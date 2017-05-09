Spicer: No Decision on Paris Climate Change Agreement Until After G-7 Summit…

During the White House Press Beating today, Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced President Trump would defer any decision on the Paris Climate Change Agreement until after the G-7 Summit [May 26th and 27th Toarmina in Sicily].
If you’ve understood President Trump’s strategy this announcement is predictably Trumpian; that is it is exactly what we would expect President Trump to do.
Make no mistake on strategy, President Trump has already made up his mind on the agreement, the strategic decision here is on the announcement therein.
Remember, everything about Trumpian strategy is strategic leverage – and no aspect to strategic leverage will be more clearly evidenced than when President Trump is positioning on issues surrounding economics and trade imbalances.
The Paris Climate Change Agreement is about economics and trade and has little to do with actual “climate change”. The more broad details within the agreement are about global distribution of wealth, and assets, against the backdrop of industrial economics.
Distributive tools such as ‘climate change agreements’ are simply political instruments constructed by multinational interests and global financial influences. Our President Trump completely, uniquely (amid politicos), and comprehensively, understands this dynamic; and Donald Trump has expressed this understanding for decades. Full Stop.
Nothing will provide President Trump, Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross and Trade Rep Lighthizer more leverage in bilateral trade deals than their opponents handcuffing themselves to multilateral agreements they cannot easily retreat from. Think about it. Believe me.
Remember: “killers”.
There are decades of pent up economic frustration at play here, where America has been abused by the global interests behind the curtain of multinational corporations and multinational banks. Those ‘America-First’ frustrations are now in strategic patience mode.
TPP (Trans-Pacific Trade deal) the Asian scheme, and TTIP (Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership) the EU scheme, are multinational regional trade deals which bind the participating parties to agreements antithetical to the individual best interests in furtherance of the collective best interests of the global financial class that constructs them. The Paris Climate Change Agreement is an ancillary outcome of those global constructs. No-one knows this better than President Trump.
Our presidents’ team, in control of the worlds largest single economy, will allow the trade opposition to enmesh themselves into these restrictive agreements, walk quietly away and then use the opponents handcuffed status as leverage when engaged in bilateral trade with each bound participant.
Their collective decision means the economic opponent is entering discussion with Team Trump with one hand tied behind their backs. Meanwhile team U.S.A. is unshackled from the collective and the negotiation freedom they carry will create far more beneficial economic outcomes to the United States…
….for the first time in decades.
Believe it.
The decision on when to let the world know this approach is not before the opponent handcuffs themselves. Strategic Trumpian Patience is waiting for the ‘click’ of the cuffs.
Additionally, who would want to be annoyed with the global deployment of the screaming protestations from the treehugging euroweanie idiots when there’s such a beautiful Mediterranean venue as Toarmina, Sicily awaiting.
Oh, the indulgences they will afford *Il nostro magnifico gladiatore….
*(our magnificent gladiator)
Sounds good. I hope he draws out the suspense as long as possible and then drops the boom.
President Trump will draw out THIS suspense, just like he’s going to let Congress draw out the Healthcare and Tax Restructuring and Infrastructure Bills – in that sequence.
He’s inoculated himself by negotiating the House-passed Healthcare bill.
He’ll let Congress delay both the Senate version (to July/September) and the Reconciliation version (to EOM September). He’ll announce that it MUST be BIPARTISAN, and that Democrats – with the 60-vote Senate threshold – “are relentlessly supporting the pain that ObamaCare imposes on Americans as MILLIONS lose their Doctor, their Insurance and their Affordability”. This will either force Democrats to admit their ObamaCare FRAUD or Republicans to END the Senate’s FILIBUSTER FRAUD.
Then he’ll VETO the Tax Reduction Bill unless it’s RETROACTIVE to January 1st, announcing that the Congress has suffocated the Economy with their do-nothing delays and it’s time to put American Jobs First.
