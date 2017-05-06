Trade Fool – Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Threatens Ban on U.S. Coal, Oregon: Wine, Plywood Imports…

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be cowering to the demands of British Columbia Provincial Premier Christy Clark who asked for retaliatory trade action against Oregon and the Pacific Northwest after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced a tariff on Canadian soft-wood imports.
Yesterday (Friday) Prime Weasel Trudeau threatened to ban shipments of U.S. thermal coal from Pacific ports and suggesting sanctions against additional trade products from Oregon due to the support for the soft-wood tariff by Democrat Senator Ron Wyden.
ENERGY ECON […] Trudeau said Ottawa would study whether to stop U.S. firms from shipping thermal coal via the Pacific province of British Columbia. Provincial Premier Christy Clark asked for the ban in response to the U.S. tariffs.
Canada is also considering duties on exports from Oregon such as wine, flooring and plywood, said a source close to the matter, citing Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden’s prominent role in pressing for the lumber tariffs.
Analysts said Cloud Peak Energy Inc would be the biggest coal producer affected by a British Columbia ban or levy. Coal is railed to those ports by Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp, owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (read more)
I wonder if Prime Weasel Trudeau is aware most of the Cloud Peak transported U.S. Coal only flows to British Columbia as an outcome of using the BC port for export to Asia. Economic analysts don’t even measure how much coal actually stays Canada, so the threat of a Canadian ban on U.S. coal is political gnat-banter for domestic chest-thumping purposes. {{{eyeroll}}}
And you can bet it would only take one tweet from President Trump and a nation of U.S. patriotic consumers could easily cover for any Oregon wine export losses. I know tens-of-thousands of patriots not generally predisposed to support the insufferable Wyden but would rally to fill Oregon’s economic trade void if needed – HINT: “America First“, eh?
The U.S is the worlds biggest consumer of stuff. We are the worlds biggest market. One of the advantages of being the biggest customer, is the leverage our status provides in negotiations with suppliers. That leverage has gone unused for decades, if President Trump calls upon it – it’s there.
$18-20 trillion worth of bigly leverage, the best most magnificent of all leverages, available with a tweet. Believe it.
However, as an outcome of his public statements, Prime Weasel Trudeau has also put himself back on the trade radar of Wilburine Ross.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Saturday that threats of retaliatory trade actions from Canadian officials “are inappropriate” and will not influence final U.S. import duty determinations on Canadian softwood lumber.
“We continue to believe that a negotiated settlement is in the best interests of all parties and we are prepared to work toward that end,” Ross said in a statement issued by the Commerce Department.
[…] Ross said in his statement on Saturday that the Commerce Department’s decision “was based on the facts presented, not on political considerations.”
“Threats of retaliatory action are inappropriate and will not influence any final determinations,” Ross added. (link)
There’s been a global trade war against America’s best interests for three decades; Americans’ just haven’t been positioned to fight in it…. until now, eh.
.
Ha! Yeah! We will see how long that threat lasts.
Guarantee he caves before the week is out.
Kevin O’Leary started the bambi vs godzilla thing in a business week TV interview. It’s very good, he correctly predicts the problems Trump will cause Canada’s lightweights on trade. I can’t find it, but if somebody can, and can link it, thanks.
Lol, I just noticed the picture of Trudeau looks as if Wilburine is living inside of his head 😂 Which is depicted by the cute smiling picture of Wilburine to the right is of Weasel body’s head.
Nice touch Sundance!
My money is on the Wilburine.
Wilburine vs. Weasel…no contest!
Yup, that dear sweet man has 7 ways from Sunday to takedown down weasel boy.
Weasel boy is no match for a Wolverine like Wilbur.
New heros are surfacing for future generations. America first.
I love the commenters at CTH!
“Prime Weasel Trudeau” <—- harr!
I love it.
Something tells me there may be a popcorn shortage.
I’m investing in butter. Gonna make a fortune.
Washington State dairy farmers will supply you with all the butter you need! #BuyAmerican #HireAmerican
I need some wine to go with the popcorn …
Order it from Oregon!
🍾🍿
I’m gonna hazard a guess that if they poke the bear, or lion, too much, it’s not going to end well for them.
Same here. I cannot shake the feeling that the Prime Weasel is shooting himself in the foot, somehow.
Yep, it’s gonna be a great day to whip somebody’s a$$!!
Ha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Now, that’s funny. I don’t care who you are!
Trudeau operates on behalf of Soros, so although I can’t see anything as a threat chess-wise, I am still a bit suspicious of this being more than just incompetence (Trudeau).
There’s that word…..Suspicious 🤔
😸
😻
This kid couldn’t bluff his way out of anywhere.
Canada has the same kind of dumbasses running their country we had prior to Trump..
Exactly. Nailed it, HBD.
May be that’s who he is consulting with! Ozero interferes with every country!
Trudeau: You just rolled snake eyes – ON PURPOSE!
President Trump: Trudeau just gave you votes from Dem Senators who want your support against Canadian Trade Sanctions against a Dem state!
