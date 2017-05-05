Trumponomics – Labor Market Gains 211,000 Jobs In April, Precursor to Wage Rate Increases…

The federal April jobs report shows a gain of 211,000 new jobs amid a 2.5% year-over-year growth in wages, bringing the latest national unemployment rate to 4.4% or what the federal economists call the ‘cusp’ of full employment. They are, well, ‘positioning’ an advanced narrative.
DATA – •Construction payrolls rose by 5,000; •manufacturing payrolls increased by 6,000; •leisure and hospitality payrolls jumped by 55,000; •professional and business services payrolls rose by 39,000; •healthcare and social assistance employment increased by 36,800; •retail payrolls gained 6,300.
That’s the official interpretation of what the jobs gains mean. However, to reconcile the “slacking” the quantifying economists are now halving the customary growth figure used for inbound newly economically matriculated workers.
Historically it takes 150k new monthly jobs to retain employment rates as static; therefore any job growth beyond 150k must lower the unemployment rate. The fed is now using 70-100k as the new labor market number to retain stasis.
Bloomberg – […] Removed from the weather-related distortions of the previous three months, the April figures indicate solid trends in employment, while measures of those left behind in the recovery — favored by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and President Donald Trump alike — are at or near pre-recession levels.
While the tighter labor market failed to translate to a breakout in wages in April, analysts are penciling in bigger paychecks in the months to come.
“Labor-market slack is getting absorbed pretty quickly,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC. “As long as the labor market is tightening as it has been recently, it’s a very safe bet that we’re going to see wages accelerate.” (link)
Overall, the economy is doing what we anticipated it would do. But it is also important to remember we are in the space between two economies which are impacted by a change in policy. Prior fiscal policy was driven to the benefit of ‘Wall Street’s’ economic engine. Trump policy is driven to the benefit of ‘Main Street’s’ economic engine. We are in the space created during the shift in fiscal emphasis.
Politically speaking the fed is positioning on behalf of ‘the big club’. Remember, behind all of the expressed data, policies, impacts and outcomes, are people – connected people. They run in the same circles, attend the same meetings, host the same cocktail class circuit etc. There are influential people, mostly globalists, behind federal economic policy. This is the economic influencing group we call ‘the big club’.
You can see the agenda in its formative stage being constructing within media excerpts, usually buried. If you know how to spot the catch phrases, and you know the general disposition of the club, you can see the narrative form. That economic narrative will eventually translate into legislative action.
Watch closely, emphasis mine:
(Via AP) […] The labor force participation rate, or the share of working-age Americans who are employed or at least looking for a job, fell to 62.9 percent from an 11-month high of 63 percent in March. It has rebounded from a multi-decade low of 62.4 percent in September 2015, and economists see limited room for further improvement as the pool of discouraged workers shrinks.
[…] there are signs wage growth is accelerating as labor market slack diminishes. A government report last week showed private-sector wages recorded their biggest gain in 10 years in the first quarter.
With the labor market expected to hit a level consistent with full employment this year, payroll gains could slow amid growing anecdotal evidence that firms are struggling to find qualified workers. That could also boost wages. (read more)
We shared two years ago, right after candidate Trump announced, that his economic policy objectives -if instituted- would necessarily drive middle-class wages higher, Bigly.
The Trumponomic formula is a long-term strategic policy, with quick results; because he immediately flips the beneficial emphasis on the two economic engines.
Wall Street becomes “less than”, and Main Street becomes “more than”. Drive main-street policy and you necessarily drive middle-class wage rates.
[…] As the wage rate increases, and as the economy expands, the governmental dependency model is reshaped and simultaneously receipts to the U.S. treasury improve. More money into the U.S Treasury and less dependence on welfare programs have a combined exponential impact. You gain a dollar, and have no need to spend a dollar. That is how the SSI and safety net programs are saved under President Trump. (more)
The Big Club are not inherently favorable to growth in wage-rates, it’s against their interests. Free market profit margins are squeezed when productivity is strong and wage-rates (payrolls) increase.
For three decades U.S. productivity measures have skyrocketed, jaw-droppingly so. The production value (output) of a single U.S. worker, in comparison to the cost of that worker (wages) is at historic highs.
Now we see the big club positioning to try and keep wage rates from growing. This is the basis for their ‘open-border’ ‘global-worker’ outlook. The tell-tale indicators are surfacing where they will begin demanding high levels of low to moderate skill immigration, ergo comprehensive immigration reform. [This Make Sense Now]
The “full employment” measure, is false. There are millions of workers within the U.S. who can/will upgrade their own employment if the market price for their employment increases (wages). However, this process is antithetical to the best interests of the big club.
Their arguments are easy to deconstruct. If “full employment” was accurate, then why are there historic numbers of people on welfare programs?
