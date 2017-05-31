Leak Investigation – House Intelligence Committee Issues CIA, FBI and NSA Subpoenas…

Interesting report from James Rosen via Fox News reveals the House Intelligence Committee has issued subpoenas for John Brennan (CIA), James Comey (FBI), Susan Rice (National Security Adviser) and interestingly, Samantha Power – former U.N. Ambassador – in relation to the unmasking and leaking of names contained within intelligence reports.

Watch:

Samantha Power would come into play as her role within the administration puts her in contact with many of the players from various countries that would be seeking to understand who candidate Trump, then President-Elect Trump, really was; and how it might impact their relationship with the U.S.

What makes this additionally interesting was a notation earlier today which seems to have skirted almost everyone’s attention. President Trump sent out a tweet today about the ridiculous Muh Russian Conspiracy and, Carter Page, with a specific name that was conspicuously missing:

Interesting that President Trump doesn’t mention James Clapper.

  1. Jlwary says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Covfefe may actually mean something… fox played a clip of spicer saying certain people know what it means

  2. Bert says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Playoff rounds begin.
    The challenge: can you navigate the webs of deceit without perjuring yourself or incriminating your cronies?
    Hidden obstacles: who has what surveillance and other leverage.
    Which door do you want to choose ? Oooh wait! Do you wanna switch?

  3. AmericaFirst says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    So much evil depicted on one page. Forces one to glance past the photographs with all due speed.

  5. Howie says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Whooopsie!

  6. mitrom says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    It’s ironic that James Rosen wrote the Fox News article. He experienced the improper spying by the Obama Admin first-hand when Eric Holder and company spied on him and his parents just because they wanted to monitor him on a story he was investigating. Basically, they obtained a FISA warrant to spy on him under false pretenses.

    The Fox News article also mentions that Nunes is still investigating the unmasking part. Nunes is known to have lots of contacts in the intelligence community and I’m sure whistleblowers have already told him what really was going on. I also hear that Nunes is very methodical and relentless in investigating matters.

  7. Craig W. Gordon says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    The fun is just beginning. All the lies are about to unravel on the dem liars.

  8. John Doe says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Fox News just played a clip of Trey Gowdy asking John Brennan if he recalled “an ambassador” requesting unmasking. Brennan’s repy? That somewhat rings a bell, but no, I don’t recall. Popcorn please!!!!

  9. porkchopsandwiches says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    all I expect to hear are hours worth of these people invoking the fifth amendment.

  10. Howie says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Sometimes the most unexpected clue can crack a case. Could UN Ambassador Powers be the clue?

  11. Luke from NJ says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Trump the super ninja strikes again. Did Nunes feed the info to Gowty in order to ask Brennan? Was Flynn involved? So many questions to be answered in time.

    • Howie says:
      May 31, 2017 at 7:28 pm

      Gowdy may have a chance to be a historic person of the law. Jus Maybe. His question might crack this case. That would be hard to turn down. History is being made. Even our comments and SD essays will be there 100 years from now. Think about that. This is all on the record.

      • redlegleader68 says:
        May 31, 2017 at 7:56 pm

        Let’s see, Howie, if Gowdy has both the patriotism and intestinal fortitude to rise to the occassion – the opportunity of being studied in the history books of the future. My take is: maybe he can, but his recent history as the bard of the Benghazi fake investigation does give me pause. So far, all talk, no action. I’m hopeful he recognizes the opportunity.

        • John Doe says:
          May 31, 2017 at 8:05 pm

          Maybe his epic failure on Benghazi has lit a match under his southern behind and manhood and he actually WILL get to the truth.

          • redlegleader68 says:
            May 31, 2017 at 8:12 pm

            As a Southerner myself, John, he has the choice to make: He can either be (1) Ashley; or, (2) Rhett.

            His choice. We’ll see how well he choses!

            • John Doe says:
              May 31, 2017 at 8:18 pm

              No disrespect red…I know southern gentleman take great pride in their accomplishments. And yes…Ashley or Rhett….never could understand either Melanie’s or Scarlett’s obsessions for the wrong one.