Then he’ll demand that the Infrastructure Bill include FULL funding for the Wall, citing the Congress for putting NAMED pork projects ahead of National Security – just as the Primary Season heats up.
WINNING.
Our Commander in Chief. Patience is one of his greatest virtues.
50 degrees in New York today, middle of May. How’s that global warming working out, Bette?
Was 39* here in Central Virginia at 6:30 am this morning!!!
It’s 50 in Chicago area, too. Same yesterday. Bright and shiny, but cold. Much more typical of April 8 than May 8… before all this warming hit.
I don’t know. Ivanka has his ear on climate change and so does Kushner, I hope you’re right, of course. It would be good as well if and when he nixes the agreement he does so because the science behind it is ‘trumped’ up, and not simply for the economic extortion it represents.
We’ll find out soon enough. Sundance is right that it would make no sense to green light Keystone & Dakota Access pipelines and then remain encumbered by Paris.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And after lifting EPA coal ban.
And after lifting EPA water restrictions
And after opening up Gulf and Arctic water exploration
etc. etc.
Bingo. US Atlantic and Pacific waters also, if I remember correctly.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just another concern troll.
Do Da…Do Da Day!
LOVE the way you explain this stuff, Sundance. And you know what I wanna see? I want to see some of the globalists BEGGING our Lion for a meeting, an agreement, even a CRUMB. They’ve been hiding behind their facades for so long… I would love for the whole WORLD to see them exposed and to hear their crimes made known. MAGA!! MAGA!! MAGA!!
Stop spreading FUD over Jared and Ivanka.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Rsanchez, you are correct. The Ivanka & Jared are going to change President Trump mind regarding climate change is a distraction. Don’t you think he has told them it’s all about how much money every globalist can steal.
LikeLike
Please read my post below and you will realize your worries about Ivanka and Jared are completely meaningless!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ivanka is his daughter she has had his ear since she was born , Jared been part of their family since 2009 Trump has said repeatedly he likes & respects Jared. Your just repeating the liberal talking point— Bad Ivanka and Jared— !!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bs.. they are both bad n should not be in the WH. Liberal point of view has nothing to do with it.
LikeLike
Comment deleted by Admin…
Nobody elected Ivanka or Jared to anything.
Mr. President will listen to his kids, as he would as a good father, and do good by THE COUNTRY, as he should and likely will.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Your CONCERNS have been noted and duly discarded. Thank you – that is all.
Don't fall for Breitbarts gaslighting. Donald Trump will put Ivanka over his knee if necessary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really have no problem with Ivanka and her husband helping. Ivanka has been involved from the beginning and I think it's safe to say that she helped bring in votes, especially moderate Dem votes. I voted for President Trump with the intention of giving him his 4 years to prove himself and another 4 if he does well. I trust the man with our nukes so I'll trust his judgment, even when I may not agree. Who knows Ivanka may be able to bring even more votes from the sane moderate Dems in 2020 and I don't think she would ever do anything to hurt her father.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well done, Question.
Too few give President Trump the strategic credit for listening to "moderate" advice from Ivanka and Jared, which opens the minds of thinking Democrat voters to watch, learn and appreciate Trump's capabilities as the he implements his Agenda.
LikeLike
Trump: “I hear you, my beautiful daughter. I know you are concerned about this, Ivanka. But, Daddy’s got this. Okay?”
“You and Jared just take care of my wonderful grand kids and enjoy yourselves. Everything is going to be okay. Believe me.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Potus trusts Ivanka and Jared. He is not influenced by them anymore than any of us are influenced by our liberal kids. We love them, smile, shake our heads and do what we know is best.
I'm surprised you don't realize yet that Ivanka and Jared's so called advocacy for the Paris Climate Accord is all part of Trump's long con. Ivanka and Jared allow people to delude themselves into believing Trump will change his mind and sign the Accord despite all evidence to the contrary. It's hilarious really that Trump's troll is working so beautifully. His daughter and SIL are really playing their part beautifully. Thank God they're part of the team.
