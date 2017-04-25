Wilbur Ross Hits Canada With Soft Wood Import Tariff…

How do you get congress to accept the NAFTA notification of intent letter? Why, you backstop the Canadian decision to undermine U.S. dairy farm exports by applying equity import tariffs and offsetting losses to U.S. manufacturers.
First stop, lumber mills. ie U.S. regional impacts, not coincidentally, represented by key Democrat constituents.
The congressional delegations from Washington State and Oregon happen to be mostly elected Democrats; and they happen to applaud the efforts; which means they are not able to criticize the approach. Hmm, it’s almost as if Wilburine and POTUS had a strategy or something. Nah, couldn’t be.
(Via CNN) These are the first tariffs imposed by President Trump, who during his election campaign threatened to use them on imports from both China and Mexico. The decision on Monday is bound to lead to a standoff and could stoke fears of a trade war between the US and Canada, two of the world’s largest trade powers.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the tariffs, or taxes, announced Monday evening were being imposed after trade talks on dairy products fell through.
“It has been a bad week for US-Canada trade relations,” Ross said in a statement. Trump’s tariffs come as the US, Canada and Mexico prepare to renegotiate NAFTA, the free trade agreement among the three countries that came into being in 1994. Trump has directed almost all of his NAFTA criticism at Mexico, which makes this decision even more surprising.
When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Trump in February, Trump said he only expected to be “tweaking” the US-Canada trade relationship.
The tariffs — also called duties — ranged from 3% to 24% on specifically five Canadian lumber companies. For all other Canadian lumber companies, there’s a nearly 20% duty imposed on exports to the US.
The five firms were: West Fraser Mills, Tolko Marketing and Sales, J.D. Irving, Canfor Corporation, and Resolute FP Canada. West Fraser Mills will pay the highest duty of 24%.
The duties were imposed to create a level playing field for American lumber companies.
U.S. lumber companies allege Canadian firms are provided with unfair subsidies by the Canadian government.
Canadian exports of softwood lumber to the U.S. were valued at $5.6 billion last year, according to the Commerce Department.
The Commerce Department said the duties are preliminary and a final determination will be made in September. The U.S. Lumber Coalition, which represents the industry, said the duties will likely take effect starting sometime next week. The Commerce Department wasn’t available to clarify. (read more)
REACTION: Senator Ron Wyden (Democrat-Oregon.), the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, applauded the Commerce Department’s decision.
“Unfairly traded softwood lumber from Canada has for decades hurt mill towns and American millworkers in Oregon and across the country,” Wyden said.
“Today’s announcement sends the message that help is on the way,” he said. (link)
So it’s been an issue for decades, Wyden? And this is the first time I remember it being addressed in a tangible way…
And on top of that, Wyden, where have you been?
Hearing about it?
Multi-dimensional chess is best played with fellow masters.
Like Wilburine.
Love it. Love it.
LOLz. #Wilburines
Accomplished businesspersons versus political clowns. I can’t express adequately what a joy this is to watch.
exit political hacks, enter, yes, accomplished businessmen. that word accomplished is a new one for most of these cretins.
above ^^^, it was noticed that “this” had been a problem for years.
first hundred days? solved.
MAGA
I love this. I love President Trump. I love Wilbur Ross. I loathe the ineffective swamp critters who claim to represent Oregon and Washington State. This is fabulous. I love winning. (Side Note: why can’t they hire a process server to deliver the letter of intent? Or a strip-o-gram? Rumor has it strippers are popular with Congress. Or maybe our VP, who frequently meets with the swamp creatures of Congress could casually reach into his pocket with one hand while he is slapping the back of the appropriate swamp creature with the other and hand him the letter???? What am I missing?)
Bwahahaha. It’s strategery like this that gives me hope that some of the seemingly interventionist foreign policy statements are, indeed, 3D chess.
What thing our “killers” work is like being in the valley of the Gods. Just for a second, just a second, think back over the last eight year. The wankers we had to put up with. What a point of reference.
hmmm
nary a peep from the Oregonian /s
I think this is great news for our lumber companies, quite fabulous really. However, I am still concerned about our dairy farmers. Early this morning I saw an interview with one of Wisconsin’s top dairy farmer and he’s expressed that Trump needs to help them before May first, otherwise, him and others will go out of business. It’s all the time they have.
Our Wilbur wolverine has told us that their talks with Canada has fallen through with regards to our dairy farmers. Do you think Canada will change their stance? If so, don’t you think they would expect their lumber companies to receive the same percent they had before this announcement?
Or will Canada change their minds and continue buying from our dairy farmers in hopes Wilbur and our President will just hurt their lumber companies and leave the rest alone? Will this bring them to the table in hopes of favorable or at least equal trade? So our dairy farmers won’t have to go out of business?
Yes, I’m stuck on our dairy farmers. I spent a lot of my formative years growing up in Wisconsin, I still have family there, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. So yeah, I do worry about them.
I’m not a chess player, so if anyone can explain how this will help our dairy farmers as well, I would greatly appreciate it. Thank you.
Ma’iingankwe
@ maiingankwe:
Under NAFTA, Canada taxes our dairy products up to 292%, depending on fat content.
This is the first step in forcing the Congress to accept Sec. Ross letter of intent to renegotiate NAFTA.
We hit them on their exports first; Congress likes that now and then will accept his letter of intent to renegotiate and our dairy products will not have the tariffs.
Looks to me like it’s part of the strategy that all the political class screams that Pres.Trump and his Admin. are either too inexperienced or just plain stupid and cannot handle a renegotiation of NAFTA.
But it all boils down to the UniParty fighting Pres. Trump and his Admin. to control the swamp.
My money is on Pres. Trump and his Admin.