              • redlegleader68 says:
                May 31, 2017 at 8:21 pm

                John, I was only poorly trying to draw a distinction between a very mild mannered, go-along-to-get-along type with Ashley as opposed to the -get-it-done Rhett. We’ll see which Trey chooses. Either he’ll go for it, or become “all hat, no cattle.”

            • Albertus Magnus says:
              May 31, 2017 at 8:46 pm

              My family has been in NC for over 350 years and as an unreconstructed southerner, I think gowdy is much more like Charles Hamilton…all bluster and big talk but ends up dying of dysintery

              • redlegleader68 says:
                May 31, 2017 at 8:53 pm

                I humbly bow to your insight! I can only claim family here in in GA/Al since 1725 via an original landing in MA. Just sayin’ … Oh, and Trey is from Greenville … again, just sayin’ …

          • SpanglishKC says:
            May 31, 2017 at 8:43 pm

            See, thats the thing for Gowdy it wasn’t an epic failure. It was an epic success.

            He laughs at us suckers in the privacy of the Club

            • NC PATRIOT says:
              May 31, 2017 at 8:59 pm

              But in Benghazi he could only push so far because senior GOP were involved—–in the unmasking he can go full bulldog, without constraints, so maybe he can redeem himself !

    • John Doe says:
      May 31, 2017 at 7:25 pm

      Here’s the clip of Gowdy questioning Brennan about a US Ambassador.

      • shannynae says:
        May 31, 2017 at 7:54 pm

        His comfort level shot to the basement when he was asked about a “US Ambassador.”
        Very interesting.

        • MW says:
          May 31, 2017 at 8:07 pm

          Yup, and you can tell he is lying through his teeth throughout. A very bad liar he is.

        • CharterOakie says:
          May 31, 2017 at 8:36 pm

          And his otherwise very good memory was suddenly…less reliable.

        • LafnH2O says:
          May 31, 2017 at 8:39 pm

          I BELIEVE Rep. Gowdy has been providing some of the “on target” questions “others” have been asking. For example, refer to the video clip of Rep. Stefiniks question to comey during his Congressional testimony on March 20, 2017. Rep. Gowdy, seems to me, to be very interested that Rep. Stefaniks question was asked in a very “precise” way. Once the question was asked, Rep. Gowdy fixed his gaze in the direction of comey. Even Adm. Rogers “tilted” his head, toward comey, as he “comey”, began his uncomfortable answer with, as Sundance pointed out.. “Good Question!” I believe the fact that the question came from Rep Stefanik, and not Rep Gowdy, comey was caught off guard, and knew the gig was up! Imho

          • All Too Much says:
            May 31, 2017 at 8:50 pm

            The set up, for what we are seeing now, was well planned and executed. Gordy knew the answer before asking the question. He didn’t need to go any farther in his questions, that day. Excellent cross-exam, pre-trial, to use an analogy, to set up impeachment at trial.

          • palafox says:
            May 31, 2017 at 9:07 pm

            watching that line of questioning, I got that exact same feeling that Gowdy was behind her questions. I am still in the “Show me something other than your flapping gums” camp regarding Gowdy, but maybe there is something there of value after all.

        • mossback says:
          May 31, 2017 at 8:53 pm

          I could almost hear his neck muscles creaking as he twisted his neck. Hehehe.

    • Howie says:
      May 31, 2017 at 8:52 pm

      DDD nailed it a week ago.

  13. ALEX says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Something somewhat related to this. Nunes is sounding off…I suggest treepers read this….It boils my blood. I’m glad for the subpoenas…

    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/devin-nunes-house-russia-trump-probe-has-not-interviewed-a-single-witness/article/2624545

    But he said the panel has not conducted any interviews in part because Democrats aren’t cooperating.

    “I don’t know how you go for 60 days and have no interviews and every day there is some Democrat on some TV or radio station or newspaper saying they have more than circumstantial evidence, now,” that Trump colluded with the Russians, Nunes said.

    Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide, had agreed to speak to the Intelligence panel but his June 6 interview was canceled, Nunes said.

    “Democrats are not doing a serious investigation here,” Nunes told the Laura Ingraham radio show.

    Democrats want to keep the probe alive because it’s damaging to Trump, Nunes said.

    “If they have more than circumstantial evidence, I haven’t seen it,” Nunes added. “And it hasn’t come from any interviews because they have not done any interviews yet.”

