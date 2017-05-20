Random Pics From Day #1 – President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Visit Saudi Arabia…

Posted on May 20, 2017 by

Advertisements
This entry was posted in FLOTUS, Melania Trump, President Trump, Saudi Arabia, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

95 Responses to Random Pics From Day #1 – President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Visit Saudi Arabia…

  1. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Liked by 39 people

    Reply
    • Weeper says:
      May 20, 2017 at 11:21 pm

      Thank you Sundance for ALL the positive coverage today. It’s SAD….our MSM is SO BAD it has become Foreign to US. It’s wonderful to see him treated with such respect, but once he comes home….witches and Sumbitches!!!! 📢📢📢📢📢

      Loud & Proud

      Liked by 27 people

      Reply
      • Minnie says:
        May 20, 2017 at 11:23 pm

        Hahahaha you rock, Weeper 😘

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        May 21, 2017 at 12:03 am

        Weeper I wrote something similar in a different post.

        I can’t really describe how I am feeling right now. There is a part of me that is rejoicing that our President is being received as a hero and savior for so many leaders and their citizens throughout the ME. They have prayed over the past 8 years for peace and to live without fear. They have seen our leadership as the cause of their misery. From Iraq, to Afghanistan, to Egypt, to Libya, to Syria, to Yemen, to Somalia, to ……. They also saw Iran get the deal of the century that will allow them to hold them ALL hostage to a nuclear attack in the very near future. Those prayers were answered on November 8. They than saw the puzzle coming together as President al-Sissi, King Abdullah, SA Crown Prince, President Abbas, PM Netanyahu were all honored at the WH. They also knew this day was coming.

        At the same time my cold anger is raging! Half of this country would want our President impeached or even worse killed. What he is doing and will do over the next 7 years and 8 months will allow them to reap the benefits for generations to come. Yet they could care less. They don’t deserve this gift from God. The only thing that gives me solace is that they will have to answer our Lord when their day of judgement comes.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • Weeper says:
          May 21, 2017 at 12:24 am

          Thanks fle for replying with this. I haven’t been through all the blogs, and I hadn’t seen it. We make fun of the press…my calling 😉 But there’s a much more important issue going on here. We get no news…well not us, we come here, but others. Everything that comes out of their mouths is lies, everything.

          Sure, they helped turn my hubby, but he’s still in the checking in with them stage. Told me today MSNBC had pics/video up of the visit while they trashed him. He’s now angry about it. Says….even if you don’t like the guy, you still need to report the news, and the news is, he’s on his first foreign trip. NOT RIGHT!!!

          We gotta stay Loud & Proud

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  2. sgtrok13 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    MAGA
    Are we tired of winning yet?!?!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Oldschool says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Wow. How proud are we?

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Minnie says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Thank you BIGLY 😁👍

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Liked by 30 people

    Reply
  6. Minnie says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    So beautiful, all of it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. EV22 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Melania’s outfits are perfect. Whoever designed and chose them has a real eye for Arab culture, melding Arab style with Western design. Very respectful but still very “Western.”. Great, great job! And the Saudi’s must’ve loved it.

    Of course, FLOTUS looks fabulous in anything and everything…

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  8. dreadnok89 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    This guy truly is amazing. I love these pictures

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Joan says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Thanks for posting those pictures. Every time I turn on the TV there is nothing about the trip – just a lot of BS about how Trump has lost control, White House in turmoil, his staff hates him, etc., etc. I love him so don’t watch much TV except for HGTV and Masterpiece Theatre and the Blake Mysteries.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Wend says:
      May 20, 2017 at 11:48 pm

      Yes, he staff hates him SO much that’s why 13K Marines applied for Presidential duty as opposed to none for Oblowme.

      Were you into “Downton Abbey”? Amazing show.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Lucille says:
        May 21, 2017 at 12:54 am

        Wend, several times before the “Marine” story has come up. It’s fake news. How that story ever got started, who knows?

        It’s a great honor for a Marine to be chosen to serve at the White House. After application, the men are thoroughly vetted, must not be married or have any dependents whatsoever. They go through rigorous training, and wait to see if they are even on a list of finalists. In the meantime, they must perform their regular service. The best of the best get assigned. The USMC would certainly consider it dishonorable to have not even one Marine apply. It simply would not happen.

        Like

        Reply
    • EV22 says:
      May 21, 2017 at 12:50 am

      Joan,
      You obviously forgot to check the ticker running on the bottom of the screen. /s

      (Seriously, this would have been wall-to-wall coverage for any other president.)

      Like

      Reply
  10. rumpole2 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Saudi 2 TV featured the American flag a lot in Graphics…. you dont see much of that on US #FakeNews networks (unless the flag is being set alight)

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  11. kenmar1965 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    I was not really comfortable seeing PDJT surrounded by all those swords.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Regina says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    this, too – it Can’t be unrelated (I heard that this concert didn’t show up on any of Toby Keith’s tour schedules)

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. CathyMAGA says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    I’m so thrilled for him today.(yesterday now there?) He seemed to be enjoying himself, without the scum media attacking him all day. He needed a break. Well deserved break…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. Midnight Rambler says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    #45 is the man. The world is just wilting in his path.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • fangdog says:
      May 21, 2017 at 12:25 am

      It is the “wilting” of hope and inspiration being felt by all people around the World. A breath of humility as well as strength for serving all humanity.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Big Jake says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Hoping this isn’t taqiya.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • psadie says:
      May 20, 2017 at 11:48 pm

      If it is then the Arabs will be the losers and we will throw them to Iran. They look “thrilled” that they have an American President who will help them!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      May 21, 2017 at 12:30 am

      “Hoping this isn’t taqiya.”

