Sean Spicer First Interview Since Comey Firing (Video)…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appears on Lou Dobbs and gives the first set of explanatory points around the President’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey:

.

Why is President Trump so confident in this decision? Oh, that’s easy:

There simply is no ‘there’ there in the ridiculous “Muh Russian Collusion” conspiracy nonsense.

When there’s nothing there, there’s nothing to fear from any backlash FBI ‘leaking’ nonsense. As with all of the vast Russian conspiracy nonsense in the past several months, everything is manufactured by swampian politicians for media consumption and narrative selling.

Additionally:

Alan Dershowits on why #SallyYates deserved to be fired Me?

Proved herself a political hack

Political hacks distort facts#IStandWithFlynn pic.twitter.com/fEvkGMRLKv — Из России с💓MamaReg (@MamaReg2) May 8, 2017

Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, "I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer." Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Watch the list of Republicans against Comey firing. All #NeverTrump members of deep swamp UniParty. NOT COINCIDENTAL. Just keep watching. https://t.co/JS3jiFzool — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) May 10, 2017

