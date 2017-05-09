Sean Spicer First Interview Since Comey Firing (Video)…

Posted on May 9, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appears on Lou Dobbs and gives the first set of explanatory points around the President’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey:

.

Why is President Trump so confident in this decision? Oh, that’s easy:

There simply is no ‘there’ there in the ridiculous “Muh Russian Collusion” conspiracy nonsense.

When there’s nothing there, there’s nothing to fear from any backlash FBI ‘leaking’ nonsense. As with all of the vast Russian conspiracy nonsense in the past several months, everything is manufactured by swampian politicians for media consumption and narrative selling.

Additionally:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s