.
The Groiniad and Huff & Puff are of course classics.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I always disliked both the Slimes and the ComPost even when I lived in the East. I did like the old Slimes Magazine-some great stuff-and their arts section used to be good. By the time I was going to NYC a lot (90s) everyone had switched to the Post. I also enjoyed the paper Jared owned, the Observer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean this one? LOL
LikeLiked by 5 people
Haha, that’s great 👍
LikeLike
another possibility – call it Amazon’s blog – most people know Amazon vs. Jeff Bezos
LikeLike
Steve C,
Gosh, I hope the “urinolists” don’t ever consider that the Trump White House might, just might, be smart enough to be intentionally “spoon feeding” the (poison) leaks to them. Like RATS too greedy to wait for ‘their share”, in a gluttonous rush for “scoops”, they gobble up their own doom! Bon’ apetit’!
LikeLike
BTW, a reminder.. Steve Bannon = Navy Warfare Officer. Think he/they know a little about counter-counter-counter “intelligence”?
LikeLike
The WashPost fake news was after the Scalise shooting, and Trump’s speech which they had to show, which demonstrated to the public Trump as a leader/unifier outside the usual media spin.
It was a desperate attempt to regain control of narratives, get the base to avoid feeling any ‘guilt’ for their liberal fascism, and to soften any Trump poll bounce.
CNN/WaPo/NYT are transparently using classical Russian propaganda/disinformation techniques (desperation).
LikeLiked by 12 people
I heard the WaPo story was rushed out early to knock the Bernie Bro shooter off the front pages
LikeLiked by 7 people
Makes a lot of sense. Hillary’s media. Bernie’s Bro. Bezo’s blog. Slim’s Slimes.
And Madame Parkinsons, drunk and screaming at her media minions, “Get it off the front pages NOW!!!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Slim’s Slimes. That’s a new one!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My sources tell me that Mueller is considering filing sedition charges against ABC News.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What about the New York Slimes???
From The_Donald NY TIMES TIPPED OFF SHOOTER IN APRIL ARTICLEIMPORTANT
Also found in the New York Slimes by the same author, NICHOLAS FANDOS on APRIL 12, 2017 A Who’s Who List of Agencies Guarding the Powerful
Remember the Orlando Shooter was in the security field…
LikeLike
Great! I’m using your sources for a story I’m writing.
LikeLike
“CNN/WaPo/NYT are transparently using classical Russian propaganda/disinformation techniques (desperation)”
Totally correct.
What is being done now to Trump, more than anything else, is a PR war. Along with throwing whatever pseudo-legal stuff the coupists can muster against the wall and hoping it sticks.
But more than anything, this is a public relations battle. At least so far.
LikeLiked by 7 people
What is really the most telling aspect of all, in my opinion, that there is ZERO dirt on our President, is that the absolutely most filthy of filthy David Axelrod hasn’t summoned his equally filthy henchmen/minions at the Chi Trib and LA Times to publish any type of dirt – ANY TYPE OF DIRT – (including divorce records) like he did to waylay Obama’s opponents in the illinois senate race 15 or so years ago.
The fact that no new version of Axelrod has surfaced – while Podesta and Wasserman-Schultz are remaining out of the spotlight – speaks volumes.
Please continue your march Mr President, we are with you all the way.
And thank you again,
Thank you very much.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen. Trump is as clean as they come, unlike the swamp people that surround him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Friends are friends and all but even so will comey be fried for the greater good so all the other swamp creatures will go free? He has run his mouth quite a bit and noisy critters get eaten.
comey has family so he can be leveraged to fall down quietly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Michael,
I”m not an MD, but IMHO Comey in his testimony looked like someone with psychiatric difficulties —someone on the verge of a “nervous breakdown”.
On one occasion, his voice broke. He spoke of being afraid to be alone with POTUS — seemed unsure what was lawful and what wasn’t lawful. He looked weak and scared, not something one expects from the nation’s Top Cop! Imagine David Clarke in that kind of situation. Would he have nearly teared up? I don’t think so.
My suspicion is that Comey hitched his wagon to the Clinton/Democrat star thinking Hillary was going to be president and the Democrats in power for the foreseeable future, and after he got fired he suddenly realized somebody ALWAYS takes the fall for the Clintons and/or Obama, and he was the most likely candidate.
I think what we saw was a man coming unglued.
