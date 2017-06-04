CNN Host Reza Aslan Calls President Trump: “Piece of Sh*t” and “Stain On The Presidency”…

CNN Host Reza Aslan responded to President Trump calling for enhance national security and VISA screening measures by saying:
There’s a current meme playing out on social media saying: “CNN is ISIS”, following the beheading of President Trump by another CNN host Kathy Griffin. Apparently there’s something in the water at CNN production HQ which seems to find it appropriate to broadcast their ideological political violence.
It is often noted the most extreme forms of political violence emanate from liberals and progressives who are on the totalitarian left. Freedom is antithetical to modern expressed liberal logic which prefers the collective of big government.
CNN is nothing more than the most recent visible representation of that reality/truism.
For you shall have to account for every word that falls from your lips when you stand before the judge.
Amen. This verse is humbling because I have said a lot of things I wish I could take back.
I’m sure you’re be fine cov Fe Fe.
Me too, Fe.
Thou shall not eat other humans.
Back in the day, Asin would get his mouth washed out with soap. Now it is considered child abuse.
Too bad, this guy needs a good cleaning.
Amen to that! If they want to continue pushing memes like this, then go right ahead. Let them continue to dig their graves if they want. There is no doubt in my mind that this POTUS was chosen by God and by going after him in this way, they are playing a very dangerous game.
See: Megyn Kelly
the Judge,,,indeed
You are right. I stand corrected.
Trouble is I’m quite certain he doesn’t believe that nor cares. The bigger question is why do we allow people like this piece of scum get away with it.
He may not believe. He may not care. Yet when he is standing there, the regret shall be deep.
It makes me sick that this CNN POS went to Santa Clara University, the same fine Catholic institution that produced Gavin Newsom. As a Catholic and also one who attended a fine Jesuit university, I am just appalled
I wish people were blocked from posting on POTUS tweets…. why do all the negative ones go to the top? 🤔 I am SO sick of liberals thinking they understand the first thing about our republic. Someone actually had the gall to accuse POTUS and supporters of destroying the republic!! 😡😤 I don’t have social media, and by making the mistake of clicking on the retweets/comments, I was accutely reminded why it is much better for my health that I don’t.
Obama DHS classified folks like us, no social media accounts, as extremists. Lol not kidding. Govt mandated “group think programming”?!?
“I wish people were blocked from posting on POTUS tweets…. why do all the negative ones go to the top?”
Because like Google, Twitter games their system so that all the paid shills who post anti-Trump hatred get sent to the top of the cue.
The negative posts on President Trump’s tweets go to the top because that is the way the Totalitarian Commies at Twitter fixed it to do.
Actually Katica (remember stonetear on reddit, who is Paul Combetta, the IT tech for Hillary’s server? she outed him). Trump has been blocking many of the blue check trolls no one has ever heard of (and boy are they crying). I think Trump and his family are using her block list. I am seeing mostly positive comments at the top of his tweet replies now.
except in speaking of our republic they refer to it as a democracy…go figure.
On June 1, 2017, a raid took place in a home in the 7200 Block of Jonathon Street in Dearborn, Michigan which is owned by a “shell company,” turns out it’s actually owned by Huma Abedin’s brother and sister. This shell company is the Journal of Muslim Affairs. Important to note, Huma worked as an Assistant Editor for this company at one time.
Several FBI and DOJ officers left Washington enroute to Dearborn……convoys of cars descended on the home located at 7246 Jonathon Street, assisted by other law enforcement officers from neighboring locals.
Just sayin’
Yep, saw it on the local news yesterday. Mums the word, though.
http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/258553118-story
Well the problem is if you don’t have a twitter account you see all the tweets all the time. If you have an account you can set up a giant list so that you don’t have to see all the negative posts…they are there, but you block them… I noticed this problem with twitter early on, I got a block list from Katica.. and put it into my account, so that helped some..
We need to boycott advertisers and demand these pieces of shit be fired.
Cut the cord. Give back the cable boxes. Tell you what. I will help any/ every Trump supporter cut the cord. I will help you all self install antennas for free programming and help you sort out streaming devices and services.
Best thing I ever did.
I only get 2 channels. All I need. I like to surf the internet much better. You tube has all the movies I could ever want for free.
So, what happens when you lose your wave?
