Blue Collar Billionaire POTUS Starts Blue Collar Economic Engine – The Apprenticeship Model…

Intensely successful leaders, the ones of serious consequence, listen intently to the voices of people closest to the work before embarking on transformation. The expertise is always closest to the work. The most successful titans of industry have always kept themselves deeply connected to the actual work.
[VIA Mike Rowe] Barry Stout writes… OMG did you have a chat with the President and Ivanka? I was just listening to the announcement and presser about 6 million open jobs in the country…Who knew?!
Ken Lucke writes… Did you write the comments for Sec. Acosta this morning? He sounded almost like you in his push for apprenticeship and vocational training. Your thoughts?
Sean Brink writes… Thought I’d share this article with you, in case you hadn’t seen it. Sounds encouraging towards your pursuit. Ivanka Trump: CEOs can’t fill 6 million jobs, more skill-based training needed.
Gentlemen:
It’s been very gratifying, (and maybe a little vindicating,) to hear so much talk about the skills gap over the last 48 hours. To answer your question, Barry, yes – I did meet with some people from The White House a few weeks ago.
I happened to be in DC when I got an email inviting me to discuss mikeroweWORKS with the Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Public Liaison. George Sifakis and his team were kind enough to meet me at my hotel in Georgetown, where I shared with them my belief that closing the skills gap will only happen if we reinvigorate the trades, and make a more persuasive case for the jobs themselves.
George and his team were very engaged, very complimentary, and very interested in hearing about the many success stories we’d seen that start with the mastery of a skill. It was a great meeting, and I was flattered they reached out.
Obviously, I would never presume that my comments had any impact on the current media blitz around closing the skills gap, or the current push for vocational education. I’m not the only one beating this drum, and I seriously doubt that The White House is looking to my Facebook page for talking points and analysis. But…
In the coming days, the conversation around the skills gap is going to evolve from the existence of six million jobs, (which will shock many,) to the reasons why six million jobs currently exist. This is because the country is sharply divided between those who believe opportunity is dead, and those who do not. Consequently, the skills gap gets very political very quickly. Let’s start with conservatives.
On the Far Right, many believe that people are fundamentally lazy. These people will use the existence of six million jobs to underscore their belief. They’ll say things like, “See? The opportunities are there. If you’re willing to work hard, there’s no limit to how far you can go.” Many conservatives like to talk about the traits of the individual, not the job.
Implicit in their argument is the assumption that all unemployed people lack ambition – especially those on government assistance. Consequently, many conservatives will use the skills gap to attack the character of millions of people they’ve never met, and in the process, make all sorts of unfair generalizations about the poor.
On the other hand, those on the Far Left tend to believe that people are fundamentally greedy. These people will use the existence of six million jobs to underscore this belief. They’ll say things like, “Vacant jobs are nothing more than a reflection of supply and demand. If employers offer more money, the gap will close.”
Liberals like to talk about the traits of the job, not the individual. They separate “good jobs” from “bad jobs,” and define both on a sliding scale. Implicit in their argument, is the assumption that vacant jobs remain vacant because they’re simply not worth having. Consequently, many liberals will attack the legitimacy of millions of jobs they’ve never held, and in the process, make all sorts of unfair generalizations about the wealthy.
Please don’t let either group hijack the conversation. Remember, most people don’t live on the far left or the far right. It only feels that way, because those people are so damn noisy. Most people are somewhere in the middle. They just want to make an honest living, doing something that allows them to prosper. In many cases, that dream starts by mastering a skill – something far too few understand today.
To close the skills gap, we need to focus on debunking the stigmas and stereotypes that routinely discourage millions of people from exploring millions of available opportunities. We need to challenge the obscene cost of a four-year degree, and the absurd notion that the most expensive form of education is the best path for the most people. At base, we need to make a more compelling case for jobs that actually exist.
My advice? Find skilled workers who have mastered a trade and used that trade to prosper. (They’re everywhere.) Tell their stories to a national audience in a completely non-partisan way. Show America that it’s still possible to prosper by mastering a skill that’s in demand.
