Righteous Piers Morgan to Insufferable London Mayor: “Where are they?”…

During a segment on Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan questioned Islamopologist London Mayor Sadiq Khan about the current location of 400 known London Jihadists that traveled to Syria for terrorist training.
Notice the very end of the video snippet:
…. the most recent terrorists “had not come from overseas; they were, for all intents and purposes, integrated into our way of life“…
Really?
That’s an interesting way of looking at it. The most recent London terrorists who ran people over and chopped people up were “integrated into our way of life“.
Alrighty then.
Longer Segment:
and how did that “integration” work out? Was there not enough jobs? Not enough love? Not enough hugs?
The host country is not hospitable.
Can I give you a one way ticket to Liberia?
PLEASE!
…integrated was a deliberate lawyer misrepresentation.
“Infilitrated” would have be more correct. FTFY for you Mr Khan.
Not enough hugs but plenty of welfare checks to buy nice big knives with.
Can a Mayor be recalled in England? This Muslim Mayor of London doesn’t even pretend to care about the British People. And he wants Trump our President to be barred from coming to London. Well if that’s the case than we in the USA do not want this guy in our nation either.
You know I am starting to like Mr. Morgan after hating on him for many many years…
Go Piers Go Piers…
Just maybe…it was the company that he was keeping those many years :oP
They didn’t call it “The Apprentice” for nothing.
My same thoughts.
He has been a “good guy” since going back to England. I think maybe he misses the USA and is starting to realize the truth about some things.
He’s been consistently loyal and fair to his friend DT. Bless you Piers.
While I have NEVER hated Mr. Morgan, I DO NOW, ON THIS ISSUE, WHOLEHEARTEDLY AGREE WITH HIM!
Yes. Go Piers, go!
I also agree with the comment by “dogsmaw.”
He is Gunophobic… he might be Ok (ish) if he could be cured of that.
I wish he could grasp (as I do) that guns in USA is NOT same as guns in UK.
Its a while to get out of the Gunophobic—Trust me I was once a Gunophonic.
Maybe if someone on London bridge were carrying heat they could have wasted the wogs.
THE PROBLEM IS: Islamic savages running amok and cops have no guns.
I agree that cops with guns is one solution,but… a better solution is NO ISLAMIC SAVAGES.
DRIVE THEM OUT
maybe if they had an effective TRAVEL BAN in placeto control the influx of “refugees”, they wouldn’t be having such a problem keeping track of all of the zillions under investigation/scrutiny which is obviously unmanageable, as it is.
edit that to ..in place to…
Yes Kin me too. He has been very kind to Trump. Go Piers keep up the good work.
If they integrated they wouldn’t be terrorists. Oh, wait, what he’s saying is that he is integrating their terror into his version of their way of life. As in, get used to it. Right?
As long as the dhimmis can mark themselves “safe” on FB, they are good with it.
They were absolutely, 100% assimilated into our way of life.
Just like the ‘gardener’ who got stopped with the machetes was integrated.
Sure, just like thousands of the rapefugees that are still coming here are being “integrated” into our way of life.
There is only one reason why these insane murderous cult members are being herded into western civilization and we all know what it is… to end our way of life.
Right they want to end our way of life but I find it interesting how the Left is pushing for more Illegals to come to this country. Do Pelosi and Waters think that once these same people who are destroying Britain, Germany, France, Belgium and Sweden come here they will suddenly decide that the USA is too marvelous to destroy?
Yes, well integrated Muslims can go on a killing spree at any moment. That’s why islamophobia is a natural survival instinct.
The only good muzzie . . .
Nice!
Has Piers had an epiphany of sorts? Can’t recall his past views on militant Islam, but I recall some vicious and misguided 2nd amendment rants and attacks. People can change, I guess…
I think he sees the contrast between the USA and the UK.
Daniel, perhaps the only reason you feel there is a contrast between the US and UK is because most of the islamic evils being committed in this nation are covered up by the very fake news puppets of the globalist bankster cartel… and as of late are “smaller events”?
Then again, we have dearbornistan et al, no go zones (for US), mosques everywhere and a “government” that is still bringing 99 fighting aged males per woman or child in here disguised as “refugees” yet we feel there is a contrast?
Tick tock… Tick. Tock. All the while we are financing our own demise.
I say, COME ON AMERICA!!! Get busy, the enemy is not only in your towns but in the district of criminals, which has made sure many Americans are now the enemy as well through “education”, “entertainment” and “news” and these enemies aren’t even moslem…
We’ve a lot of work to do ourselves, don’t we? President Trump cannot do it all alone.
Piers’ perhaps most famous 2nd Amendment rant was the “Little Book” one stemming from a debate he had with Ben Shapiro.
4 years on, we see that Ben Shapiro was the bigger lefty (he’s still pushing radical #neverTrumpism harder than fervent “With Her” types…) and that the debate was misconstrued.