We have never had cable….and frankly have more TV programming than we will ever need. I no longer watch the evening news since its nothing more than trashing Trump.
Can you still watch sports? I haven’t watched tv in years and I’m trying to get rid of cable but “someone” in my house is a college sports fan.
Hey yeah, you tube has all of the sports. So do the internet pages of the channels.
Thanks Sean…I’ll see if I can redirect this luddite:)
👍
I’m a YUGE college basketball fan and I watched all the March Madness games I wanted to watch streaming on espn.com or in a sports bar/restaurant. If I had wanted to watch more than I did, I would have had to pay for the stream. But the cost is pretty nominal — especially compared to cable. You can do the same with all sports, I’m pretty sure. There are probably free sources, as well, but the cost of the minimal paid streaming I do is low enough that I haven’t killed myself to find them.
You can watch all the sports for free here,
http://myfeed2all.eu/type/football.html
My wife and I cut the cord years ago. We haven’t missed it.
Cutting the cord is more effective because cable companies sell channels in bundles. So boycotting CNN and watching a channel you like isn’t as effective as a typical boycott since CNN still makes money off your subscription. Ending your subscription completely drives home the point how the cable company will keep losing customers if they keep toxic CNN.
This is all I need…tech help.
We have an antenna – we get about 6 channels including one local news. The other channels are channels I have never heard of but include one PBS (UGH!) children’s channel and some kind of movie channel.
I need to know every single detail of what to buy and where to buy it.
Can I private message you in some way?
there is a sub-reddit called “Cutting the Cable”.
It offers endless ways to compensate.
Boycotts as a means of economic coercion were very effective during the years prior to the Revolutionary War. American patriots signed agreements to not purchase or import British goods and proactively rallied to the slogan “Save Your Money and You Save Your Country”. Also, the first Continental Congress called for and supported boycotts.
Also, there is Media Equalizer. Gives list of advertisers of MSM (Don Lemon) and says they fight the MSM. They went to bat for Hannity.
Google Media Equalizer or
https://mediaequalizer.com/
Has Aslan ever called terrorists killing little girls with nail bombs what he called the president. I’m willing to bet a big no on that. So if he’s giving a pass to terrorists while attacking the President, I can only conclude Aslan is a terrorist sympathizer. Terrorist sympathizers should be fired from reporting news is my message to CNN and its advertisers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read that he is a region scholar…really? Nice vocabulary! Well, I’m not a religion scholar so I can easily return his words…he is a piece of s@it a and an embarrassment to mankind. His family must be so proud.
Obviously… he is confusing our president with the POS Marxist community organizer…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually, you are correct. Communists Project what they are, and what their leaders are onto those they oppose and hate.
It seems that everyday I’m astounded by the lack of decency, morality, righteousness, and faith by these liberals in the media and Hollywood. Ironically they think that it is they who are more moral and upright than anyone who has faith in God….arguing that faith makes people bigots, haters, and judgemental. The scripture that says “good will be called evil, and evil will be called good” could not be more evident than it is today. We must do what we can to take away the voice of these evil vile people.
Who were the sponsors for the CNN show where Aslan made these defamatory remarks? Whose commercials bracketed his commentary?
It’s time to refrain from doing business with them and to let them know why.
There are many left-supporting companies we try to avoid, but it’s time for special attention to these particular sponsors, I’d say.
The savages yesterday were reported to have been slashing throats.
THAT is precisely the behavior that CNN’s own Kathy Griffith evoked via the image SHE CHOSE to make a “political” statement (and go after Barron)
I wish everyone would stop showing that awful horrific picture of Kathy and her “piece of art.” Every time it apears I have to shut my eyes, and sometimes I’m not quick enough to completely block it out. This is traumatizing me to the point I may have to hire a lawyer too. I wonder how I can contact Lisa Bloom?
Griffin
Good stuff. However, I do wish you’d stop showing that nasty picture. I find it very disturbing and it really isn’t good to put that into the public psyche (mass consciousness).
The woman is hideous, I agree. Ditto Kathy Griffith.
(Seriously, it’s a nasty photo, but I wonder if the more the public sees it, the more it works against the liberal intent?)
I DISAGREE
Kathy Griffin’s crime needs to be seen REPEATEDLY… I am sure she wishes it would not be shown (and forgotten)
There are trolls at all forums pleading for the image to not be seen any more.
