President Trump Speech at The Arab Islamic American Summit – 9:15am EDT Livestream…

President Trump is scheduled to deliver a historic speech in Saudi Arabia during the Arab Islamic American Summit. The venue is The King Abdulaziz Conference Center and the scheduled time is approximately 9:15am EDT / 4:45pm local.
The speech will most likely be carried live on cable news and the following Livestreams:
RSBN Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link – KSA Livestream Link
Sending Sundance a pot of coffee and some scrambled eggs, bacon, toast.
I woke up in the middle of the night to let the dogs out – checked into a branch and Sundance had just posted. Proud of the team at Conservative Treehouse.
PLEASE send some to Mississippi! Circumstances prevent making or getting my own right now😀
Our friend al Sisi has just arrived
That would mean the President will be there any minute
Heads of state have been arriving the last half an hour
American MSM not covering arrivals of Heads of State to the degree Fox has been. Guess they’re in the break rooms watching old video of Obama dancing on the Ellen Show or whatever represents their version of The Good Ol’ Days.
MAGA, Mr. President, MAGA. We are proud of you, Big League!
It is starting to get very funny actually. The CNN crowd are tragic, and in all probability drifting into irrelevancey.
Fox and friends is excellent this morning. CNN had on Rubio…with J Yapper..pathetic..and small.
This speech will be incredible…
Yes. Ventured there and everyone is screaming human rights etc….
Never mind the diplomacy being established.
Fox coverage is good.
Excerptr released indicate this will be a powerful speech.
He looks relaxed and well rested. Like he hasn’t a care in the world. He is very good at this and his wife is a huge asset as is the rest of his family.
Saudi TV commentator talking about how they cannot have the world accusing them of terrorism because of people who use violence to try to change the order of things. (Paraphrased.)
Very similar to the message Sisi said when he addressed the Islamic scholars in Cairo.
I notice how the President slows his pace to accomodate the king’s slowness due to arthritis.
That reminds me of the “Ben Carson monument” during the debates. Our President remains much aware of those around him and, as you point out, accommodates them to make all look very orderly. Such a charming trait to ground friendships and diplomatic relations!
Our younger generations should be schooled in these manners. Not fawning, but respectful
POTUS’ effort to make it easier for the Saudi King to place the award over his head is in the same vein. Of course barking dogs are trying to characterize this as a bow.
Perhaps President Trump should have picked the king up by his waist and raise him above his lion’s mane?
The President looks sharp and focused
Sharp and focused is how he rolls!
B B B B B But MUH RUSSIANS!!!
Hahahahaha! Some little pearl clutcher on MSNBC said today that she doesn’t know when ‘the growing controversies at home begin to overshadow this trip’. She further lamented by saying she doesn’t know yet when those controversies will have impact, it’s just too early to say.
Shameful and pathetic, trapped in her own ignorance, unable to give due respect to the President and the Office of the Presidency and blinded by her hatred for America.
Newt Gingrich on fox just said 90% of the Russian talk/meme is just garbage. He missed by 10%.
Saudi Arabia has invested quite a bit of cash in our major universities. Universities that right now are pushing classes to resist President Trump. If the Saudis say “cut the crap or we will withdraw our financial support” then, I believe we are not going to witness half of the idiot behavior as in the past few months. Remember “money talks”. President Trump is actually wooing away the Dems big foreign donors to his side of thinking. Boom! Mega!
Former NYPD cop Keith present.
I like that
fishing for a compliment like al-Sisi? 😉
Going with Western look?
Notice the US flag is dead center with the others on either side?
Saudi TV has been running historical background of relations between them and the US. Also, they have very dramatic music.
Saudi channel has now switched to French. It must be the ex-pat channel. LOL!
Today is a great and historic day for America because our President is having very positive impact on world peace and uniting people around the world.
It’s a bad day for American media, WaPo, NYT, National Review, WSJ, the Obama Regime, Hillary, the Bush Dynasty, Ben Sasse, John McCain, Chuck Schumer, Pelosi, Waters and the Female Congressional Dementia Caucus, and the list goes on and on.
When President Trump does well and America prospers, his haters have a very bad day.
Farhand1927 I am sharing your incredible post from earlier this morning for fellow Treepers to see.
I’ve been reviewing the President’s Contract with the American Voter, too. It was part of my door knocking hand-out’s last fall.