The “full employment” measure/narrative is how the big club positions their legislative sales pitch. It’s a political game; the politicians are the paid performance artists who create the legislative policy of the people who pay for it.
.
Yeah, “full employment” my a$$.
My definition of full employment is when the “discouraged workers” get re-hired and all the dead weight are pulled back off welfare and given a broom to push.
LikeLiked by 18 people
I’m just sayin
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why Trump needs to deport immediately all illegals who are on welfare
LikeLiked by 5 people
…. correction
I should have said “pulled off welfare” not “pulled BACK off welfare”.
Most have never been gainfully employed in the productive economy in the first place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
+1
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unemployment is over 10%, easily.
LikeLiked by 3 people
yep, go over to shadowstats dot com and have a read. the REAL data is there and its far worse than our govt portrays it.
LikeLike
Shadow stats is a great site. They explain clearly how the employment numbers are created. In reality we have close to 25% unemployment. But the “club” and enemedia will never admit it because it would mean a screeching halt to the importing of cheap labor. I agree with Mr Nimrod above: when all those discouraged workers are off welfare and working at a job, any job, then and only then can we be at anything close to full employment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jobs for “Discouraged Workers” PROVES OBAMA’S FAILURE:
• Trump is giving Americans the HOPE of Jobs.
• Those Jobs CHANGE their future from Dependency to Prosperity.
• President Trump is the candidate of HOPE & CHANGE.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, there nimrodman… Ya gotta breathe a bit… It took 28 years for Bush-Clinton-Bush-Obama to get us to the place PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP inherited… The progress on so many fronts in just four months is amazing, even if the spineless GOP members of Congress are doing their best to slow him down after peeing themselves…
Give President Trump a few more months to figure out how to make Congress work and then batten down the hatches… He made a bunch of promises on the campaign trail… I suspect he is gonna do his very best to keep those promises just as soon as he figures out how to make the deadwood in DC stand up and salute… He IS a quick study… Gonna be fun…
LikeLike
And in the meantime, the house and senate approved omnibus more than doubles the amount of H-2B visas.
Isn’t that special?
https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/15bda8c0a2dbfa9f
LikeLike
Make America Great Again.
Fulfilling a Promise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
George Carlin was an asshole, but even a blind squirrel finds a nut.
I wonder if he would have liked Trump…nah, knowing the rest of his act, he’d probably “feel the Bern.”
He was great in the Bill and Ted movies, though.
LikeLike
He probably would’ve liked Bernie, he would’ve got Trump though and Eventually liked what he is doing. George Carlin was actually a very caring guy and friend, should read his love letters to his wife. He was also pretty damn smart, he knew what was going on with our government long before anyone else!
LikeLike
Careful, you’re treading in my territory /s
LikeLiked by 6 people
My reaction EXACTLY. Glad you were there first.
LikeLike
I am a full-on Trump supporter, but even I remain skeptical of any employment-related numbers coming out of the government. Everybody should know by now that the government qualifies their unemployment numbers so much that they end up counting only about a quarter to a third of all working-age Americans.
So, no. I don’t buy it. I have confidence that the Trump administration can turn this country around, but as of today? No. It’s barely been one quarter of the first year of Trump’s first term. What we’re seeing is the leftovers of the Obama administration. After you’ve been unemployed for long enough, they stop counting you. That’s what we’re really seeing here.
LikeLike
If that’s true then why were Obama’s numbers so bad? If the government can control the job numbers then why wasn’t he smart enough to make them look way better than what they were? These are the best numbers in 10 years and Pres. Trump has been working since the election to get companies to hire Americans and to stay in America or come back to America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They weren’t “so bad” to my recollection. Without looking it up, I recall numbers around 7 to 8% much of the time despite true numbers being in the 20s or 30s, as others point out on this thread.
There’s a limit to how far they can be fudged when the news is trumpeting layoffs and business closures, as was true the past 4 years or so. Without being absolutely laughed at. More’n usual, that is.
So maybe the drop from 8% to 4% “reported” reflects a drop from 27% to 23%. Who knows. Despite the charades, the numbers gov’t puts forward ARE dropping, so at least that shows the trend, if not the absolute.
YMMV
LikeLike
Yeah, the ‘Unemployment Rate’ put out by the Obama administration has been bogus.
I wondered if the new Trump admin would amend it to reflect reality…which would be around 7% or 8%.
But the thing about doing that, is that the evil enemedia would proclaim, “Unemployment Rate Soars Under Trump!”
So it looks like they are just going to gradually correct it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Frank —
John Williams, a long-time student of employment stats, says that un-employment, as measured 25 years ago, is about 23% nationally, with great variation locally.