WINNING1
Trudeau, you IDIOT:
You just forced Trump & Wolverine to PROVE how bigly the NAFTA renegotiation – or CANCELLATION will benefit America at Canada’s expense.
But there’s MORE:
You just pissed off your other YUGE trading partner CHINA by screwing with their new coal imports from America to displace their cancelled imports from North Korea.
Don’t stop THERE:
You just pissed off every OTHER trading partner in the Asia-Pacific REGION by undermining the coal-displacement pressure to end North Korea’s nuclear program!
Haha.
Your headline reminds me of this:
Happy happy. Joy joy.
Trudeau’s Coup de Grace:
He’s publicly announced the equivalent of a TRADE WAR.
Congress now could NEVER continue to delay accepting the Letter of Intent to Renegotiate NAFTA from Secretary Ross, without asking Americans to PRIMARY them!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Weasel Trudeau is illustrating that ‘Free Trade’ is a farce:
Sec Wilbur Ross enforces a bit of Fair Trade practice…and Trudeau’s response is – “Punish them!”
Trudeau is basically saying:
“If you don’t let us take advantage of you, we will punish you!”
Precisely, Wheatie. I mean, really, just how dumb do you have to be, Trudy…?
He’s throwing a tantrum like any 2 yr old.
Sparkles has no idea what he’s in for. I almost feel sorry for him. (I don’t)
“Sparkles”
Snort, guffaw and milk comin’ out my nose. Please stop it – yer killin’ me!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Then again, who’s to say the Canadian people are any smarter than the French … with 7 million French Canadians comprising 20% of their population.
We’ll soon see.
Yes, agreed. It burns me up to see this happening. SMH. Canada needs a Donald Trump. ‘Sparkles’ (hat tip to MrE above) is hurting his own people, while making other countries angry (as you’ve said above). He has not a clue what he is doing. Our Lion will be announcing check mate very shortly, leverage is a beautiful thing and Lord knows the US has this in spades and a President very very willing to use it.
Unfortunately, President Trump is one of a kind. I really doubt any other country in the world has any one who measures up. If they do, nobody’s stepping forward.
Thanks Sundance!! MORE good info we don’t get anywhere else!
Trudeau is an idiot in an empty suit. Trump could out negotiate this moron with half his brain tied behind his back.
It’s a Trudeau Tantrum.
He’s a CHILD.
Trudeau is in trouble politically in Canada. This BS is pablum for the masses.
I tried to copy the video of Canadians singing the American anthem but couldn’t do it. Perhaps someone with better computer skills can do it. It really is beautiful.
edmonton singing American anthem
Print
There’s nothing quite stirring as the American anthem — sung by 18,000 Canadians.
Country star Brett Kissel was supposed to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the NHL playoff game Sunday between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks. But as soon as he started, there was an issue.
His microphone inside Edmonton’s Rogers Place arena wasn’t working.
That’s OK. The sellout crowd of 18,347 got his back:
With Kissel’s encouragement, his fellow Albertans belted out the American anthem with gusto.
Impressive, Oilers fans. Very impressive.
Canadians will not be happy with Trudeau fighting with the Americans.
Somebody already posted it.
Hm. Now that’s an interesting picture. 😯
Our President is a professional networker, Fe, and within these few short first weeks, he’s networked the best and the brightest for his Cabinet, he’s networked world leaders, and he’s built the greatest network of all: us. As Sundance indicated, we stand at the ready and are just a quick tweet away.
Hm. We could start buying the wine now. I’m almost out.
🍾 Here you go. Left over from the Conco de Mayo UniParty yesterday. It’s American!!
Cinco de Mayo!! I really should check my spelling before I post 🙄
I wondered about that. LOL
Conco de Mayo sounded very exotic.
Planning to celebrate it next year instead of Cinco de Mayo.
😀
“Don’t fire until you see the whites of their eyes!”
Or in this case,
“Don’t buy until President Trump tells us the Democrats have helped pass the Trump Agenda!”
Right!
I’m in Oregon and I can tell you from personal experience, the wine produced here is truly world-class. Whatever happens you wouldn’t be going wrong!
Agree! My son gifted me a bottle from Domaine Serene. Excellent wine!
Wine of the month club. GIT-R-DONE.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Whine of the month from the left…..Trump did it, or didn’t do it, or is colluding to do it, or was paid to do it 😉
I have a feeling the only “trade experience” that Trudeau has is trading his collection of pokemon cards and liberal tears.
Pokémon cards, bwahahahahaha, good one Mark! 😂👍
I bet he lost all his pokemon cards to Barron. That would explain why he’s so salty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So hilarious!
I don’t think Christy Clark is all that bright.
The Chinese in BC will set her dumb ass straight.
As for Trudeau, he’s a wuss like Macron.
Believe it or not, the opposition is worse. The NDP is in power in Alberta and they are ruining the once wealthy province.
