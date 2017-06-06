Righteous Piers Morgan to Insufferable London Mayor: “Where are they?”…

During a segment on Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan questioned Islamopologist London Mayor Sadiq Khan about the current location of 400 known London Jihadists that traveled to Syria for terrorist training.

Notice the very end of the video snippet:

…. the most recent terrorists “had not come from overseas; they were, for all intents and purposes, integrated into our way of life“…

Really?

That’s an interesting way of looking at it. The most recent London terrorists who ran people over and chopped people up were “integrated into our way of life“.

Alrighty then.

Longer Segment:

Advertisements