Advertisements
Advertisements
Prayer Requests
Contact E-Mail
Support The Treehouse
Follow the Last Refuge Blog
Choose A Topic
Recent Comments
realgaryseven on May 21st – 2017 Presiden… millwright on Sunday May 21st – Open… citizen817 on May 21st – 2017 Presiden… cyn3wulf on Random Pics From Day #1… filia.aurea on President Donald Trump’s… Razzberryjenni on Random Pics From Day #1… Lulu on Random Pics From Day #1… bertdilbert on Random Pics From Day #1… Lucille on Random Pics From Day #1… David on President Trump Arrives for Ro… MaineCoon on May 21st – 2017 Presiden… sunnydaze on Random Pics From Day #1… MaineCoon on May 21st – 2017 Presiden… jackphatz on May 21st – 2017 Presiden… Wink on Random Pics From Day #1…
-
Recent Posts
Historical Campfire Conversations
Follow us on Twitter!
- Good. Shadings of an American version of Egyptian President al-Sisi's speech from '15... twitter.com/dcexaminer/sta… 31 minutes ago
- May 21st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #122 theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/21/may… https://t.co/Xg9ayChUWo 41 minutes ago
- Sunday May 21st – Open Thread theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/21/sun… https://t.co/ozrivuAJQi 46 minutes ago
- RT @LarrySchweikart: Trump's Twitter following now 30 million or 500,000 more than ALL the fake news media put together (Thanks to Freeper… 1 hour ago
- Random Pics From Day #1 – President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Visit Saudi Arabia… theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/20/ran… https://t.co/CmM9gjh8vh 1 hour ago
George Zimmerman Case Research
-
The Bard of Murdock
LikeLiked by 39 people
Thank you Sundance for ALL the positive coverage today. It’s SAD….our MSM is SO BAD it has become Foreign to US. It’s wonderful to see him treated with such respect, but once he comes home….witches and Sumbitches!!!! 📢📢📢📢📢
Loud & Proud
LikeLiked by 27 people
Hahahaha you rock, Weeper 😘
LikeLiked by 7 people
Weeper I wrote something similar in a different post.
I can’t really describe how I am feeling right now. There is a part of me that is rejoicing that our President is being received as a hero and savior for so many leaders and their citizens throughout the ME. They have prayed over the past 8 years for peace and to live without fear. They have seen our leadership as the cause of their misery. From Iraq, to Afghanistan, to Egypt, to Libya, to Syria, to Yemen, to Somalia, to ……. They also saw Iran get the deal of the century that will allow them to hold them ALL hostage to a nuclear attack in the very near future. Those prayers were answered on November 8. They than saw the puzzle coming together as President al-Sissi, King Abdullah, SA Crown Prince, President Abbas, PM Netanyahu were all honored at the WH. They also knew this day was coming.
At the same time my cold anger is raging! Half of this country would want our President impeached or even worse killed. What he is doing and will do over the next 7 years and 8 months will allow them to reap the benefits for generations to come. Yet they could care less. They don’t deserve this gift from God. The only thing that gives me solace is that they will have to answer our Lord when their day of judgement comes.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks fle for replying with this. I haven’t been through all the blogs, and I hadn’t seen it. We make fun of the press…my calling 😉 But there’s a much more important issue going on here. We get no news…well not us, we come here, but others. Everything that comes out of their mouths is lies, everything.
Sure, they helped turn my hubby, but he’s still in the checking in with them stage. Told me today MSNBC had pics/video up of the visit while they trashed him. He’s now angry about it. Says….even if you don’t like the guy, you still need to report the news, and the news is, he’s on his first foreign trip. NOT RIGHT!!!
We gotta stay Loud & Proud
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA
Are we tired of winning yet?!?!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nope 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not now, not ever!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not tired of winning, but add the letter “h” & I’m so tired of all the wHining…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. How proud are we?
LikeLiked by 11 people
🇺🇸❤️🚂🇺🇸❤️🚂🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
Feel like a little girl again, watching Mom and Dad get dressed in their finery for a fabulous night out.
Only this time the entire world is watching ❤️😁
LikeLiked by 16 people
Yes Minnie, that’s the feeling!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect description of how I feel! I even want to try on Melania’s evening dress 💖
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right on!! Exactly!!
LikeLike
Thank you BIGLY 😁👍
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 30 people
👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Almost looks like Trump is being bowed to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes! It’s subtle, but its there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The King is 81 and in all videos walks stooped over. Looks like osteoporosis to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That fellow in between PDJT and King Salmon…looks like the same fellow who came over with them on Air Force One.
He exited the plane before Potus & Flotus.
No idea who he is, but he was close by the King and our Pres throughout the day.
One of the princes perhaps?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Based on this article it looks like he might be the interpreter?
http://www.arabnews.com/node/1102136/saudi-arabia#photo/0
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right, yes he does seem to be acting as interpreter quite a bit, throughout the day.
