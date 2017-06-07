James Comey Timeline on “Not Informing Jeff Sessions” Doesn’t Add Up…

Another interesting contradiction from the pre-released James Comey congressional opening testimony statement surrounds a part of his explanation for not informing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, about the content of a February 14th oval office discussion with President Trump about Mike Flynn, against the backdrop of the timing.
Consider the Timeline:
- February 8th – AG Jeff Sessions confirmed
- February 14th – Comey meets with President Trump (oval office above)
- March 1st – AG Sessions and Ambassador Kislyak controversy begins. (link)
- March 2nd – Sessions recuses himself from the Russian Investigation. (link)
See the problem? At the time outlined by FBI Director James Comey, February 14th, there was nothing to indicate Attorney General Jeff Sessions would recuse himself.
Why, on February 14th, would the FBI leadership team and James Comey be saying:
“we concluded it made little sense to report it to AG sessions, who we expected would likely recuse himself from involvement in the Russia-related investigations”
…when it wasn’t until more than two weeks later that the entire reason, the origin for the recusal consideration itself, became known – March 1st.
Obviously this current statement was written by James Comey post-facto with a paramount need to justify the action taken by himself the team that was conducting the counterintelligence investigation.
However, that said, unless the FBI leadership team also carried some psychic skill at looking into the future there’s no way they could have known on February 14th that Jeff Sessions would recuse himself on March 2nd.
Unless…
Unless, the counterintelligence surveillance was targeting Russian Ambassador Kislyak (not unexpected given the nature of their wide-net surveillance construct), and the unmasking they were currently utilizing gave them some insight or information on the September ’16 meeting that ultimately led to AG Sessions decision to recuse himself.
That possibility, albeit a stretch trying to reconcile the irreconcilable, leads to a need for a review of the original WaPo article that kicked off the entire Sessions/ Kislyak controversy:
Then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) spoke twice last year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Justice Department officials said, encounters he did not disclose when asked about possible contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign and representatives of Moscow during Sessions’s confirmation hearing to become attorney general.
One of the meetings was a private conversation between Sessions and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak that took place in September in the senator’s office, at the height of what U.S. intelligence officials say was a Russian cyber campaign to upend the U.S. presidential race.
The previously undisclosed discussions could fuel new congressional calls for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russia’s alleged role in the 2016 presidential election. As attorney general, Sessions oversees the Justice Department and the FBI, which have been leading investigations into Russian meddling and any links to Trump’s associates. He has so far resisted calls to recuse himself. (link)
Unless the vaguely outlined “FBI leadership team“, as described by Comey, had some knowledge of the Kislyak controversy in advance of the actual controversy surfacing there’s no reasonable way they could have known on February 14th that Jeff Sessions would be in a position to recuse himself on March 2nd.
And if they did have foreknowledge on February 14th of the need for recusal, then the strongest likelihood exists that existing or recently dispatched political agents within the counterintelligence investigation [DOJ (Yates) or FBI (McCabe/Comey)] were the source for the WaPo leak based on their exclusive surveillance knowledge.
Sketchy, all the way around.
Verrry, sketchy…
The most likely scenario, the Occam’s Razor per se’, is that James Comey never told Jeff Sessions on February 14th about his concerns that stemmed from the meeting because:
A.) He didn’t have any concerns because there was nothing to be concerned about.
or
B.) Because Comey believed Sessions would most likely tell the President.
Those more simple explanations highlight how political James Comey was. Given how this statement was written well after the fact, option “A” is more likely than “B”.
Bottom line, there’s no way Comey could have known on February 14th that Sessions would recuse himself unless Comey’s team were constructing the narrative that would lead to the recusal.
If you notice Grahmn being suddenly sympaythetic to Trump means the ruse is over..the jig is up. He's turning fast and it's clear. McCain will never turn back because he is the leaker and the creator of the fake documnets he so obediently felt the need to give to Comey……….
Cliff Notes on Comey Corruption – The WORKS!
DissHonest Comey, The Fixer!
All of this analysis is great, but what’s the point if no one does anything about it? Has there been any sign that Sessions/DOJ or any one is actually pursuing it?
Ive wondered too. There isnt much of sessions out in public at all. Hes either working extremely hard on a big project or sadly, shuffling paper. I sure have my hopes up its the former.
Yeah, I mean I get that there could be things going on behind the scenes that we don't know about, but it would sure be nice to know that at least something is being done.
Remember–what we know, the bad guys will know too. I'd rather wait a little longer for AG Session to get the work done right, so the bad guys will go down so fast they won't know what hit them.
I've been following along with SD and the Treepers since the beginning of the Primaries in early 2016. I can say without a doubt the analysis that is done on this website branches out far and wide. I almost wonder sometimes if Trump and the Treehouse are friendly. Some of the things I've learned here and then see it played out are almost prophetic. Pay close attention and then watch what you know is going to happen unfold.
God I love you Treepers! I've got an early day tomorrow, but will check in first thing. G'night!
You know youre addicted as the rest of us! Sleep tight.
how did that post 3x?
