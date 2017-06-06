Third London Bridge Terrorist Identified – Also Previously Known and Reported to British Intelligence…

The third London Bridge terrorist was identified today as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, a Moroccan-Italian previously arrested on suspicion of trying to reach Syria, and previously announcing he was “going to become a terrorist“.

It becomes more than a little ridiculous when the Jihadists tell law enforcement they intend to become terrorists, and yet… nothing… until… dead people.

According to media reports he was the son of an Italian mother from Bologna and a Moroccan father who held passports from both countries.

(Via New York Post) […] At the time of the attack, Zaghba was working in a London restaurant and continued to have contacts with his mother in Italy, where he visited in 2016, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported. He was stopped in Bologna as he was about to board a plane for Turkey, with the apparent intention of joining ISIS jihadists fighting in Syria, Agence France-Presse reported, citing Italian media.

Despite finding ISIS propaganda videos on his cell phone, authorities failed to uncover enough evidence of links to terrorism to prosecute him and he was released. Italian authorities tipped off Britain about his movements. They also notified British and Moroccan security services about his status as a potential militant, according to the reports. (link)

Yesterday the other two attackers were identified as Pakistan-born Khuram Butt (27), and Rachid Radouane (30), both residents of greater London.

(left to right) Khuram Shazad Butt, Rachid Redouane, Youssef Zaghba

The UK Daily Mail has more:

British authorities were warned about one of the men behind the London Bridge attack – a 22-year-old Italian-Moroccan – who declared ‘I am going to be a terrorist’ as he tried to travel to Syria from Italy. […] In a further embarrassment for British authorities, Zaghba’s identity was revealed in Italy before Scotland Yard confirmed it, similar to how details of the Manchester bombing were leaked in the US before they were released by police in the UK. Scotland Yard described Zaghba as ‘of east London’, suggesting he has been in the capital for some time. Reports in Italy say he was born in Morocco at a time when his parents lived in north Africa. It is understood his mother – named in Italy as Valeria – had converted to Islam at the time. His parents are now said to have separated and his mother has moved back to the Bologna area, where Zaghba frequently visited her from Morocco. His father, Mohammed, is believed to remain in north Africa. (link)

Advertisements