LikeLiked by 10 people
[My suspicion is that Comey hitched his wagon to the Clinton/Democrat star thinking Hillary was going to be president and the Democrats in power for the foreseeable future, and after he got fired he suddenly realized somebody ALWAYS takes the fall for the Clintons and/or Obama, and he was the most likely candidate.
I think what we saw was a man coming unglued.]
Michael, you may be onto something. Somebody ALWAYS takes the fall for the Clintons/Obama. Muellar and his Clinton connected lawyers he’s staffing up with raise the suspicion with me that they will roll up Comey to take the blame for everyone else’s misdeeds and try to negotiate a DEAL with Trump to back off and let Comey be the one to “take some of the lumps out” and everybody gets to “move on”.
However, I think this scenario is too simple. Who knows where this is going? I don’t trust any of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yy4u, my comment was for you and Michael. Wish there were an edit feature here.
LikeLike
I wish I could agree with you, but I humbly disagree. Comey was putting on an act, and he knew exactly what he was saying and doing. He is very conniving and cunning. I do agree with you, though, about psychiatric difficulties, but I think it is personality disorders and of the worst kind. Comey is a snake and he slithers about in his deception while playing the “good guy” act that has fooled a lot of people.
I also think that he was issuing code words in his testimony to the left, and they caught on to it. Now, I hear that he is a sex symbol to the left. I am not kidding. I think it was the Daily Beast that had the story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. It was bad acting, too! Totally rehearsed.
LikeLike
I agree. Who better to take the fall, than Hillary’s “fixer”? All she has to do is keep working her other FBI insiders (presumably the ones who kept an eye on Comey), and have them set him up while removing evidence that would help Comey implicate HER.
I think Comey realizes that Richman and McCabe are neither enough nor inclined to fix his situation. McCabe is probably busily tying up his own loose ends. No time to take care of Comey’s mess.
My theory is that Comey fixed that NYPD laptop “situation” for Hillary, and that if people go looking for improprieties in the handling, they will find them. Ditto the rest. I think Comey has certain loyalists inside, but not being there, his lines of communication have mostly been cut. He will not be able to fix his own problems.
Right now, Comey’s in that dangerous place between insider safety and “made a deal”, where people haven’t found his dirt, and they haven’t found enough of his dirt implicating others to make a deal. And if Hillary’s insiders are working faster than his, he may never have enough to get a deal, if he is made the fall guy.
LikeLike
Right, wolfmoon1776, and all the while Comey and company are in the spotlight for “leaks” and other nefarious acts, e.g. spying on Americans, that takes the heat off Clinton/Obama for the time being.
Meanwhile the GOPe, Professional Can-Kickers, are joining their Democrat ‘colleagues’ in doing their best to Not MAGA.
LikeLike
Yes, and quite a “queasy” fella too.
LikeLike
Comey Inc. also benefits from calls by Comey’s political opposition to eliminate Robert Mueller who is investigating the leaking.
Don’t fall for it.
Ok,,, I trust SD, 100%… but their friendship is real hard to ignore… at least for me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I question the friendship angle. Someone somewhere threw this out as fact and all of the “news” validates this claim.
A treeper mentioned that very few friendships we have from working with others translate into lasting friendships. I’ve been in the same area at work for over twenty years; people have come and gone and I have casual contact with them. Two people I consider friends and keep in contact with. I never worked directly with them.
That is why I question that narrative.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed E C.
I doubt there are many friendships in the Swamp.
Now PDJT…he has many, many friends.
How can one forget the Tom Barrack the billionaire that organized your Presidents inauguration.
I am thinking that there are millions of patriotic Americans that would go to the wall for PDJT, should the swamp creatures, including C. Wallace push this too far.
LikeLike
Hmm…I wouldn’t call your position a “universal truth”. Some of my most solid friends are those who worked with/alongside me throughout my life. Some relationships now in excess of 30 years. Good guys that I’d take a bullet for (and vice-versa). I have four God-sons, only one of which is family. The other three are the first-born sons of former coworkers–each of which I maintain contact with to this day.
Now, that is not to say that political animals (I chose that word very carefully) like the ones we’re discussing on this thread are anything but selfish, back-stabbing schemers who’d sell their own mothers down the river to get their own butts out of a crack. I have NO doubt that there exist few solid friendships in that venue–they’d eat each others’ young if they thought it would give them an advantage.
