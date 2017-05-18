President Trump Releases Additional Statement on DOJ Special Counsel Appointment…

Posted on May 18, 2017 by

President Donald Trump held an informal luncheon with news reporters and TV anchors today in advance of the upcoming international visit.  Brett Baier reports President Trump was relaxed, warm and comfortable and showing no change in disposition from all prior encounters. Most of the discussion was off the record, however the president did release the following response to a question from one of the participants at the meeting:

Reporter Question:You made a point about the special counselor and and you believe it hurts this country” —

President Trump: “I believe it hurts our country terribly, because it shows we’re a divided, mixed-up, not-unified country. And we have very important things to be doing right now, whether it’s trade deals, whether it’s military, whether it’s stopping nuclear… all of the things that we discussed today. And I think this shows a very divided country.

It also happens to be a pure excuse for the Democrats having lost an election that they should have easily won because of the Electoral College being slanted so much in their way. That’s all this is. I think it shows division, and it shows that we’re not together as a country. And I think it’s a very, very negative thing. And hopefully, this can go quickly, because we have to show unity if we’re going to do great things with respect to the rest of the world.” 

~ President Donald J Trump

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, FBI, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Russia. Bookmark the permalink.

89 Responses to President Trump Releases Additional Statement on DOJ Special Counsel Appointment…

  1. BSucre says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    I love this president

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  2. BSucre says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    YEAHHH! I WAS FIRST!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Louisiana Steve says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Not to mention all the taxpayer money spent on endless investigations.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. Steele81 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    I never tweet, but have begun to now to show my support for our President Trump. I tweet under my name and if it causes me trouble the so be it. I am praying night and day for our President and our country.

    Liked by 29 people

    Reply
    • thluckyone says:
      May 18, 2017 at 4:30 pm

      GREAT to hear from you Steele81 and THANK YOU for praying! – the most powerful spiritual tool available to humanity! YES to prayers “for our President and our country”! BLESS YOU! PLEASE, don’t stop! MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • noritadek says:
      May 18, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      I rarely send emails to our rep in Congress, but yesterday I sent one to O’Connell that it was not very nice, but completely truthful. Also I use my name (they request it) and if I am in trouble, so be it! They have to realize that our President has all our support and they Congress) have to stop this non sense.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • aqua says:
      May 18, 2017 at 4:46 pm

      Me, too, only I started last year, when I got so frustrated about what was happening.
      I love the work our President is doing.

      And with all our prayers….more good things will come.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • kittytrump84 says:
      May 18, 2017 at 4:54 pm

      Are you Steele81 on twitter? I will follow you

      Like

      Reply
    • CiscoKid says:
      May 18, 2017 at 4:59 pm

      We need to show our support for President Trump and each other Steele81.
      Make no mistake about it, we stand shoulder to shoulder in the trenches.
      The war against Trump started way before the election.
      This is just another battle to be fought.
      🚂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 I’m not getting off the Trump train. Next stop 2020

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. rumpole2 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    The point is….
    As long as there are “investigations…” those opposed to Trump can USE that as a narrative..

    “Trump is under investigation”

    And of course imply that Trump is GUILTY (no smoke without fire)

    The Washington Swamp are of the view “Ya gotta have Investigations”. They are part of a NEVER ENDING game.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  7. helmhood says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Overall, a positive and uplifting message, the desire to bring Americans together to accomplish great things.

    “It also happens to be a pure excuse for the Democrats having lost an election”

    And may they lose many more, Mr. President. God bless and Godspeed!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. amusedinil says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Benghazi attacks: 9/11/12
    Last Benghazi investigation ended: 12/11/16
    Days Elapsed: 1,553 days
    Evidence found: 00

    You’re owed another 1,200+ days. Enjoy. EVERY. LAST. ONE. of them.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Lawrence says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Is this smoke or fire?

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • El Torito says:
      May 18, 2017 at 4:17 pm

      Why now?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • patrickhenrycensored says:
        May 18, 2017 at 4:41 pm

        “There’s a new front opening here. I have reason to believe that there are emails between Clinton campaign officials, democratic operatives to the Department of Justice regarding the Clinton email investigation that happened on Obama’s watch. I have reason to believe those emails exist.

