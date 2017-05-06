Trade Fool – Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Threatens Ban on U.S. Coal, Oregon: Wine, Plywood Imports…

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be cowering to the demands of British Columbia Provincial Premier Christy Clark who asked for retaliatory trade action against Oregon and the Pacific Northwest after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced a tariff on Canadian soft-wood imports.

Yesterday (Friday) Prime Weasel Trudeau threatened to ban shipments of U.S. thermal coal from Pacific ports and suggesting sanctions against additional trade products from Oregon due to the support for the soft-wood tariff by Democrat Senator Ron Wyden.

ENERGY ECON […] Trudeau said Ottawa would study whether to stop U.S. firms from shipping thermal coal via the Pacific province of British Columbia. Provincial Premier Christy Clark asked for the ban in response to the U.S. tariffs.

Canada is also considering duties on exports from Oregon such as wine, flooring and plywood, said a source close to the matter, citing Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden’s prominent role in pressing for the lumber tariffs.

Analysts said Cloud Peak Energy Inc would be the biggest coal producer affected by a British Columbia ban or levy. Coal is railed to those ports by Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp, owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.  (read more)

I wonder if Prime Weasel Trudeau is aware most of the Cloud Peak transported U.S. Coal only flows to British Columbia as an outcome of using the BC port for export to Asia.  Economic analysts don’t even measure how much coal actually stays Canada, so the threat of a Canadian ban on U.S. coal is political gnat-banter for domestic chest-thumping purposes.  {{{eyeroll}}}

And you can bet it would only take one tweet from President Trump and a nation of U.S. patriotic consumers could easily cover for any Oregon wine export losses.  I know tens-of-thousands of patriots not generally predisposed to support the insufferable Wyden but would rally to fill Oregon’s economic trade void if needed –  HINT: “America First“, eh?

The U.S is the worlds biggest consumer of stuff.  We are the worlds biggest market. One of the advantages of being the biggest customer, is the leverage our status provides in negotiations with suppliers.  That leverage has gone unused for decades, if President Trump calls upon it – it’s there.

$18-20 trillion worth of bigly leverage, the best most magnificent of all leverages, available with a tweet.  Believe it.

However, as an outcome of his public statements, Prime Weasel Trudeau has also put himself back on the trade radar of Wilburine Ross.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Saturday that threats of retaliatory trade actions from Canadian officials “are inappropriate” and will not influence final U.S. import duty determinations on Canadian softwood lumber.

“We continue to believe that a negotiated settlement is in the best interests of all parties and we are prepared to work toward that end,” Ross said in a statement issued by the Commerce Department.

[…]  Ross said in his statement on Saturday that the Commerce Department’s decision “was based on the facts presented, not on political considerations.”

“Threats of retaliatory action are inappropriate and will not influence any final determinations,” Ross added. (link)

There’s been a global trade war against America’s best interests for three decades; Americans’ just haven’t been positioned to fight in it…. until now, eh.

.

  1. M33 says:
    May 6, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Ha! Yeah! We will see how long that threat lasts.

    Guarantee he caves before the week is out.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
      • starfcker says:
        May 6, 2017 at 8:02 pm

        Kevin O’Leary started the bambi vs godzilla thing in a business week TV interview. It’s very good, he correctly predicts the problems Trump will cause Canada’s lightweights on trade. I can’t find it, but if somebody can, and can link it, thanks.

        Like

        Reply
    • Fe says:
      May 6, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      Lol, I just noticed the picture of Trudeau looks as if Wilburine is living inside of his head 😂 Which is depicted by the cute smiling picture of Wilburine to the right is of Weasel body’s head.

      Nice touch Sundance!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  2. Sylvia Avery says:
    May 6, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    My money is on the Wilburine.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  3. wheatietoo says:
    May 6, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    “Prime Weasel Trudeau” <—- harr!

    I love it.
    Something tells me there may be a popcorn shortage.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Neural says:
    May 6, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    I’m gonna hazard a guess that if they poke the bear, or lion, too much, it’s not going to end well for them.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  5. myrightpenguin says:
    May 6, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Trudeau operates on behalf of Soros, so although I can’t see anything as a threat chess-wise, I am still a bit suspicious of this being more than just incompetence (Trudeau).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. fred says:
    May 6, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    This kid couldn’t bluff his way out of anywhere.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. HBD says:
    May 6, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Canada has the same kind of dumbasses running their country we had prior to Trump..

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  8. BlackKnightRides says:
    May 6, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Trudeau: You just rolled snake eyes – ON PURPOSE!

    President Trump: Trudeau just gave you votes from Dem Senators who want your support against Canadian Trade Sanctions against a Dem state!

