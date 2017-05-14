Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses NAFTA and Larger U.S. Trade Policy…

Andrew Breitbart truthfully stated: “politics are downstream from pop culture”. However, what Andrew never fully digested was that “Pop Culture” is downstream from “Economics”. Show me the opposition to President Trump and his policy objectives, and I’ll show you an entity with a vested financial interest in that opposition. Domestic or foreign opposition, it matters not – the financial motives are the same.
Last week commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross delivered remarks at the 47th Annual Washington Conference of the Americas. Within his remarks Wilburine explains the new U.S. administration’s strategy to increase overall commerce while reducing the trade deficit.
The Q&A begins around 19:00 and Secretary Ross explains what the Chinese “One-Belt One-Road” means to U.S. Trade. If you are interested in economic policy and how it will effect your daily lives this is a great watch. Remember, this is raw source material where you can make your own judgements about what is said/happening without the filter of the media telling you what is said/happening.
.
When you understand what is outlined in honest explanations like this you can destroy the talking points of oppositional voices. This is the intellectual armament that helps you to discuss with your friends and families and cut through the media nonsense. The important battle-space is between our ears.
Wilburine Ross…….The “Yoda” of trade negotiations…..:)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for posting. Mr Wilbur always educates. And with a twinkle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And thank you sundance for stating “Pop culture is downstream from “Economics”.
Popular culture is not the be all end all for life here on earth.
Most of us do not wait with baited breath for the latest utterance from the insecure Hollywood celebrities.
Reality always has, and always will be, what makes the world go round.
LikeLiked by 1 person