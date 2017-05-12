Senators Grassley and Feinstein Confirm Trump Not Part of Russia FBI Investigation…

The firing of FBI Director James Comey has sent the professional political left into blinding fits of ridiculously over-the-top outrage.

The protestations are so ridiculous that a reasonable person has to ask if Comey wasn’t the center of a much larger political value for their ideological needs.

Made all the more clear when you consider that Comey stunningly admitted to congress (March 20th) he was actively working with the Obama White House, Susan Rice (Nat. Sec. Adviser), James Clapper (ODNI) and Sally Yates (Asst. AG – DOJ), all political operatives, while intentionally not allowing intelligence investigation oversight from congress.

Perhaps it is the removal of that specifically partisan Comey value that has the left-wing politicians and their MSM water-carriers so angered. It would be intellectually dishonest in the extreme not to fully accept this motivation for their behavior.

Therefore when President Trump says that Director Comey told him he was not the subject of, or participatory party to, the FBI counter-intelligence investigation of Russian election efforts, the rage filled oppositional ideologues go bananas.

However, Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican, and Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, seemingly validate the exact same position:

Senator Grassley – […] Mr. Comey testified before the Judiciary Committee last week. Senator Blumenthal asked him whether the FBI had ruled anyone out as a potential target of the investigation of allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians. In response, Mr. Comey stated: “Well, I haven’t said anything publicly about who we’ve opened investigations on. I briefed the Chair and Ranking on who those people are.” Mr. Comey was asked if the FBI is investigating the President. He refused to answer. Mr. Comey said he didn’t want people to over-interpret his refusal, but that he wasn’t going to comment on anyone in particular. He thought it would put him on a slippery slope of having to answer who else is or is not under investigation. That could reveal who is being investigated. I understand why he took that position, but I don’t agree – at least not when it comes to the President and senior government officials. The American people deserve to know if senior government officials are under active criminal or intelligence investigation. Mr. Comey did brief Ranking Member Feinstein and me on who the targets of the various investigations are. It would not be appropriate for me to reveal those details before the professionals conducting the investigations are ready. So, I will not answer any questions about who are targets of the ongoing Russia investigations. But I will say this: Shortly after Director Comey briefed us, I tweeted that he should be transparent. I said he should tell the public what he told Senator Feinstein and me about whether the FBI is or is not investigating the President. On Tuesday, the President’s letter said that Director Comey told him he was not under investigation. Senator Feinstein and I heard nothing that contradicted the President’s statement. Now Mr. Comey is no longer the FBI director. But the FBI should still follow my advice. It should confirm to the public whether it is or is not investigating the President. Because it has failed to make this clear, speculation has run rampant. The intelligence community said that one of the Russians’ goals is to undermine the American public’s faith in our democratic institutions. Wild speculation that the FBI is targeting the President in a criminal or intelligence inquiry is not just irresponsible and unfounded. It provides aid and comfort to the Russians and their goal of undermining faith in our democracy. So, what I suggest is that before this Committee does anything more on this matter, that all the Members get briefed by the FBI on what is actually going on. Hopefully, that will help temper some of the unsubstantiated statements that have been made. (link)

Additionally, John Solomon from Circa News highlights independent reporting, from independent FBI sourcing, that state the exact same thing as Trump, Grassley and Feinstein.

Congressional officials were told by FBI Director James Comey before he was fired that there are just a small number of Americans who are targets of the criminal or counterintelligence probes involving Russia and that none were President Trump or his top aides, Circa has confirmed. Behind closed doors, Comey provided specific updates on about a half dozen or less targeted US citizens who were the focus of either counterintelligence probes or criminal investigations emanating from the Russia election scandal, sources familiar with the intelligence told Circa. “President Trump is not a target nor is any senior government official if Comey’s account is correct,” one source said, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because that person was not authorized to comment. (link)

With almost all of the Washington DC media FBI reporting being debunked as fast as it is printed, and Trump’s attachment to the Muh Russia conspiracy theory narrative collapsing around them, it is no wonder why the Democrats, NeverTrumper’s, and the DC Politburo media are grasping wildly at any available straws.

Russia must be laughing up their sleeves watching as the U.S. tears itself apart over a Democrat EXCUSE for losing the election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

