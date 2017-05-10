Secretary Tillerson Welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov To State Dept…

Earlier today, following a brief visit to the White House, Secretary Rex Tillerson welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to the State Department.
.
STATE DEPT – “I want to welcome Foreign Minister Lavrov to the State Department and express my appreciation for him making the trip to Washington so that we can continue our dialogue and our exchange of views that began in Moscow with the dialogue he hosted on a very broad range of topics. Thank you.”
~ Secretary Rex Tillerson
Again, the multidimensional politics of how President Trump utilized the leverage of Comey’s firing to diffuse the toxic antagonism with the Russian relationship is so far beyond diplomatic history making – modern historians have not yet been born who can aptly outline its consequence.
♦ President Trump stroked the Chinese Panda perfectly in Mar-a-lago.
♦ Today President Trump tickled the Russian Bear.
♦ We have already seen the jaw-dropping benefits from the Panda.
♦ Now we get to watch the results from the Bear.
History in our lifetime, and yet the media can’t even fathom the scope and details within the execution of a strategy…. right down to the optics of the tie.
“complicated business folks,… complicated business”
Only Trump knows how to set proper “tone” at the start of a negotiation.
I would not be surprised to see Putin at Mar A Lago in the next 3 months.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Scheduled meeting sometime in July.
LikeLiked by 6 people
There’s the Rusky connection, lunch at Mar A Lago
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump & Tillerson should keep referring to him as “Comrade Lavrov”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Isn’t it wonderful to have a Secretary of State who doesn’t grandstand? A man of real professional accomplishment, I’d wager it’s the same with T-Rex’s personal life. What a contrast with the last two SOSs.
LikeLiked by 16 people
And, Lucille, he is familiar with Russian culture, the nuances required in negotiations and diplomacy because of his long career with Exxon. He’s definitely not an amateur.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Indeed. His long career with Exxon prepared him well for this position. He’s a brilliant man who obviously wasn’t born yesterday. 😉
I agree Sundance that POTUS’ fashion sense does indeed show how brilliant he is. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary doesn’t grandstand. She can barely stand up as it is.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hard to stand when you’re sloshed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean “the last two ‘SOBs'”, right?
Tillerson rocks!
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s where my mind went too! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Immediately! 🙂
LikeLike
The difference between those who grandstand and those who don’t is based in the ego, especially among men. Those males who have not fulfilled the primal male ego drive have an uncontrollable urge to self-aggrandize in an attempt to fill the ego hole. T-Rex has accomplished big things in his life long before becoming Secretary of State. He is already comfortable with himself as a Man..
LikeLike
This is the one arena that the congress critters, CoC, Big Club, Globalist etc. Can’t effect our President. He controls all the levers and it absolutely drives them crazy. The firing of the POS Comey last night has set him free. He has thrown caution to the wind.
He, TREX, General Mattis, Jeff Sessions, Wilbur Ross, Steve Bannon and General Kelly realize that they have less than 8 years to fix all the international wrongs. They will NOT leave anything to the next President. These men all want to be able to meet their maker knowing that their kids, grandkids and US Americans are safe on the new course they have left us with.
Never ever again will a group be assembled with the goal of saving us be their #1 charge. That to me is the meaning behind MAGA!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Right ON! President Trump and his untouchables to Make America Great Again!
LikeLiked by 4 people
fle…I happen to think that Comey’s firing is huge middle finger by the President to the D.C. elite. I say that for this reason. The FBI Director is the #1 Lawman in the World. HIs Dept. has all the dirt on everyone in D.C. and the World for that matter. The fact that PDJT could come out and fire this guy, with so much as not even giving him a phone call, tells me that the FBI has never had anything in the past or present on the President.
He does not do this foolishly or abruptly if he feels there is the slightest chance he can get bitten in the behind. The Dems through Sessions under the bus, forcing him to be a gentleman to recuse himself and then they slow-played the appointment of the Ass. AG until the end of April. This is why the President was annoyed in the early going that Sessions recused himself.
