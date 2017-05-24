President Trump Meets Pope Francis – Livestream…

Posted on May 24, 2017 by

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome on the fifth day of Trump’s first foreign presidential trip; after visiting the cradles of Islam (Saudi Arabia) and Judaism (Israel).

Update: Video Added:

.

Ongoing Livestream Below:

 

President Trump’s schedule for Wednesday, 5/24/17
All Times Local // Eastern Time

8:25 AM // 2:25 AM The president and first lady participate in an arrival ceremony at the Vatican – Vatican City
8:40 AM // 2:40 AM The president participates in an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis – Vatican City
9:05 AM // 3:05 AM The president and first lady participate in an expanded audience with His Holiness Pope Francis – Vatican City
9:25 AM // 3:25 AM The president participates in a bilateral meeting with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin – Vatican City
10:00 AM // 4:00 AM The president and first lady tour the Sistine Chapel and St. Peters Basilica – Vatican City
11:30 AM // 5:30 AM the president participates in a bilateral meeting with President Sergio Mattarella of Italy – Quirinal Palace
12:35 AM // 6:35 AM The president participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy – Villa Taverna
1:55 PM // 7:55 AM The president and first lady depart Rome, Italy en route to Brussels, Belgium – Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport
3:55 PM // 9:55 AM The president and first lady arrive in Brussels, Belgium and participate in an airport welcome ceremony – Brussels International Airport
4:40 PM // 10:40 AM The president and first lady take an official photo with Their Majesties King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium – Royal Palace
5:15 PM // 11:15 AM The president participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Charles Michel of Belgium – Royal Palace

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Christian Values, FLOTUS, Islam, Israel, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, President Trump, Religion, Saudi Arabia, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

33 Responses to President Trump Meets Pope Francis – Livestream…

  1. Joe Knuckles says:
    May 24, 2017 at 3:05 am

    Ok, can somebody at least photoshop “Make America Great Again” onto Francis’ little Pope-hat?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      May 24, 2017 at 3:07 am

      I’m sorry if that sounds disrespectful. I just can’t take this communist pope seriously. The fact that i have a good friend who was abused by a priest as a child doesn’t help my attitude, either.

      Like

      Reply
    • chicagodeplorable says:
      May 24, 2017 at 3:21 am

      I think we are the only two awake and I don’t know how to photoshop. Lol Funny, though; I really thought Sundance never sleeps!

      Like

      Reply
    • Wikunia says:
      May 24, 2017 at 3:40 am

      I know how you feel Joe. I’m a cathlic but i can’t stand this Pope.

      Like

      Reply
  2. sundance says:
    May 24, 2017 at 3:09 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • chicagodeplorable/ChicagoMom says:
      May 24, 2017 at 3:23 am

      Aha! You are awake! (Thanks again for all you do. This is an amazing site).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • M33 says:
        May 24, 2017 at 3:40 am

        Sundance is the best, truly. Smart as whip, and can sometimes sting just as good too when the mood strikes.
        Keep up the great work, Sundance!
        Love this site.

        Like

        Reply
  3. Oldschool says:
    May 24, 2017 at 3:11 am

    Melania has been spot on with every meeting wearing clothes and carrying herself with dignity and respect.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Plain Jane says:
    May 24, 2017 at 3:11 am

    I knew it! Melania covered her head. When I grew up, women wore something on their heads in church to reflect the Blessed Mother of God. I think it is still custom in Rome.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. LibertyVibe says:
    May 24, 2017 at 3:12 am

    Wow. He is finishing his tour of the world’s religions, by visiting the King and Queen of Luciferianism. I am not criticizing this. I think it shows spiritual discernment on his part. If he thinks that Satan is a major spiritual player in the world today, he is right. I would love to know what his diplomatic goals are for that visit. Is he going to read them the riot act too? I hope so!

    Like

    Reply
  6. xyzlatin says:
    May 24, 2017 at 3:25 am

    I am pretty disappointed that Melania wore the lace over her beautiful hair. That custom was discontinued 50 years ago.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Lumina says:
    May 24, 2017 at 3:28 am

    Did anyone catch the sculpture the Pope was giving to POTUS? I thought I heard the word wall & peace….Also Melania had something blessed by the Pope. How very special!

    Like

    Reply
  8. M33 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 3:28 am

    Did he comment on the popes wall?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. sundance says:
    May 24, 2017 at 3:31 am

    Like

    Reply
  10. fangdog says:
    May 24, 2017 at 3:36 am

    You late night posters are as petty and picaninny as Libtards. Lol

    Like

    Reply
  11. sundance says:
    May 24, 2017 at 3:37 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. sundance says:
    May 24, 2017 at 3:40 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s