And I wish virtue signalers would STOP moaning about seeing the photo posted.!!!
Careful there youngster, you might get called a name again by someone, not necessarily Cyrlous either.
Sadly you are right. This is an image that can’t be ‘unseen’, which is why she will slither away onto oblivion. Also it’s important to remind people she has gone after two young males in her career. Barron Trump and Trig Palin.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is not the same as wearing the label “deplorables.” This is a horrifying depiction which, unless you have lost your humanity, should turn the stomach.
Hate and anger are NOT strengths. They lower the IQ and prevent clear thinking. I can’t say what your angle would be in wanting that image posted everywhere, but I don’t see the use in it.
If he had half a brain he’d eat it!
Scarecrow Aslan — “If I only had a brain . . .I’d eat it!”
Reza needs to go back where he came from. I’m sure Iran will put up with him blaspheming their leaders with his potty mouth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
With the multitudes of cell activity in the U.S. (according to General Kelly), makes you wonder how long until we’re hit. Every mosque which has ever openly preached hate, should be monitored day and night. Of course that would mean DHS hiring thousands of new agents.
Ok, so this person said this to our President Trump.
2 ways to approach this:
1 Engage with the author of the vile words and brow beat them into oblivion.
2 Ignore them.
Now obviously there are some folks that are upset about what was said, and this is highly understandable. There was no reason for the lewd tweet. Seeing as how this was an unfair and unwarranted attack upon our highly esteemed Leader of the Free World President Trump, naturally, some folks are going to want to retaliate.
So, call the owners.
Turner Broadcasting Company.
Find that company’s sponsors and call them.
Or
Just do nothing and let the drooler, sorry, mushroom, fade away into obscurity.
That would not work as his buddies still support him, along with his network, as he is espousing their views anyway.
Oh well, bye aslan, reza.
President Trump fights back, why shouldn’t we. Ignore them hasn’t worked out very well.
CNN IS THE ENEMY! President Trump told us so!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Yes, I agree with you!
I agree with you too.
See below. How many emails and phone calls and letters, cc’d to your congressmen, (and to the White House) will it take to get any response?
Can we clog their lines? Inundate them with US mail? Email them into oblivion? Call until they have their phone lines shut down?
How many days will you do this? Once is not enough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Interesting…Reza Aslan is a member of American Academy of Religion? A religious studies scholar? A shia muslim? What a shining example of INTOLERANCE.
Where is his vitriol toward the regime in Tehran or their sycophant, former occupant of the White House. No acknowledgment of the butchery of the Green Revolution and JugEars hanging them out to die. Spit
LikeLiked by 1 person
Television personality and religious scholar Reza Aslan sampled cooked human brain tissue with cannibals in India in the first episode of CNN’s new “Believer” series exploring “fascinating faith-based groups” around the world.
Take that, Andrew Zimmern! More: http://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/reza-aslan-cannibal-for-cnn/
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The Federal Communications Commission regulates interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.” Source: FCC website
FCC Complaints
https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us
It is regulated by Congress. I suggest you type your complaint out on email, and send it to your congressmen also. You might have to retype it into their complaint form.
Contact | Federal Communications Commission
https://www.fcc.gov/about/contact
Leadership
Ajit Pai, Chairman
Ajit.Pai@fcc.gov
Mignon Clyburn, Commissioner
Mignon.Clyburn@fcc.gov
Michael O’Rielly, Commissioner
Mike.O’Rielly@fcc.gov
If we have not overloaded these means of communicating with FCC and their overseers, Congress
with complaints yet about Kathy Griffin, and the cannibal and the fearmongering via CNN directly to children where parents cannot change channels: public spaces airports etc.
then we are not complaining enough!
Done. Thanks for email addresses.
The most dangerous animal is a wounded animal.
“Wounded animal” are the leftists the democratic party and the DNC.
I agree Michael they are dangerous.
I just had a rare occasion today to talk politics with a brother-in-law. He piped up and said that “Donald Trump is clinically insane.” And when I asked him for his evidence, all he could come up with was “the crowd at the inauguration.”
I’m like, “Really? Is that all you’ve got?”
So he pulls the old passive/agressive ploy, “Oh, you’re upset.”
I didn’t respond with, “No, you’re a ninny,” for the sake of some semblance of family concord. But as my Mom would say, “But, really!…”
That is a very common. There isn’t anything that they can say. It’s all been preprogrammed in there heads.