    Nunes said Democrats “are not accepting the outcome of the election.”

    A spokesman for the ranking Democrat on the panel, Rep. Adam Schiff, of California, has not yet responded to a request for comment on the Nunes accusation.

  14. TreeperInTraining says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    I can feel it. The tide is turning . The disturbance in the force that overtook this country in November continues. It’s this force combined with a Madman President that will successfully drain the swamp.

    I can feel it.

    Treep on…

  15. Howie says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Me too.

  16. Howie says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Colonoscopy of FBI and CIA and NSA is due. Report to your primary care minder for referral.

  17. John Doe says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    This song has been playing in my head since the subpoena news broke…
    I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh Lord
    And I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life, Oh Lord
    Can you feel it coming in the air tonight, oh Lord, oh Lord

  18. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    I will be surprised if Comey says much of anything. He loves the camera and the spotlight, but he will be saying over and over again that he cannot comment on that or that he doesn’t recall. That is why Grassley was upset when Comey turned down testifying in a closed-door meeting and chose to do it this way instead. I don’t think he is going to have much to say. Remember, Trump tweeted about there being “tapes” out there of their conversations. Also, they raided his office the day he was fired. I am sure Comey is aware of all of this.

  19. beaujest says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    First picture,two foreigners!

  20. Sammy Spicer says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    I asked my son, who is a high functioning autistic if he even heard of the word “Covfefe”.
    He said it means boondoggle
    Boondoggle :
    noun
    1.
    work or activity that is wasteful or pointless but gives the appearance of having value.
    “writing off the cold fusion phenomenon as a boondoggle best buried in literature”
    verb
    1.
    waste money or time on unnecessary or questionable projects.

    He also said “In layman terms” a trainwreck 🙂

  21. Harry Lime says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    No mention or subpoena of James Clapper? Do you think he’s singing?

  22. A2 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Maybe Clapper is throwing the others under that big beautiful bus (?).

  23. Howie says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Why would a UN Ambassador request an unmasking of an American?:.digging for the facts. And ….in the end….you are a….Gypsy.
    To the gypsy
    That remains
    She faces freedom
    With a little fear
    Well I have no fear
    For some reason I have been drawn
    On my dreams
    Even all day long
    Ahh Dunno Why

    • Howie says:
      May 31, 2017 at 7:53 pm

      For some reason

      • Bull Durham says:
        May 31, 2017 at 8:18 pm

        For any reason . . .
        One of their very best.

        • CharterOakie says:
          May 31, 2017 at 8:46 pm

          Speaking of “gypsy,” and given the passing of Gregg Allman:

          “The gypsy flies from coast to coast
          Knowing many, loving none
          But back home he’ll always run…
          To sweet Melissa.”

          (Had to do it.)

      • tuskyou says:
        May 31, 2017 at 9:00 pm

        OMG! Having a Mac attack right now. Thank you for posting this. Stevie’s vocals are so good here. The entire album (Mirage) has a tinkly, music box sound thanks to Lindsey Buckingham’s guitar playing and production assistance. Love this! 💕 Thx again.

    • ALEX says:
      May 31, 2017 at 8:18 pm

      Why was Susan Rice playing FBI agent as well…Her job is to aggregate all the intelligence agencies raw data and put it into the Presidents daily briefing first and for most….

    • Mary Kate Conly says:
      May 31, 2017 at 9:19 pm

      I think I saw a gif of Bluto’s dog dancing to Gypsy last night. Or maybe I was tipsy and dreamed it, wouldn’t surprise me since I woke saying Covfefe over and over….

  24. rumpole2 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    The bad news is….

    NONE of these bastids will tell the truth, certainly not the whole truth. And…. they will NOT be held accountable for obfuscation, let alone bare-faced lies.

    If these “investigations” get anywhere it is only IF somebody has the tenacity to keep chipping away.. for years… it’s like pulling teeth getting the corrupt gang to give up even a little truth.

    • A2 says:
      May 31, 2017 at 7:59 pm

      OK, this is a big however, but if Powers was getting unmasked names to peddle Zero’s preferred narrative to foreign powers and maybe getting some filthy lucre stuck to her hands, then it may not take years to the denouement of this clown and treason show.