I now have more respect for Piers Morgan than Ben Shapiro. A thought which was unfathomable not too long ago.
That is exactly the way I feel. True colors, bleeding through..
That’s exactly the way I feel. True colors, bleeding through.
That SHOULD BE the smoking gun statement that ends his political career. SHOULD be but I would not be shocked if it’s ignored.
Come On UK!!! This is your last chance. With Islamic citizen numbers rising, you’re running out of time before we have to crusade you out and save whatever is left and isn’t Stockholm-syndrome’d out of their heads.
Khan is the UK version of a Democrat–people knew exactly who he was and what he represented, and elected him anyway.
There isn’t a chance they’ll boot him, either.
He’s the pits.
A lawyer who defended Zacarias Moussaui (9/11 bomber). Connected to Louis Farrakhan, protesting his ban from the UK (called Judaism a “gutter religion”). Appeared with terrorist Yasser-al-Siri (‘drag American soldiers’ corpses in the streets’).
Sadiq Khan, Lawyer For Islamic Terrorists and Racists
Meet London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Ex Brother-In-Law Makbool Javaid
Please don’t think the Europeans don’t care about what’s going on in their countries. They do — take Germany for instance the Germans are very upset with Merkel but the Media is with Merkel and no one else has a chance. We find that hard to believe because even though our media is a bunch of Govt tools we have a right to call them on it. The Brits who I have loved all my life are not afraid of a fight. They have been involved in many wars. The difference now is that there are no leaders who want the Brits to fight to win. But we are going to see big changes — the people seem ready to take to the streets.
King Julien
Thanks, I needed that at the end of the day.
BWHAHAHahahahah! I have a vid of Hilldabeast on in the background when I clicked on that. {Turned Beasty off for now, and will dance my way to nite-nite!}
Thanks Patriot!
There had to be a better volunteer to e mayor of London than this tool. Or is London so ‘Integrated’ that this is what they were looking for?
i read a comment elsewhere by a londoner….apparently, the choices were pretty rank, and most people stayed home rather than vote. so *this* happened.
*intones* let this be a lesson to always use your right to vote. amen.
Even with BREXIT, it may be too late for the UK.
I don’t see The Brits giving up on their country. They have 1,000 years of history that’s staying power.
Piers was always pretty liberal, but he makes this guy look very extreme, which is what we were directed to measure. Someone is pulling the mayors strings with an objective and isn’t trying to hard to hide it.
I dont think the mayor much enjoyed that interview. lol
No he didn’t. I kept thinking he was really foolish to dump on Trump when he was campaigning. He probably thought Trump would lose and his words wouldn’t come back to haunt him.
Trump said he’d remember Khan’s commemts.
It won’t take many more tweets for President Trump to lay him out for the Muslim nut he is. He deserves it.
Well, well, Mayor Khan, (a repost)
EXCLUSIVE: London Mayor Sadiq Khan shared a platform with Borough Market attacker’s ‘close friend’ who ‘trained one of the 7/7 bombers’
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4578668/Sadiq-Khan-s-conference-London-Bridge-killer-s-friend.html#ixzz4jHV9n69h
Oh, let’s not overlook arsehat Corbyn:
EXPOSED: Pictures that prove Jeremy Corbyn addressed a rally attended by EXTREMISTS from a banned terror group linked to the London Bridge atrocity
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4577354/Jeremy-Corbyn-addressed-rally-attended-al-Muhajiroun.html
And the two scoops of ice cream for the Daily Mail:
Apologists for terror: The Mail accuses this troika of befriending Britain’s enemies and scorning the institutions that keep us safe
“Today, the Daily Mail accuses Jeremy Corbyn, John McDonnell and Diane Abbott — the troika who could run the next government — of being unashamed apologists for terror, who have devoted their lives to befriending the enemies of Britain while undermining the very institutions that keep us safe in our beds.”
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4578716/Apologists-terror-Corbyn-McDonnell-Abbott.html#ixzz4jHWxVPpg
Well done!
D-Day. What an appropriate date to unmask the enemies within.
Turning point, God willing.
WOW!!!
In a 2009 speech, Corbyn said: ‘It will be my pleasure and honour to host an event in Parliament where our friends from Hezbollah will be speaking …I’ve also invited our friends from Hamas to come and speak.’ Asked why he’d called the terror groups ‘friends’, he said: ‘It was inclusive language which with hindsight I would rather not have used. I regret using those words.’
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4578716/Apologists-terror-Corbyn-McDonnell-Abbott.html#ixzz4jHxFWxPb
Sorry to say that Theresa May doesn’t have any competition. Sickening..
Piers is doing great defending President Trump. He has a long relationship with Donald Trump. He was the first Celebrity Apprentice. Piers is one of the few who defend our President. Hannity is pretty good, but I love Lou Dobbs. I have been watching him since he was on CNN when he was the lone voice in the wilderness. Charles Payne and David Asman from FBN are also good. David Asman was going off on the Swamp today. I was really happy and surprised to see it. He is usually kind of sedate, but he was pretty worked up about the swamp.