The faster congress accepts the NAFTA intent letter, the faster the Trump administration can provide the structural relief and benefit within renegotiated trade deals.
Remember, Trump has said he’s willing to just throw out NAFTA before he’ll allow continuance of trade policy that undermines those people you are concerned about.
Bing, Bing…BOOM!
This isn’t the only problem Oregon has regarding lumber, though. The thing that really shut down the lumber industry was the federal government suddenly not letting logging companies cut timber on national forest land, as they had been paying to do for decades. When most of Oregon is owned by the federal government, you can begin to understand the problem. We have mill towns all over Oregon that are almost ghost towns. And it drastically affected school funding, since part of the money paid by the industry went to schools. Oregon has never really recovered economically from that huge hit. I believe it happened during the Clinton administration.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And then houses went down in price so that the crazy liberal and poor Californians relocated.
I would like to see a lot of our ‘Federal Lands’ be put up for sale.
It is simply not fair to States where the Feral Govt is the biggest land owner.
People may :::gasp::: at the prospect of selling off Federal Land, but we have been brainwashed to accept this situation.
It is a way for the elitists ‘back East’ to have unfair control over our Western States.
It smacks of being a feudal system…with Kings owning the majority of the land.
With more land in the hands of private citizens, more Jobs will be created.
More Jobs will create more wealth for the middle class…and more revenue for those States and for the fed treasury.
This is something that is long overdue.
Wheaton, I so agree! All…. it is governmental intervention, at its worst!
Sorry, Wheatie, WordPress again!
That and the spotted owls. 🙂
Save the spotted owl. Collect a whole set.
I like that one…next gas station.
Brilliant move by Sec Ross…the first of many, I am sure.
So of course CNN immediately mentions “fears of a trade war between Canada and US”.
Idiots.
Hey CNN, we’ve already been in a trade war.
With everyone!
Every country we trade with, sticks it to us in some way.
Our elected leaders and their toadies haven’t cared…and even worse, they have facilitated it!
So I don’t want to hear about “trade war”.
We’ve already been in a frigging trade war…and we’ve been getting our butts kicked.
With Pres Trump at the helm, and commander Wilbur on the front lines, we will finally have a fighting chance.
…”So I don’t want to hear about “trade war”. We’ve already been in a frigging trade war…and we’ve been getting our butts kicked.”…
That is so true. It is one of the fundamental truisms ignored by the economic deniers for decades.
This is ultimately how Trump undermines the Lamestream Media’s nonstop propaganda. He keeps tackling issues that affect people at the most fundamental and local level. The LSM keep puking up their fake news, in the meantime, the folks at the bottom are seeing direct results from Trump’s policies. In the end, they will trust their lying eyes over what the LSM tells them.
And PDJT keeps positively affecting people in states who need the relief.
Why hasn’t anyone else thought of that?
Might be the right thing to do, but won’t help Trump politically in Oregon.
Rural Oregon already voted for Trump.
Urban Oregon already voted against Trump, and cutting more trees or opening mills will just make the liberals even more insane.
Let them go insane. You don’t think they’ve already been going insane since the election? I’d like to see more people going to work. There are a lot of hurting people out here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the tariffs, or taxes, announced Monday evening were being imposed after trade talks on dairy products fell through.”
President Trump has called Canada’s treatment of US dairy farmers “disgraceful”
And yet here is an interesting fact. The US EXPORTS almost six times the amount of dairy products to Canada than it IMPORTS:
U.S. dairy EXPORTS to Canada in 2016: $670 Million (up 14% from year before)
Source: http://www.usdec.org/research-and-data/top-charts
U.S. dairy IMPORTS from Canada in 2016: $112.5 Million
Source: http://aimis-simia-cdic-ccil.agr.gc.ca/rp/index-eng.cfm?report_format_type_code=21&action=gR&signature=1FE22A9D5256F814D85E96B441FDED4B&pdctc=&r=139&pTpl=1&btnDownload=View
Why is the US beating up Canada over trade in dairy products when Canada is one of the best customer’s for US dairy products in the World? On a per capita basis Canada is the BEST customer of US dairy products. By comparison – China – with a population of over a Billion people only imports $384 Million in dairy products from the US.
In terms of over-all trade with Canada the US enjoys a ~$10 Billion trade SURPLUS in goods and services with Canada. If only all trade relationships with the US were this good and yet President Trump described the trade relationship with Canada as a “disaster” and singled out Canada for punishment before going after Mexico or China or Korea or Japan countries for which the US has massive trade DEFICITS?
When are import tariffs of 25% going to be slapped on products coming from Mexico for which the US has a $50 Billion trade DEFICIT? My guess is this will never happen because the products are for the most part being made by American companies that shipped jobs South. There is no way Ford, GM or Chrysler are going to stand for tariffs put on their cars coming in from Mexico. When are 25% tariff’s going to be slapped on products from China which enjoys a $340 Billion SURPLUS over the US?
Um… In 2014, the US goods trade deficit with Canada was $35 billion, and in 2015 — $15 billion. Are you saying we have a trade surplus now?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Source: U.S. $11.9 Billion trade surplus in goods and services with Canada in 2015
https://ustr.gov/countries-regions/americas/canada
I expect Principled Conservative Weasels to start b-ing about Muh Free Trade any minute now.
Exactly! So, just accept my nice letter of intent and we can get to work on truly fair free trade.
I expect that the name ‘Wilbur’ will top the charts of US baby names, Wilburina for the fair sex.
😀
Love it. So anti- everything!
On the same basis Airbus better watch its back.
That “very special” multi govt subsidised entity dumps aircraft at cost plus worldwide.
Watch the A 380 get remaindered since Emirates doesn’t want the 150 it fantasised about.
