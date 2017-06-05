London’s Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan Calls For Official U.K. Ban Against President Donald Trump…

Well, there’s a gobsmacking amount of irony in this story.
After several Islamic Terrorist Attacks in the U.K. brought about by official policies of the U.K government, the most recent attack in London (again); the Mayor of the city of London Sadiq Khan (a Muslim) is now calling for an open border policy for all Muslim immigrants and a ban against any visit from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Let that sink in for a minute.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is calling on the British government to cancel a state visit from President Trump after Trump criticized his response to this weekend’s terror attacks in London.
“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” Khan said in an interview with Britain’s Channel 4 News. (link)
W.h.a.t.e.v.e.r…. putz!
Actually, I’m ok with them banning President Trump. It’s too dangerous there anyways and I’d rather have our President right here safe with us! The HELL with them over there!
Amen! Amen and AMEN!
BWAHHAAhahaha. “Up yours” Hahahaaaa Knee Slap….Hahahaa. Whoo..Hehehe
Lol….what a piece of work…The mayor won’t call out terrorist but calls out Trump? Hahahaha….yeah W.H.A.T.E.V.E.R.
Sadiq Khan is the quintessential pipsqueak. If I weee Donald Trump I would fly into London whenever I find it convenient to do so. and have Trump Force 1circle over the city at an altitude low enough for all to read TRUMP written on the side. Even if I had to rife in AF1 and pay for TF1 to precede me out of my own pocket.
For some reason I was to use a profanity laced epitaph toward the Mayor of London, who has clearly failed his job of protecting his city!!!
It angers me that instead of comforting the family of the DEAD and the many scores of WOUNDED he felt the need to lash out at Pres. Trump instead of ISIS who claimed responsibility!!!
Instead of spending his time to find ways of at least reducing the chances of another similar attack he goes on a USELESS STUNT!
But then it dawned on, does he even think of those people who died or were wounded as his own countrymen? His actions say no!
“USELESS STUNT”
Wasn’t what I was thinking, but it was very close.
He’s a Muslim that says it all!
Yes!
I wouldn’t be surprised if Khan gave the terrorists their blessings before they went on a rampage to put more fear into the people. Khan had to have known about it. He is just putting on a Fake Act of caring like a typical lawyer do.. Fake London Mayor.
When considering what Khan says its worth remembering this Islam alone among all religions not only ALLOWS but ENCOURAGES its CULT members to LIE to KAFIRS to PROTECT or more INSIDIOUSLY to PROTECT Islam . They even have a name for this LYING its called TAQIYYA for the Sunnis and KITMAN for the Shia. So you cannot believe a thing a MUSLIM says to you.
Sadjerk Khan…
I was away for two days, so I’m getting thwacked on the side of the head with “watsgoin’on”! Hey, Sundance, Khan can’t. Let loose with how S.T.U.P.I.D. this guy can be. We Treepers can take it.
I’ve folded on my promise not to watch ANY TV programming and am now — at 2 am — channel fluffing among the various news programs, filled with all the excuses for London, Qatar, France, Venezuela, China Seas…egad! They have their very best NewsSpeakers out there and still make no sense.
I thought I appreciated Donald Trump last year, actually two/three years ago when he started speaking up about the sheer stupidity of our leadership. This morning…we are sooooooo very fortunate to have him and the people he selected steering our government. Honey badgers all.
Every time I read something about London’s Mayor, I just feel like giving a slow clap to the people of London who helped put this man in his current position. Have fun getting yourselves out of this mess on your own without the US coming to help.
The UK is a Constitutional Democracy with the Queen as titular Head of State and it is the Queen who issues State visit invitations, So now you have the TERRORIST LINKED MUSLIM ACTIVIST EXTREME LEFTURD Mayor of London Sadiq Khan elevating HIMSELF above the Monarch
London is no longer a BRITISH CITY the INDIGENOUS population is in the MINORITY and the IMMIGRANTS are the MAJORITY. That is how and why Khan was elected with MASSIVE Voter Fraud taking place too just like in the THIRD WORLD where most of those IMMIGRANTS come from. This is what happens when you allow UNCONTROLLED MASS IMMIGRATION and is why what Trump is doing in the USA is so right,
Sounds just like LA San Francisco and NYC.
As always British politicians and media are more concerned about Trump than terrorists
And they don’t mention that Khan made his ‘terror is part and parcel of living in a big city’ comment when he was in New York last year and N.Y was hit by a terror attack
I’m from the UK and in some ways I rather like it when our wretched Mayor mouths off at Trump because Trump just comes back and squashes the putrid turd – JUST TOO FUNNY!!! (I think Khans’s only 4 feet tall too…)