LikeLike
I’d like to know the truth of the Comey-Mueller friendship.
I’ve heard it said that Comey and Mueller describe it as a protege-mentor relationship. I’ve heard that they have taken family vacations together.
But as we have all learned we can’t be sure of any of this because we are lied to all the time.
LikeLike
Do we know it’s a 100% fact that they are really that close of friends. Just because there are people saying it, doesn’t make it true. You can work with someone for 20 years, it doesn’t mean you are buddy buddy and tell all of your personal secrets to each other. The whole ‘they are super close friends’ narrative is starting to sound more and more like the opposition trying to force Trump to fire Mueller to make him look bad, or at the very least make him sweat and force him to possibly say something that implicates himself (sort of like his Tweet about the Washington Post story).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who better to take down a corrupt democrat than democrats.
LikeLike
Possible scenario based on the “friendship”.
Comey: Mueller, I heard you’re interviewing for my old job. I need a favor.
I need immunity from prosecution. For that, I’ll give some good testimony.
Mueller: let me see what I can do.
Mueller: Mr. President, I don’t want to be FBI Director, but let’s talk. Comey will give up the goods, but he wants immunity. Let’s give the whiny Dems that Special Counsel they’ve been asking for. Lots of past things we need to check on and clear up.
PDJT: Hold my Diet Coke while I call Rosey…
My imagination is just as good as the Compost or the New York Slimes.
LikeLike
Here’s what I can’t get past… The special counsel statute requires a crime has occurred. It specifies it’s only for a criminal investigation. There was no criminal matter. What crime was Mueller appointed to investigate? There wasn’t one. There was only a counter intelligence investigation. The special counsel statute statute is not applicable. Yet Rosenstein appointed a special counsel without a crime. Mueller has a conflict of interest and should never have accepted but he knowingly did in violation of the statute and the bar code of ethics. The entire special counsel appointment is ILLEGAL. In violation of the very law that authorized special counsel. And most of the elected and unelected swamp critters are lawyers. CFR 600.1 is two sentences long, they understand it, THEY ALL KNOW IT’S A SHAM. But they keep pretending it’s not. My opinion, Trump should explain it in a speech, fire them all and file complaints with the bar association against them and against Comey. Hit back. Hurt them. Make them follow the rules and make them pay.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“… There was no criminal matter. What crime was Mueller appointed to investigate?….”
AHHHhhh but there WAS a crime(s).
1. Leaking confidential federal information.
2. Unmasking of an American (Flynn) and leaking that info.
3. Spying on a candidate for office from the opposition party (remember Watergate)
The PeePee Document which was an obvious crock of feces was SUPPOSEDLY used to get a warrent to spy on Trump Inc.
However what if the spying started a lot earlier like when Trump went looking into Obummer’s birth? Remeber that Nunes was shocked at the info uncovered.
The Obummer Admin was noted for using the US government as a personal weapon against any and all perceived enemies. (Think True The Vote ) Also remember that President Trump said he has been audited EVERY YEAR for years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance has reiterated the leaking point every which way anyone can: Leaking is a criminal offense.
LikeLike
Please someone with more knowledge in this arena expound…
LikeLike
Well–Who here would want to be buddies with Comey? Not I.
Just because they rubbed shoulders at work doesn’t mean they automatically are buddies for life. Friendships ebb and flow thruout life, based on our values.
LikeLike
I really, really want to believe Sundance’s analysis of this whole Mueller thing. But, it seems to be based on the belief that he is essentially a “White Hat”. What supports that belief? Especially in view of the fact that he has hired a Murderer’s Row of Dim. hack lawyers. Someone help me believe.
LikeLike
Okay Sundance the narrative seems to be changing to “May” be under investigation. Please lend your opinion as to why Mueller now has up to 13? hired “guns” …er lawyers? I wonder what each of their salaries are and the terms and length of their contracts?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots of leaking. Lots of leaking within the FBI and DOJ apparatus.
Lots of leaking. Lots of leaking within the intelligence apparatus.
Lots of illegal leaking.
Lots of illegal unmasking.
Lots to investigate = Lots of investigators..
LikeLike
If Mueller is a White Hat, he (former FBI Dir.) would know the corruptions of those 13, or whatever the number, hired lawyers, and can then take them all down with one blow, which PDJT would prefer.. Then AG Sessions would be able to go after certain individuals without these lawyers/Comey stepping in to interfere. Just a thought that I hope will play out.