      • bolshevict says:
        May 31, 2017 at 8:48 pm

        The unexpected benefit of the continual MSM fluffing of all things Leftist/globalist:

        People got lazy and too brazen. “Yeah, this doesn’t look good, but I’m in a hurry and besides, nobody is going to say anything….NBC/whoever has my back”.

        They overstepped, and didn’t take care of business (electing Hillary and destroying the organized Right).

        Time to make them pay,

    • Mike says:
      May 31, 2017 at 8:03 pm

      The fun starts when someone gets led away in cuffs and disappears for longer than the weekend…

      • rumpole2 says:
        May 31, 2017 at 8:10 pm

        I have been saying for some time that the log jam could well be cleared once the first “log” is indicted.. locked up.
        I think it is critical that ONE of the corrupt scum is locked up. I would hope that many will follow 🙂

    • Bert Darrell says:
      May 31, 2017 at 8:23 pm

      It’s high time for white hats “in the know” to tell what questions should be asked of the subpoenaed traitors.

    • Molly says:
      May 31, 2017 at 8:28 pm

      Part of me concurs with you, Rumpole. All it is going to take is their attorneys sending a letter to the Committee Chairman the night before the hearing. Seems like this worked for one of the BleachBit Boys. Or attorney will claim it needs to be in closed hearing b/c of sensitive-classified info.

      The glass half full in me is happy something is happening. Maybe, just maybe, the pressure will get to one of them. 😉

    • paulraven1 says:
      May 31, 2017 at 8:56 pm

      I agree. A lot of prevarication, equivocation, obfuscation, a lot of empty republican spleen-venting, nothing will happen, no actions taken.

  25. John Doe says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:03 pm

  26. WSB says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    So, Amanda Power Sustein, Cass ‘The Monster’ Sustein’s wife…

    From Wikipukia:

    “In January 2009, President Obama appointed Power to the National Security Council, where she served as a Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights.[32]
    In this capacity, Power kept the U.S. out of the Durban Review Conference, the 2009 iteration of the UN World Conference against Racism, which was criticized for descending into “a festival of Israel bashing.”[33]

    Within the Obama administration, Power advocated for military intervention in Libya during the Libyan Civil War on humanitarian grounds.[34] With then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and UN ambassador Susan Rice, Power lobbied Obama to pursue a UN Security Council resolution authorizing an international coalition force to protect Libyan civilians.[35]

    Power left the National Security Council in February 2013.[36]”

    So, Power became UN Ambassador from 2013 to 2017. Who was responsible for the scheduling of the 2016 Kysliak meeting with Sessions’ Senate office? Everyone in Sessions’ office said they had no idea why Kysliak wanted to meet them. And who might know or plan any other meeting. Was Power ‘transitioning’ with Nikki Haley?

    And Power would have all sorts of favors and friends at any one of the IC groups.

    • A2 says:
      May 31, 2017 at 8:13 pm

      After engaging a few brain cells after drinking my morning Covfefe, Powers may have been instrumental in arranging the Iran money-laundering deal that essentially gave Iran the dosh to pay back Russia for all the arms they were buying (Putin was dunning them for payment) so Iran could continue to arm Hezbollah and Hamas in supporting Assad’s army.

    • ALEX says:
      May 31, 2017 at 8:21 pm

      This is good stuff. I had no idea Powers was on NSC…

  27. Bull Durham says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Cryptologists all over the world are hard at work de-cyphering the President’s code word.

    Grid computers are running all variations of the code in every known language.

    DJT smiles.

  28. Glenn Stehle says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    The leakers should be prosecuted for treason.

  29. Southpaw says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    I thought they were wanting the unmasking details that these individuals executed. The subpoenas were to the agency for documents, not the people. Documents can’t take the fifth.

  30. Chuck Finley says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    This news on top of Hillary alleging that Trump worked with thousands of Russian agents who flooded social media with “bots” and this is the reason why she lost….

    Not a good day to be a Russia collusion advocate…. 😉

    • Lack is not all says:
      May 31, 2017 at 8:49 pm

      Hillary never stops. The election is over. Nobody cares. We have other things to think about. Hillary thinks that the whole world rotates around her. Its not so. Go away Hillary. You lost, period. Hillary’s concerns were OK two days after the election, now is passé. Its like talking about why Romney lost his election . Old news.