Yeah, I love leverage!
Yes Bree I also love leverage.
Especially when it sets off the treehugging euroweanie idiots.
Sundance really does have a way with words and expressions.
I love the smell of burnt globalist in the morning.
Carry on, Mr. President…carry on indeed!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Hahaha, me too!!! #MoreWinning 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
During our President’s PA rally last week, he talked about the fact that the Paris agreement will cost the US approximately $2.5 Trillion dollars. As soon as he finished that sentence, I shouted out loud he is getting us out of that mess.
Listen for yourself from 13:30 to 15:30 of the video above.
We are talking about an Energy explosion happening soon in the US like no one has seen. Interior Secretary Zinke is rolling back the Obozo land grabs and opening up huge parts of Utah for leading so that folks can take advantage of the coal found in those lands.
https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/secretary-zinke-issues-lease-56-million-tons-coal-central-utah
Folks don’t be blinded by the reality right in front of us. There is sh….t Ivanka, Jared or any other believer in man caused climate change that will get our President to go in that direction.
Zinke is truly awesome. A Patriot SEAL, a Patriot American, a Patriot period!
Just love his down home feel in office, with people and his love of this land….🎶this land is your land this land is my land…🎶
American Georgia Grace everyday that goes by, the more I see him becoming our President down the road. He would be an excellent VP candidate for VP Pence in 2024. He is currently 55 years old. If VP Pence decides not to run in 2024, he would still be my VP pick for TREX. If neither runs, he should run for President in 2024.
I am so delighted today to hear this especially when Spicer said "the decision will be made by the president after the summit May 27..". I just knew what that meant . He's getting us out of it . Now I understand the details of why he's extricating us out much better thanks to Sundances' post . I'm also certain that his family members know exactly what his position is and know better than to try to dissuade him from it and face his contempt. So no worries. Like he said to us " I will take all the slings and arrows for you". A great gladiator indeed !
LikeLiked by 5 people
One of his greatest lines, wasnt it Dr T?💕
LikeLike
One of the greatest 5:47 minute clip to treasure!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember listening the first time and being thrilled to see that yes, he was 110% all-in committed. No turning back.
Trump said it would SHRINK our GDP by $2.5T by 2025….that is PER year so the cumulative cost is FAR higher than that…..it would cost $2.5T in just 2025
For all the caterwaulers out there . . . for all the people afraid of Ivanka and Jared . . . for all the alarmists shouting that Trump is going to sign this, let me remind you of one thing: President Trump will do what's best for America FIRST!
Trump loves his kids and they love him. Their political leanings do not matter. My oldest son is a strong liberal — He isn't going to change my mind about politics — but I love & respect him and he reciprocates. Don't worry about Ivanka, she knows & respects her father.
After fighting tooth and nail for us against the bottom feeders, I believe Ivanka and her children bring joy and relaxation to our warrior. They give him joy and a chance to unwind.
I'm enjoying the Trump Presidency immensely!
Immensely bigly Yuuuuuugely😉
Absolutely!!!!!!
SD – no translation needed. Everyone should be able to understand those few words in Italian : )
Let them continue to underestimate Trump’s abilities. Accrues in our favor.
That's Amore` 💖💕💖
Like a big Pizza Pie 🙂
Leave the gun, take the canoli
I’ll trust your proven wisdom, Sundance.
It would be disappointing if the U.S. would *not* denounce and renounce 100% that hugely expensive pile of manure and the crookery which underlines it entirely.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course we pray for Trump! And of course Trump has a strategy. What makes you think the two are mutually exclusive?
LikeLiked by 2 people
AMEN, Windy Day! AMEN!
A good negotiator always keeps the deal fluid until it's done and signed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very true!
Everyone seems to be focusing on the influence of Ivanka and Jared have on the president's decisions; but, no one has mentioned that T-Rex does not want to pull out of the Paris agreement.
That surprised me. Anyone have any thoughts on this?