Dances with Wolves!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t care if Senator Wyden is a left wing wacko bird. Identifying an individual American politician in this way is way out of line and Sec. Commerce Ross statement shows the basis for this tariff is legitimate…
That’s exactly what I tho’t too. Impertinent twat.
We could just buy Canada and fire Trudeau.
Please, please, pretty please!!
President TRUMP does know all the Really Rich people. He could coordinate it quite quickly, I can tell you that. They already know our National Anthem. Then we also wouldn’t have to build a wall, and make Canada pay for it. 😉
#MCGA
Thank you for posting this! I am soooo proud of my fellow Canadians.
And declare English the only official language.
The Canadians are going to see what an inexperienced light weight of a Prime Minister they elected. Soon.
…Venezuela…
After many decades of being able to screw the USA on trade, these idiots think it’s business as usual. However, we now have a Trump Administration that is UNTOUCHABLE like Elliot Ness in Chicago! They cannot be bought, a wonderful side effect of being incredibly wealthy – they aren’t in these positions for the money, they are there because they want to be. Thus, it is NOT business as usual. President Trump is a genius and he picked his cabinet well. Their only goal is to Make America Great Again.
I can tell you this, I would NOT want to be on President Trump’s bad side. These idiot politicians better learn that lesson fast. Just my opinion.
^^^^^^THIS
Bravo Post of the Day!!!
Go ahead, make my day;……….GREAT.
AGAIN!!! 😉
That would be an awesome caption to one of those pics where PDJT is wearing that “winning” smile. Come on Treepers – somebody please post a pic with that caption (I’m really lousy at that stuff)
Play with fire and get burned.
As my daughter would say….play stupid games….win stupid prizes.
Wine, flooring and plywood, we got that covered. Sell it to the U.S. SCRUW Trudeau. How much are we talking anyway? Probably cents.
Weren’t the left wing faux media just whining about the sanctions on Canada would cause us a shortage of wood and wood products for building? Problem solved.
Hehe, TwoLaine.
Where will we ever get wine from?
Grapes 🍇 😉
Jesus makes wine too.
Just sayin…
http://www.trumpwinery.com/
The idea of Trudeau pitted against Trump and Ross on trade almost makes me feel sorry for him lol. Poor little fella 😀
Ha ha. Almost!
If you can’t run with the big dogs, you should stay on the porch. Trudeau definitely should have stayed on the porch! This will not end well for him.
The Trump Administration’s trade response to Trudeau will make the 59 Missile Attack on the Syrians look like a warm-up!
This could become America’s “Trade Shot Heard Round the World”.
Remind me again what happens in socialist countries when the government attempts to block foreign imports? Something about a supply crisis, runs on the warehouses as prices rise in a panicked reaction? Are they going to turn Canada into Venezuela?
Over 400 wineries to choose from:
http://www.gotastewine.com/all-or-wineries.php
Our friends have let us drink some red wines bought from Oregon, and the wines are very good. I will search to see how we can help out the vineyards in Oregon. Be glad to do so…
Here, a cheat sheet to get you started. 50 best wines from Oregon:
https://www.pdxmonthly.com/articles/2016/9/13/oregon-s-50-best-wines
The husband loves Willamette, Oregon, Pinot Noir.
EXCELLENT VIDEO!
The dems in congress of course will side with Prime weasel trudeau …
Like PDJT always Says, He Wants Free, But Fair Trade
Of all the laughable things liberals do, this is the funniest – when they really truly believe that they can out-negotiate Donald Trump.
Bigly difference between mice and MEN. I love our GIANTS REPRESENTING US. Thx for a great article. I’m still smiling.
Don’t Americans already have enough enemies in the world without bullying your largest trading partner. You can place tariffs on us but if we reciprocate……invade?
Once your PM is done insulting and abusing America on trade, he can always cut a deal with Bolivia.
Oh Please.
I am old. I have known many Canucks via work related activities.
Some are still close to my heart. Most were jealous hearted. My fav was the woman who hunted and killed moose each winter. I have the old timey photo to prove it.
#1. Wine from Canada is not that desirable. Ice wine is “good” as an after dinner drink. Period.
Disclosure: I am not a sommelier, but, I have had the opportunity to sample- OK, let’s be honest – DRINK – wines, world wide…so, my “tasting experience” has validity.
#2. The USA has intelligent forestry. My husband creates hand crafted furniture from a wide variety of hardwoods that he purchases from semi-local sawmills.
So…as someone who is pretty fed up with stupid people…
Suck it, Justin.
Trade you Keystone pipeline for Chinese coal.
Can’t think of a finer fate for Oregon/Pacific NW than to be totally screwed by progressive Canada!
Oregon is not gonna be enjoying life when Trudeau’s little fit shuts down the only industries Oregon policies allow! LOL
When their federal funds are cut over illegals and violent campuses, too? Yeah, gonna suck to be a stoner loser parasite in Oregon. Will suck to be a politician, too!
Canada needs the USA far more than the USA needs Canada, Mr. “Post-Nationalist” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. . . aka: Chip Off The Old Bloc.
