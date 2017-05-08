Apropos – California State Assembly Votes to Make Communism Great Again…

Comrade Citizen, there comes a day when progressive ideology has to go all-in. For California that day is today….
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Being a communist would no longer be a fireable offense for California government employees under a bill passed by the state Assembly. Lawmakers narrowly approved the bill Monday. It would repeal part of a law enacted during the Red Scare of the 1940s and ’50s when fear that communists were trying to infiltrate and overthrow the U.S. government was rampant. The bill now goes to the Senate.
It would eliminate part of the law that allows public employees to be fired for being part of the Communist Party. Employees could still be fired for being members of organizations they know advocate for overthrowing the government. Some Assembly Republicans say communism is still a threat and that the Cold War-era law should not be changed. (link)
I guess then that means Communists are the government, and patriots and conservatives want to overthrow it.
World turned upside down.
Or President Trump isn’t legitimate to them, so anything goes…
I think that is the world according to Cole Porter
I think this is good.. They tried to keep this stuff under the radar during the Obama disaster and with this fanatical reaction to President Trump we are seeing what all of us could have expected if Crooked Hillary won…Deplorables was just a warning shot….
Indeed. That was jus the tip of the iceberg. We dodged a huge bullet and we should count our blessings every day.
Let em claim to be communist but they can’t get paid more than the median income. I’m fine with that trade off.
Hollywood already works for the Communist Chinese Govt. Not a big stretch to think of CA as an enemy of the State either.
Moon Battery Gone Wild!
What a surprise, they are communists.This is why I have been calling for the Communist Control Act to be reinstated.
Howie, so true.
1) there have been Communists all over the United States. McCarthy (Senator) was interested in weeding out the ones in the White House. He did a great job and eventually paid for his efforts, dyIng in a forlorn fashion.
2) the House UN-American Committee really did find that many Hollywood actors and others WERE Comminists, and they were ferreted out. That needs to happen again.
3) We should Federally ban Comminism, Marxism, Islam, Muslim Brotherhood, MS13, George Soros and all connections, and _________.
All about State Assemblyman comrade Bonta, tge sponsor.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rob_Bonta
His mother was one of the original United Farm workers organizers. Communism runs deep there.
The Union Label was contrived originally to bar blacks and other minorities from landing jobs. Really sick.
I couldnt just find it now, but i once saw fliers that described anti chinese and anti black vitriol as a reason for organizing. It was fairly disgusting.
Communist agitators. It is what thy do. They don’t care about either side. They just want division in order to hasten the eventual People’s Bloody Revolution, so that Communism will naturally be our next political and social state.
Very true. This one of a few items that Glenn Beck did expose, prior to him becoming unhinged.
This story really stuck with me, though.
First full time job out of school many moons ago, question on the application “do you support communism or any other subversive entity desirous of overthrowing the United States government”.
My how times change.
Not wrong. The Commies took over California a while ago.
The comments above seem to settle to easy for the BS that the screwballs in California are shoveling out. The State is part of the USA and we will take it back, throw out the nuts in Hollywood and the rest of the phony elected politicians, progressive, globalist communist and make California the beautiful State it use to be. Now, I don’t live there, but I want to visit there without worrying about being arrested because I’m an American Patroit.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I was born and raised there rural. I hate what’s happed there. I guess I was lucky to leave 22 years ago. But I really miss what it used to be
When I started at UGA 20 years ago they asked the subversive commie question. I wonder if they still ask it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When that beautiful day comes, I will be the one pointing out the traitorous bastards. Push them into the sea!
When you think you are having a bad day….
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-05-07/federal-judge-declares-constitution-void-threatens-civil-defendant-death
The issue, in the article linked, if true, will happen again millions of times over if the judge responsible is not dealt with in the most extreme measures possible.
Please wake me up! Insane stuff going on here, we all need to pray and stay informed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Faith and trust Moe.
It’s always darkest before the dawn 👍
a.k.a. the Uniparty
The state of California may truly have reached the point of no return. I feel terrible for our fellow Treepers that live in the state. I was born and raised in NYC and can honestly say that at no point have we reached the level of California. Thankfully the StatenSenate has a majority and can stop some of the lunacy.
