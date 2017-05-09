Sean Spicer First Interview Since Comey Firing (Video)…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appears on Lou Dobbs and gives the first set of explanatory points around the President’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey:
.
Why is President Trump so confident in this decision? Oh, that’s easy:
There simply is no ‘there’ there in the ridiculous “Muh Russian Collusion” conspiracy nonsense.
When there’s nothing there, there’s nothing to fear from any backlash FBI ‘leaking’ nonsense. As with all of the vast Russian conspiracy nonsense in the past several months, everything is manufactured by swampian politicians for media consumption and narrative selling.
Additionally:
Advertisements