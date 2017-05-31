Leak Investigation – House Intelligence Committee Issues CIA, FBI and NSA Subpoenas…

Interesting report from James Rosen via Fox News reveals the House Intelligence Committee has issued subpoenas for John Brennan (CIA), James Comey (FBI), Susan Rice (National Security Adviser) and interestingly, Samantha Power – former U.N. Ambassador – in relation to the unmasking and leaking of names contained within intelligence reports.
Watch:
Samantha Power would come into play as her role within the administration puts her in contact with many of the players from various countries that would be seeking to understand who candidate Trump, then President-Elect Trump, really was; and how it might impact their relationship with the U.S.
What makes this additionally interesting was a notation earlier today which seems to have skirted almost everyone’s attention. President Trump sent out a tweet today about the ridiculous Muh Russian Conspiracy and, Carter Page, with a specific name that was conspicuously missing:
Interesting that President Trump doesn’t mention James Clapper.
Covfefe may actually mean something… fox played a clip of spicer saying certain people know what it means
Continuous Overt Vilification For Every Fabricated Event
Ooooooo, very good!
Like that
That’s awesome! Haha
Congressional oversight for every fraud executed.
Oops…forgot one:
Congressional oversight vindication for every fraud executed.
Anagram – Covfefe Trump = Creep Mu TV
YOu need a word for the letter “V” like “Verification”, So maybe “Congressional Oversight Verification For Every Fraud Executed”
Forgot one word…’vindication’ upthread!
Much Better!
Best answer yet.
Corrupt Obstructive Vultures Faking Every Farfetched Episode
Spicer said a small group would know exactly what that means.
My money is on Covert Party.
A password
The code name of the unmasking operation.
Touché!
I like it…. or a different operation that will send chills down someone’s spine…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
An intercepted descriptor known to but a few would explain the freak out, wouldn’t it? I think it means “got you!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Playoff rounds begin.
The challenge: can you navigate the webs of deceit without perjuring yourself or incriminating your cronies?
Hidden obstacles: who has what surveillance and other leverage.
Which door do you want to choose ? Oooh wait! Do you wanna switch?
Can I phone a friend?
LikeLiked by 5 people
So much evil depicted on one page. Forces one to glance past the photographs with all due speed.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I know. I get nauseated looking at those people.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Let them subpoenas Fly
LikeLiked by 5 people
Whooopsie!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The subpoena of Samantha Power has lofted may spirit.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Pay attention Marco.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s ironic that James Rosen wrote the Fox News article. He experienced the improper spying by the Obama Admin first-hand when Eric Holder and company spied on him and his parents just because they wanted to monitor him on a story he was investigating. Basically, they obtained a FISA warrant to spy on him under false pretenses.
The Fox News article also mentions that Nunes is still investigating the unmasking part. Nunes is known to have lots of contacts in the intelligence community and I’m sure whistleblowers have already told him what really was going on. I also hear that Nunes is very methodical and relentless in investigating matters.
Yes, it is.
LikeLiked by 8 people
From what I recall, James Rosen was accused of being a Chinese spy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With resources like the Clintons as Chinese agents, they probably figured they could plant incriminating evidence on Rosen as being a Chinese asset…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe that’s the REAL reason Nunes stepped away from Chairing the committee? He now has the time to pursue the actual criminal activity while the rest chase after Meh Russia!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s doing the field work
The fun is just beginning. All the lies are about to unravel on the dem liars.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Do you really expect the GOPe to get to the bottom of this or will this be another dog and pony show to quite the Trump supporters that have been blowing up their emails and phone lines. They will get right up to the line (Gowdy) but not cross it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. That tactic works no longer.
No. It’s the DOJs job to prosecute based on the hearings.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll take dog and pony for $1
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ringling Bros dog and pony show. No one does it better than Gowdy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s only funny if they go to prison forever. It’s outrageous the lifetimes worth of crimes committed by the Clinton and Obama mafias.