Now, they are free to let the new DOJ attorney’s go after all of Clinton’s shenanigans and expose the crap under Obama and Clapper and Brennon. It’ll all come out. The swamp creatures are feeling the heat….the frog water is getting hotter….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Warning order to the swamp, Comey’s departure is the shot across the bow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Notice the Dragon is laying low, taken her meds, knowing her next move might be her last.
LikeLike
I think the President has had enough of this false Russian narrative. He knows that the Obama team laid the foundation to sabotage the early going of his campaign. He also tried to get beyond it and be civil to Clinton after his inauguration. However, once the hag came out last week and said that she would have been President if the election was held on Oct. 27th, I think PDJT decided he had enough of this BS.
I think he’s saying to Sessions now, go after all of them. The AG and AAG letters were the precursor for the President to send the shot not only across the bow, but its his intention to tell all of D.C. that he plans to sink the entire swamp fleet.
LikeLike
Sessions recused himself from nothing. The MUH RUSSIA investigation is less credible than an Elvis sighting.
LikeLike
That’s what pissed Trump off early on….he must have said to Sessions, “wth are you giving in for, this isn’t about civility, this is a fight that we are going to win.” Once the AAG was appointed, it opened the door for the President to move forward with Comey’s exit.
LikeLike
Our God has not forsaken us.
MAGA Indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with virtually everything you said but for one thing: I don’t think Pres Trump ever throws caution to the winds-no more than a bull rider lets go of the reins.
LikeLike
Interesting read on Comey from Daily Mail in October:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3886942/Resignation-letters-piling-disaffected-FBI-agents-wife-urging-admit-wrong-Director-Comey-jumped-chance-reopen-Hillary-investigation.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love my leadership. I love the fact that they can give other leaders respect without giving them the store. I expect they expect to be treated honestly and fairly. They out their country first and we put ours. Nothing else makes sense and nothing else has ever worked. MAGA
LikeLiked by 7 people
And without a single bow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think the Bear is ready yet until he actually meets with the Lion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s how it works. Can’t wait!
LikeLike
Awesome catch on the tie, Sundance. Most people never even noticed
LikeLiked by 1 person
I noticed the tie but I don’t know the relevance??
LikeLike
Trump’s legacy will make Elvis Presley’s legacy look like a minnow!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just the look on those two faces before you even hit “play” speaks volumes.
Hysterical!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lavrov had me laughing out loud. He just made the entire American media look like lightweights and pre-school children with a TWO WORD JOKE.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is the same diplomat who called out Andrea Mitchell when she yelled out questions, “Who was teaching you your manners?” Second clip shows Tillerson’s smile at Lavrov’s comments
LikeLike
I do believe I heard Andrea Mitchell hollering at Lavrov and Tillerson again. I wanted him to point out her rude behavior and lack of manners again!
LikeLike
I’ve never seen a POTUS so concerned about the “optics” and what the Press will write.
(YUK, YUK!!)
LikeLike
Gasp! There’s that rascally Russian Ambassador spy again!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Dems commenting on Youtube don’t realize that Lavrov is making fun of the Press!
THAT is how stupid one has to be to vote Democrat!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just hilarious. This is why we won the election. The mind-murder of political correctness has dumbed these freaks down to the point where they can’t even engage in basic jocular banter – the staple of adult conversation since civilization began. It’s like their highest form of humor is “be nasty to Trump”.
The MSM are morons. They could have thrown a tasty Russia-centric morsel at Lavrov and gotten some historic real news. But all they care about is Hillary. So they’re “stuck on Comey” until further notice.
Very Fake News.
LikeLike
From already linked stories elsewhere – number 1 of 10 is the terrorist attack in America, April 2013. How did Comey ride this one out, never mind the following nine?
https://news.grabien.com/story-10-major-fbi-scandals-comeys-watch
So FM Lavrov: Ya don’t say? Ahem, since 4 years ago.
http://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/boston-bombing-anniversary/russia-warned-u-s-about-tsarnaev-spelling-issue-let-him-n60836
LikeLike
Saw pics of DNC protest outside the WH, including DNC Chair Perez screaming about Russians…While Lavrov is inside meeting with President Trump. I don’t see how in the world this does anything but help him secure better negotiations. You really can’t make this stuff up. President Trump has chess pieces on a checker board. It’s almost unfair but couldn’t happen to a better band of morons.
