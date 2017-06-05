UK Authorities Identify Two of Three London Terrorists – Ask Public For Help…

British law enforcement named two of the three men involved in the latest London terrorist attack and appealed for the public’s help to learn more about their movements in the days leading up to the deadly jihad that killed seven people with dozens wounded.

Khuram Shazad Butt (pictured furthest left) was a 27-year-old Pakistani-born Briton known to authorities, according to a statement issued by London police.

Rachid Redouane, (pictured on right) who had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, variously given his age as 30 or 25 and also used Elkhdar as a surname, was unknown until the night the two were shot dead along with a third attacker who has not been identified, police said.

Ten others who were arrested in the east London neighborhood of Barking where the two named suspects had lived remained in custody.

The Mayor of London, a devout Islamapologist, also gave a speech today, video below:

83 Responses to UK Authorities Identify Two of Three London Terrorists – Ask Public For Help…

  1. Wend says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    It figures scum would be found in Barking-as in Barking Mad.

    Ask the great people who were standing outside No. 10 yelling “Donald Trump, we love you!” for help.

    The Mayor of Londinistan is a putz. Not even cuck level.

    • BMG says:
      June 5, 2017 at 4:20 pm

      Putz is a misnomer. Plenty putzes are inherently nice but shlimiels. Sa-dick [sic] Khan is pure evil. UK citizens, call this monster by the right name lest you be lulled to sleep by his empty rhetoric which can make you dead.

  2. Wend says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    PS-Instead of Run Hide Tell I prefer Lock and Load.

  3. Bob says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Aaaand their muslims. Color me shocked.

    • Remington says:
      June 5, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      ‘Really hard to believe…I thought the BBC said they were… “Mediterranean”….Look like mooselums to me….Keep your powder dry, folks…

  4. mikebrezzze says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    I’d like to see a picture of them after that 50 bullet fusillade!

  5. sundance says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:33 pm

  6. Yankee Doodle says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Is his name really Butt? LOL

  7. booger71 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    I imagine they are long gone. Train stations eveywhere

  8. fleporeblog says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Folks, if i told you that 90% of Police Officers in the City of London cannot carry guns, you would think I was crazy and spreading FAKE NEWS! I wish I was……

    http://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/london-parliament-attack/why-london-won-t-arm-all-police-despite-severe-terror-n737551

    From the article linked above:

    LONDON — The London Bridge attack and a similar one in March near the heart of Britain’s democracy may have been shocking, but authorities have known for years that such incidents were coming.

    Last year — when Brits watched terrorists strike France, Germany, and Belgium — London’s police chief warned it was a case of “when, not if” the U.K. joined that list.

    And yet more than 90 percent of the capital’s police officers carry out their daily duties without a gun. Most rely on other tools to keep their city safe: canisters of mace, handcuffs, batons and occasionally stun-guns.

    Yet at the press conference today, multiple questions where asked of Sarah about our President’s tweet and intentions of picking a fight with the mayor. You truly can’t fix stupid and this is as bad as it gets! Terrorist attacks will continue to happen monthly as long as the Jihadist face no opposition from the police!

  9. sundance says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:39 pm

  10. willvecchio says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    and, We must declare multiculturalism a failed experiment. When Dems and other RadLibs proclaim that we here in the US are safer/better than the folks of the old world (Europe) because of our melting pot tradition, this is tremendous hypocrisy! The left has been destroying the melting part or the metaphor and attempting to establish the mixed up stew of multiculturalism for 50 years.

    Multiculturalism = national suicide.

    • FL_GUY says:
      June 5, 2017 at 4:19 pm

      Yes, according to the left’s idea, we have little Mexicos, little Syrias, little Somolias, etc. Dozens of different little countries within the borders of the USA. That is not what the founders intended. Canada has the country of France within their borders and it now controls the entire country leading it with Trudeau down the tubes. Ironic that the atheistic left would invoke the Biblical Tower of Babel on the USA in order to destroy it.

  11. Steve in Greensboro says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    The Pakistani also went by the alias Sheikh Yerbouti.

    These two geniuses are what you get after 14 centuries of first cousin marriage.

  12. rumpole2 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Mediterraneans look look like Arab savages to me

    I guess I just don’t have a Euro-refined eye for ethnics!!

  13. willvecchio says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Step one: have all public school teachers take an oath to uphold the US Constitution.

    Step two: fire all public school teachers who violate the oath.

  14. Falcon Koch says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    This guy doesn’t even know how to start a speech, Ladies and Gentleman and to the good people of London. He gave no details of how he will go about defeating terrorist. He did not get much of a welcome from the public. Why didn’t he have May with him? Lots of words but no real actions.

  15. helmhood says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    London mayor belongs in Guantanamo Bay.

  16. bverwey says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Notice he did not ask fellow “Muzzies” to assist in rooting out family and friends to authorities. It’s all smoke and mirrors … and teddy bears, flowers and candles once again.

  17. Sentient says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Over 1,300 people think the solution is hashtags.

  18. willvecchio says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Here is an excellent article on what is driving radical Islam and European cooperation:

    June 5, 2017
    Stockholm Syndrome and Fifty Shades of Gray
    By James Lewis

    Read more: http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/06/stockholm_syndrome_and_fifty_shades_of_gray.html#ixzz4j9v3XPHW

  19. rumpole2 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Saying stuff like “we will step the fight” “we will win against the terrorists”

    Been said before.. its is now a TOTAL LIE

    I can say with CERTAINTY that there WILL be another Islamic Savage Terror attack in London.