In a very modest way, this is what we do at mikeroweWORKS. We offer scholarships to people who demonstrate the kind of work ethic we’d like to encourage, and choose to pursue a skill that’s in demand. Then, we share their stories. At base, mikeroweWORKS is a PR campaign for skilled labor – one that takes many different shapes.
Most recently, I’ve appeared in five, ninety second videos on this very topic which have so far reached more than 130 million people. These little videos work, in a big way. They get people thinking and talking about career options they’d never considered. If I can reach that many people from my kitchen table, I suspect you guys can reach a whole lot more from 1600.
Bottom line – I know for a fact that hard work combined with the mastery of a skill can lead to a six-figure income in just a few years. I’ve seen welders, plumbers, electricians, and HVAC technicians start their careers with a skill, and quickly morph into a successful small business. Their stories are important. Find them. Tell them. Share them. And let me know if I can help.
And that, as my grandfather used to say, is “another country heard from.”
Awesome! No wonder the left and the RINOs want to drown out what Trump is really doing by the Russia nonsense. This could be huge.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great stuff! While DC trips all over themselves, the Trump Train rolls on! Six million open jobs means six million jobs President Trump will add to the economy and six million people whose lives, and the lives of their families, got better because of President Trump. Excited to see what comes of this!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I personally know of several young people who cannot pass entrance exams into a traditional four year college…or their families cannot afford the indulgent lifestyle so many college students seem to expect. There are MANY occupational trades that make far more than a new college graduate, just as there are many CEOs of manufacturing businesses that started out “on the assembly line.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very important development and EO.
This is simply excellent and exactly what is needed.
Germany became an economic power house in Europe, and one of the reasons it was able to do so, was because of a commitment to skills/training/apprenticeships.
Even the UK are starting to go down this route, so much untapped potential just waiting for an opportunity to shine.
Will be great for the people, the economy and the future.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would rather have Mike Rowe on a presidential council than Elon Musk. The former would actual get something done for America. The latter would just do America.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOVE THIS!!
LikeLike
Mike Rowe is a good man
LikeLiked by 5 people
I used to enjoy him when he was a host on QVC. He has written some funny stories about his time there.
LikeLike
This policy will change the lives of so many.
LikeLike
Please tell me where the jobs are. I am heavily laden with skills yet there is nothing to sustain me in this ROTTEN LOUSY LIBERAL state of Upstate New York.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a good job in the northeast, but if I lost it Id probably have to sell my house and move. I would probably go Texas but only because I probably missed the boom in N.Dakota already and oil prices have been to variable to count on that work. I know it’s tough especially when you have a lot of family and friends where you are now. I wish you well, hang on and the ride will get good again soon.
LikeLike
This is exactly why President Trump is NOT going to shut down the congress and the senate from all their useless, frivolous investigations! He knows 2 things …. 1. he is INNOCENT and 2. they will not find anything because there is NOTHING to find! meanwhile it keeps them out of his hair so he can make progress with MAGA! His cabinet is filled with WOLVERINES who are power houses and extremely capable ….why? …. because he is a business man and a BOSS! Politicians appoint weakling snowflakes because they are AFRAID of appointing anyone capable …. because they know in their heart that they THEMSELVES are incapable! Our BOSS is NOT afraid to hire the best because he IS capable himself and knows that hiring the BEST will get the job done!!! God bless President Donald J. Trump!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen!!
LikeLike
Our third son went to DerVry 17 years ago (the enemy makes fun of that school.) He pays more taxes than I made when I was working. Out third son’s school was a community college and he worked as an apprentice, for 3 years with for no pay. He now travels to different plants in the East U.S., Canada, and Europe. He is now in Amsterdam and will be back home Sunday night. The two oldest boys are doing very well also.
I am a big believer in technical schools and apprenticeships.
The Good Lord has blessed my wife and I beyond measure.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOVE Mike Rowe and his show, Dirty Jobs!
Would LOVE to see a face-to-face meeting between him and POTUS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rewarding his base, particularly in key swing states.
Well on his way to 2020 re-election. He just keeps making great moves to shore-up the vote of those forgotten Americans who put him over the top in 2016.
