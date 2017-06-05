UK Authorities Identify Two of Three London Terrorists – Ask Public For Help…

British law enforcement named two of the three men involved in the latest London terrorist attack and appealed for the public’s help to learn more about their movements in the days leading up to the deadly jihad that killed seven people with dozens wounded.

Khuram Shazad Butt (pictured furthest left) was a 27-year-old Pakistani-born Briton known to authorities, according to a statement issued by London police.

Rachid Redouane, (pictured on right) who had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, variously given his age as 30 or 25 and also used Elkhdar as a surname, was unknown until the night the two were shot dead along with a third attacker who has not been identified, police said.

Ten others who were arrested in the east London neighborhood of Barking where the two named suspects had lived remained in custody.

The Mayor of London, a devout Islamapologist, also gave a speech today, video below:

