President Trump Meets Pope Francis – Livestream…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome on the fifth day of Trump’s first foreign presidential trip; after visiting the cradles of Islam (Saudi Arabia) and Judaism (Israel).
President Trump’s schedule for Wednesday, 5/24/17
All Times Local // Eastern Time
8:25 AM // 2:25 AM The president and first lady participate in an arrival ceremony at the Vatican – Vatican City
8:40 AM // 2:40 AM The president participates in an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis – Vatican City
9:05 AM // 3:05 AM The president and first lady participate in an expanded audience with His Holiness Pope Francis – Vatican City
9:25 AM // 3:25 AM The president participates in a bilateral meeting with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin – Vatican City
10:00 AM // 4:00 AM The president and first lady tour the Sistine Chapel and St. Peters Basilica – Vatican City
11:30 AM // 5:30 AM the president participates in a bilateral meeting with President Sergio Mattarella of Italy – Quirinal Palace
12:35 AM // 6:35 AM The president participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy – Villa Taverna
1:55 PM // 7:55 AM The president and first lady depart Rome, Italy en route to Brussels, Belgium – Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport
3:55 PM // 9:55 AM The president and first lady arrive in Brussels, Belgium and participate in an airport welcome ceremony – Brussels International Airport
4:40 PM // 10:40 AM The president and first lady take an official photo with Their Majesties King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium – Royal Palace
5:15 PM // 11:15 AM The president participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Charles Michel of Belgium – Royal Palace
Ok, can somebody at least photoshop “Make America Great Again” onto Francis’ little Pope-hat?
I’m sorry if that sounds disrespectful. I just can’t take this communist pope seriously. The fact that i have a good friend who was abused by a priest as a child doesn’t help my attitude, either.
I’m amazed he hasn’t turned the vatican into a GBLT-sandwich youth hostel yet.
I think we are the only two awake and I don’t know how to photoshop. Lol Funny, though; I really thought Sundance never sleeps!
I know how you feel Joe. I’m a cathlic but i can’t stand this Pope.
Aha! You are awake! (Thanks again for all you do. This is an amazing site).
Sundance is the best, truly. Smart as whip, and can sometimes sting just as good too when the mood strikes.
Keep up the great work, Sundance!
Love this site.
Melania has been spot on with every meeting wearing clothes and carrying herself with dignity and respect.
Melania is so much better dressed than Michelle ever was.
I knew it! Melania covered her head. When I grew up, women wore something on their heads in church to reflect the Blessed Mother of God. I think it is still custom in Rome.
Catholic women did. Melania as far as I know, is not Catholic.
Due to where she came from there is a good chance that the Catholic religion might have played a part in her growing up years.
Wait… Head covering
Did he visit the Pope or the heir to Muhammad?
Sorry, folks…
feeling a little irreverent tonight.
Inside the Vatican meeting the pope women still cover their heads.
Wow. He is finishing his tour of the world’s religions, by visiting the King and Queen of Luciferianism. I am not criticizing this. I think it shows spiritual discernment on his part. If he thinks that Satan is a major spiritual player in the world today, he is right. I would love to know what his diplomatic goals are for that visit. Is he going to read them the riot act too? I hope so!
I hope you aren’t suggesting that Catholicism is Luciferianism.
Did you read the itinerary? I said finishing his tour. He is going to Belgium to finish his 9 day tour of the world’s greatest religions & the King and Queen of Belgium.
I am pretty disappointed that Melania wore the lace over her beautiful hair. That custom was discontinued 50 years ago.
You don’t get it.
Now think about the meetings with the Islamists. No dhimmi head covering.
In her own culture and religion, fine.
A lesson for us all.
A planned lesson, be in no doubt.
But it does send a nice message that the traditional catholic doctrine is unchanging , as we have witnessed a gradual Freemason takeover of the Church , all the previous doctrines of the Church when we were proud of our Christian heritage comes to mind . Here is a nice article how the Catholic Trump supporters feel :
https://stream.org/memo-from-a-deplorable-catholic-to-president-trump-for-his-meeting-with-pope-francis/
I think she was just showing respect on Catholic customs. Just DJT wore a Kippa(?) at Western wall. No big deal.
Did anyone catch the sculpture the Pope was giving to POTUS? I thought I heard the word wall & peace….Also Melania had something blessed by the Pope. How very special!
It was something that one of the bishops handed to her…a little bracelet or something.
Did he comment on the popes wall?
And Keith got to meet the Pope…that was kind of cool.
It is wonderful to see Keith. And, of course, to also see the respect in the room.
You late night posters are as petty and picaninny as Libtards. Lol
We’re just punchy… here in Hawaii, you know.
