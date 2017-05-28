Sunday Talks: Defense Secretary James “Mad Dog” Mattis -vs- John Dickerson…

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis appears on (De)Face The Nation with John Dickerson and updates on the ongoing deconstruction and elimination of ISIS. It is an excellent interview, and you must certainly watch to the end for the “mad dog”.

Secretary Mattis discusses how Secretary Tillerson and President Trump are coordinating the backside politics to ensure stability after he crushes the bastards. In addition Secretary Mattis discusses North Korea, NATO, Russia and other regional concerns.

Secretary Mattis Honesty [fighting ISIS]:

“civilian casualties are a fact of live in this sort of situation. We do everything humanly possible, consistent with military necessity, taking many chances, to avoid civilian casualties at all costs.”

Advertisements