Fox News just played a clip of Trey Gowdy asking John Brennan if he recalled “an ambassador” requesting unmasking. Brennan’s repy? That somewhat rings a bell, but no, I don’t recall. Popcorn please!!!!
LikeLiked by 17 people
SAMANTHA!!!! DDD was on it. Ahhhhoooooh!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was thinking NZ but it was UN?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I didn’t know who he was talking about at the time and it struck me as kind of bizarre, but obviously, it had to be the UN Ambassador…Missy Samantha. Woohoo…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, we had a conversation about that the other night, but Power does make the pieces come together.
The body language of Brennan says it all.
He was Not expecting That question!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Gas[!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Southern Son, yes he twisted his neck & upper torso in two different directions. Answered so silly for a supposily intelligent person in his position.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just wrong ambassador….I knew it when I saw him gag.
LikeLiked by 4 people
didn’t he say “I can’t say for certain” as well?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Public officials are addressed by their highest office, e.g. Ambassador Bolton. Both Samantha Powers and Susan Rice were Ambassadors and Trey Goudy could have been referring to either or both.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was excellent cross-examination. He knew the answer before he asked the question, and threw a whole bunch of names at him so he didn’t tip his hand. It takes time to build a case, and rime to set up the case for prosecution. The dots are connecting, faster and faster
LikeLiked by 1 person
all I expect to hear are hours worth of these people invoking the fifth amendment.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s fine. They all have left “thumb prints”. For the FBI.
Sometimes the most unexpected clue can crack a case. Could UN Ambassador Powers be the clue?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love the smell of leftie fear in the morning!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Trump the super ninja strikes again. Did Nunes feed the info to Gowty in order to ask Brennan? Was Flynn involved? So many questions to be answered in time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gowdy may have a chance to be a historic person of the law. Jus Maybe. His question might crack this case. That would be hard to turn down. History is being made. Even our comments and SD essays will be there 100 years from now. Think about that. This is all on the record.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Let’s see, Howie, if Gowdy has both the patriotism and intestinal fortitude to rise to the occassion – the opportunity of being studied in the history books of the future. My take is: maybe he can, but his recent history as the bard of the Benghazi fake investigation does give me pause. So far, all talk, no action. I’m hopeful he recognizes the opportunity.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe his epic failure on Benghazi has lit a match under his southern behind and manhood and he actually WILL get to the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a Southerner myself, John, he has the choice to make: He can either be (1) Ashley; or, (2) Rhett.
His choice. We’ll see how well he choses!
No disrespect red…I know southern gentleman take great pride in their accomplishments. And yes…Ashley or Rhett….never could understand either Melanie’s or Scarlett’s obsessions for the wrong one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
John, I was only poorly trying to draw a distinction between a very mild mannered, go-along-to-get-along type with Ashley as opposed to the -get-it-done Rhett. We’ll see which Trey chooses. Either he’ll go for it, or become “all hat, no cattle.”
My family has been in NC for over 350 years and as an unreconstructed southerner, I think gowdy is much more like Charles Hamilton…all bluster and big talk but ends up dying of dysintery
LikeLiked by 3 people
I humbly bow to your insight! I can only claim family here in in GA/Al since 1725 via an original landing in MA. Just sayin’ … Oh, and Trey is from Greenville … again, just sayin’ …
See, thats the thing for Gowdy it wasn’t an epic failure. It was an epic success.
He laughs at us suckers in the privacy of the Club
But in Benghazi he could only push so far because senior GOP were involved—–in the unmasking he can go full bulldog, without constraints, so maybe he can redeem himself !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s the clip of Gowdy questioning Brennan about a US Ambassador.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His comfort level shot to the basement when he was asked about a “US Ambassador.”