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump (along with people like Mike Rowe) promoting apprenticeships and vocational schools is brilliant. When I was in high school, there was a guy who did welding during the summer. He made enough money to live on his own throughout the school year. He had a good paying job and he wasn’t even out of high school yet. These are the kind of jobs that need to be promoted. It also helps keep children from being indoctrinated in college by leftwing fascist. A college education is worthless if you don’t come out with a degree and a skill to get a job in the real world. I’ve seen people with pointless degrees struggle because they wasted 4 years on flights of fancy instead of thinking about real world jobs that pay real world money.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where can my 3 sons sign up???
LikeLiked by 3 people
Practical experience is beneficial for a lot of occupations. Various engineers are better problem solvers if they can visualize the problems found in the actual construction/work. The production people respect those engineers who are willing to come into the shop to discuss and look at actual problems, and those same engineers who are willing to listen to solutions offered by production people. Just because an engineer has a 4 or more year degree doesn’t make them an instant “expert”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The arena of leaks, rumors, unnamed sources, fake news and pointless investigations are a side show. There’s real substantive stuff happening on center stage! MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
“…most people don’t live on the far left or the far right. It only feels that way, because those people are so damn noisy. Most people are somewhere in the middle. They just want to make an honest living, doing something that allows them to prosper. In many cases, that dream starts by mastering a skill – something far too few understand today.”
Brilliantly state. Just MAGNIFICENT. Thank you Mike Rowe. And have we got a great PRESIDENT OR WHAT ?!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Remember, most people don’t live on the far left or the far right. It only feels that way, because those people are so damn noisy. Most people are somewhere in the middle.”
Truer words………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The current CEO of CSX, Hunter Harrison (awesome name by the way), started as a train car oil man…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course he probably worked 40 years to get to that position. About 39 years 10 months too long for lots of folks these days. Also, since he has been working for 40 years, he probably doesn’t have a college degree. But I am quite sure he knows more than most “professors” on any campus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is massively important and smart.
Kids with an interesting marketable skill or useless low rent Arts / social science(sic) graduates who will waste 3 years to do clerical work forever?
Kids with a trade skill often become small businessmen. On that basis expect the Alinskyist Democrats to hate the idea. The universities turning out the useless will also hate it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Freddie must’ve whispered these ideas into Mike Rowe’s ear to pass along to the White House. Great ideas, Freddie.
LikeLike
Terry in GA. Me too. Where are you? I live in the city with the same middle name as the 1960-63 President.
LikeLike
I have said for a long time we do need schools that offer skill training because when we were growing up most families could not spend a small fortune on college. BUT with vocational schools many men and hopefully today even women attended the and found great jobs, and two of my brothers had their own businesses building and/or painting boats of all kinds. My older brother got his skill education in the Navy starting at the bottom as a “navie” and then on up to Warrant Officer and being in charge of the first “electronics” on ships. My sister worked for a shoe store and would up buying it and running it for years herself (loved it when she sent me FREE high heels), and I was the one with scholarships to high school and my first university, but coming from a large poor family, I had skills to do a lot of things, and so today I have two businesses. So vocational schools are needed for mechanics, electricians, plumbers, painters, house buildings, handymen and women, learning to run electronic machines, etc. A world is now reopening again and I, too, thank our leader and President Trump because he is MAGA piece by piece.
LikeLike
I think this is great. The banks and other office work sucks. They won’t pay squat even with an expensive college degree. I took a blue collar job and am doing better than I have in years. My boss taught me what I need to know. Learning a skilled trade can be expensive unless employers are willing to provide training on the job. These schools and what they charge are ridiculous.
LikeLike
Love Mike Rowe and the work he’s doing. His Facebook presence (and a few others) is the main reason I still use that platform; I love hitting that “share” button so that others can see the positive ideas being put out there.
Plus sharing the different posts and links from the White House, State Dept. and ICE posts, love sharing those too because these things show others what’s really going on, hoping it will make a few of my left-leaning family and friends get curious to find out what their MSM isn’t showing them.
LikeLike
My parents were the first generation to attend college and thought it to be so important to have higher education and it wasn’t even discussed that I would also go to college – even though I knew that college just wasn’t the right thing for me to do. I would have loved to go to trade school instead and learn how to actually do something useful.
LikeLike