Trap Set – Sally Yates and James Clapper Testify to Senate Judiciary Committee – 2:30pm Livestream….

Holy Cats. This post is somewhat rushed because everyone needs to watch Sally Yates testify before congress, and there’s a very distinct possibility President Trump has just laid a trap to catch her. The Muh Russia Judiciary Hearing.
Initially I was open-minded, albeit skeptical, about the potential for President Trump to have laid out a rather well constructed trap to catch intelligence leakers together with Michael Flynn. Skeptical because the construct of the trap is intensely Machiavellian.
However, today two very obvious indicators point to that being more reality than supposition.
Yates is scheduled to testify for the first time in public, alongside James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, who pushed Flynn in 2014 from his job as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. The two are due to appear before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee at 2:30 p.m. (link)
Not accidentally, today the media is playing out a leaked story about President Obama warning President Trump [On November 10th] about Michael Flynn. Against the backdrop of the February media narrative: why would the Obama white house source wait until just prior to Yates testimony? Why today? Obviously the political angle is transparent.
Obama’s warning pre-dated the concerns inside the government about Flynn’s contacts with the Russian ambassador, one of the officials said. Obama passed along a general caution that he believed Flynn was not suitable for such a high level post, the official added. (link)
♦ Then note earlier today President Trump sends out a tweet using both his personal and government account. President Trump is very careful about which account he uses for which twitter statements. He doesn’t use the “Offficial Twitter” for the same messaging as his “non-government” twitter.
♦ Then note Press Secretary Sean Spicer changes the time of the Daily Press Briefing to facilitate every media outlet playing the Yates testimony to congress.
Obviously President Trump WANTS everyone watching the Yates testimony. Livestream Below:
- November 8th, 2016 – Election day.
- November 10th, 2016 – Trump talks to Obama in White House.
- November 15, 2016 – Donald Trump received his first presidential daily briefing (PDB). He was given highly classified information by members of the IC. Immediately the IC told the press that Trump demanded security clearances for his children. Trump denied the claim. General Michael Flynn sat in on the PDB.
- November 17th, 2016 – NSA Director Mike Rogers visits Trump in New York.
- November 18th, 2016 – Trump appoints Flynn as National Security Advisor. A former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Flynn is trained in espionage.
Much More to Come Later….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bwa ha ha……
LikeLike
Muh Tax Returns!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am not holding out much hope that anything will come of all this, other than continual attacks against the Trump Administration re: RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.
Sen Whitehouse: I believe these matters can be cleared up by President Trump releasing his business and personal tax returns.
Kabuki theater.
However, I am also hopeful that President Trump really does have a plan and we are about to see something amazing happen….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like Mr. Whitehouse is spewing a lot of false information.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretext for the Dems impeachment plot.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep. This is what I’m thinking. Irregardless of what Feinstein just said on national television regarding NO EVIDENCE whatsoever, Whitehouse is saying the opposite. Total b.s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sean handled the BHO b.s. quite adeptly in the Press Briefing, multiple times.
“You can’t have it both ways.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Senator Whitehouse just spewed a diatribe that accuses the Trump campaign and advisors as Russian collaborators. Disgusting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Show the proof Senator. Show the proof
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh Jeezus.
Ms. Lindsey is the chair of this sub-committee?
FSS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. That’s only part of the problem.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is Clapper giving the “least untruthful” testimony he can come up with?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since Clapper has perjured himself at least once in a congressional hearing, how does he get called to testify on anything?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since Clapper committed perjury, why is he not in prison?
LikeLike
Lindsay Grahmn involved screams 100% not legitimate to me. He’s been waiting to hang trump and now he will try. They are spewing a lot of heresay and inuendo but you need facts to connect the dots…Show us the digital markers from the hacking. Showus a conversion with a Russian where the law was broken………This is a McCain Grahmn production so watch for a lot of BS…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes.
Also, if this is a trap set which Republican senator is going to step up to the plate with some brass ones today?
LikeLiked by 1 person
….spewing a lot of heresay and inuendo …
Precisely.
This hearsay is repeated over and over.It is WHAT they are supposed to be proving (or disproving), but instead they just repeat it as if it were itself evidence.
HYSTERIA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://twitter.com/JudicialWatch/status/861653072770211843
LikeLike
https://twitter.com/JudicialWatch/status/861653072770211843
LikeLike
Oh, looky here.
As posted in the article above, it’s suddenly been reported (today) that the POS WARNED President Trump about Flynn on November 10. How convenient. /s
“Former President Obama warned President Donald Trump against hiring Mike Flynn as his national security adviser, three former Obama administration officials tell NBC News.
The warning, which has not been previously reported, came less than 48 hours after the November election when the two sat down for a 90-minute conversation in the Oval Office.
A senior Trump administration official acknowledged Monday that Obama raised the issue of Flynn, saying the former president made clear he was “not a fan of Michael Flynn.” Another official said Obama’s remark seemed like it was made in jest.”
LikeLike
Whatever Gen. Flynn may or may not be, I’m sure he isn’t a fan of you either, Barry.
LikeLike
So, I thought these two were to be questioned. Not given the opportunity to make politicical speeches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PBS = political bull sheet
LikeLike
Listen to how warmly Clapper introduces his longtime colleague Sally Yates. Barf.
Undermining president Trump from the very beginning by implying Yates is credible, legitimate and beyond reproach but that meany Trump fired her.
FSS again!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I can’t believe this hearing was allowed. SMH.
LikeLike
I just want to smash her smug SJW mouth in.
Does that make me a bad person?
LikeLike
Oh no!
Grassley passes on his chance to comment and the ball passes to Feinstein.
So the first 3 speakers are POS loyalists: Comey, Yates, Feinstein and of course Graham.
I just can’t listen to this BS.
Especially with Feinstein saying the French election was hacked by Russia, too.
LikeLike
Right on cue.
“The press is NOW reporting former President POS warned President Trump on November 10 ” and how in the world could Trump not listen to the messiah and his wench, Yates.
OK. I’m out. Will check in later for those with strong enough constitutions to listen to this.,
LikeLike
I’m not judging you wyntre.
LikeLike
Comey was beyond reproach
LikeLike
They’re just regurgitating the same anti-Russian propaganda.
LikeLike
It will be interesting to discover why, if Sundance is correct about that, POTUS wanted us to watch this garbage.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Has she took the 5th yet?
LikeLike
Who am I kidding?
LikeLike
Seems to me if the IC had any evidence on Flynn he would have been arrested already.
LikeLike
Will anyone ask Sally Yates if obamas shilling for macron in the French election constitutes interference?
LikeLike
Yates: “…through five Republican and (sic) DemocratIC administrations.”
I am so tired of this leftist word-game tactic. The implication is that Republicans are the opposite of democratic. The two parties in America are: Republican and Democrat. No one should be getting a taxpayer paycheck if they do not know the distinction or purposely play this game. Any government worker using the term ‘democratic administration’ should be immediately fired.
LikeLike
I can’t take these blowhards. depending on Treepers with more stamina then me to pass on the information. Advanced thanks for risking your sanity watching, salute.
LikeLike