Very interesting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yup, and you can tell he is lying through his teeth throughout. A very bad liar he is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And his otherwise very good memory was suddenly…less reliable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I BELIEVE Rep. Gowdy has been providing some of the “on target” questions “others” have been asking. For example, refer to the video clip of Rep. Stefiniks question to comey during his Congressional testimony on March 20, 2017. Rep. Gowdy, seems to me, to be very interested that Rep. Stefaniks question was asked in a very “precise” way. Once the question was asked, Rep. Gowdy fixed his gaze in the direction of comey. Even Adm. Rogers “tilted” his head, toward comey, as he “comey”, began his uncomfortable answer with, as Sundance pointed out.. “Good Question!” I believe the fact that the question came from Rep Stefanik, and not Rep Gowdy, comey was caught off guard, and knew the gig was up! Imho
LikeLiked by 1 person
The set up, for what we are seeing now, was well planned and executed. Gordy knew the answer before asking the question. He didn’t need to go any farther in his questions, that day. Excellent cross-exam, pre-trial, to use an analogy, to set up impeachment at trial.
LikeLiked by 2 people
watching that line of questioning, I got that exact same feeling that Gowdy was behind her questions. I am still in the “Show me something other than your flapping gums” camp regarding Gowdy, but maybe there is something there of value after all.
I could almost hear his neck muscles creaking as he twisted his neck. Hehehe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DDD nailed it a week ago.
Something somewhat related to this. Nunes is sounding off…I suggest treepers read this….It boils my blood. I’m glad for the subpoenas…
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/devin-nunes-house-russia-trump-probe-has-not-interviewed-a-single-witness/article/2624545
But he said the panel has not conducted any interviews in part because Democrats aren’t cooperating.
“I don’t know how you go for 60 days and have no interviews and every day there is some Democrat on some TV or radio station or newspaper saying they have more than circumstantial evidence, now,” that Trump colluded with the Russians, Nunes said.
Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide, had agreed to speak to the Intelligence panel but his June 6 interview was canceled, Nunes said.
“Democrats are not doing a serious investigation here,” Nunes told the Laura Ingraham radio show.
Democrats want to keep the probe alive because it’s damaging to Trump, Nunes said.
“If they have more than circumstantial evidence, I haven’t seen it,” Nunes added. “And it hasn’t come from any interviews because they have not done any interviews yet.”
Nunes said Democrats “are not accepting the outcome of the election.”
A spokesman for the ranking Democrat on the panel, Rep. Adam Schiff, of California, has not yet responded to a request for comment on the Nunes accusation.
The probe is now hurting the democrats.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I love you Howie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some times…Just want to dance…all night.
LikeLike
Schiff will respond when he’s done changing his soiled britches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WHY ARE THE DEMOCRATS BEING ALLOWED TO CONTROL THESE COMMITTEES?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because our side is stupid, weak and pathetic.
Maybe this is a simple-minded question, and I recognize Nunes has recused, but what are Republicans on the committee doing to call witnesses / conduct interviews?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They wanted Carter to testify. Newt said they don’t need democrat acquiescence. They need to grow a pair, but at the same time Nunes is saying the democrats aren’t interested in interviewing anyone they are demeaning…It’s a sham…At least Nunes is speaking out…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I also think Nunes is saying the republicans aren’t just going to interrogate people on circumstantial evidence with no crime. The democrats don’t even have balls to pretend they are doing an investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can feel it. The tide is turning . The disturbance in the force that overtook this country in November continues. It’s this force combined with a Madman President that will successfully drain the swamp.
I can feel it.
Treep on…
Ok that needs to be copyrighted, or memed, lol. “Treep on”. That be a keeper
LikeLiked by 2 people
TreeperInTraining, the only response to your comment, is…..
Covfefe
carry on, that is all.
Me too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Colonoscopy of FBI and CIA and NSA is due. Report to your primary care minder for referral.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Colonoscopy, my a$$. Their colons need to be pulled out of their rectums and examined microscopically inch by inch. Not that I have the stomach, or the brains, for that job. Yeah, I got a little biological there. But just think where I COULD have gone once biology was in play. I am a model of restraint. Ha, ha.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ll do it. I dissected frogs in biology class.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Pepes?? 🐸🐸
LikeLike
I just KNEW we’d have someone who is up to the task!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did too, with froggys heart still pumping………one pulled his pinned down paws and hopped across the table with its beating heart hanging out…….creeped the girls in class.