They know it because they have heard it. They repeat it but have no idea how to back it up.
Because it can’t be backed up. In the case of your brother in law, does he really want to pay more taxes, not reform the tax code, is he that opposed to more people working better jobs?
Is he really going to defend having people from known terrorist countries come to the US without proper vetting? Does he want to put billions of dollars into organizations that haven’t figured out what to do yet?
I’m not picking. Honestly. But he is one of many that seem to hate for the sake of hate. And will oppose even what is good for him.
I tell people all the time. Continue to hate him. But use him because he is the only person out there that wants to do what is right for you. Back him long enough to get a better deal for yourself.
Aslan rezzzzzzzaaaaaa,has no respect,rezzzzzzaaaaa who!
For the last year, I don’t log into Twitter, but bookmarked Trump twitter stuff, and I just get pure Trump, no user comments. I love it. I do have facebook/twitter accounts, but I don’t log in.
If I want to make a comment about what Trump shares , I come here with my friends, and post it.
Google/Facebook/Twitter CEO’s are the enemy!
No! I call BS. You don’t get a do over after you slammed my President. In fact, when you cuss my President, you cuss me and all other people who hold up the idea of America that our forefathers had. No. I do not accept your brain-eating statement (which is not EVEN an apology).
Eesh! I was so po’d, I didn’t even consider his latest tweet. When he says my President’s “shocking reaction to the London Attacks” WTF does he mean?!!
Apparently the azzhat thinks the terrorists are the victims…why else would he be objecting to Trump calling for a travel ban of the peeps from the 6 countries growing these radical Muslims? Doofus isn’t making any sense in his excuse for an apology.
So….tomorrow, Reza, will you, too, have a press conference to inform the “ignorant masses” that President Trump is …. whatever you want to allege?
Will you tell us and him that he picked on the wrong (insert hair color)?
“Misspoke” – just means you said it and then got called on it….so then you lie and lie some more.
Seriously…say what you gotta say and then – man up and suffer the consequences.
In this case you and ole Kathy are getting exactly what you deserve.
Hypocrites the lot of you.
No he shouldn’t have used any of that language to the describe the President.
Here’s the reason. Did he use that language in any form to call out ISIS?
Did he use it to call out Bashar al-Assad?
Did he voice that opinion to anyone in Iran who sponsor these terrorist groups.
Or even Putin who by default in his mind, and that of other sick minded lefty’s is the reason we have this President.
Was his language as sharp when talking about OBL.
No it wasn’t. And it never would be. He tweeted what he did and speaks the way he does because of a demented and sick culture in that news organization and in most others.
He said it and had the power and the blessing to say it because the left wears that as a badge of honor.
And who can blame them. 94% of every story told in that circle are negative. They are breeding people like KG and others to defeat the enemy Trump and all that dare follow him.
No one questions what they say or do. Only now that a few examples have come to light is the general public becoming more aware of what their news really is.
On this one topic alone Aslan is dead wrong. I’m sure he’s wrong on almost everything. Including that he has put his own prejudice into every Trump story he does.
But he’s dead wrong on this one.
People need to stop with the PC nonsense and we need to protect ourselves from the terrorists.
I don’t care if it’s only 1 in 20 or 1 in 2k that come into your country. The other 20 or the other 2k know what you are up to. And if they cannot speak out, they are just as guilty.
You need to earn your way into another country to make a better life. Not bury your head in the sand.
And there is no such thing as multiculturalism. Not in the way the left wants to describe it.
You give some of that up and embrace your new country. You assimilate.
My family did it. We still eat “macaroni w/ gravy” on Sunday. And honestly if the US is not in the world cup, we support Italy.
But when it come to defend, protect and fight and honor, there is no question.
That deserves an Amen… and a TY…
President Trump’s sympathy lies exactly where it should, with the American people. We are his first concern, thank God.
Reza Aslan, Irish?
I want them to continue this madness because every time it happens, more voters either move away from the Democrat/ liberal position and/or switch to Trump.
Well, at least we now have documented proof that eating brains does not improve mental function.
President Trump has his hands full with domestic and foreign policy. It is up to us Deplorables to turn around the culture. If you haven’t already called for Aslan’s firing, it is time to do it.