If Mueller is a Black Hat, then there is something more going on that we don’t know about, and we’ll have to wait a few more days/week to see what clue/red flag will pop up.
President Trump got this, no matter how it all play out. Season is changing and I’m switching from popcorn to ice Cream for the show coming up soon.
I’m also praying the Lord will block the “Summer of Snowflakes’ Tantrums”. Who will join me in this summer long prayer?
God Bless you-
LikeLike
That horse bin tendereized enuff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When WaPo or NYT write a hit piece on Trump, ten minutes later it’s breaking news all over the world.
MSM in Europe runs the WaPo and NYT stories as if it is real factual news.
US fake news media destroying MSM credibility worldwide
LikeLiked by 5 people
Have close friends in Japan…same there and I imagine almost every part of the free world. Trouble is, at least in Japan they’ve been taught to believe everything in the newspapers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Newt Gingrich and Jay Sekulow have said that if Mueller opens an investigation on Trump for “obstruction”, he will have to recuse himself. Same goes for Rosenstein. In other words, the fact that they have not recused themselves is an indication president Trump is not under investigation for “obstruction”.
Meanwhile, let’s hope the leakers will be identified and indicted shortly.
LikeLiked by 6 people
THIS IS EXACTLY RIGHT!
LikeLike
BTW, @GOPPollanalyst, aka Katica, whose tweet SD showed above, takes so much on the chin in twitter… I am astounded at her tenacity! She is really fighting the good fight…
LikeLiked by 9 people
She’s pure gold. 🏅
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cute too!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Katica Covfefe is a true role model for women. Smart, brave, tech savvy and articulate! Girl Power!😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where you at, Chris Wallace?
Smear game falling apart.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He was soooooooo crappy this morning with Sekulow. Crappier than usual.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, he was mad that Sekulow wasn’t tolerating his talking points.
The smear game is over. Team Trump is going on offense.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wallace was acting like a little bitch. He’s not qualified to carry Sekulow’s briefcase.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like a complete little bitch. Agreed. Sekulow dismissed him as he should have.
LikeLike
I just listened w/o watching and it sounded like:
Sekulow – Lipizzaner Stallion
Wallace – Upset pomeranian
LikeLike
I was going to post the same thing. Chris Wallace was a snarky arse this morning, and Sekulow looked like he wanted to rip his head off, with good reason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sekulow is a good attack dog. He put Wallace in his place.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You have the power of the pen.
You must feel like you are preaching to the choir.
Keep fighting my friend and I will follow your lead.
Have a Blessed day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I forget where the idea that Comey and Mueller are close friends. Are they really? Or did they know each other from work and socialize in the same circles?
LikeLike
Sorry where the idea of them being friends came from. Only CNN, WaPo articles? Is it really true? Or is this anonymous source stuff?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wish I knew, Donna in Oregon.
It keeps being repeated that Comey and Mueller refer to each other as protege and mentor which, if true, is closer than a mere casual work relationship. Note I said “IF TRUE.”
Also, it is an often repeated talking point that Comey and Mueller took family vacations together.
HOWEVER, like everything else we are told we have to ask is this true? I don’t know. And until I see the photos of them, their wives, and kids at Yellowstone Park, I’m neutral on the subject.
LikeLike
It’s amazing that people assume most of it’s right, but some of it is fake news.
No, assume ALL of it is fake news, and some is only 90% fake news.
http://www.twitter.com/realdonaldtrump NOT FAKE NEWS
http://www.youtube.com/thewhitehouse NOT FAKE NEWS
Anything else? LIKELY FAKE NEWS
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unless and until I see or hear it directly from Mr. Trump, it’s all baloney.
He has been trustworthy and forthright and I have no reason to believe otherwise.
MAGA 🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
I under stand comedy’s tactics. I get “the leaking”. But it’s real apparent they continue beating this deceased Russian horse simply to keep attention of of not only comedy’s leaks, but also the Kenyans pulling of the FISA warrant to use on Trump, who, last I checked, is an American citizen, making king putt guilty as hell , as well as the psychotic mizz Clinton scrubbing over 33,000 emails after being subpoenaed for them. And that should be the “witch hunt” that should be taking place. A lot of elitists have to go to jail. I have only brought up the tip of the iceberg.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I laughed at the “eleventyth” mention. Good stuff, Sundance.
