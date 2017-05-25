Remarks By President Trump at NATO – Memorial Unveiling…

Like a boss. President Trump throws the irony into hyper-drive telling the entire group of NATO socialists: it’s time to pay their fair share.
[Transcript] 4:39 P.M. CEST – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much, Secretary General Stoltenberg. Chancellor Merkel, thank you very much. Other heads of state and government, I am honored to be here with members of an alliance that has promoted safety and peace across the world.
Prime Minister May, all of the nations here today grieve with you and stand with you. I would like to ask that we now observe a moment of silence for the victims and families of the savage attack which took place in Manchester. (A moment of silence is observed.) Thank you. Terrible thing.
This ceremony is a day for both remembrance and resolve. We remember and mourn those nearly 3,000 innocent people who were brutally murdered by terrorists on September 11th, 2001. Our NATO allies responded swiftly and decisively, invoking for the first time in its history the Article 5 collective defense commitments.
The recent attack on Manchester in the United Kingdom demonstrates the depths of the evil we face with terrorism. Innocent little girls and so many others were horribly murdered and badly injured while attending a concert — beautiful lives with so much great potential torn from their families forever and ever. It was a barbaric and vicious attack upon our civilization.
All people who cherish life must unite in finding, exposing, and removing these killers and extremists — and, yes, losers. They are losers. Wherever they exist in our societies, we must drive them out and never, ever let them back in.
This call for driving out terrorism is a message I took to a historic gathering of Arab and Muslim leaders across the region, hosted by Saudi Arabia. There, I spent much time with King Salman, a wise man who wants to see things get much better rapidly. The leaders of the Middle East have agreed at this unprecedented meeting to stop funding the radical ideology that leads to this horrible terrorism all over the globe.
My travels and meetings have given me renewed hope that nations of many faiths can unite to defeat terrorism, a common threat to all of humanity. Terrorism must be stopped in its tracks, or the horror you saw in Manchester and so many other places will continue forever. You have thousands and thousands of people pouring into our various countries and spreading throughout, and in many cases, we have no idea who they are. We must be tough. We must be strong. And we must be vigilant.
The NATO of the future must include a great focus on terrorism and immigration, as well as threats from Russia and on NATO’s eastern and southern borders. These grave security concerns are the same reason that I have been very, very direct with Secretary Stoltenberg and members of the Alliance in saying that NATO members must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations, for 23 of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they’re supposed to be paying for their defense.
This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States. And many of these nations owe massive amounts of money from past years and not paying in those past years. Over the last eight years, the United States spent more on defense than all other NATO countries combined. If all NATO members had spent just 2 percent of their GDP on defense last year, we would have had another $119 billion for our collective defense and for the financing of additional NATO reserves.
We should recognize that with these chronic underpayments and growing threats, even 2 percent of GDP is insufficient to close the gaps in modernizing, readiness, and the size of forces. We have to make up for the many years lost. Two percent is the bare minimum for confronting today’s very real and very vicious threats. If NATO countries made their full and complete contributions, then NATO would be even stronger than it is today, especially from the threat of terrorism.
I want to extend my appreciation to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York for contributing this remnant of the North Tower, as well as to Chancellor Merkel and the German people for donating this portion of the Berlin Wall. It is truly fitting that these two artifacts now reside here so close together at the new NATO Headquarters. And I never asked once what the new NATO Headquarters cost. I refuse to do that. But it is beautiful.
Each one marks a pivotal event in the history of this Alliance and in the eternal battle between good and evil. On one side, a testament to the triumph of our ideals over a totalitarian Communist ideology bent on the oppression of millions and millions of people; on the other, a painful reminder of the barbaric evil that still exists in the world and that we must confront and defeat together as a group, as a world.
This twisted mass of metal reminds us not only of what we have lost, but also what forever endures — the courage of our people, the strength of our resolve, and the commitments that bind us together as one.
We will never forget the lives that were lost. We will never forsake the friends who stood by our side. And we will never waiver in our determination to defeat terrorism and to achieve lasting security, prosperity and peace.
Thank you very much. It’s a great honor to be here. Thank you.
The BOOM heard round the world.
It was a truly beautiful thing to behold.
Pay up or SHUT UP!
So many truth bombs from Trump in every speech these days. That man does not waste a word!
$$$ & Sense.
So much winning!
CNN is reporting that President Trump grabbed the throat of Prime Minister Dusko Markovic of Montenegro, and shoved him to the floor ,
Too funny,,,there will take anything, and I mean anything and make a yuuuge nonsense story out of it….http://redstatejournalist.com/?p=1299
http://redstatejournalist.com/?p=1299
Handbag fights between CNN #FakeNews Media hacks ensued…
Wolf V Anderson
They are so not used to a Man of Truth.
Loving our President!
Thank you for posting this, SD. I love to be able to read the transcript.