If you want to talk about the contrast of 2 states on opposite ends of the spectrum, compare California to Texas. Governor Abbott dropped the gauntlet yesterday by signing the sanctuary city bill. Illegals will get the hell out of Texas by September 1st when the bill goes into effect. They will make a run to California where they are safe. Texas will clean up their state while California falls deeper and deeper into the abyss.
LikeLiked by 3 people
California is ground zero. Communist have a base of operations on U.S. continental territory. Certainly explains the gun grab. Prepare to defend yourselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seriously dude, it’s time to Bug-Out!
Give up? Never. I prefer to push them into the sea. Forces advancing from the north and east, with the help of eastern and northern California resistance fighters, the proglodytes would be finished in a week. They have no idea how despised they are in conservative sections of California. The proglodyte shemales will expect their latino compatriots to fight for them, but if they were not cowards, they would be fighting in Mexico.
Something to consider here:
http://www.dailybulletin.com/social-affairs/20130113/california-law-keeps-communist-party-members-from-teaching
Quote from the article you posted by Juan Lopez, the California chairman for the Communist Party USA.
“We have more teachers that have joined the Communist Party than any other professions,” he said.
I thought they already did that. California school teachers, for the most part, are at best socialists. This was the case 40 years ago and has only gotten worse. Requirements to do “volunteer” community service, excluding any work for any remotely conservative group such as scouting. The demonizing of “profit” and capitalism. The exclusive hiring of only democrats to teaching positions. If you want a job in the public sector, better change your party affiliation. That goes for federal positions as well. (Trump, are you listening?)
Story from 2008:
http://www.foxnews.com/story/2008/04/01/california-state-senator-calls-for-repeal-cold-war-communist-laws.html
In 2008, an attempt to repeal the ban on Communists in the classroom, but then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger vetoed S.B. 1322.
“Many Californians have fled communist regimes, immigrated to the United States and sought freedom in our nation because of the human rights abuses perpetuated in other parts of the world,” Schwarzenegger’s written response reads in part.
“It is important particularly for those people that California maintains the protections of current law. Therefore, I see no compelling reason to change the law that maintains our responsibility to ensure that public resources are not used for purposes of overthrowing the U.S. or state government, or for communist activities.
“For these reasons, I am unable to sign this bill.
This must have been one of Schwarzenegger’s “even a broken clock is right twice a day” moments.
It would be a shame for the other 49 states to have to spend money and time in the courts defending what is clearly written, this is just what would happen with an UnAmerican California.
The Constitution of the United States, as the Supreme Law of the Land, is based upon the Principles of Liberty stated in the Declaration of Independence. Therefore, the Oath or Affirmation taken by all government officials at every level to protect and defend the Constitution also binds them to support those principles in the Declaration of Independence.
Therefore, no public official may lawfully take any action whatsoever that:
i. results in the surrender, alienation or delegation of the sovereignty of the People of the United States
ii. by entangling alliances, special relationships, or through political or economic subservience, advances the interests of any other nation, international organization, supranational entity or private organization at the expense of the sovereignty of the United States.
Any such action by a public official is a violation of that individual’s Oath or Affirmation of Office and is therefore treason against the Constitution for the United States of America.
Trump needs to tweet this outrage. This is a result of the invasion. It’s why we voted him in as we are just a few years out of being extinct, but then God came and saved us.
Priorities…
The next American Civil War will start, in CA. I won’t last long. Already been tagged.
Anyone with Trumps ear? PLEASE PLEASE audit the last election in California! The state manufactured votes. There is no way in heck the turnout was 75% as reported. No way! The ballot was huge by comparison to previous elections and the polls were deserted where I voted. Look how long it took to finalize the tally, with ever increasing votes for Hillary. They were looking at the sign in sheets and voting for those who did not vote. It’s freaking obvious.
All I can say is wow. I have been a musician my entire life, a Bass player. In the 80’s I was in a very good band and we almost went to California. I used to think it was bad luck that it never worked out but now I thank God every day. You could not get me into that state nowadays, no way, no how. I feel for our fellow Treepers that put up the fight every day in that State, God Bless you.
I wonder if California’s now public approval of communism means Nancy Pelosi will start adressing her fellow congressional communists as “Comrade”?
