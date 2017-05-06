UK Conservative Election Lead Growing Stronger Post Brexit…

In the run-up to the June 8th national election called for by British Prime Minister Theresa May, the local elections are providing strong indicators for a historic level of support.
This outcome is exactly what Prime Minister May wanted as she heads into tough negotiations with the European Union on terms of exit.
Having won the historic Brexit vote and gained victory for the UK to pull out of the Union, most of UKip party supporters are melding back into the traditional Conservative party ranks.
REUTERS – British Prime Minster Theresa May’s Conservative Party is still a strong 16 points ahead of the main opposition Labour Party ahead of a national election on June 8, according to a poll by Opinium on Saturday.
The Conservatives polled 46 percent in an online survey of 2,005 adults, down one point from the last Opinium survey on April 25, while Labour were unchanged on 30 percent.
The survey, carried out before this week’s big Conservative victory in local elections, put the Liberal democrats on 9 percent and the anti-EU UKIP on 7 percent. (link)
More on the local election results from Daily Mail – Prime Minister May is on course for a general election landslide after pummelling Labour and crushing Ukip at the local polls.
The Tories recorded a stunning series of results yesterday, picking up 560 seats in every part of the country – including Labour marginals in the North, the Welsh valleys and even Scotland. (read more)
‘Bilateral Trade’ has a nice ring to it, don’t ya think?
.
Yup. Stop the “but we didn’t vote for her” nonsense before it even has a chance to start. Also affirm that British Citizens (Obama is not a British citizen) want Brexit. Very practical way to achieve both ends.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. She really thought this one through. Smart woman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe she got some mentoring from PDJT…
LikeLike
Making the whole world great again
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well maybe not yet, but sure a lot better than it was.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t buy this macron with 26 point lead.
Europe is so far gone, however, it’s hard to predict.
I just cannot fathom that after watching the pre-brexit left scream with their hallow cries of desperation if Brixit didn’t go Obamas way and then a year later see all such false predictions – nothing but good has come from Brexit.
Are the French are itching to do the same.???
Savoring today on the thought of obama going down, yet again. Oh, can politics be this awesome for so long?
LikeLiked by 1 person
A vote for Macro is a vote for terrorism. If after voting in Macron France has another terrorist attacker, they’ll get no sympathy from me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Such attacks are the inevitable consequence of abdicating the role of France in Western Civilization.
I would not be without sympathy, but rage would overshadow my tears.
LikeLike
I don’t buy that lead either, I said so yesterday and have believed all along that the French are being gaslighted the same as we were in our recent Presidential election.
Macron is an empty suit employing tbe politics of a desperate, and contemptible, Left. You see the side by side photos and Marine is graciously smiling at, and with, her supporters. Yet Macron literally has balled up his fists in a pugilistic fashion and is literally gritting his teeth in impotent rage and hatred.
He is like a Salvador Dali piece, of impotent rage.
I say pray, for Marine, for France.
La République est mort sans elle.
LikeLike
I found this interesting and it seems to be backed up with data….I am absolutely not fluent in British politics and we do have posters who are English…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Link to above data
LikeLiked by 2 people
UKIP is sacrificing itself to support May and the Tories, being the Consevatives that Thatcher rallied. This is literally endorsing her Article 50 Initiation, and giving her a strong hand in the negotiations ahead.
I’ve not heard from Nigel Farage, but I would bet he sees it the same. He helped build a Movement, it succeeded in it’s singular exceptional purpose; now, strengthen the hands that are implementing the terms of that success.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If this works it MAY TRUMP those globalists once and for all!
BREXIT!!
MAGA!!! 🦁
LikeLiked by 8 people
I saw what you did there! And I love it! 🙂 (MAY, TRUMP)
BREXIT!!
MAGA!!! 🦁 🦁
LikeLiked by 3 people
TY sunnydaysall. It’s all about the words. 😉 🦁
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAY TRUMP LE PEN.
My prayer for many moons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If superman were real, Trump would kick his ass too!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, and Trump is kryptonite to the globalists!
LikeLike
Yup!
LikeLike
Treepers are just great with their witty comments today! 👍
LikeLike
Thank you
LikeLike
Thanks for the Ross interview. Dang, that is one sharp guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t he impressive. Just one of President Trump’s team of killers. They are ALL Impressive. Compare and contrast against t h e last bunch of crooks and creeps on obama’s team. We have suffered these wackos for at least eight years…longer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can an understated, unassuming, elderly gentleman talking about commerce be so enthralling? He just… is. In the past, with government types, especially the corrupt and inept swamp rats of the past eight+ years, I’ve just wanted them to STOP TALKING. Now, especially with Ross, Mulvaney and Tillerson, I could listen to them for hours. We are blessed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
JC: many other Treepers have expressed the exact same thing as you have.
I have forwarded some of these interviews/talks (Tillerson) to many friends.
We are in good hands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Death to traitors, freedom for Britain!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was a complete bloodbath in the U.K. The same way 2018 and 2020 will be a bloodbath for Republicans and our President in the U.S. The BBC is the U.K. Can’t do anything to stop it the same way the MSM can’t do anything to stop it here.