It was the Russians . . .
No, Gil is just extra happy-trigger happy!
I am as I am addicted to Sundance and Treepers, esp when they are so funny!!
I’m also addicted to Suspicious Cat-love him. He reminds me of my 3 beautiful cats.
One more reason he would have kept Sessions out of the loop was because he was with Trump and the forces in the FBI leadership were not.
If you went to leadership, how do you not go to the head of leadership?
You do that because you have your own agenda and are working covertly within the organization.
This makes the firing of Comey land on even more solid ground than before.
He was politicizing the FBI. Him and that small group that discused what was going on.
You want something done right? Get a private American citizen to do it
Our media? A corrupt joke
Our politicians & government appointees? Another corrupt & criminal joke
All the intelligence in the world & millions upon millions of dollars at their fingertips? Adds up to squat
But take a smart citizen, an honorable citizen who values integrity & honesty. Give them a cheap computer, no access to anything other than the pre-approved documents our corrupt overlords have allow to be released, & they meticulously pour over every word & every nuance, & find the smoking guns
This war will not be won by politicians or our “watchdogs” in the media. No, it will be won by our guard dog citizens, like Sundance. The ones who work long hours for no pay. The ones who do it out of love of country & a sense of duty to their fellow citizens
All of this absolute garbage & bull**** being spewed out 24/7, & a little website on the internet, a little tree where some friends gather, is solving the massive puzzle of deception, & putting the “experts” to shame
Bravo Sundance
Amen!
I think our answer is in your first question “You want something done right?”
They don’t want it “done right”.
But yes, Bravo Sundance.
We can only hope that higher-ups have their staff assistants reading Treehouse so the right questions can be conveyed and asked. Or that those adept at tweeting can feed the right questions to them.
Then it’s still a matter of whether they want it done.
Or not.
I agree, agree, agree!!!!
Possible that Comey thought that a recusal would result just because Sessions was on Trump team very early on and the investigation was on Trump team members. Having developed a relationship with Trump team, a recusal cannot be ruled out on that relationship alone.
Is that enough for a recusal in and of itself? It would be like investigating your own company and claiming it was independent. So IMO recusal should happen regardless of whether Sessions met with the ambassador or not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Sessions recusal is the worst thing that could’ve happened.
Everything that transpires for the next few years will have Russian overtones attached.
And of course Sessions will be unable to intervene.
You have to hand it to the dems. They made short work of Jeff Sessions.
That’s a good point…and I understand why Sessions recused himself. I would have. It shows that Sessions and Trump had no reason to think any evidence other than made up would emerge. Comey and the IC disregarded the most important element in the “muh Russia” that Trump and Sessions didn’t. Common sense. Just good old fashioned simple common sense. Didn’t it ever occur to the “we” that you would have to be a complete imbecile to believe the “muh Russia” ???? And these clowns run the I’C….
LikeLiked by 1 person
The whole idea of recusal is to show that nothing improper is going on and prevent people from alleging scandal. The way the media is, Sessions would have been top story had he not recused himself. I am with Sessions recusal 100%. Others here seem think that it is some sort of caving or admission of guilt or something. It was the right thing to do and Sessions did the right thing at first opportunity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree-Session had nothing to hide, didn’t do anything wrong.
But it also shows how evilly manipulative the Dems are-very anti-American and don”t even care if they destroy good men and women–and children. Don’t. Even. CARE.
Dead Dems Walking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Timelines matter . Funny how those that think they’re the smartest one in the room encounter Trump and ended being the dumbest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A wonderful thing about when lawyers lie, is that it’s like a piece of saran wrap that’s too small to properly wrap up a turkey. You can stretch it this way, and now this part is covered up, but now you left that part exposed. Every time comey stretches to cover an identified vunerability, he exposes another. And thankfully, there are no laypersons in the room to inform them just how small this bit of wrap (muh russia) is getting, considering how much turkey is being exposed. This is going to end badly, for the career corruptocrats of the obama administration. These aren’t happy warriors, testifying to take down bad guys. These are lowlife weasels, terrified that the walls are tumbling down around them. Look at the physical toll on comey. On clapper. I try to stay away from the lens of looking at everything through the lens of long game strategy, that everything that happens is positive. But President Trump has been thinking about this for a long long time. And I believe he is far smarter, and grounded in reality mlre so than any of his foes. Keep explaining, Sundance. Keeps my blood pressure from boiling over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But, but, but "Muh Russia!"
Sure hope Comey doesn't kill himself by shooting himself in the BACK of his head before all this settled- you now how likely THAT is to happen next, and instead of it being blamed on the Clinton/obama mafia- they'll blame Trump…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nutin’ adds up……
http://i.imgur.com/R4v9dVZ.png..
Nutin’ adds up……
catculus
Not calculus. Algebra.
Aargh. Misread what you wrote, getouttahea. That was funny.
Get 'em out!!!
And take their coats !