Exposing the foolishness of all of this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Couple came in my store yesterday that I knew had voted for President Trump, I said “What you think about all this Russia crap?” and they said “Why don’t they let him do his job? He’s just trying to help America.”
Nobody that voted Trump is swayed by any of this crap, and the people that voted AGAINST Trump that look closely at it will jump sides.
MSM is working overtime, not to destroy President Trump, but to destroy the Democrat party. We may never see another nationally elected Democrat President.
if you don’t think it can get any worse, look @ hollyweird. It’s gotten worse, WAY worse. Ten years ago there were multiple movies, every week, making big money for hollweird. Now you have a few a year that make big money. We shut Hollywood flat the hell down, and we’re about to shut the DNC flat the hell down, just because they went too far and people are tired of their crap.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Ron, great comment and I agree with everything you say. The 6 Trump votes in my immediate family (including my own) are stii behind POTUS 100 percent. Trump’s base is not only solid, it’s growing. The dems are digging the grave for their final resting place.
LikeLiked by 3 people
👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the comment. I’ve been thinking exactly this for a while now, that we’re in for a landslide victory in 2018, that an enormous backlash is coming. The shooter this week was the nail in the coffin for the Dem’s. They’re dead but don’t know it yet. Wait until PDJT pushes through repeal of Obamacare and Tax Reform/Cuts….heads will be exploding on both coasts and it’s going to be fun to watch!
People were so down today on the threads. Glad to see the positive thoughts …I really believe President Trump’s got this.
LikeLike
Like, TT. Agree too much unjustified doom and gloom around here these days. I say happy days are here again.
LikeLike
(One would think that the publicity…’prostitutes’…in Hollyweird might have a clue: “Making inflammatory comments alienates at least half of your potential audience”. Alienating half your potential audience causes them to LOATHE you, after which they wouldn’t pay a dime to watch you. This means reduced profits. That would seem obvious…but apparently isn’t.)
LikeLike
Agree, R-C. It should be obvious to even the hollyweird crowd, but they think with their emotional groupthink, not logic.
LikeLike
Jeff Bezos, Carlos Slim and George Soros are whipping up public opinion into a frenzy. They are irresponsible billionaires and their finances should be audited for their damage to American political culture. They cultivate anger and this anger led directly to the shooting of Congressman Scalise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If the Dem shooter has connections to AntiFa, they can link him back to Soros. THAT is where this needs to go, IMO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The one good thing if Mueller *were* investigating the President for obstruction of justice would be Rosenstein would have to recuse (since he’s a witness) and the next in line Rachel Brand -who from the articles I’ve read compared to Rosenstein seems more aligned with President Trump, the law, ethics, the constitution and maybe, hopefully, has a spine- have Mueller recuse from obstruction part because of conflict of interest with Comey or could limit scope or replace him, or outright cancel the Special Prosecutor. I am at the point were I think Rosenstein is either in on it or wetting his pants right now, and will not do the right thing ever.
LikeLike
So much time wasted on this “matter” all due to “anonymous sources”.
There is SO much work our Congress should be doing but this “matter” continues to obstruct any and all accomplishments.
Where HAS Congress been in plowing through the weeds to move OUR President’s agenda forward?
They have known for weeks/months there in no there there.
Obstruction by design.
They are all contemptible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When Trump made this tweet, he had to know he wasn’t under investigation. I believe this was engineered tweet by Trump that was twofold. He wants to take down WaPo, CNN, etc. and he wants to DOJ to go after the leakers. (Comey Inc. as Sundance calls it).
The reason I feel this is because every time we see him later in the day, he’s unfazed by supposedly dire news. He’s got that same confident Trump look.
Trump is playing an unpredictable and complicated strategy, and his critics just can never figure it out, and they never will.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, and if indeed he’s not under investigation Trump could have made this as a warning tweet to Rosentein and Mueller. Reminding the absurdity of all this and the fact that if they decide to go on the obstruction of justice route Rosenstein would be a witness so he’d have to recuse at the very least! Could put Mueller heading this counsel in jeopardy too because he’s friends and the whole conflict of interest thing with Comey. He tied their hands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IOW it is not Mueller witch hunting, it is WAPO? This could be taken that way. He states what WAPO reports then calls that the Witch Hunt? Wow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe a combination of WaPo/Comey.