Winning truly is awesome and I never will tell our President to stop winning for us!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Consolidation of the base is good as long as she makes good on the promise of Brexit. All those celebrities who had such vocal opposition dont seem as loud anymore. Too bad ours cant sit down and listen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting thing was Farage’s party UKIP was wiped out in the local elections.
UKIP voters voted for the Conservatives this time
Last General Election UKIP got 3.8 million votes. Theresa May can expect most of them next month
They want to give the PM the strongest mandate possible going into the Brexit negotiations with EU
In return these voters expect a hard Brexit, no free movement and immigration
LikeLiked by 8 people
I saw that and had to reread article again, then understand it was for consolidating power for brexit. I saw handwringing comments from u.s. side that dont seem to get the need to work together and lamenting loss of Farage. I remeber Farage saying he served his purpose, so this is probably just the natural progression ukip needed to take.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, UKIP was formed specifically to boost effort to leave the EU. Farage was the perfect leader. I was on the UKIP and Farage FB pages and the people were great-lots of them were big Trump fans too. So UKIP voters returning to the Tories to firm up the Brexit effort makes perfect sense. Britons never will be slaves!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s learning how to win. Something House republicans had drummed into them last week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Teresa Mayhem put a gun to the head of the Marxist labor party and they dared her to pull the trigger. Well, she’s gone and done it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Long video but very detailed look into the current state of British politics. Labour leader Corbin is an absolute nightmare who’s helped push Labour completely out of the mainstream of British politics. UKIP was a single issue party, Brexit, which is in the process of dismantling now that it has achieved its objective. Also, while I don’t think Sargon addresses the issue in this instance, in past videos he’s alluded to a sizable group of pro-remainers who are fed up with the whining about Brexit passing and who are not interested in sabotaging or blocking the Brexit process.
At the end, Sargon- an atheist who call himself a classical liberal and an economic socialist- concludes “I personally, for the first time in my life, will be voting for the Conservatives because I do not trust any of the other parties to do this [Brexit] correctly, to operate through the lens of power politics in the best interest of my country.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
A classical liberal who is a socialist? That’s ridiculous.
I’m headed to the store now to go pick up some white paint that’s colored black.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The point is, he’s not a typical Conservative Party constituent. However, like many people in the UK, he believes in British sovereignty and finds himself alienated from the far-left policies embraced by Labour, and thus finds himself supporting the Conservatives.
This position is similar to the Reagan Democrats in the 1980s, the current Trump Democrats, and, I am sure, the supporters of Marine Le Pen
LikeLike
That’s a quite reasonable take, actually, and I took no exception to anything in that article other than that absurd blackish-white self description.
Not a whole lot of real “classical liberals” in Europe these days (though if I understand correctly, the word “Liberal” over there actually still does mean classical liberal). CLs are a minority here as well, but not quite as endangered as in Europe.
Aside from the sovereignty/Muslim issue and perhaps PC-SJW craziness, someone like Le Pen would be ridiculously off to the left side here economically.
LikeLike
Glad I could clear that up. You are correct in pointing out that I was being too black-white in my description, and I over-simplified to the point of inaccuracy: Sargon specifically states he is not a socialist and is on the record as not liking the concept of a welfare state. However, he does support the idea of what he calls a “safety net.” I guess I was trying to get this idea across by saying “economic socialist” which winds up being redundant.
LikeLike
I’m a bit confused now. I thought that description is what he called himself, not your interpolation.
(emphasis mine.)
LikeLike
The results are so interesting because conservatives have started winning again even in Scotland which was unheard of a few years ago ,so far from Scotland leaving UK It feels like the UK Is coming together to get full Brexit.The Scottish Nationalists have passed their peak.
UKIP and Farage did a fantastic job and we wouldn’t be at this point without them.I think if Mrs May does not give us what we want UKIP will rise again.
We are currently getting a lot of abuse from EU leaders who appear to be in meltdown but that’s great because it just makes us more determined.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I should add the reason UKIP voters are changing to conservatives is the ensure Mrs May has a large majority in Parliament to be able to pass a huge amount of complicated repeal bills to get rid of EU law .Starting with the European Communities Act .With a small majority she would never be able to proceed without amendments and watering down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is unreal about Scotland, Deb. I lived there from September 1972-July 1973 and even then the Tory presence was small. I have been reading that up until recently there wasn’t a single Tory MP in the Scottish parliament!
LikeLike
May is an opportunist without principles, although fairly brilliant in terms of political tactics. But she is nothing like Trump nor the revolution Trump is enacting. I believe she is appealing to Brexit voters pre-election but will revert to a pro-corporatist globalist agenda after the election.
LikeLike
Electoral landslides in favour of conservatives in Britain have always been a result of the working class mass-abandoning the left. But this is not what is happening in 2017. The working class in Britain are unknowingly now voting for a far-left party.
The modern Conservative Party was transformed during the Major and Cameron administrations into a progressive party. It’s really just a continuation of New Labour. The working class supporting a pro-multiculturalism, pro-mass immigration, pro-EU, pro-Islam, feminist, globalist party is a joke. This charade won’t last for long.
LikeLike