I hope that during discussions, if the man who covered his mouth to talk during the President’s speech has comments,
that POTUS will cover his mouth and say something funny to Rex or Mattis.
Lion on the loose at NATO headquarters. Savages hapless political leaders
Can anyone explain what the consequences are for those countries that don’t abide by the NATO agreement – 2% of GDP? I appreciate Trump talking about it and that is the first step to getting them to pay for their defense. As a cynic, though, I expect freeloaders to freeload – What kind of carrots/sticks are available for those that don’t pay their share?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We get the HELL out of NATO!
Or they get the hell out of NATO.
Be careful what you wish for. Germany is building their own EU army, with Brigades from the Netherlands, Rumania, and at least two other countries attached to German divisions. They did it before. It was called the Waffen SS. And we all know how well that turned out.
Those snarky little metroseksuals grinning, talking crap, and making fools of themselves during Trump’s time at the podium are not simply “socialists”, they are filthy corrupted globalist bankster cartel puppets. They enjoyed hearing about how Americans have been fleeced to pay for their fancy building of no necessity, etc…
Given the chance they will obviously continue to work toward the demise of western societies, likely handled by that disgusting pig merkel. Actually, in my opinion, (not that it matters to many) the best label for all of them would literally be what they truly are. Global terrorists of the lowest level yet in high places they do not belong.
Dangerous post turtles, just like bari soetoro.
You spelled bari it is spelled bury.
My favorite part is focus on immigration.
Trump went from developer to debt collector, some upgrade the presidency was huh?
Debt collecting is a pain in the A… but it is essential… bad/slow payers can destroy an otherwise thriving company. It is an “art” as well as a skill. It often come down to courage to act… cut the BS and force the issue.
Read his book, he collects rents due and gets rid of those that don’t pay up, one of his properties in Columbus, he raised the qualifier to 4 times income to the usual 3 times, he stopped the no pays and late pays with that one requirement
” And I never asked once what the new NATO Headquarters cost. I refuse to do that. But it is beautiful.”
No money for terrorism but they can build beautiful buildings at US Taxpayer expense. Isn’t Socialism wonderful just keep spending until until they run out of our money. While we keep borrowing from China.
President should have asked for a set of keys to the building since we paid for it.
Yeah, and then locked the door until everybody had paid up. LOL
Not only ask for a set of keys, but buy the dang mortgage and foreclose on them. It would make a great hotel and spa.
Go for it Donald, ask how much their bright and beautiful structure to a failed European system cost. You may also want to remind them that we paid for the Marshall Plan and got their asses out of chaos. These smug, gutless Europeans make me sick.
Why do they need such a monsterous building? How many beaucrats are working and wasting our taxpayers money? It sure looks bigger than the Pentagon.
I wish he had shamed them even more. He should have told them that they need to pay up all that is owed to the USA within 30 days, with interest, or say goodbye to American bases and personnel stationed in NATO countries. He could have said that Americans are teed off and are tired of working 80 hours a week to pay their share while they work 20 hours a week and live as socialists off of our backs.
Anyone notice that punk, parasite socialist what was laughing during President Trumps speech? I would have slapped the taste out of his mouth and made him shine my shoes!
👍😄👍
Identified as the PM of Luxenburg, the nation that had paid the least amount. BTW, his male “wife” was at the spouse tour.
They don’t like it, but what is their plan B? POTUS 45. Talk about negotiation from strength. We have been their doormat for decades. Their eyes down show they they know they are/have been wrong. I’m glad they think he is a boor. I would rather POTUS 45 be a strong boor (boar) than a b(female dog) like previous POTUS.
Do you mean the bitch at the Brandenburg Gate today?
Incredible how upside down the world is today! Our Lion had to tear into the 23 current NATO countries that aren’t paying their 2% of GDP for their defense. Just last year alone, that equates to a shortage of $119 billion dollars. How can these leaders of these 23 countries look our President in the face and beg him and the US to stay in NATO when they could care less about their own defense and financial obligation.
If I were the Lion, I would tell them that if they don’t ALL put forth 2% by December 31, 2017, the US will be pulling out of NATO and joining forces with the 55 ME countries and Israel that are eager to join in the fight financially, technologically and militarily.
http://www.news101.co.za/over-34000-troops-to-fight-isis-out-of-iraq-syria/
From the article linked above:
The United States and 55 Muslim-majority states such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq, excluding Iran sign pact pledging 34,000 troops to fight ISIS in Iraq & Syria
The US and Middle Eastern countries have backed a new pact that promises to provide extra troops for defeating Islamic State in war-ton Iraq and Syria.
http://politicoscope.com/2017/05/22/saudi-arabia-politics-55-middle-eastern-countries-trump-pledge-34000-troops-to-fight-isis-in-iraq-syria/
From the article linked above:
Described as the Riyadh Declaration, the document was signed following US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Saudi capital for a summit that brought in Islamic representatives from 55 countries, and vowed “to combat terrorism in all its forms, address its intellectual roots, dry up its sources of funding and to take all necessary measures to prevent and combat terrorist crimes in close cooperation among their states.”