LikeLike
The news that Mueller is not investigating Pres. Trump is a null, along with the not-so-new news that there’s been no there there on the Russian non-story story from the get-go. But it also raises the question, what and who is Mueller investigating, given that he operates in a world that requires real evidence of real crimes?
It is a target-rich environment, no doubt, if he wants to do some spear fishing in the Deep State Swamp. Starting with the exposed underbelly of one James Brien Comey. I wonder if he does…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent Sundance. Just the Facts. No Fake News…The Presidents lawyer is laying out the case on the media leaks apparently this coming week. Benjamin Wittes as you noted is easily identifiable as one and Comey already gave it up on the Columbia Professor.
Hopefully this is in play.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think it is in play, Alex.
As Sundance has said, much of what is happening now appears to be a desperate push by Team Comey to not let themselves become the subject of Mueller’s investigation (and the Congressional investigations).
It’s starting to look like they may be failing in that regard.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One question is why is Mueller hiring so many (left supporting) lawyers, to go after what? Scope should have always been limited, I really despise Rosenstein for putting America through this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t answer that question directly (don’t know), but one thing the foolish Dems are failing to realize is when Mueller is treated with skepticism by those around Trump the Dems reactively then defend Mueller, so where does that leave them if Mueller clears Trump (because they’ve done nothing but praise him)? At a dead end, and hopefully that could be (“Trump cleared”) by the end of the year, leaving them totally lost going into 2018 (and mid-terms).
LikeLiked by 2 people
This would be the best scenario but the more I read on Mueller makes me think he’s not going to pass this up so easily (he clearly doesn’t care about appearances or conflicts of interests or leaking or the fact his job is unjustified). I’m thinking Mueller at a minimum wants a few scalps of people around POTUS, to justify himself and squelch some leftist bloodlust (hopefully no bribes). Could be why he’s hiring those lawyers? He needs to dig for crimes even petty ones no one would get in trouble for under regular DC swamp circumstances.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It does look that way, but I can’t stop considering there could be overall kabuki going on, esp. as Mueller was interviewed to be Comey’s replacement and special counsel on the same day. If they give the optics that this investigation couldn’t have been more accommodating to Dems that shuts them up if Trump is given an all-clear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One other thing about Mueller as regards Comey.
They might be buddies, but not so much so that Mueller was going to pass up a chance to take Comey’s old job.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah that was an interesting revelation. lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
Snort. They must really hate this.
“Should POTUS be investigated for obstruction of justice?”
69%+ say no
Go and vote!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oops.
http://www.cnn.com/partners/ios/pages/poll/6_15_survey.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just voted. It is now 70.1% NO!
LikeLiked by 4 people
What drives me insane is on one hand Hannity and others finally got it that the WaPo story was fake news after Rosenstein’s letter, but 5 minutes later they are complaining about the leaks from Mueller’s group. Wasn’t the illegal leaking originally all from Comey? And quite possibly no current leaks but just outright lies by the Washington Post? The conservative reporters as well have gotten themselves into the business of reporting on allegations by the fake news like NYT, WaPo and CNN as if they are true, all the while calling these outlets Fake News. Makes no sense to me and they are giving me a headache.
LikeLike
Is Comey going to be able to get away with this B S. ?
MAGA
LikeLike
Rosenstein —> Destroyed Comey in the memo
Mueller ——–> Ready to jump at Comey’s old job right after Comey fired
Are we sure these two are black hats?
Would love to know what Rachel Brand (DOJ #3) thinks about Comey. That could be important to know if Rosenstein recuses himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I have said in another thread, DOJ’s Order appointing Mueller as Special Counsel has specific terms of reference limiting the Special Counsel’s jurisdiction to criminal acts of individuals associated with Trump’s campaign colluding with the Russian government’s efforts to influence the election.
Mueller’s limited jurisdiction does not cover issues relating to the transition period or the time after PDJT’s inauguration. Therefore I suggest that, as just one example, Mueller cannot investigate leaks after Nov 8 2016 ….. however he must, as another example, fully and comprehensively investigate the hacking of the DNC server which is an illegal act allegedly undertaken by the Russians.
