Third London Bridge Terrorist Identified – Also Previously Known and Reported to British Intelligence…

The third London Bridge terrorist was identified today as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, a Moroccan-Italian previously arrested on suspicion of trying to reach Syria, and previously announcing he was “going to become a terrorist“.
It becomes more than a little ridiculous when the Jihadists tell law enforcement they intend to become terrorists, and yet… nothing… until… dead people.
According to media reports he was the son of an Italian mother from Bologna and a Moroccan father who held passports from both countries.
(Via New York Post) […] At the time of the attack, Zaghba was working in a London restaurant and continued to have contacts with his mother in Italy, where he visited in 2016, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported.
He was stopped in Bologna as he was about to board a plane for Turkey, with the apparent intention of joining ISIS jihadists fighting in Syria, Agence France-Presse reported, citing Italian media.
Despite finding ISIS propaganda videos on his cell phone, authorities failed to uncover enough evidence of links to terrorism to prosecute him and he was released.
Italian authorities tipped off Britain about his movements. They also notified British and Moroccan security services about his status as a potential militant, according to the reports. (link)
Yesterday the other two attackers were identified as Pakistan-born Khuram Butt (27), and Rachid Radouane (30), both residents of greater London.
(left to right) Khuram Shazad Butt, Rachid Redouane, Youssef Zaghba
The UK Daily Mail has more:
British authorities were warned about one of the men behind the London Bridge attack – a 22-year-old Italian-Moroccan – who declared ‘I am going to be a terrorist’ as he tried to travel to Syria from Italy.
[…] In a further embarrassment for British authorities, Zaghba’s identity was revealed in Italy before Scotland Yard confirmed it, similar to how details of the Manchester bombing were leaked in the US before they were released by police in the UK.
Scotland Yard described Zaghba as ‘of east London’, suggesting he has been in the capital for some time.
Reports in Italy say he was born in Morocco at a time when his parents lived in north Africa. It is understood his mother – named in Italy as Valeria – had converted to Islam at the time.
His parents are now said to have separated and his mother has moved back to the Bologna area, where Zaghba frequently visited her from Morocco. His father, Mohammed, is believed to remain in north Africa. (link)
America should do away with dual citizenship……….after you turn 18 you declare your citizenship and renounce the other.
…and after you are sworn in as a naturalized US citizen, you should give up all other citizenship…
Ah… the “Mediterranean” I presume?
There seems to be a patern here.
Everyone of them is known and on a list. But as they want to explain, you can not watch them all. Not enough resources for that.
Here’s a simple fix for that. Get most of the 23k living their and deport them. Keep as many as you have resources to watch.
Problem solved. Lets not bring in more problems that we can effectively fix.
Agree, except I would NOT keep and watch any of them.
I would not only deport the 23K.. but many more…Family, friends, Imams etc who know these people and say nothing.
Ban wearing nightshirts (men) and tents (women).
Make bald heads, combined with long beards, a Hangin’ offense.
…. and keep their goats!
YEAH!
KEEP THE GOATS.
I just read this article by Daniel Greenfield which talks about this. It is terrifying. We need to close borders and deal with what’s already in the US.
http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/2017/06/europes-rising-islamic-insurgency.html?m=1
Is it just me or have others noticed the dark, dead-looking eyes on all the Islamic murderers. including these three?
They have the eyes of a demon. Pure evil.
The Windows to the soul, their souls are dead.
Wake Up America before its too late
Wake Up Europe or is it already too late
This is one of his best. Just showed it to BF and blew his mind.
Ben is really good at something a lot of artists aren’t-he can do very crowded drawings with lots of small images (the Hillary nightmares is an example) or pieces like this with one very powerful central image.
PC correctness has blown so many countries apart in Europe…If Hillary had won, I don’t think America & Americans would have survived her term, much less this year.
FIXED..
Any of you “mature” folks out there remember the “duck and cover” routine we practiced in school?
I prefer “Old White Guy” to mature.
Never did the “duck and cover” here in NZ.. but knew about it.
I was more of a
“bend forward, put your head between your legs… and kiss your A$$ goodbye”
mindset 🙂
OMG yes-they were called “drop drills” here and I HATED THEM-always banged my leg(s) and later tore my nylons even though I was really runty and fit easily under the desk-it was just that we had to do it so fast. We also had “take cover” drills where they herded us into the basement underneath the cafeteria. No talking, of course. And finally the scary testing of the air raid sirens the last Friday of the month.
Funny, it’s almost as if these globalist governments want these terror attacks to happen or something………
Troops in the streets means they control the population. Checkpoints and travel restrictions will become the norm. Brought to you by your local progressive Marxist judge.
Ever notice that they have mugshots of the dead jihadist.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These attacks are wholly preventable if the British people would muster the will to take back their country. Civil War won’t be pretty and will result in losses but it won’t be as bad as WW II.
It’s time to take back your country. Not doing so is a slow death.
Londonistan is doomed. And the whole of Western Europe.
Yes Sundance, that pic of London’s mayor sums up the situation perfectly. As long as he is mayor, these attacks will unfortunately will get worse.
The London police in action:
one bullet would have him controlled if accurately placed
Political correctness is actually ruining the leftist agenda, but I guess the left hasn’t figured that out yet
OK, we know why the savages are allowed in. Leftist governments can’t get them in fast enough in order to speed up the demographic transformation & destroy the middle class
There’s absolutely no doubt about their intentions in that regard
Yet, it seems they’re allowing their politically correct paralysis to throw a monkey wrench into the works when they refuse to confront & arrest the savages, thereby allowing said savages to plan & execute their attacks, which wakes the people up & turns them against the government
The situation is at a precipice there, where Muslim immigration / invasion is about at the tipping point, where there’s enough of them to cause real damage & make it that much harder to expel them
I’m sure the globalist high command could have told the Muslim upper hierarchy that, even though your buddies are being caught & taken out before their attacks, not to worry, it’s only until we can get enough of you in the countries of the West, then you can have your fun with the citizens
So it’s perplexing that leftist governments are allowing the attacks to go on, when they work against their ultimate agenda
Is political correctness strong enough that they’d put their conquest of our societies at risk? Or is some other evil at play?
What could be to their benefit to allow the attacks to happen? The removal of basic freedoms? What?
Yet we in America no longer even require that new “citizens” take the oath of allegiance to the United States. (Obama rule change). Deportations immediately. If the home country is unwilling to accept immediate return, deport to the middle of the ocean.
Slight correction: Obama changed the oath of allegiance so that new “citizens” need not pledge to bear arms in defense of the US OR perform non-combatant service within the armed forces. These requirements are waived if the new “citizen” objects based on some “deeply held” religious or philosophical basis. p.s. each terrorist receives a welcome to the US coffee mug.
They have lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll’s eyes.
Quint
