London’s Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan Calls For Official U.K. Ban Against President Donald Trump…

Well, there’s a gobsmacking amount of irony in this story.

After several Islamic Terrorist Attacks in the U.K. brought about by official policies of the U.K government, the most recent attack in London (again); the Mayor of the city of London Sadiq Khan (a Muslim) is now calling for an open border policy for all Muslim immigrants and a ban against any visit from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Let that sink in for a minute.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is calling on the British government to cancel a state visit from President Trump after Trump criticized his response to this weekend’s terror attacks in London. “I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” Khan said in an interview with Britain’s Channel 4 News. (link)

W.h.a.t.e.v.e.r…. putz!

Hey, @MayorofLondon : You want to ban our President? "UP YOURS" !!

Your timing couldn't be worse. June 6th. [ Kilroy was here ] pic.twitter.com/iQHEHkysYd — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) June 6, 2017