This trip is refreshing to all of us because away from the muck and mire, deceit and treason of media and political enemies, the President that has been able to showcase the skills he brought to this Office. This is the man we got behind, walked precincts for, donated money to and stood in line for upwards of 5 hours in all kinds of extreme weather to hear him speak at rallies.
The world should be thanking God this morning for President Donald John Trump. While the discussions about new jobs for Americans and prosperity for military contractors and other businesses are rightfully taking most of the spotlight, our President has forged an agreement with the power and might of Saudi Arabia to deal with Iran. We now have a partner, a partner that is purchasing the THAD bomb and other military arms to increase muscle and send an undeniable message. America does not have to ‘go it alone’.
President Trump has said from the beginning that he would rebuild the world’s strongest military in hopes it would not have to be used. The Saudi’s have built border walls and they are going to arm up and get our expert training for their forces—they will protect their country and make a big effort to shut down radicals in their part of the world. That would not have been possible without Donald Trump.
The President has also initiated assistance to Kurdish forces which our former president essentially ignored.
Whether it’s the Pope, peaceniks in the EU, parents in the U.S. wanting safety for their children, the only way radicalization and terror cells can be contained and defeated is a worldwide effort. With America leading under the direction of the strongest Commander in Chief we’ve had in a long time, a large measure of peace can return to the world through strength and ongoing vigilance.
For every idiotic America Last media talking head that will spew hate, discord and dangerous false rhetoric today on TV networks, shame on every last one of you. You abuse and violate the idea of free speech and a free press. Your hatred is on display around the world and notice the reaction: As you concoct every lie you can think of, tear down, malign and defame, the rest of the world embraces our duly elected President with respect and gratitude.
He is developing working relationships with every world leader and president he speaks with and on his return home from this trip, the world will have witnessed historic agreements and warm welcomes not offered to an American president in decades.
The world recognizes strength and appreciates an American leader that keeps his word. When MAGA happens, the world benefits and celebrates with us. Continue to go and do good, Mr. President.
This is really exciting, we are watching history being made. The MSM can go suck an egg, they better before it ends up all over their faces.
check the captions – bias on display “non-U.S.nations”
LOVE IT.
On this trip Trump is getting a definitive positive response from Arab world to a question long asked without an answer:
If the brutal terrorism in fact is not based on actual islam (as you say) then why haven’t you done anything to defeat it?
Trump (apparently) has changed that dynamic entirely.
FNC now says 10am for the speech.
The Saudi coverage is fascinating. Just watched a video on Project 2030 in which they are going to diversify their industry, invest overseas, and create jobs. Also they want to be a trade center due to their geographic location between 3 continents and important waterways. And create JOBS.
Now I am listening to a “Long live the king” song in Arabic with English subtitles.
IF I were a minister I would play this speech instead of a sermon today.
🇺🇸💖Amen to that!💖🇺🇸
good twitter feed – great pics
oh crud – sorry about that!!
The second tweet is huge. ONLY Trump has the credibility and skills to do this.
Prayer for President Trump:
The Lord bless you, and keep you;
The Lord make His face shine on you,
And be gracious to you;
The Lord lift up His countenance on you,
And give you peace.’ Num 6:24-26
Amen!
🇺🇸💖Amen💖🇺🇸
Amen. Let’s pray without ceasing for POTUS! I am having trouble obeying our Lord’s command to “bless and not curse” the MSM. Sigh!
TY for updates pre-event events for those that doc’t have FNB, etc.
Another LIVE feed in case you are having trouble with others – 🙂
LIVE: President Trump Speech at Arab Islamic American Summit 5/21/2017 Trump Live Speech
🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸
I’m enjoying watching Saudi 2 live stream. Exotic & still pleasing in many ways.
yes – it’s so nice to Preserve Unique Cultures, isn’t it?
yes – wish we’d preserved ours.
thinking out loud – what are the odds that President Trump will include just enough lib-trigger words in his speech to spark outrage in the msm? They’re already starting on the arms deals…they Have to be outraged because he’s ’caused so much damage to our international relations’
How long until we don’t hear Russia anymore? 😉
Father,
May you anointed the words President Trump will present and may ears hear Your message.
Please protect President Trump and all with him again physical and spiritual assault. Supply Your strength and guidance.
Amen.
What a contrast to the pathetic weakness and cluelessness of the Cairo speech!
Live stream on. Hope dear Mr. Pres gets rid of the gum:)
Starting any minute
