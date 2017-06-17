Death Toll in London Grenfell Tower Fire Climbs To 58, Officials Warn Could Still Go Higher…

British officials in London on Saturday said 58 people missing since the horrific Grenfell Tower fire on Wednesday are presumed to be dead.

According to the BBC Police Commander Stuart Cundy said the number may still rise, and it will likely take several weeks for authorities to identify all the victims.

These comment come after authorities announced Friday the death toll climbed to 30. Local residents have put the number of those missing higher, at about 70. Rescue workers have now reached the 24th floor of the high-rise, after search and rescue efforts were earlier halted over safety concerns.

In the face of anger and desperation over the fire and resulting in several protests, Commander Cundy reassured residents on Saturday that rescue workers were doing all they could to find all the victims. “As soon as we can, we will locate and recover loved ones,” he was cited as saying by the BBC.