  20. Lucille says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Why am I not surprised?

    Jihad preacher who incited London jihad mass murderer to kill lives in Michigan
    JUNE 5, 2017 3:47 PM BY ROBERT SPENCER

    “Who else has he incited to kill? Who in Michigan?”

    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/06/jihad-preacher-who-incited-london-jihad-mass-murderer-to-kill-lives-in-michigan

  21. Anne says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Meanwhile, the London police has the wrong priorities…

    • Lucille says:
      June 5, 2017 at 4:25 pm

      Yes, there needs to be a mass movement in Britain of Tommy Robinsons willing and able to stand up for culture, true justice, and the disbanding of the PC media and governing bodies which have sold out the non-Muslim population in favor chaos which will bring in leftist rule. Robinson is a real, honest-to-God hero.

  22. peachteachr says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    How is this attack like all the other attacks from Ft. Hood to today? The attackers had all been on a list of known terrorist suspects by our various security agencies. When will the FBI, CIA, NSA, et al stop spying on American citizens and protect us from evil?

  23. fedback says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    attacker known to authorities appeared in a tv documentary about British jihadis where he unfurled an ISIS flag. He was ‘low priority’ according to police because he wasn’t planning an attack
    Wouldn’t want to see their ‘high priority’ jihadis

  24. calbear84 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    “Your perverse ideology had nothing to do with the values of Islam…”
    Excuse me mayor Kahn, but I call total BS on that one. Time to wake up and fight.

  25. Anne says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    The mayor of London is more preoccupied with saving the reputation of Islam than protecting the population.

    He says that terrorism has nothing to do with Islam. Since he seems to be an authority on Islam, he should issue a fatwa declaring that terrorists will go to Hell and that there is no such thing as sex with virgins in Heaven.

    Terrorists are indoctrinated with the false promise of Heaven and 72 virgins. One cannot defeat terrorism without defeating those beliefs.

  26. scott467 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    I usually enjoy Paul Joseph Watson’s videos, but he is suffering from a less-severe form of the same mental paralysis as most people.

    We don’t need a ‘massive surveillance’ effort.

    We don’t need to live like prisoners in our own nation, we don’t need to empower the ‘police-state’. We DON’T need to sacrifice OUR rights and freedoms to accommodate a group of people whose belief system is SUBVERSIVE to Democracy and which condones, authorizes, promotes, glorifies and TEACHES violence.

    We don’t NEED any of it.

    We here talk that we ‘must’ assimilate islamic people into our ‘society’. But in a free society, you cannot “force” human beings to “assimilate”. That only happens in tyrannical societies, like islamic societies, where people are the option to ‘convert or die’. And besides that, the entire MISSION of islam is to assimilate YOU.

    The solution to the ‘islam problem’ is so simple it’s laughable. There is only ONE solution that will actually work. Every other proposed solution is just a lie in service to political correctness. The one solution that will actually WORK is the ONE solution which is so verboten by the gods of Political Correctness that it dare not be uttered by the chattering class paganists.

    If you haven’t figured it out yet, here is the solution to the ‘islam’ problem:

    1) Outlaw islam as a subversive ideology that promotes atrocities and crimes against humanity

    2) Deport any follower of islam who will not renounce islam; if they are a citizen, strip their citizenship and expatriate them; they are a threat to America that makes the ‘red scare’ of the 50s seem like child’s play.

    3) destroy every mosque in the nation

    When these things are accomplished, the ‘islam problem’ goes away. Our rights and freedoms are restored, and we can all get back to our normal lives, if we can even remember what that was like before islam became the irritant-nexus soap-opera around which our lives revolved.

    .

    • jstanley01 says:
      June 5, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      There is a much simpler solution. Turn Mecca into a smoking hole Made by the USA. Then Muslims will have a choice, either bow to it or quit their religion. Most will quit, for Allah will have been proven to be smaller than America.

  27. jstanley01 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Khuram Shazad Butt can be seen on the BBC documentary “The Jihadist Next Door” in a light tan shirt and head rag…

  28. Anne says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    How things have changed in Britain:

  29. Howie says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    The English Home Defense Plan.
    Everyone will be issued a galvanized Bucke to cary around. At the first sign of trouble freeze in one spot and place over head until the All Clear is sounded.

    • RedBallExpress says:
      June 5, 2017 at 4:48 pm

      And to stay occupied and get their heads straightened out they can sing the song that was on the Nelson Funeral Parlor calendar like Gomer Pyle did. One of the funniest scenes in television history.

  30. Anne says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    In an 2014 Parliamentary debate: Asked if ISIS fighters returning to Britain should face action, Corbyn said ISIS supporters should not be prosecuted for “expressing a political point of view”:

  31. pochas94 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    To Tyburn with the lot.

  32. elena19501deplorable says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Apparently jihadist from the latest killings of the bridge was a TV star for real…”Jihady next door”, documentary!!!! Starting at 15:30….

  33. JoD says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Katie Hopkins speaking with Savage……England is lost…

  34. Southpaw says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Perfectly acceptable speech for the leader of Londonistan.

