CNN Host Reza Aslan Calls President Trump: “Piece of Sh*t” and “Stain On The Presidency”…

CNN Host Reza Aslan responded to President Trump calling for enhance national security and VISA screening measures by saying:

There’s a current meme playing out on social media saying: “CNN is ISIS”, following the beheading of President Trump by another CNN host Kathy Griffin. Apparently there’s something in the water at CNN production HQ which seems to find it appropriate to broadcast their ideological political violence.

It is often noted the most extreme forms of political violence emanate from liberals and progressives who are on the totalitarian left. Freedom is antithetical to modern expressed liberal logic which prefers the collective of big government.

CNN is nothing more than the most recent visible representation of that reality/truism.

Advertisements