        I’m on the Judiciary Committee. And I think it’s important that the Judiciary Committee be given any emails that were directed to the Department of Justice by Clinton campaign officials or operatives because we have jurisdiction over the Department of Justice.”

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        May 18, 2017 at 5:01 pm

        Why? Because our LION sent out a roar this morning that could be heard all around the swamp! This POS is running in 2020! The same year that the Lion will run to be reelected. He has picked two fabulous people from the state of SC to be on his team (Mick Mulvaney and Nikki Haley). Both were considered dangerous picks that to date have been fantastic. That builds tremendous leverage in a state.

        When a President is on the election ticket, everything is multiplied by 100. Including the primary that could have this POS taken to the woodshed. This moron knows it and has decided to toss his chips into the mix so that he can walk away having the support of our President! The ART OF THE DEAL!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • CiscoKid says:
        May 18, 2017 at 5:11 pm

        Timing. And what better time than now.

        Like

        Reply
    • conservalicious says:
      May 18, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      Is this smoke or fire?
      I say it’s BOTH!

      Like

      Reply
    • blessdog says:
      May 18, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      i have good reason to believe that NOTHING will ever happen to hillary, willie, obama…
      nothing, nada, zilch, zero –

      just keeping it real – i think we need to not even focus on that, or dreaming that Trump or Session’s are secretly setting anyone up to drop the axe on them
      as much as i dream of ROD HAM being led away in cuffs…

      Like

      Reply
    • kittytrump84 says:
      May 18, 2017 at 5:03 pm

      Maybe Miss Graham has shit up her neck with Comey out. I think she is hedging her bets.

      Like

      Reply
    • andi lee says:
      May 18, 2017 at 5:09 pm

      Is Lindsey Graham on the Trump Train???

      Like

      Reply
    • CiscoKid says:
      May 18, 2017 at 5:09 pm

      “Why do you have reason to believe…”
      Well golly gee, just like you media whores believe Trump colluding with the Russians to influence the election.

      Like

      Reply
  10. indiana08 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    The democrats prove, along with the corporate media and RINOs, they don’t care about the American people. They don’t care about those of use who lost our jobs and insurance under Obama’s policies. They don’t care about the $20 trillion in debt that future generations not even yet born will have to pay back, if they even get born. They don’t care about all the carnage in the middle east they help cause. They only care about power. They don’t care who they hurt or how many they hurt to get it. They offer no solutions to the Nation’s problems just accusations about a good man (Donald Trump). That won’t be lost on a lot of people. Just like when the democrats lost because they offered up a corrupt rape enabling career criminal who offered nothing and who stood for nothing except her own self interest.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  11. Martin says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    It’s also a process-oriented buying of time, so the Deep State operatives can do their best to cover some tracks. They’ll find, however, that getting what you think you want – when conceived in anger and hatred – rarely turns out to be what you actually get. They’ve opened a can of worms, and they’ll dearly regret it.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. Niagara Frontier says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    What a wonderful, heartfelt statement. I love the man. You can’t more plain speaking than that.

    Rest assured though that the media and other enemies of this country will twist and turn these same words into an attempt to influence the special counsel and obstruct justice. Yes, they are that predictable and evil.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. not2worryluv says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    We Deplorables are part of the witch hunt as well.

    We stand with you President Trump!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Gil says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    I love my my family, my country, and my president. Be careful what you wish for, we will fight back.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      May 18, 2017 at 5:08 pm

      Howie and BD posted the following yesterday and I feel their words even more today to the core of my heart!

      Howie posted the following:

      Could not wait. Called the county HQ gave em hell. So bad they hung up. Fear Factor. It was FUN!!!! Told em’ if they mess with Sir Donald I will be their worse nightmare next year. I will picket! He panicked. You can get right through to the locals. Trickle up FEAR!

      Bull Durham posted the following:

      This comes down to 65 million voters, about one third of whom have weapons, standing up to about a hundred thousand Deep State traitors in DC. Time we show them that we know Liberty requires freshing with blood of tyrants and sacrifices by patriots.