    WINNING1

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      May 6, 2017 at 7:01 pm

      Trudeau, you IDIOT:

      You just forced Trump & Wolverine to PROVE how bigly the NAFTA renegotiation – or CANCELLATION will benefit America at Canada’s expense.

      But there’s MORE:

      You just pissed off your other YUGE trading partner CHINA by screwing with their new coal imports from America to displace their cancelled imports from North Korea.

      Don’t stop THERE:

      You just pissed off every OTHER trading partner in the Asia-Pacific REGION by undermining the coal-displacement pressure to end North Korea’s nuclear program!

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      May 6, 2017 at 7:10 pm

      The Weasel Trudeau is illustrating that ‘Free Trade’ is a farce:

      Sec Wilbur Ross enforces a bit of Fair Trade practice…and Trudeau’s response is – “Punish them!”

      Trudeau is basically saying:
      “If you don’t let us take advantage of you, we will punish you!”

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
  9. MrE says:
    May 6, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Sparkles has no idea what he’s in for. I almost feel sorry for him. (I don’t)

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  10. Fe says:
    May 6, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    President Trump is a very patient man, but watch out when he’s ‘done’. He has yuuuge hammers named Wilburine and Twitter.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      May 6, 2017 at 7:08 pm

      Trudeau might just have committed Suicide.

      Then again, who’s to say the Canadian people are any smarter than the French … with 7 million French Canadians comprising 20% of their population.

      We’ll soon see.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Fe says:
        May 6, 2017 at 7:22 pm

        Yes, agreed. It burns me up to see this happening. SMH. Canada needs a Donald Trump. ‘Sparkles’ (hat tip to MrE above) is hurting his own people, while making other countries angry (as you’ve said above). He has not a clue what he is doing. Our Lion will be announcing check mate very shortly, leverage is a beautiful thing and Lord knows the US has this in spades and a President very very willing to use it.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • nontroll says:
          May 6, 2017 at 7:31 pm

          Unfortunately, President Trump is one of a kind. I really doubt any other country in the world has any one who measures up. If they do, nobody’s stepping forward.

          Like

          Reply
    • Weeper says:
      May 6, 2017 at 7:10 pm

      And CTH, but I’m biased that way 😉

      Thanks Sundance!! MORE good info we don’t get anywhere else!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • nontroll says:
      May 6, 2017 at 7:10 pm

      Trudeau is an idiot in an empty suit. Trump could out negotiate this moron with half his brain tied behind his back.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        May 6, 2017 at 7:16 pm

        It’s a Trudeau Tantrum.

        He’s a CHILD.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • nontroll says:
          May 6, 2017 at 7:25 pm

          Trudeau is in trouble politically in Canada. This BS is pablum for the masses.

          Like

          Reply
          • sadsack says:
            May 6, 2017 at 7:55 pm

            I tried to copy the video of Canadians singing the American anthem but couldn’t do it. Perhaps someone with better computer skills can do it. It really is beautiful.

            edmonton singing American anthem
            Print
            There’s nothing quite stirring as the American anthem — sung by 18,000 Canadians.

            Country star Brett Kissel was supposed to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the NHL playoff game Sunday between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks. But as soon as he started, there was an issue.

            His microphone inside Edmonton’s Rogers Place arena wasn’t working.

            That’s OK. The sellout crowd of 18,347 got his back:

            With Kissel’s encouragement, his fellow Albertans belted out the American anthem with gusto.

            Impressive, Oilers fans. Very impressive.

            Canadians will not be happy with Trudeau fighting with the Americans.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      • auscitizenmom says:
        May 6, 2017 at 7:17 pm

        Hm. Now that’s an interesting picture. 😯

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • JC says:
      May 6, 2017 at 7:44 pm

      Our President is a professional networker, Fe, and within these few short first weeks, he’s networked the best and the brightest for his Cabinet, he’s networked world leaders, and he’s built the greatest network of all: us. As Sundance indicated, we stand at the ready and are just a quick tweet away.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. auscitizenmom says:
    May 6, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Hm. We could start buying the wine now. I’m almost out.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. Mark Thimesch says:
    May 6, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    I have a feeling the only “trade experience” that Trudeau has is trading his collection of pokemon cards and liberal tears.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  13. The Boss says:
    May 6, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    I don’t think Christy Clark is all that bright.
    The Chinese in BC will set her dumb ass straight.
    As for Trudeau, he’s a wuss like Macron.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Corticram says:
      May 6, 2017 at 7:05 pm

      Believe it or not, the opposition is worse. The NDP is in power in Alberta and they are ruining the once wealthy province.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Weeper says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Dances with Wolves!!!!!

