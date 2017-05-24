President Trump Meets Pope Francis – Livestream…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome on the fifth day of Trump’s first foreign presidential trip; after visiting the cradles of Islam (Saudi Arabia) and Judaism (Israel).

President Trump’s schedule for Wednesday, 5/24/17

All Times Local // Eastern Time

8:25 AM // 2:25 AM The president and first lady participate in an arrival ceremony at the Vatican – Vatican City

8:40 AM // 2:40 AM The president participates in an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis – Vatican City

9:05 AM // 3:05 AM The president and first lady participate in an expanded audience with His Holiness Pope Francis – Vatican City

9:25 AM // 3:25 AM The president participates in a bilateral meeting with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin – Vatican City

10:00 AM // 4:00 AM The president and first lady tour the Sistine Chapel and St. Peters Basilica – Vatican City

11:30 AM // 5:30 AM the president participates in a bilateral meeting with President Sergio Mattarella of Italy – Quirinal Palace

12:35 AM // 6:35 AM The president participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy – Villa Taverna

1:55 PM // 7:55 AM The president and first lady depart Rome, Italy en route to Brussels, Belgium – Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport

3:55 PM // 9:55 AM The president and first lady arrive in Brussels, Belgium and participate in an airport welcome ceremony – Brussels International Airport

4:40 PM // 10:40 AM The president and first lady take an official photo with Their Majesties King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium – Royal Palace

5:15 PM // 11:15 AM The president participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Charles Michel of Belgium – Royal Palace

Trump's entourage for his visit to the Vatican: Melania, Ivanka, Jared, Tillerson, McMaster, Hicks, Scavino, Cohn, Powell, Schiller. pic.twitter.com/KWuUD4A12q — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 24, 2017