      Elites fear us deeply. They are terrified that the LEO guns, the rank and file armed forces’ guns are with the 65 million voters and this President.

      We ain’t playing nice no more. This is our country. We are here to take back our government.

      They have ruined the nation for half a century. We are going to drain the swamp and MAGA, and a few dead Deep State mean nothing to us. They can hide but they can’t run. They have to show their faces and expose their asses. They want power. Come take it.

      Lock and load, friends. They want war. We’ll dismantle their Liberal Globalist Feudal Cult with bullets if necessary. We are calling them on their threat of Totalitarian control.

      The threat is among us. Traitors abound.

      Like

      Reply
  15. El Torito says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    The 1 reason I feel that this General Council appointment is needed is because the Dems and MSM have created a “speculation news” loop, where by the only way to end it is to waste time trying to disprove non-existant facts. PTrump has been patient in allowing Comey and the idiots in committe – Chaffetz, Gowdy etc and there has been no resolution. So the General Council will not only eventually close this out, but in the meantime, if he finds criminal activity on the Dem side, Mueller can prosecute that as well. So it sucks that it’s come to this, but it’s all upside for the good guys. I pray this backfires on the Deep State bigly. Maybe DJT will clean house while he’s overseas, enjoying the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake ever seen. Ever. MAGA.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  16. John Carlson says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Another good way to support President Trump is by supporting Sundance. I donated yesterday by clicking on the “Donate” button on the “Treehouse” home page.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  17. Arkindole says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    I really really like that picture SD–never seen it before.

    Like

    Reply
  18. bitterlyclinging says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    There are no atheists in foxholes and we will be unified after Iran, and/or their North Korean surrogates finish nuking America’s cities with their Obama blessed, aided, and abetted nuclear warheads.
    Most of the dead will be Democrats in the cities.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Mike diamond says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Pray every day for president trump, and mike pence, the demo- rats had 8 long years to do the right things to help our country! They did nothing but make more cow chips!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Freddy says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    The CTH is like a special harbor in sea of storms… It’s crazy out there. I’m telling liberals who were my friends that I gave a pass too for a long time to look in the mirror and see lies and deceit and they know it. FB friends list shrinking………My take is the RINOS and GOP need immediate threats off extreme loss in 2018 by our own hands. The gold standard is any coward GOP plotter and betrayer or those hiding undewr the bed whimppering need to be pushed out and now. They are the creepiest crawlers of all. Our own supposed party is helping the Dems knee cap us…….I hear Lindsay say now it’s a criminal investigation he thinks and throws that to CNN who now state the POTUS is under criminal investigation….See how it works. We need a hit team to fire back at the media and the RINOS…..We must respond to false accuations…….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. Sentient says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    All I want is an arress… of Hillary, Comey, Podesta, McCain & Sassehole.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      May 18, 2017 at 5:00 pm

      Klayman is going to followup on the Seth Rich murder. He knows the Clinton’s propensity to offload their problems like this. He’s seen it before. All roads will hopefully lead to the Clinton’s.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  22. Lumina says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    “And HOPEFULLY, this can go quickly, because we have to show unity if we’re going to do great things with respect to the rest of the world.” 
    How is this statement different from Comey’s little memo? I wonder if “hopefully” was purposely added? Or, or, is PJDT making vague threats again? (Sarcasm)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • darnhardworker says:
      May 18, 2017 at 5:09 pm

      I read this and am sorry to say I agree with him….they just keep wearing away and wearing away until they break you down; it’s time for a national show of strength to support the president and also to vote these traitors out of office when we can.

      Dick Morris also had a good take on this special prosecutor….he will keep digging and digging and making money for himself and will eventually find something, anything, no matter how small to blow up into something large and this will drag on for all of the president’s term.
      He will need to find anything to justify his own existence as special prosecutor and to hold onto his seat of power
      Don’t forget, in Washington, “power” is King

      Sessions should never have recused himself.
      They (the uniparty/globalists) will not just go away without a fight and all it will take is some manufactured evidence.