Then there is a lady who joins them later who also seems to be an interpreter.
LikeLike
Ooops, l think I was wrong about that being the same guy who rode over with them on AF1.
After looking at this video again…this guy is wearing a different color head scarf.
You can see him at 13:12 in the video:
This fellow starts giving orders to someone while he’s coming down off of AF1.
LikeLike
So beautiful, all of it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Melania’s outfits are perfect. Whoever designed and chose them has a real eye for Arab culture, melding Arab style with Western design. Very respectful but still very “Western.”. Great, great job! And the Saudi’s must’ve loved it.
Of course, FLOTUS looks fabulous in anything and everything…
LikeLiked by 20 people
Our FLOTUS, fugghetaboutit!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stella McCartney pantsuit
LikeLiked by 4 people
That pantsuit is totally killer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Didn’t you love just the belt? Took a plain black pantsuit that echoes what a Saudi women would wear and totally transformed it.
The streets of Riyadh will never be the same.!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The whole outfit was jammin’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There was a segment on Judge Jeanine’s show tonight about Melania’s clothes. I didn’t catch the fashion guy’s name but he spoke at length about her style and what she’s saying with her clothes. Brought back memories of the pussy bow. Maybe someone will post it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
At the 30:30 mark:
LikeLike
It’s the perfect dress – truly beautiful dress, the perfect color, the perfect everything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This guy truly is amazing. I love these pictures
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for posting those pictures. Every time I turn on the TV there is nothing about the trip – just a lot of BS about how Trump has lost control, White House in turmoil, his staff hates him, etc., etc. I love him so don’t watch much TV except for HGTV and Masterpiece Theatre and the Blake Mysteries.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, he staff hates him SO much that’s why 13K Marines applied for Presidential duty as opposed to none for Oblowme.
Were you into “Downton Abbey”? Amazing show.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wend, several times before the “Marine” story has come up. It’s fake news. How that story ever got started, who knows?
It’s a great honor for a Marine to be chosen to serve at the White House. After application, the men are thoroughly vetted, must not be married or have any dependents whatsoever. They go through rigorous training, and wait to see if they are even on a list of finalists. In the meantime, they must perform their regular service. The best of the best get assigned. The USMC would certainly consider it dishonorable to have not even one Marine apply. It simply would not happen.
LikeLike
Joan,
You obviously forgot to check the ticker running on the bottom of the screen. /s
(Seriously, this would have been wall-to-wall coverage for any other president.)
LikeLike
Saudi 2 TV featured the American flag a lot in Graphics…. you dont see much of that on US #FakeNews networks (unless the flag is being set alight)
LikeLiked by 13 people
I was not really comfortable seeing PDJT surrounded by all those swords.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was more comfortable with that than seeing him surrounded by swamp rats like McConnell and Ryan.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Let’s hope Bannon brings the sword home!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gotta have something to cut his well done steak.
LikeLiked by 4 people
With ketchup!
LikeLiked by 2 people
this, too – it Can’t be unrelated (I heard that this concert didn’t show up on any of Toby Keith’s tour schedules)
LikeLiked by 8 people
It was an ALL MENS’ CONCERT ONLY.
LikeLike
I don’t understand your point?
LikeLike
Trump didn’t go to it. He watch some of it with Melania.
LikeLike
Regina, I can’t believe I’m seeing this. Western music supposedly is “kufar”. WOW!
LikeLike
Thanks..I’ve been looking for this…
LikeLike
So cool!
LikeLike
I’m so thrilled for him today.(yesterday now there?) He seemed to be enjoying himself, without the scum media attacking him all day. He needed a break. Well deserved break…
LikeLiked by 5 people
#45 is the man. The world is just wilting in his path.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is the “wilting” of hope and inspiration being felt by all people around the World. A breath of humility as well as strength for serving all humanity.
LikeLike
Hoping this isn’t taqiya.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it is then the Arabs will be the losers and we will throw them to Iran. They look “thrilled” that they have an American President who will help them!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Hoping this isn’t taqiya.”
The Saudi’s are smart. This is sending a loud message to Iran.
The Saudi’s also depend on the oil price and in order for oil prices to stay high, the US must be successful in order to keep demand high around the world.
Back to Iran, they will have to be brought to the table. Expect an oil embargo which will benefit Saudi and probably pay for the arms purchase 🙂
Speculating here, but expect Trump to wrap up North Korea and use that as an example prior to bringing pressure to bear on Iran.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s to hoping you’re correct.
LikeLike
Keep up the good work Mr. President. We’re proud of you and we are praying for you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Notorious Pepe…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Top Kek!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Shadilay. It’s the Magic Sound
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love this. Haaa.
REEEEEE!