    MAGA!!! 🦁

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. ALEX says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    I don’t care if Senator Wyden is a left wing wacko bird. Identifying an individual American politician in this way is way out of line and Sec. Commerce Ross statement shows the basis for this tariff is legitimate…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. trapper says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    We could just buy Canada and fire Trudeau.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. floridahoosier93 says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    The Canadians are going to see what an inexperienced light weight of a Prime Minister they elected. Soon.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. FL_GUY says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    After many decades of being able to screw the USA on trade, these idiots think it’s business as usual. However, we now have a Trump Administration that is UNTOUCHABLE like Elliot Ness in Chicago! They cannot be bought, a wonderful side effect of being incredibly wealthy – they aren’t in these positions for the money, they are there because they want to be. Thus, it is NOT business as usual. President Trump is a genius and he picked his cabinet well. Their only goal is to Make America Great Again.

    I can tell you this, I would NOT want to be on President Trump’s bad side. These idiot politicians better learn that lesson fast. Just my opinion.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  19. patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Go ahead, make my day;……….GREAT.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. jefcool64 says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Play with fire and get burned.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. TwoLaine says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Wine, flooring and plywood, we got that covered. Sell it to the U.S. SCRUW Trudeau. How much are we talking anyway? Probably cents.

    Weren’t the left wing faux media just whining about the sanctions on Canada would cause us a shortage of wood and wood products for building? Problem solved.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. TheLastDemocrat says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Where will we ever get wine from?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. kathyca says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    The idea of Trudeau pitted against Trump and Ross on trade almost makes me feel sorry for him lol. Poor little fella 😀

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • LBH says:
      May 6, 2017 at 7:43 pm

      Ha ha. Almost!
      If you can’t run with the big dogs, you should stay on the porch. Trudeau definitely should have stayed on the porch! This will not end well for him.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  24. BlackKnightRides says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    The Trump Administration’s trade response to Trudeau will make the 59 Missile Attack on the Syrians look like a warm-up!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. Daniel says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Remind me again what happens in socialist countries when the government attempts to block foreign imports? Something about a supply crisis, runs on the warehouses as prices rise in a panicked reaction? Are they going to turn Canada into Venezuela?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. Just Curious says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Our friends have let us drink some red wines bought from Oregon, and the wines are very good. I will search to see how we can help out the vineyards in Oregon. Be glad to do so…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. TwoLaine says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    EXCELLENT VIDEO!

    Like

    Reply
  30. snaggletooths says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    The dems in congress of course will side with Prime weasel trudeau …
    Like PDJT always Says, He Wants Free, But Fair Trade

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Sedanka says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Of all the laughable things liberals do, this is the funniest – when they really truly believe that they can out-negotiate Donald Trump.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. jojo says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Bigly difference between mice and MEN. I love our GIANTS REPRESENTING US. Thx for a great article. I’m still smiling.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Brent price says:
    May 6, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Don’t Americans already have enough enemies in the world without bullying your largest trading partner. You can place tariffs on us but if we reciprocate……invade?

    Like

    Reply
  34. kyasgrandma says:
    May 6, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Oh Please.
    I am old. I have known many Canucks via work related activities.
    Some are still close to my heart. Most were jealous hearted. My fav was the woman who hunted and killed moose each winter. I have the old timey photo to prove it.
    #1. Wine from Canada is not that desirable. Ice wine is “good” as an after dinner drink. Period.
    Disclosure: I am not a sommelier, but, I have had the opportunity to sample- OK, let’s be honest – DRINK – wines, world wide…so, my “tasting experience” has validity.
    #2. The USA has intelligent forestry. My husband creates hand crafted furniture from a wide variety of hardwoods that he purchases from semi-local sawmills.
    So…as someone who is pretty fed up with stupid people…
    Suck it, Justin.

    Like

    Reply
  35. US says:
    May 6, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Trade you Keystone pipeline for Chinese coal.

    Like

    Reply
  36. HarleyRose says:
    May 6, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Can’t think of a finer fate for Oregon/Pacific NW than to be totally screwed by progressive Canada!
    Oregon is not gonna be enjoying life when Trudeau’s little fit shuts down the only industries Oregon policies allow! LOL
    When their federal funds are cut over illegals and violent campuses, too? Yeah, gonna suck to be a stoner loser parasite in Oregon. Will suck to be a politician, too!

    Like

    Reply
  37. Meatzilla says:
    May 6, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Canada needs the USA far more than the USA needs Canada, Mr. “Post-Nationalist” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. . . aka: Chip Off The Old Bloc.

    Like

    Reply

