Sunday Talks: Defense Secretary James “Mad Dog” Mattis -vs- John Dickerson…

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis appears on (De)Face The Nation with John Dickerson and updates on the ongoing deconstruction and elimination of ISIS.  It is an excellent interview, and you must certainly watch to the end for the “mad dog”.

Secretary Mattis discusses how Secretary Tillerson and President Trump are coordinating the backside politics to ensure stability after he crushes the bastards.  In addition Secretary Mattis discusses North Korea, NATO, Russia and other regional concerns.

Secretary Mattis Honesty [fighting ISIS]:

“civilian casualties are a fact of live in this sort of situation. We do everything humanly possible, consistent with military necessity, taking many chances, to avoid civilian casualties at all costs.”

  2. mikebrezzze says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Ever marine I’ve met loves this guy, he gets utmost respect!

  3. NJF says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Breaking News:

    John Dickerson admitted to local burn unit. 🌶🌶🌶

  4. LafnH2O says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Oohrah!!! MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  5. LafnH2O says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Oops. Sorry..

  6. mireilleg says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Keywords I loved:
    No timelines
    No red lines
    We will win this fight
    Silence, (on what the press or the enemy has no business knowing).

    Love this man. I really liked his closing remark.

  7. tappin52 says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Honest, direct answers. No BS, no PC, no apologies, just the facts, Ma’am.

  8. Weather Watcher says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Love this Man…the Adults are back in charge – now I can sleep well. God Bless the USA!!

  9. Papoose says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Shame the Honorable James Mattis cannot be the Press Secretary, too.

  10. Emily Summer says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    I am in awe of this mans man. MAGA!

  11. TeeJay says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Wow – the last response was priceless…
    “What keeps you awake at night?”
    “Nothing – I keep other people awake at night.”

    • missmarple2 says:
      May 28, 2017 at 1:53 pm

      This is even better when you look at the interviews of the last 2 Defense Secretaries, who went on and on about all of the things that keep them awake at night.

      I bet Dickerson was expecting the same sort of response.

  12. LCSmom says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    I am pretty sure they edited out something important right after he says “That is why you have the international community acting in concert…” It’s like they don’t want their viewers to know Trump has put together a yuge middle east coalition to defeat ISIS.

    And John Dickerson asked him at least 3 times about civilian casualties. That is the message they want out there – Trump’s new approach to fighting ISIS is causing civilian casualties.

  13. margarite1 says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    WOW! Too bad we now have to clean up after the last 8 years…but we have a team like none other to do it. Hope they can get N. Korea handled …and Iran. That Obama is running around the world being treated like a rock star is a travesty after his malicious incompetence.

  14. maiingankwe says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    “What keeps you awake at night?”
    “Nothing, I keep others awake at night.”

    An absolute brilliant reply, and he was quick to answer. Now that is our Secretary and one to be so proud of. I like how close he and Tillerson are, there is respect and friendship there. No egos, which is why things are getting done.

    I could listen to Tillerson, especially Wibur Ross, Mulvaney and Mattis all day long. We have an amazing team on our side who love all of us and are willing to put their lives on the line just for us. Now that is a feel good moment. Feeling kind of special if you know what I mean.

    Be well good Treepers and have a blessed Sunday,
    Ma’iingankwe

  15. nonniemae says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Paraphrasing
    Dickerson: tell me the difference between attrition tactic and annihilation tactic.

    Mattis: we surround them and they will not leave

    Think that’s clear enough for Dickerson?

  16. Jim Rogers says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Our Defense Secretary is NOT kept awake at night by anyone ~ he keeps them awake!!! That is why we, too, can sleep soundly!!!

  17. Mr_Henry says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    That is an even better line than T-Rex telling Chris Wallace that “it wasn’t my first sword dance.”

    I am loving this cabinet more and more every day.

  18. woohoowee says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Sec Mattis and others like him are the evidence that we are in the best of hands 🙂

    USA! USA! USA!

  19. fleporeblog says:
    May 28, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    John DICKerson’s final question, “What keeps you awake at night?”

    Mad Dog’s response, “Nothing! I keep other people awake at night!”

    Are you kidding me! I love this man! I hope all the SJWs, Democrats, Uniparty and others listened to this interview. We are annihilating ISIS and destroying their caliphate.

    Thank you MAD DOG and Our LION for allowing me to sleep well at night!