That surprised me. Anyone have any thoughts on this?
It is his influence from his years at Exxon….they run climate change adds all the time.
Not buying the idea that T-Rex is in love with Climate Change.
As a CEO, you bite down hard and do biz with an Obama admin. If that means running climate change ads, as an oil company, so be it.
Political expediency. That’s all.
How about this. He agrees to the same deal that China gets.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That's hilarious!
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about this. He agrees to the same deal China gets.
Don't know how I did that
It's magic😎
LOL
You betcha!
My thoughts were very much the same when I heard this.
Haha… so brilliant.
Keeps the media cycle going nonstop and in the end…
WINNING!
Yall dont miss clicking on SDs twitter link at the end of article/pics "Oh Canada" 🤣😂🤣💖
Saw that too AGG!!! Canada again 🤔
LikeLiked by 3 people
This climate change, a.k.a. global warming, is nothing more than fake sciences, fake news, and false logic. The liberal communists want to use it as redistribution of wealth (keep in mind their own wealth is always excluded in this ploy) and the globalists want to use it for their own economic dominance over the sovereignty of other countries. Countries such as China, India, and Russia signed these agreements with no intention of following such insane and illogical restrictions. Third world countries signed this accord hoping to get some redistribution of wealth from other without working for it. As Sundance has stated in his article, it is illogical to handcuff our country by agreeing to adopt such insane regulations that would allow other to rob us blind
LikeLiked by 1 person
"If you've understood President Trump's strategy this announcement is predictably Trumpian; that is it is exactly what we would expect President Trump to do."
BINGO!
BINGO!
I stand behind PDJT!!!
MAGA!!!🦁🚂📢 Yup, found me a bullhorn!! Loud and Proud!!
Arthur Ashe quotes just after beating the favorite Jimmy Connors: "beware the wrath of the patient man"…
Question to ask:
What is there about President Trump signing the Paris Climate Agreement that could be described as WINNING?
The answer to that question, IMO, means he ain’t gonna do it!
President Trump tends to take instruments/weapons that were meant to harm the USA and use them to beat the opposition. I've seen him take things that O put in place to harm USA and use the same tools to help the USA. I think President Trump will use Os climate scam in the same way to help We the People. Just my opinion.
Hahah I just can’t help but shake my head at how screwed Globalists are under Trump policy.
Under Marxism wealth is spread ’round. Under Globalism, i.e. nu-Marxism, the newest thing to spread around is economic output. What better way to compel a nation to voluntarily lower their output than for the altruistic global warming battle?
In a global economy, demand for commodities is met by production in almost any 1st-world developed economy. What that means is that if a particular economy were to stop production of a commodity, e.g. steel, then the demand will be met by a different economy ramping up to produce more steel.
Carbon Trading is nothing more than a communist command economy tactic. And the strategy relies *heavily* on participation by the United States.
15 yes, 1 no, the no has it. This is how Trump will handle the Paris Malarky. (And the 15 are now in a position to virtue signal).
That first photo of POTUS at the top of the page, magnificent! 😀
What about this, where they fudged the science for this Climate Change hoax?
Former Obama Official: Bureaucrats Manipulate Climate Stats To Influence Policy
http://dailycaller.com/2017/04/24/former-obama-official-says-climate-data-was-often-misleading-and-wrong/
Former Obama Official: Climate Data Purposely Manipulated to Influence Public Opinion and Policy
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/former-obama-official-climate-data-purposely-manipulated-influence-public-opinion-policy/
The very idea of a carbon tax on us for living is outrageous. Who the heck are we beholden to?
Get us out this mess!
I am so glad I left Breitbart and haven't been back since I have found this lovely site. I can just imagine the horrible comments being said over there right now. That place has become nothing, but trolls and Trump "supporters" who demand that the man fix everything in 100 days.
And to get our fill of fresh croissants and cafe-au-lait in the morning and champagne and fine burgundies in the evening. What's not to like?
