Sunday Talks: Defense Secretary James “Mad Dog” Mattis -vs- John Dickerson…

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis appears on (De)Face The Nation with John Dickerson and updates on the ongoing deconstruction and elimination of ISIS. It is an excellent interview, and you must certainly watch to the end for the “mad dog”.
Secretary Mattis discusses how Secretary Tillerson and President Trump are coordinating the backside politics to ensure stability after he crushes the bastards. In addition Secretary Mattis discusses North Korea, NATO, Russia and other regional concerns.
Secretary Mattis Honesty [fighting ISIS]:
“civilian casualties are a fact of live in this sort of situation. We do everything humanly possible, consistent with military necessity, taking many chances, to avoid civilian casualties at all costs.”
Ya gotta love the General’s response!
Mad Dog is definitely a force to be reckoned with and I am so glad he is on our side! ❤
I can’t stop laughing after THAT comeback!!…. and there was not even one pico-second of delay for ‘thinking about’ what would be a political-correct response. We’ve got the best of the best A-Team here.
Ever marine I’ve met loves this guy, he gets utmost respect!
Breaking News:
John Dickerson admitted to local burn unit. 🌶🌶🌶
Now mad dog keeps Dickerson awake, deservedly so, I bet Dickerson won’t trash talk mad dog now or ever!
Oohrah!!! MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Oops. Sorry..
Keywords I loved:
No timelines
No red lines
We will win this fight
Silence, (on what the press or the enemy has no business knowing).
Love this man. I really liked his closing remark.
Honest, direct answers. No BS, no PC, no apologies, just the facts, Ma’am.
Love this Man…the Adults are back in charge – now I can sleep well. God Bless the USA!!
Shame the Honorable James Mattis cannot be the Press Secretary, too.
I am in awe of this mans man. MAGA!
Wow – the last response was priceless…
“What keeps you awake at night?”
“Nothing – I keep other people awake at night.”
This is even better when you look at the interviews of the last 2 Defense Secretaries, who went on and on about all of the things that keep them awake at night.
I bet Dickerson was expecting the same sort of response.
I am pretty sure they edited out something important right after he says “That is why you have the international community acting in concert…” It’s like they don’t want their viewers to know Trump has put together a yuge middle east coalition to defeat ISIS.
And John Dickerson asked him at least 3 times about civilian casualties. That is the message they want out there – Trump’s new approach to fighting ISIS is causing civilian casualties.
WOW! Too bad we now have to clean up after the last 8 years…but we have a team like none other to do it. Hope they can get N. Korea handled …and Iran. That Obama is running around the world being treated like a rock star is a travesty after his malicious incompetence.
“What keeps you awake at night?”
“Nothing, I keep others awake at night.”
An absolute brilliant reply, and he was quick to answer. Now that is our Secretary and one to be so proud of. I like how close he and Tillerson are, there is respect and friendship there. No egos, which is why things are getting done.
I could listen to Tillerson, especially Wibur Ross, Mulvaney and Mattis all day long. We have an amazing team on our side who love all of us and are willing to put their lives on the line just for us. Now that is a feel good moment. Feeling kind of special if you know what I mean.
Be well good Treepers and have a blessed Sunday,
Ma’iingankwe
Paraphrasing
Dickerson: tell me the difference between attrition tactic and annihilation tactic.
Mattis: we surround them and they will not leave
Think that’s clear enough for Dickerson?
Our Defense Secretary is NOT kept awake at night by anyone ~ he keeps them awake!!! That is why we, too, can sleep soundly!!!
That is an even better line than T-Rex telling Chris Wallace that “it wasn’t my first sword dance.”
I am loving this cabinet more and more every day.
Sec Mattis and others like him are the evidence that we are in the best of hands 🙂
USA! USA! USA!
John DICKerson’s final question, “What keeps you awake at night?”
Mad Dog’s response, “Nothing! I keep other people awake at night!”
Are you kidding me! I love this man! I hope all the SJWs, Democrats, Uniparty and others listened to this interview. We are annihilating ISIS and destroying their caliphate.
Thank you MAD DOG and Our LION for allowing me to sleep well at night!