LikeLiked by 4 people
lol yes, Trump is beating them with half his brain tied behind his back!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He may get bored!
LikeLike
I got a good laugh when Lavrov told the ” journalist” “are you kidding me?”.
The Trump presidency is The Greatest Show on Earth!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I just thank God every day for Trump. EVERY DAY. HE is pouring out HIS justice, and making it look like “I Love Lucy”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard about this visit early this morning on the way to the office. I thought to myself, “what a command of his agenda (MAGA) does our President have!” .I don’t know how long this visit was planned but the timing is delicious. While the demoncrats are running around like kypbl with their heads cut off, claiming the Russian sky is falling on America, President Trump welcomes the. Russian foreign minister to the White House, probably for a chicken sandwich.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Was he fired? You’re kidding!”
Epic.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Tie! How brilliant! Awesome catch Sundance!
Oh, me so happy today!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is winning against the libs with half his brain tied behind his back. Love it.
LikeLike
Per Sundance – “modern historians have not yet been born who can aptly outline its consequence.”
Ahem! Excuse me, SD you don’t consider yourself a modern historian?
I betcha 99.99% of the folks here do.
Hell! you’re the only one who seems to get it, and for that I’m thankful for the education I’ve received the last 3 years reading you lessons.
You’re the best darn political science/ history professor I’ve ever had.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just got notification that one of my pricier alma maters is planning to offer an anti-Trump class in the fall. Simple, laughable, dogmatic clap-trap. I just shook my head at the description. “Not even wrong”, as they say.
I almost wanted to contact them and offer to balance things out, by arranging for Sundance to teach a class called “Inside The Trump Revolution”. Were I to do this, it would actually be one of the greatest academic coups that university had ever pulled off. Were they to truly understand Sundance, even in opposition, they would be on the leading edge of historical evaluation of this moment.
Now – considering that we all know the truth of that proposal, and yet we also know that this idea would never, ever sell, we need to revel in the realization that we are in a most privileged place in history. It’s actually worth saying a prayer of thanks.
LikeLike
“…history in our lifetime, and yet the media…” This is exactly why I am here at THIS media.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course we are ecstatic about our beloved President Donald J Trump
G O! D J T R U M P111
LikeLike
The Russian Ambassador shut up Andrea Mitchell once again. I loved it when T-Rex was done speaking you could hear loud-mouthed Mitchell scream out, “How do you feel about Comey’s firing”
His response was classic….Comey fired? You kidding? Then he shrugs looks over at Rex like he’s saying “let’s get away from this screaming lunatic”.
Andrea Mitchell has learned nothing since the last time the Russians shut up her mouth and made her look like a spoiled Elite presstitue. Shows her level of arrogance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was really funny – Lavrov totally punked her, and I think she still doesn’t even know it. Best was the subtle head shake after the eye-roll as he left, as if marveling to himself about her stupidity. Aaaaaandrea Mitchell really is the poster child for the MSM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We must thank the single person responsible for so much mirth and amusement today – and rejoice in awe at the Democratic Party spinning its gears! Could we ever guessed, a year ago, who would so profoundly moves so many needles simultaneously?
That person is the World’s Biggest Loser, Hillary Clinton.
Because of her ceiling-shattering femaleness and GrlPower, she was unable to be criticized! Her spectacular failure had to be denied, at all costs, and any and every excuse advanced to explain how Priviledge-Grabbing Hillary was actually a victim and not the World Class Loser she is.
Her Party can’t reject her and toss her out, as is the customary fate of party leaders who lose on the scale she did. Ask Goldwater how a party subjugates not only the such losers themselves, but the wing they represented. All of the Democratic Party re-evaluation and healing that needs to happen cannot proceed because of Precious Hillary.
They are Stuck on Stupid, thanks to this pathetic entitled woman who single-handedly demonstrates the idiocy of Progressivism.
LikeLiked by 2 people