Mueller has no authority to stray outside of this limited jurisdiction and start trying to prosecute individuals for actions not related to collusion with the Russian government during the campaign. Not only would potential defendants argue that the prosecution is legally invalid but, if Mueller tried that, then PDJT could insist that DOJ remove Mueller as Special Counsel because he acted outside of his jurisdiction. (see 28 CFR 600.7 “The Attorney General may remove a Special Counsel for misconduct, dereliction of duty, incapacity, conflict of interest, or for other good cause, including violation of Departmental policies.”)
LikeLiked by 1 person
O.K…..NOW can we “Wolverines” get back to the business of Making America Great Again, and get our very own BARNEY FIFES to put their ONE BULLET back in their shirt pockets, and stop running around in hysterics yelling, “Andy, ANDY, The Sky is Falling, THE SKY IS FALLING!!!???”
Or, are we going to continue, drearily reminding the KeyBoard Perry Masons that WaPo, ABC, Yahoo, MSNBC, CNN, NYT, etc are not merely partisan, but they LIE and they FAKE, ALL THE TIME!?? I say MAGA. I say TrustTrump. I say trust TRUMP’s TEAM. Best bet going right now, ay?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trusting Trump is the easiest bet in the house.
LikeLike
LOL, Amen IM!
LikeLike
I never believed the story because #1 – it came out on the day of the shooting, #2 – it came from the Washington Post, and #3 – it says it is from Anonymous Sources. That’s all you really need to know.
LikeLike
This is the second time I read this report, good job to refresh our memories of where the truth lies. (hahah) Comey as the leaker has to be his last ditch effort before being called in front of a grand jury indictment.
LikeLike
Your description of Comey sounds similar to that of a sociopath.
LikeLike
BINGO!!!!!!! You got it!!!!!!! That is one of his personality disorders (Antisocial PD), and it is one of the worst of them.
LikeLike
Mueller has hired a lot of staff. However there will be a massive amount of information to be independently reviewed and analyzed which will require a very large team. I take the optimistic view that having such a large team indicates he will complete the job quickly.
See his NFL investigation in 2014 which he completed in 4 months and involved his large team collecting, searching and analyzing millions of documents, emails and text messages from NFL’s network. They interviewed all 188 employees, contractors, vendors and interns whose electronic badge recorded them being in the office …they assembled a database of every call placed to the NFL’s main number, and every call made from the NFL, including break rooms and mailrooms. In all, they tracked 1,583 calls to 1,050 unique phone numbers, and identified and interviewed every single person involved. They reviewed all electronic logs for tracked and interoffice mail and investigated senior executives personal phones, business phones, laptops, iPads, work computers and home computers, etc etc etc.
LikeLike
Mueller is not going to solve anything, he’s a “fixer”, and this whole charade is wasting taxpayer money.
LikeLike
LikeLike
“Sanders confirms Pres Trump interviewed Mueller for FBI post the day before he was named Special Counsel. Sees no conflict of interest.”
No conflict of interest when Meuller knew that he was going to be appointed special counsel when Trump interviewed him the day before?
Really?
LikeLike
Liars lie, it’s what they do. Professional liars lie well, it’s what they’ve trained themselves to do.< but Comey is a easy read nothing special ,he just has a lying MSM to back up his bs like Obama Hillary ,nothing brilliant here ,I remember my 6 grade teacher Mr. Hel ,.Nicholai would often describe and start screaming and yelling about the type of people that might "need killing" people like Pol Pot ,he would often describe in detail the bankrupt murdering cowards and their actions slamming his fist on the desk to nail home the point and then in a low voice sometimes not even audible, whispering or sometimes just moving his lips and he would always end it by saying " and that's why some people need killing" I don't think our parents knew what he was teaching us , this stuff reminds me of him and the homework he would give us
LikeLike
Uh, yeah. Anonymous Sources have struck again with MORE fake news!
“News” is now nothing more than publishing unsubstantiated rumors and “Anonymous Sources”.
Naturally, the beauty of “Anonymous Sources” is that they can be made to say anything you want them to say! Anonymous Sources are the perfect fig leaf for FAKE NEWS! You want to fake some news? Anonymous Sources! You want to counter some fake news with MORE fake news? Anonymous Sources!
Heck, is there ANYTHING that Anonymous Sources can’t do? Anonymous Sources is even a great name for a new rock band! Why, Anonymous Sources would even be a great new superhero sidekick for Captain Obvious!
LikeLike