Bill Clinton meets with loreta lynch,Obama makes a very bad Iran deal,Louis learner targets the tea party and other conservatives,then pleads the fifth,Hillary doesn’t turn in all her emails and bleach bits her computer,and after all that comey says he had some concerns about president trump and Russia,give me a break!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
GREATpoint Mike!
It is very frustrating but we can’t let the double standards and manipulations of partisan intelligence officials rile us too much for our own good or let it affect our support to Trump.
On a serious note, it's glorious to see Comey caught up in his lies and deceptions.
On this important day in politics, Last Refuge is working hard to analyze the day’s events and make rational conclusions using cogent evidence to back them up while FNC’s Brett Baier welcomes Charles Lane of the Washington Post on his program to create further anti Trump controversy and keep the lies going with speculation only. Be prepared Sundance for an increasing audience while Fox News loses viewers except for 1 or 2 evening programs.
Let’s hope he is asked about that timeline/assumption. Good spotting SD
Bang on. You nailed it. Hope some turd ask the question tomorrow; how did you know on Feb 14th…
I agree but it won’t likely happen.
Maybe Stefanik will give us another gem.
For sure. NOW is the time to rip Deep State up by the roots.
Rats, fake MSM and RINO donot understand that do not throw too many stones on lion and make him angry. This whole drama is about stopping MAGA and giving RINO more reason to stay away from WH till 2018.
Two things: The entire American population should go and take a long shower to scrub off the slime that has been perpetrated on them.
2) Why hasn’t the FCC come down on these “news” channels for blatantly lying about the testimony today?
A thought popped into my head while pondering this latest info…what if Sessions learned that he had been surveilled and unmasked? How did FBI/Comey know any details of Session’s meeting with the Russian ambassador in Session’s own office? If Sessions learned he’d been surveilled, that might be another reason for his recusal. He could be a plaintiff in a future criminal case against Comey, et al.
One thing-nothing here is impeachable.Wiley E. Comey has nothing but an Acme safe that is heading
on the downside of the arc. as the Orange- haired roadrunner sails by…
BEEP!BEEP!
So Comey was plotting and planning against President Trump from day one. I want this exposed and Comey tried for…collusion? Collusion with others in the Justice Department or with Dems in Congress.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The beautiful cat reminds me of the movie line "skiddish Tombs"
You know it’s absolutely ridiculous to dissect or listen to Comey. He is a master liar and manipulated
with the morals of a defense attorney and the scruples of a sociopath.
Please indight everyone at once and put them in the slammer now.
Yeah, you know, this kinda bugged me to when I read it. I didn’t have the dates in my head, but it seemed odd that Comey would have known beforehand that Sessions was going to recuse himself.
I also want to point out something I recently came across that pretty much blows this whole thing out of the water with Comey and Trump, and that is Alan Dershowitz basically tearing it apart on Anderson Cooper:
I’ll admit, I’d not really thought about his points, specifically that the President can flat out pardon Flynn, et al and put an end to that. Or order an end to the investigation into Russia completely, since FBI autonomy is merely a tradition, not a constitutional construct. And this is entirely within his constitutional power to do so. The whole silly argument that it is illegal for him to just suggest ending an investigation completely falls apart in the face of this.
While he could still theoretically be impeached for batting an eyelash, as Dershowitz also points out, impeachment is purely a political thing. Republicans aren’t going to do it unless the public backs them on it. And judging by the President’s poll numbers, that isn’t going to happen. Especially when he hasn’t done anything wrong. Impeachment is a slippery slope politically.
If you aren’t familiar with Alan Dershowitz, he’s not exactly a fan of Trump (he backed Hillary), and is a big time liberal. But he’s also a legal eagle that understands the law and the Constitution. As far as I can tell, he is absolutely correct on this. The narrative that Trump “obstructed justice” is completely blown away.
Alan Dershowitz was Jeff Epstein's lawyer, if I'm not mistaken.
He's been a lot of peoples' lawyer. He even advised on the OJ Simpson case.
Could the last few days, “Session, I offered to resign, Trump fuming mad” be a bit more playing out the line to grab some more? And if not exactly that, can the gentleman Sessions now see that he, a sitting Senator, was unmasked in some way? Might he now get some fire in his belly of what is going on around here?
Sorry to thread jack-
But is anybody going to be near where the testimony is being given tomorrow?
Feel like making a detour to Kinko’s and making a large, economy sized version
of what Sundance highlighted above for the cameras? NBC, CBS, CNN et al will
look elsewhere, but Oan , Infowars, and others might find it REAL camera ready.
just sayin’
I’m voting BOTH A and B. There is nothing (A). But – based on the Dick Morris contention that this is ALL ABOUT trying to gin up “process crimes” – Comey was desperate to trip up Trump AND Trump’s underlings on behalf of Hillary, and needed Trump as “in-the-dark” as possible (B), so that various entrapments, and possibly even planted fake evidence (which I am still waiting for) would work.
Comey is crooked. He is the fake “good boy” who has worked hard and repeatedly to defend Hillary, and now to harm Trump.
Trump was absolutely right to get this rascal out.