LikeLike
Quartering of certain (malf)actors would probably work better.
Quartering, not housing them, but rather as in “drawing and quartering” them…
LikeLike
This song has been playing in my head since the subpoena news broke…
I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh Lord
And I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life, Oh Lord
Can you feel it coming in the air tonight, oh Lord, oh Lord
LikeLiked by 8 people
LOVE Phil Collins, Thanks !
From the Deuce club in Miami Beach to the Avalon and Fillmores and the Trident in Sausalito and the Golden Bear in Huntington.. The underground. Not them. Us.
Limelight and Bowery Ballroom in NYC, Electric Factory and Trocadero in Philly….
I will be surprised if Comey says much of anything. He loves the camera and the spotlight, but he will be saying over and over again that he cannot comment on that or that he doesn’t recall. That is why Grassley was upset when Comey turned down testifying in a closed-door meeting and chose to do it this way instead. I don’t think he is going to have much to say. Remember, Trump tweeted about there being “tapes” out there of their conversations. Also, they raided his office the day he was fired. I am sure Comey is aware of all of this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Citable news article for “they raided his office the day he was fired”?
LikeLike
Still Report and Sundance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Homey Comey and Mueller engage in the Death Dance.
Could Trey Gowdy be the Bluesbreaker? Stay tuned.
First picture,two foreigners!
I asked my son, who is a high functioning autistic if he even heard of the word “Covfefe”.
He said it means boondoggle
Boondoggle :
noun
1.
work or activity that is wasteful or pointless but gives the appearance of having value.
“writing off the cold fusion phenomenon as a boondoggle best buried in literature”
verb
1.
waste money or time on unnecessary or questionable projects.
He also said “In layman terms” a trainwreck 🙂
LikeLiked by 9 people
Very smart boy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really? He knew what it meant? He’s a genius…forget that autistic label..when I was a kid we might have thought he was weird in some way, but no one ever heard of autistic…I hate labels…he sounds really perceptive…love it.
Or, it means, “In the end we win”. 😉
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/2017/05/31/cuvfefe-mystery-solved/
No mention or subpoena of James Clapper? Do you think he’s singing?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Clapper is throwing the others under that big beautiful bus (?).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would a UN Ambassador request an unmasking of an American?:.digging for the facts. And ….in the end….you are a….Gypsy.
To the gypsy
That remains
She faces freedom
With a little fear
Well I have no fear
For some reason I have been drawn
On my dreams
Even all day long
Ahh Dunno Why
LikeLiked by 1 person
For some reason
LikeLiked by 3 people
For any reason . . .
One of their very best.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Speaking of “gypsy,” and given the passing of Gregg Allman:
“The gypsy flies from coast to coast
Knowing many, loving none
But back home he’ll always run…
To sweet Melissa.”
(Had to do it.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG! Having a Mac attack right now. Thank you for posting this. Stevie’s vocals are so good here. The entire album (Mirage) has a tinkly, music box sound thanks to Lindsey Buckingham’s guitar playing and production assistance. Love this! 💕 Thx again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just can’t get it out of my head for some reason. Gypsy. Dunno I was sleeping.
Dreaming
About no electicity
Woke up
It was off.
Dunno…Maybe something wonderful is happening.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Evil Woman follows
Why was Susan Rice playing FBI agent as well…Her job is to aggregate all the intelligence agencies raw data and put it into the Presidents daily briefing first and for most….
I think I saw a gif of Bluto’s dog dancing to Gypsy last night. Or maybe I was tipsy and dreamed it, wouldn’t surprise me since I woke saying Covfefe over and over….
The bad news is….
