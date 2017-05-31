Leak Investigation – House Intelligence Committee Issues CIA, FBI and NSA Subpoenas…

Interesting report from James Rosen via Fox News reveals the House Intelligence Committee has issued subpoenas for John Brennan (CIA), James Comey (FBI), Susan Rice (National Security Adviser) and interestingly, Samantha Power – former U.N. Ambassador – in relation to the unmasking and leaking of names contained within intelligence reports.

Watch:

Samantha Power would come into play as her role within the administration puts her in contact with many of the players from various countries that would be seeking to understand who candidate Trump, then President-Elect Trump, really was; and how it might impact their relationship with the U.S.

What makes this additionally interesting was a notation earlier today which seems to have skirted almost everyone’s attention. President Trump sent out a tweet today about the ridiculous Muh Russian Conspiracy and, Carter Page, with a specific name that was conspicuously missing:

Interesting that President Trump doesn’t mention James Clapper.