      Like

      Reply
  24. Michaele Clarke says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    The_Donald thoughts on special prosecutor

    [–]SamSimeon
    A better reason why it happened so fast is that it was all already known and coordinated BEFORE Comey was fired.
    Consider this hypothetical –
    Trump/Sessions know FBI (Comey, McCabe) are sitting on Seth Rich info. The FBI is itself obstructing justice.
    They know they need a special outside investigator who people will see as unbiased, and they know they need to seize evidence before it gets lost/destroyed.
    They play nice with Comey (and McCabe), so they don’t start destroying the evidence trail, while they secretly arrange for Mueller to take over the Russia investigation.
    They fire Comey, seize the evidence, leak the Seth Rich info to create a casus belli to take the investigation from McCabe, and announce the special counsel… all within a week.
    BOOM.

    [–]BigWillieStylesTX
    Plot twist: Trump used the phrase “witch hunt” so he would be mocked and then the dnc folks can’t use it. -(Hillary)-

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. andi lee says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Excellent point! 👏👏👏

    Rule of law, oldest laws on the books, must come into play; sedition charges, for one. First, find the leakers!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. fedback says:
    May 18, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    The President is very wise.
    So many great things could happen if the media and democrats stopped fueling divisions

    Like

    Reply
    • recoverydotgod says:
      May 18, 2017 at 5:09 pm

      Very wise, indeed. He has a very wise, lovely wife, Melania, as well. I wish the best for them on their trip spreading the good word of the USA.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  27. Jim Peters says:
    May 18, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    As Sundance has pointed out many times, everything Trump does is deliberate and meticulously planned.

    Quite simply, he is operating on a different level when it comes to deep strategy. He’s close to, if not an actual, genius.

    People forget that Trump has been planning his Presidency for decades. Thirty + years! Planning, learning, preparing. He knows his enemies (GOP/Dems/media) better than they know themselves. He knows the battlefield better than anyone else – each hill, stream, forest, plain and sea.

    Trump’s strategies and tactics always have a specific objective. Sundance reminds us, but people forget. Everything is calculated, 24/7.

    For example, Trump has created the impression that he’s a buffoonish dilletante, impulsive and reckless, chaotic and clumsy. He promotes this incessantly, on twitter, in photos, in his speeches.

    Is he? No, of course not.

    If he was, there’s no way he could have built a huge business empire, let alone beaten the GOP for the primary, or Clinton for the Presidency.

    But the caricature helps him. In 3 ways : first, it causes his enemies to underestimate him. Second, it creates a smokescreen behind which he can observe actions on the battlefield. Third, coupled with ambiguity, it gives him the benefit of surprise.

    There’s a great quote by Julius Caesar about how people will see what they want to believe. In other words, it’s possible to create a vision for your enemies that distracts them. Sun Tzu also focussed on the importance of deception, as well as using ambiguity, to create favorable strategic conditions on the battlefield.

    Understand what’s going on right now through that prism.

    Trump is using the media frenzy & congressional hysteria over ‘muh Russia’ to (i) portray himself as above the fray, a virtuous outsider & the victim of a crazed witch hunt – a message aimed at his base (ii) portray the Congress and media for the corrupt pondscum they are (iii) to pin down and distract his enemies on a time-sapping investigation, which allows Trump and his key players (Bannon, Miller, Sessions & Nunes) to focus on ObamaGate.

    Ddxdprion, ambiguity, unpredictability. Keep your enemies distracted and guessing.

    Watch. While his enemies deceive themselves that they have Trump cornered, he will suddenly emerge and stun them with an attack they never considered.

    As Sun Tzu said, ‘Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move, fall like a thunderbolt’.

    Fascinating times.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. p'odwats says:
    May 18, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    What’s happening to the president shouldn’t be a shock to anyone. The Deep State has so much to lose, but the country will regain it’s greatness when these people go down. We cannot go on as a nation with the Deep State in control of the federal government. We just can’t.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Joetheengineer says:
    May 18, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    I voted for Trump for my own reasons, and not because Putin controlled my brain. Any special counsel will be able to discover that.

    Like

    Reply
  30. fedback says:
    May 18, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    All great men face stern opposition
    It seems to be a natural law

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Walt says:
    May 18, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    United we stand Divided we fall.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s