NONE of these bastids will tell the truth, certainly not the whole truth. And…. they will NOT be held accountable for obfuscation, let alone bare-faced lies.
If these “investigations” get anywhere it is only IF somebody has the tenacity to keep chipping away.. for years… it’s like pulling teeth getting the corrupt gang to give up even a little truth.
LikeLiked by 6 people
OK, this is a big however, but if Powers was getting unmasked names to peddle Zero’s preferred narrative to foreign powers and maybe getting some filthy lucre stuck to her hands, then it may not take years to the denouement of this clown and treason show.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The unexpected benefit of the continual MSM fluffing of all things Leftist/globalist:
People got lazy and too brazen. “Yeah, this doesn’t look good, but I’m in a hurry and besides, nobody is going to say anything….NBC/whoever has my back”.
They overstepped, and didn’t take care of business (electing Hillary and destroying the organized Right).
Time to make them pay,
LikeLiked by 1 person
The fun starts when someone gets led away in cuffs and disappears for longer than the weekend…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have been saying for some time that the log jam could well be cleared once the first “log” is indicted.. locked up.
I think it is critical that ONE of the corrupt scum is locked up. I would hope that many will follow 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s high time for white hats “in the know” to tell what questions should be asked of the subpoenaed traitors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Methinks that’s already been happening to some extent.
Part of me concurs with you, Rumpole. All it is going to take is their attorneys sending a letter to the Committee Chairman the night before the hearing. Seems like this worked for one of the BleachBit Boys. Or attorney will claim it needs to be in closed hearing b/c of sensitive-classified info.
The glass half full in me is happy something is happening. Maybe, just maybe, the pressure will get to one of them. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
So… you’re an optimist, Molly?
Rumpole’s tip: Be optimistic, but stock up on bourbon in case it all turns pear-shaped.
I agree. A lot of prevarication, equivocation, obfuscation, a lot of empty republican spleen-venting, nothing will happen, no actions taken.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
May it be so. Mordecai and Haman. Divine justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, Amanda Power Sustein, Cass ‘The Monster’ Sustein’s wife…
From Wikipukia:
“In January 2009, President Obama appointed Power to the National Security Council, where she served as a Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights.[32]
In this capacity, Power kept the U.S. out of the Durban Review Conference, the 2009 iteration of the UN World Conference against Racism, which was criticized for descending into “a festival of Israel bashing.”[33]
Within the Obama administration, Power advocated for military intervention in Libya during the Libyan Civil War on humanitarian grounds.[34] With then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and UN ambassador Susan Rice, Power lobbied Obama to pursue a UN Security Council resolution authorizing an international coalition force to protect Libyan civilians.[35]
Power left the National Security Council in February 2013.[36]”
So, Power became UN Ambassador from 2013 to 2017. Who was responsible for the scheduling of the 2016 Kysliak meeting with Sessions’ Senate office? Everyone in Sessions’ office said they had no idea why Kysliak wanted to meet them. And who might know or plan any other meeting. Was Power ‘transitioning’ with Nikki Haley?
And Power would have all sorts of favors and friends at any one of the IC groups.
LikeLiked by 3 people
After engaging a few brain cells after drinking my morning Covfefe, Powers may have been instrumental in arranging the Iran money-laundering deal that essentially gave Iran the dosh to pay back Russia for all the arms they were buying (Putin was dunning them for payment) so Iran could continue to arm Hezbollah and Hamas in supporting Assad’s army.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is good stuff. I had no idea Powers was on NSC…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cryptologists all over the world are hard at work de-cyphering the President’s code word.
Grid computers are running all variations of the code in every known language.
DJT smiles.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The leakers should be prosecuted for treason.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought they were wanting the unmasking details that these individuals executed. The subpoenas were to the agency for documents, not the people. Documents can’t take the fifth.
This news on top of Hillary alleging that Trump worked with thousands of Russian agents who flooded social media with “bots” and this is the reason why she lost….
