Trap Set – Sally Yates and James Clapper Testify to Senate Judiciary Committee – 2:30pm Livestream….

Holy Cats. This post is somewhat rushed because everyone needs to watch Sally Yates testify before congress, and there’s a very distinct possibility President Trump has just laid a trap to catch her. The Muh Russia Judiciary Hearing.

Initially I was open-minded, albeit skeptical, about the potential for President Trump to have laid out a rather well constructed trap to catch intelligence leakers together with Michael Flynn. Skeptical because the construct of the trap is intensely Machiavellian.

However, today two very obvious indicators point to that being more reality than supposition.

Yates is scheduled to testify for the first time in public, alongside James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, who pushed Flynn in 2014 from his job as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. The two are due to appear before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee at 2:30 p.m. (link)

Not accidentally, today the media is playing out a leaked story about President Obama warning President Trump [On November 10th] about Michael Flynn. Against the backdrop of the February media narrative: why would the Obama white house source wait until just prior to Yates testimony? Why today? Obviously the political angle is transparent.

Obama’s warning pre-dated the concerns inside the government about Flynn’s contacts with the Russian ambassador, one of the officials said. Obama passed along a general caution that he believed Flynn was not suitable for such a high level post, the official added. (link)

♦ Then note earlier today President Trump sends out a tweet using both his personal and government account. President Trump is very careful about which account he uses for which twitter statements. He doesn’t use the “Offficial Twitter” for the same messaging as his “non-government” twitter.

♦ Then note Press Secretary Sean Spicer changes the time of the Daily Press Briefing to facilitate every media outlet playing the Yates testimony to congress.

Obviously President Trump WANTS everyone watching the Yates testimony. Livestream Below:

November 8th, 2016 – Election day.

November 10th, 2016 – Trump talks to Obama in White House.

November 15, 2016 – Donald Trump received his first presidential daily briefing (PDB). He was given highly classified information by members of the IC. Immediately the IC told the press that Trump demanded security clearances for his children. Trump denied the claim. General Michael Flynn sat in on the PDB.

November 17th, 2016 – NSA Director Mike Rogers visits Trump in New York.

November 18th, 2016 – Trump appoints Flynn as National Security Advisor. A former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Flynn is trained in espionage.

Much More to Come Later….