  31. Sevenwheel says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    The idea that “covfefe” was not accidental is very interesting. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that Trump used his public Twitter feed to send a message to an individual. When he warned Comey about “tapes” of their conversations, he was probably signaling to Comey that not only did Trump now have Comey’s recordings of their conversation, but also whatever other data or recordings were on that particular recording device or storage drive. That would be a specific message aimed right at Comey, as only Comey would know what other information was on the same media as his recorded Trump conversations.

    Notice how when Trump announced that he had identified 3 leakers and was going to fire them when he got back, he ruined Memorial Day weekend for every single leaker in the White House, as they all must have spent the weekend wondering if they were about to be fired. No accident.

    If “covfefe” is some sort of code word, then Trump just sent someone a message. I think he meant to type “media coverage”, but I’m just watching the movie and eating popcorn up here in the cheap seats …

  32. Atticus says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Republicans.
    Call Carter Page to testify.
    I want to see the Dems SQUIRM!

  33. ALEX says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    I sure wish Andrew was here to watch or more importantly be a part of this administration..

    • Bull Durham says:
      May 31, 2017 at 8:46 pm

      Andrew is watching and his spirit lives in many.

      War!

    • mireilleg says:
      May 31, 2017 at 9:00 pm

      Yes me too. BB has turned into a stupid repeat of what other sites are saying. They still have a couple of decent people there but most of it now is trash. Tonight they have “catch and release still occurs under Trump” as a headline, and the trolls are there in droves. I miss Andrew.

  34. recoverydotgod says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Wow…Samantha Powers…unmasking. Who da thunk dat?

    http://foreignpolicy.com/2013/09/23/samantha-powers-problem-from-hell/

    Foreign policy expert…doncha know

    lol

  35. Ray76 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Subpoena – very good! Now if they fail to appear find them in contempt of congress and send the sgt at arms to arrest and imprison them.

  36. Shepon says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Does anyone think Scott Pelley getting fired from CBS Evening News while he was out of town today, in any way related to all this leaking?

  37. 4430lacey says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    I think we will see some Democrats taking the fifth

  38. A2 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Something is rattling the rats cages. In the past 3 hrs there are dozens of news articles (domestic and international) on The Lunatic screaming she lost the election due to ‘Americans” helping the Russians to defeat her, capped off with her remark that ‘covfefe’ was a secret message from Trump to the Russians.

    Can’t make this stuff up but I’m having a Yuuge laugh.

    • Bull Durham says:
      May 31, 2017 at 8:49 pm

      What decides battles is morale of the warriors.

      DJT is raising morale. It’s more important than a bigger budget.

      We have to go kill terrorists. It takes real courage and belief the commander is totally behind you.

  40. Searkreb says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Has to be code word from Obama/Hillary/FBI/NSA/CIA etc

  41. TONYA PARNELL says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    They all get called in to testify and they all plead the 5th. This sh*t will last forever

  42. Scotty19541 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    I think the kids at reddit did it again! Can you imagine how upset Barron got and what would PDJT do? I know I would spend some time with my son and calm him down and come up with a cool revenge plot! Barron is VERY intelligent as is his dad and many on the_donald believe he is a secret pede! So they come up with COVFEFE. If you break it down into periodic table values it is co cobalt (27), v vanadium (23) fe iron (26) and fe iron (26) giving you the number 27232626 which happens to be the A Single Transcriptome of a Green Toad or PEPE!!!!!!!
    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27232626

    What better way for our ultra smart President and son to give the entire internet sum massive payback?

  43. patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Muh Russia is a booger the democrats picked that they can’t unstick from their finger.

  44. Smadallib says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    watch out for Comey’s testimony in the House Committee – – – will not be good for the Donald – – – hope the war room is manned

  45. Regina says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    I keep thinking about the part where unmasked info was leaked to “unauthorized parties”, and then I think about Power being married to Cass Sunstein (who Glen Beck named The Most Dangerous Man In America). What a sieve –

    Think of all the planning and deceit and Headcount that went into Hillary’s campaign, through one channel or another – AND THEY STILL LOST!