“The leaders welcomed the establishment of a global center for countering extremist thought to take base in Riyadh, and praised the center’s strategic objectives of combating intellectual, media and digital extremism and promoting coexistence and tolerance among peoples,” said the text of the document, published by the Saudi Press Agency.
The exact membership of what the communique called the Middle East Strategic Alliance will be decided next year, but putative members have committed to assembling “a reserve force of 34,000 troops to support operations against terrorist organizations in Iraq and Syria when needed.”
(Keep in mind when watching the video you are getting a Russian spin which would be against Russian interest)
Meanwhile King Abdullah of Jordan shared the following:
“We have been able to do far more towards fighting Terrorism in the first 100 Days President Trump has been in Office … than the last 8 years of that other guy”
“…that other guy.” HILARIOUS!
Hear! HEAR!! King Abdullah!!
The GlobalCommieProgs won’t be smirking and whispering in the near future.
He was too nice to them.
His seemingly direct statements, should serve as notice.
But they, along with their American Fellow Travelers, are Too Spoiled and Naive, to do what is Right.
The Day of Reckoning is fast approaching.
Press ON!, President Trump!!
We do not need NATO. It is a useless organization of Socialist/globalist countries who use us to fund it. It is not well trained, equipped, managed or led and is corrupt to the core. The USA funds it and still ends up having to use our troops, materials, leadership, and bloodshed when the chit actually hits the fan. We gain absolutely nothing from NATO. It has long past its sell by date. The sooner we abandon that swamp of metrosexuals, the better. If we abandon NATO, they will come crawling and begging for our support and we should tell them to shove it where the sun doesn’t shine. SAME GOES FOR THAT USELESS UN which is even worse.
President Trump just publicly gave out 23 atomic wedgies to the European pajama club.
Many seen rushing to the nearest gender neutral bathroom to change panties.
Do you think Macron’s wife/nanny/mommy was in the next room ready to console him after being bullied by Trump?
First of all, I could not have thought of two better artifacts for the NATO Memorial. Second, our POTUS has quite a set (said admiringly…well, you know what I mean!) You could FEEL how uncomfortable all those leaders were. I like the dig about not asking how much the memorial cost. Also, Theresa May needs to get the stick out. Jus’ sayin’.
He was referring to the cost of the new building, not the memorial. But, indeed, a very meaningful reminder and stunningly powerful.
#ShowMeTheMoney!
Love our POTUS!
These “leaders” should be embarrassed. They’ve done a terrible job.
President Trump is demonstrating strong leadership.
Let’s hope Europe learns something.
What an amazing President we have. He is truly reshaping the entire world before our eyes. For the Christians, in the book of Nehemiah, from the time Nehemiah heard the the wall had been destroyed and he actually went to King Artacerxes to present his bold plan torebuild the wall was 4 months. That means 4 months of prayer to God for success. Please keep our President in your prayers. Not to overstate it, but President Trump is God’s blessing not just to America but to the entire world. Thanks again Sundance for this site and all those who contribute.
I think this song is so appropriate to our current culture.
I love our President!!!
In his first foreign trip as our MAGA President, President Trump has not wasted this opportunity to deliver his message as clearly as can be.
To the muslim/Arab leaders, he said, “Drive them out!!” To the Palestinian terrorist, President Trump said that terrorists must not be glorified and supported with money and celebrated.
About Iran, he said that as long as he is Donald J Trump, “Iran will not have a nuclear weapon!”
Standing next to the Pope, our President looked triumphant and happy, sporting a big and warm smile, while the Pope looked like he didn’t like eating crow…
To these so-called leaders, he said “pay up!”
Mock and laugh all they want, the day is fast approaching when We The People won’t be paying with our money and our heroes lives to defend the cowards in the EU from the islamists they keep importing into their countries.
God bless and keep our President!
Seeing and hearing the message President Trump delivered, I am convinced he is made of mettle and metal…
This web site says “As BIG as you need”. In the foreground is 6″ calipers… I don’t think this place can make them as big as President Trump has already demonstrated…
In the immortal words of Ali G:: Boulya Kasha!!! (Thank you Sasha Baron Cohen)
What makes me puke is that US taxpayers for decades were subsidizing the generous welfare state of NATO countries – generous retirements, generous vacations, free college, free healthcare, and yada yada…………………..these uppidy euros are all trash in my book.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. Enough is enough. Pay back time.
I see one of the three is the french guy, who are the other two chatty cathys?
The NATO Memorial Speech will go down in history as a turning point for the blood-soaked continent of Europe. The EU’s sleazy, snobby, silly, stupid (4S) leaders must learn that he who pays the piper calls the tune.