Lou Dobbs is my favorite. Especially on a day which where the Left is tearing Trump to pieces Lou Dobbs fights for him. Nice to see Dobbs on Hannity as well.
Seems Khan’s sphincter got really tight as Piers was asking the sensible questions for which there were no good lies to toss out as answers.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
When he says ‘our way of life’ is he speaking as a Brit, or as a Muslim Jihadist? If it were the latter, the ‘integration’ part makes sense.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because everybody knows that if your setup like a proper British, you owe to behave like one and be grateful.
How is that working so far England?
I must have been absent from school the day they taught us all the old British traditions of beheading, stabbing, shooting & mowing down infidels
I can see Fox News hiring him
When I first came to England after having lived in NYC I saw a bunch of people waiting for a bus so I pushed through the crowd to make sure I got on. They were yelling at me and I apologized profusely for pushing ahead of everyone. The Brits are not push overs.
Londoners should recall this Khan. If they don’t, it’s on them. America can’t fix England.
I see your recall and raise you a Gitmo.
We might need Captain Kirk to take care of Khan
Sadjerk says It’s not just a matter of savages returning from Syria.. we have other savages here as well already!
eh?
They have a problem with savages and so 200+ more TRAINED savages on top of those is of lesser priority???
Rumpole’s tip:
DO NOT pick a Muslim as Mayor (of London)
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pick advantage
Shoot to kill
Protect others
“…. the most recent terrorists “had not come from overseas; they were, for all intents and purposes, integrated into our way of life…”
That’s true, for certain values of “our way of life”.
Ever since Piers left Texas after Uncle Ted set him straight.. I see he is really making progress..
He doesn’t have time to respond to Trump’s tweets (30 seconds), but he does have time to traipse across town for some shiny face powder to cover the sweat while talking about his other responses Trump’s tweets and the American tourist dollar.
I was on the edge of my seat wondering if Piece would finally suggest giving guns back to the UK citizens. Not enough Brit blood spilt yet, apparently,
Piece, wise people do in the beginning, what foolish people do eventually.
Chew on that, mate.
Sorry it’s “Piers.”
HANDguns no less! Gasp!
The kind desirable citizens safely conceal until needed…
Such as when runs a car over your companions and the driver comes at you with a knife…
I wish someone in each of those beleaguered countries would organize a monster-sized march. Something huge like Poland did. Demand their countries back. Demand these terrorists and their supported be rounded up and shipped out.
There doesn’t have to be blood on the streets to take back their country. Just their presence. Feet on the ground marching, voices raised in unity. A few million people on the doorstep of government is hard to ignore.
Actually a few media bases could use the same treatment.
There must be individuals thinking the same way. Someone, somewhere doing something to organize a mass revolt. The right call will bring millions out.
Run, Hide, Tell – That’ll show ’em.
Sounds like a general populace of little kiddies.
Sad
Isn’t it called Londakistan now?
That’s what the mayor is trying to say. He’s lucky he’s not in the real Pakistan because there are no mayor roles there, mostly third world poverty.
Tommy Robinson: “Its like (the British government) is forcing the people down the path of reciprocal terrorism”
Khan reminds me of Obama.
Exact same mindset.
khan wants to ban Pres. Trump from London because of the “Muslim ban”? The ban that isn’t even official at the moment? The ban against seven countries chosen by the President…before Trump? Thanks Piers for pointing out the hypocrisy in the mayor’s meeting with those ambassadors who ban Israelis from their countries.
Question, Is this guy Khan the best you can do England?
It would seem to an outside observer that you have a weasel in the hen house.
Surely you can find a better man than this to protect your greatest city.
But then look at who we have in New York city. LOL I guess it’s a wash
I’m reposting this information for those that missed it.
In yesterday’s vid Khan bashed P45 and said US citizens gave him support.
I emailed him expressing my support of P45’s travel ban policy, the fact that Londoners are chanting support for Trump on the streets and I disagree with his Muslim policy, particaularly representing 9/11 bomber Moussari and also terrorist Ferrankhan (Sp).
I also referenced the Queen had invited him for a State visit, ranked above him, and I expected the State dinner to be grand, but he wouldn’t be attending.
For those wanting to express support of our President with Khan, here’s the link.
https://www.london.gov.uk/contact-us-form
Not all terrorist attacks are from 1st generation immigrants, obviously.
A surprisingly high number of terrorist attacks actually involve 2nd generation immigrants.
A few recent examples include…..
Garland, TX
Fort Hood, TX
Manchester, UK(music concert)
Orlando, FL nightclub
San Bernadino
Charlie Hebdo(France)
Surely someone with Photoshop skills can put him and his refugees welcome sign over pictures of terrorist crime scenes.