Not a good day to be a Russia collusion advocate…. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary never stops. The election is over. Nobody cares. We have other things to think about. Hillary thinks that the whole world rotates around her. Its not so. Go away Hillary. You lost, period. Hillary’s concerns were OK two days after the election, now is passé. Its like talking about why Romney lost his election . Old news.
The idea that “covfefe” was not accidental is very interesting. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that Trump used his public Twitter feed to send a message to an individual. When he warned Comey about “tapes” of their conversations, he was probably signaling to Comey that not only did Trump now have Comey’s recordings of their conversation, but also whatever other data or recordings were on that particular recording device or storage drive. That would be a specific message aimed right at Comey, as only Comey would know what other information was on the same media as his recorded Trump conversations.
Notice how when Trump announced that he had identified 3 leakers and was going to fire them when he got back, he ruined Memorial Day weekend for every single leaker in the White House, as they all must have spent the weekend wondering if they were about to be fired. No accident.
If “covfefe” is some sort of code word, then Trump just sent someone a message. I think he meant to type “media coverage”, but I’m just watching the movie and eating popcorn up here in the cheap seats …
LikeLiked by 3 people
Republicans.
Call Carter Page to testify.
I want to see the Dems SQUIRM!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I sure wish Andrew was here to watch or more importantly be a part of this administration..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Andrew is watching and his spirit lives in many.
War!
Yes me too. BB has turned into a stupid repeat of what other sites are saying. They still have a couple of decent people there but most of it now is trash. Tonight they have “catch and release still occurs under Trump” as a headline, and the trolls are there in droves. I miss Andrew.
Wow…Samantha Powers…unmasking. Who da thunk dat?
http://foreignpolicy.com/2013/09/23/samantha-powers-problem-from-hell/
Foreign policy expert…doncha know
lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
Subpoena – very good! Now if they fail to appear find them in contempt of congress and send the sgt at arms to arrest and imprison them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does anyone think Scott Pelley getting fired from CBS Evening News while he was out of town today, in any way related to all this leaking?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No. Ratings. CBS is running third and going nowhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think we will see some Democrats taking the fifth
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something is rattling the rats cages. In the past 3 hrs there are dozens of news articles (domestic and international) on The Lunatic screaming she lost the election due to ‘Americans” helping the Russians to defeat her, capped off with her remark that ‘covfefe’ was a secret message from Trump to the Russians.
Can’t make this stuff up but I’m having a Yuuge laugh.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
What decides battles is morale of the warriors.
DJT is raising morale. It’s more important than a bigger budget.
We have to go kill terrorists. It takes real courage and belief the commander is totally behind you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WE are the deplorables for a reason and he is one of us.
Has to be code word from Obama/Hillary/FBI/NSA/CIA etc
They all get called in to testify and they all plead the 5th. This sh*t will last forever
I think the kids at reddit did it again! Can you imagine how upset Barron got and what would PDJT do? I know I would spend some time with my son and calm him down and come up with a cool revenge plot! Barron is VERY intelligent as is his dad and many on the_donald believe he is a secret pede! So they come up with COVFEFE. If you break it down into periodic table values it is co cobalt (27), v vanadium (23) fe iron (26) and fe iron (26) giving you the number 27232626 which happens to be the A Single Transcriptome of a Green Toad or PEPE!!!!!!!
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27232626
What better way for our ultra smart President and son to give the entire internet sum massive payback?
Muh Russia is a booger the democrats picked that they can’t unstick from their finger.
watch out for Comey’s testimony in the House Committee – – – will not be good for the Donald – – – hope the war room is manned
See my post above at 7:45 p.m. regarding Comey.
I keep thinking about the part where unmasked info was leaked to “unauthorized parties”, and then I think about Power being married to Cass Sunstein (who Glen Beck named The Most Dangerous Man In America). What a sieve –
Think of all the planning and deceit and Headcount that went into Hillary’s campaign, through one channel or another – AND THEY STILL LOST!