      The Saudi’s are smart. This is sending a loud message to Iran.

      The Saudi’s also depend on the oil price and in order for oil prices to stay high, the US must be successful in order to keep demand high around the world.

      Back to Iran, they will have to be brought to the table. Expect an oil embargo which will benefit Saudi and probably pay for the arms purchase 🙂

      Speculating here, but expect Trump to wrap up North Korea and use that as an example prior to bringing pressure to bear on Iran.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. Ronald Floyd says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Keep up the good work Mr. President. We’re proud of you and we are praying for you.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    The Notorious Pepe…

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  18. Alison says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    I can’t even pick my favorite part, but the speech by Saudi foreign minister & Sec Tillerson was one our whole country should listen to. It wasn’t just their words, it was their familiarity, stage presence, and professional demeanor shaped by genuine warmth for each other. Really class acts!

    Thank you so much Sundance for taking us on a flying carpet to the Kingdom of Saud!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • M33 says:
      May 21, 2017 at 12:05 am

      I agree.

      Hearing the minister without any hesitation expertly articulate the Iran and Yemen situations was beautiful to watch.

      No matter how amazing it wad, of course, the left will only revert to one attack tactic:
      “It’s because of OIL!”

      Sigh… their predictably pedantic patterns are so boring.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Kristin says:
      May 21, 2017 at 12:12 am

      ❤️

      Like

      Reply
  19. sundance says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  20. SR says:
    May 20, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    If Hillary had achieved half as SOS what Trump did she will be president and fake MSM goddess. I think President needs to develop own strong communication and marketing dept. He needs to find a way to communicate low information voter with own marketing and communication team.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Stringy theory says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Fantastic pics. Makes me so proud of my President and his First Lady. And, wow, she is so beautiful, both inside and out. I guess she isn’t suffering because the “designers” who dressed moochie the cow, said they wouldn’t dress Melania. What leftist fools they are.

    A great day as the adults are finally in charge of international diplomacy instead of hitlery and kerry the catsup boy, and their boss, the magic negro.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. ALEX says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Another angle of a picture Sundance posted…This would be perfect if the democrats/MSM were standing in front of the sword tip and he tripped forward…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. sunnydaze says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Judge Jeanine’s on now and talking about the trip.

    Best party I ever saw.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. ALEX says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:06 am

    This is truly bizarre, but also makes me chuckle in a good way…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. Kristin says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Thank you Sundance. Nice recap. Proud.
    I go to sleep now with a prayer of thanks for a beautiful day and a humble request for a safe and successful tomorrow.
    Goodnight Treepers.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. ALEX says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Touch of photoshop

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Mariposa 323 says:
      May 21, 2017 at 12:43 am

      What a Lion ! Awesome Pics Sundance ! Thank you so much ! Lord , pour your abundant blessings on Sundance , his family and all the Treehouse members ! Y’all are the best in all the net ! And blessings and prayers of protection for our 45 th president of these United States , Donald J Trump !

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  27. nkmommy says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Given that the American liberals/Dems have such high regard for the opinion of every other country but the United States, will they now give PDJT respect in accordance with the respect he’s being given by a Muslim country. (only partial-sarc.)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Wink says:
      May 21, 2017 at 12:51 am

      By not covering Saudi Arabia’s spectacular show of hospitality the corrupt media dishonored the King of Saudi Arabia. Asinine. If I belonged to that country I’d be chewing out these brats.

      Like

      Reply
  28. daughnworks247 says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Reminds me of Charles and Diana’s wedding – but PDJT is bringing home the $$$$$$’s.

    Like

    Reply
  29. sunnydaze says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:20 am

    More pics in this DM article. And this first comment is a hoot:

    “Liberals need to dance their tears away and accept he’s their daddy”.

    LOL. Sounds like Milo.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4525766/Trump-takes-traditional-Saudi-sword-dance.html

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. jparz says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:21 am

    I have spent the entire day following President Trump’s activities and basking in the warmth of the warm and fuzzies glow, due to the Saudi’s kick ass reception.
    My heart is full because I can guarantee that this day has charged up our fearless leader with renewed vigor, courage, faith, and joy of the work that lies ahead.
    When I woke up this morning, I immediately climbed onto a limb in the Treehouse, knowing I would find coverage of this historic first day.
    Thank you once again Sundance, for being here and working ​tirelessly, so we can have a choice over the FakeNews spin of the MSM. Thanks seems inadequate, but it’ll have to do until something better comes along.
    I’ll end with a happy song…folks, I love all the winning!! Woohoo!! God Bless us all and may he watch over and protect President Trump, his family and his Administration from any harm. In the name of Jesus, Amen.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Betty says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:28 am

    I would like to repost this haunting comment by eagledriver50 after someone got upset that he poo-pooed them for worrying about the swords. I don’t know how to emphasize so I broke the comment up:
    Reply
    eagledriver50 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:25 pm
    I apologize for sending what I did…That being said, this President is the most protected President due to his prior business dealings and where he is right now.

    He is in a warrior culture right now and him and staff are in middle of a ceremonial sword dance speaks volumes of what he has accomplished. This is showing the Saudis and the rest of the ME that HE is a warrior…These are not to be dismissed.

    So, I apologize to you and to the ones who wrote remarks to what I said.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Sean Supsky says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:35 am

    I must say that the picture that jumped out at me the most was the one where Mrs. Trump was accepting the bouquet from the little girl. She had the most happy and joyful smile on her face and President Trump was staring at her with a heartfelt and deep love. ‘Twas quite beautiful if I say so myself.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Lulu says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:56 am

    This reception makes Cleopatra’s entrance to Rome seem tame.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Razzberryjenni says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Just for the fun of it…..

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s