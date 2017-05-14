Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses NAFTA and Larger U.S. Trade Policy…

Andrew Breitbart truthfully stated: “politics are downstream from pop culture”. However, what Andrew never fully digested was that “Pop Culture” is downstream from “Economics”. Show me the opposition to President Trump and his policy objectives, and I’ll show you an entity with a vested financial interest in that opposition. Domestic or foreign opposition, it matters not – the financial motives are the same.

Last week commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross delivered remarks at the 47th Annual Washington Conference of the Americas. Within his remarks Wilburine explains the new U.S. administration’s strategy to increase overall commerce while reducing the trade deficit.

The Q&A begins around 19:00 and Secretary Ross explains what the Chinese “One-Belt One-Road” means to U.S. Trade. If you are interested in economic policy and how it will effect your daily lives this is a great watch. Remember, this is raw source material where you can make your own judgements about what is said/happening without the filter of the media telling you what is said/happening.

.

When you understand what is outlined in honest explanations like this you can destroy the talking points of oppositional voices. This is the intellectual armament that helps you to discuss with your friends and families and cut through the media nonsense. The important battle-space is between our ears.

