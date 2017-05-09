Spicer: No Decision on Paris Climate Change Agreement Until After G-7 Summit…

During the White House Press Beating today, Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced President Trump would defer any decision on the Paris Climate Change Agreement until after the G-7 Summit [May 26th and 27th Toarmina in Sicily].

If you’ve understood President Trump’s strategy this announcement is predictably Trumpian; that is it is exactly what we would expect President Trump to do.

Make no mistake on strategy, President Trump has already made up his mind on the agreement, the strategic decision here is on the announcement therein.

Remember, everything about Trumpian strategy is strategic leverage – and no aspect to strategic leverage will be more clearly evidenced than when President Trump is positioning on issues surrounding economics and trade imbalances.

The Paris Climate Change Agreement is about economics and trade and has little to do with actual “climate change”. The more broad details within the agreement are about global distribution of wealth, and assets, against the backdrop of industrial economics.

Distributive tools such as ‘climate change agreements’ are simply political instruments constructed by multinational interests and global financial influences. Our President Trump completely, uniquely (amid politicos), and comprehensively, understands this dynamic; and Donald Trump has expressed this understanding for decades. Full Stop.

Nothing will provide President Trump, Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross and Trade Rep Lighthizer more leverage in bilateral trade deals than their opponents handcuffing themselves to multilateral agreements they cannot easily retreat from. Think about it. Believe me.

Remember: “killers”.

There are decades of pent up economic frustration at play here, where America has been abused by the global interests behind the curtain of multinational corporations and multinational banks. Those ‘America-First’ frustrations are now in strategic patience mode.

TPP (Trans-Pacific Trade deal) the Asian scheme, and TTIP (Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership) the EU scheme, are multinational regional trade deals which bind the participating parties to agreements antithetical to the individual best interests in furtherance of the collective best interests of the global financial class that constructs them. The Paris Climate Change Agreement is an ancillary outcome of those global constructs. No-one knows this better than President Trump.

Our presidents’ team, in control of the worlds largest single economy, will allow the trade opposition to enmesh themselves into these restrictive agreements, walk quietly away and then use the opponents handcuffed status as leverage when engaged in bilateral trade with each bound participant.

Their collective decision means the economic opponent is entering discussion with Team Trump with one hand tied behind their backs. Meanwhile team U.S.A. is unshackled from the collective and the negotiation freedom they carry will create far more beneficial economic outcomes to the United States…

….for the first time in decades.

Believe it.

The decision on when to let the world know this approach is not before the opponent handcuffs themselves. Strategic Trumpian Patience is waiting for the ‘click’ of the cuffs.

Additionally, who would want to be annoyed with the global deployment of the screaming protestations from the treehugging euroweanie idiots when there’s such a beautiful Mediterranean venue as Toarmina, Sicily awaiting.

Oh, the indulgences they will afford *Il nostro magnifico gladiatore….

*(our magnificent gladiator)

Advertisements