LikeLike
I can’t even pick my favorite part, but the speech by Saudi foreign minister & Sec Tillerson was one our whole country should listen to. It wasn’t just their words, it was their familiarity, stage presence, and professional demeanor shaped by genuine warmth for each other. Really class acts!
Thank you so much Sundance for taking us on a flying carpet to the Kingdom of Saud!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree.
Hearing the minister without any hesitation expertly articulate the Iran and Yemen situations was beautiful to watch.
No matter how amazing it wad, of course, the left will only revert to one attack tactic:
“It’s because of OIL!”
Sigh… their predictably pedantic patterns are so boring.
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
As it should be! Direct from the source material himself!
LikeLiked by 3 people
So….who reaches who?? 😉
Reaching & Teaching…..you too SD!! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Hillary had achieved half as SOS what Trump did she will be president and fake MSM goddess. I think President needs to develop own strong communication and marketing dept. He needs to find a way to communicate low information voter with own marketing and communication team.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think Hillary & the former Prez & J Kerry will say they laid the ground work for this?
LikeLike
Fantastic pics. Makes me so proud of my President and his First Lady. And, wow, she is so beautiful, both inside and out. I guess she isn’t suffering because the “designers” who dressed moochie the cow, said they wouldn’t dress Melania. What leftist fools they are.
A great day as the adults are finally in charge of international diplomacy instead of hitlery and kerry the catsup boy, and their boss, the magic negro.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Another angle of a picture Sundance posted…This would be perfect if the democrats/MSM were standing in front of the sword tip and he tripped forward…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where’s that little fella with the pen and phone……….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Especially chuckie the clown.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The sword is aimed at McCain’s crotch. That is why Trump is smiling like that…
LikeLike
Judge Jeanine’s on now and talking about the trip.
Best party I ever saw.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is truly bizarre, but also makes me chuckle in a good way…
LikeLiked by 5 people
You don’t see that everyday. 🙂
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance. Nice recap. Proud.
I go to sleep now with a prayer of thanks for a beautiful day and a humble request for a safe and successful tomorrow.
Goodnight Treepers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Touch of photoshop
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a Lion ! Awesome Pics Sundance ! Thank you so much ! Lord , pour your abundant blessings on Sundance , his family and all the Treehouse members ! Y’all are the best in all the net ! And blessings and prayers of protection for our 45 th president of these United States , Donald J Trump !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given that the American liberals/Dems have such high regard for the opinion of every other country but the United States, will they now give PDJT respect in accordance with the respect he’s being given by a Muslim country. (only partial-sarc.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
By not covering Saudi Arabia’s spectacular show of hospitality the corrupt media dishonored the King of Saudi Arabia. Asinine. If I belonged to that country I’d be chewing out these brats.
LikeLike
Reminds me of Charles and Diana’s wedding – but PDJT is bringing home the $$$$$$’s.
LikeLike
More pics in this DM article. And this first comment is a hoot:
“Liberals need to dance their tears away and accept he’s their daddy”.
LOL. Sounds like Milo.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4525766/Trump-takes-traditional-Saudi-sword-dance.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have spent the entire day following President Trump’s activities and basking in the warmth of the warm and fuzzies glow, due to the Saudi’s kick ass reception.
My heart is full because I can guarantee that this day has charged up our fearless leader with renewed vigor, courage, faith, and joy of the work that lies ahead.
When I woke up this morning, I immediately climbed onto a limb in the Treehouse, knowing I would find coverage of this historic first day.
Thank you once again Sundance, for being here and working tirelessly, so we can have a choice over the FakeNews spin of the MSM. Thanks seems inadequate, but it’ll have to do until something better comes along.
I’ll end with a happy song…folks, I love all the winning!! Woohoo!! God Bless us all and may he watch over and protect President Trump, his family and his Administration from any harm. In the name of Jesus, Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great comment, I love it!
LikeLike
Good choice!
LikeLike
I would like to repost this haunting comment by eagledriver50 after someone got upset that he poo-pooed them for worrying about the swords. I don’t know how to emphasize so I broke the comment up:
Reply
eagledriver50 says:
May 20, 2017 at 4:25 pm
I apologize for sending what I did…That being said, this President is the most protected President due to his prior business dealings and where he is right now.
He is in a warrior culture right now and him and staff are in middle of a ceremonial sword dance speaks volumes of what he has accomplished. This is showing the Saudis and the rest of the ME that HE is a warrior…These are not to be dismissed.
So, I apologize to you and to the ones who wrote remarks to what I said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I must say that the picture that jumped out at me the most was the one where Mrs. Trump was accepting the bouquet from the little girl. She had the most happy and joyful smile on her face and President Trump was staring at her with a heartfelt and deep love. ‘Twas quite beautiful if I say so myself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This reception makes Cleopatra’s entrance to Rome seem tame.
LikeLike
Just for the fun of it…..
LikeLike