Furthermore, the Bureau of Labor Statistics “adjusts” monthly labor figures to account for recent hires still un-captured by Social Security contributions and Federal with-holding. The adjusted number of recently employed has ranged between 100,000 and 200,000 (by means of an opaque calculation that has nothing to do with what boast the WH needs to make that month), but is not cumulative month-by-month. So the 100,000 – 200,000 number can be added month-by-month, again and again. In short a 211,000 statistical labor gain may be 11,000 more Americans at work — if we were so lucky.
LikeLike
Yes and last October every trump supporter would have agreed with you.
I’m all the way with trump but Americans as a whole need to realize we need major reforms to fix the system and I don’t see that realization happening without a turndown in so called markets. It will happen in trumps
First term and the sooner it happens the more time for him to recover on the back of policy initiative she will get through. Media will be blaming him regardlss so best thing for us is get a Reagan type mild recession as rates go up followed by boom town city in back of America first reforms
LikeLike
“They will begin demanding high levels of low to moderate skill immigration, ergo comprehensive immigration reform.”
So if Trump knows this which he should, Sundance will he fall for it?? Just to please and get along.
LikeLike
Trump’s economic team, “should” request comprehensive welfare reform first. Flush out the labor market with the removal of incentives ‘not to work’ first.
That would be my strategic approach. Will they go in that direction, which is opposite to the preference of K-street, who knows.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance,
So maybe a small article on what Comprehensive Welfare Reform would look like and why it needs to be done FIRST?
I assume it would include getting rid of a lot of useless programs allowing people to remain dependent on government. I hope drug testing those receiving welfare and getting rid of illegals on welfare. Maybe labor & right to work laws not sure how they impact Welfare.
I really appreciate your knowledge on this stuff.
Thanks
LikeLike
To build on your approach, Sundance, President Trump could do the following:
• Define the “Unemployment Metrics” that matter to reflect reality, document the “OBAMA DISTORTIONS” and control the narrative.
• Break Metrics down by Race and Education Level within Status, to prove that (1) Immigration and Refugee Programs that rob Minority American Citizens of job opportunities are RACIST, (2) Blocking CHOICE in Education is RACIST and (3) America has an EXCESS of Employable Citizens who just need opportunities:
○ New Workers Never Employed
○ Recently Unemployed
○ Long-Term Unemployed
• Profile the Economic Drag of Unemployment on America, to prove that the Welfare System suppresses Employment and MUST be COMPREHENSIVELY REFORMED to stop it:
○ Stacked Bar Chart for each “Working Age” from 18 to 80
○ Height of each Bar showing # Workers
○ Stacked Segments in each Bar for # Workers with 0, 1, 2, 3, etc., Years Unemployed (20-Year-Old Bar would have 4 Segments)
LikeLike
Look for the same head fakes he does on everything. In the end he is our guy and he knows wages need to go up. He won’t slow down until black youth employment reaces near full employment. It is t8me America learned what is really possible
LikeLike
Look for the same head fakes he does on everything. In the end he is our guy and he knows wages need to go up. He won’t slow down until black youth employment reaces near full employment. It is t8me America learned what is really possible
LikeLike
He could fall for a “immigration reform” plan if he doesn’t get someone trustworthy to replace his current chief of staff.
Trump needs to be rid of Rince Preibus (I deliberately mis-spelled). As chief of staff he is the filter keeping The uniparty agenda going by keeping other opinions away.
LikeLike
Haha I call him Rinse Pubis
LikeLike
The U6 unemployment rate is 8.6% . I would be fine using that measure instead of U3 which is what government uses…If the U6 gets down to 5%, then you have done something….
Sundance is correct though…The Big Club is using the U3 for completely different motives then what it appears…This economy is a long, long way from being healthy…
LikeLiked by 5 people
From the Reuters article:
Republican President Donald Trump, who inherited a strong job market from the Obama administration, has vowed to sharply boost economic growth and further strengthen the labor market by slashing taxes and cutting regulation.
Strong job market from Barry from Hawaii is complete BS! That is their way of taking credit away from our Lion.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What a lie, but nothing less is expected from Reuters.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If Trump is able to hold off the Big Club and keep the Main Street economy growing and wages growing, he will be in great shape for re-election. The economy supersedes pretty much every other consideration, except maybe in a time of war.
Of course, the Big Club will try to strike back and push Trump down, via the Fed or other means. It’s going to be a fight. But Trump has done such a good job of encouraging job growth in a number of specific companies and sectors that hopefully he will be able to come out on top.
LikeLike
The real battle for the economy is hearts and minds.Simply put An ec0nomy that people think is improving Wil improve
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup – self-fulfilling prophecy.
LikeLike
SD has stated numerous times that the Fed is screwed because their mechanisms for slowing our President will fail. They will continue to drive interest rates up and the economy will still take off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Federal Reserve: Time for President Trump to introduce accountability.
Current Role with ZERO OVERSIGHT:
Controls the US money supply through open market operations, adjustment of rates, and declaring a reserve ratio.
Accountability Step:
Place the Fed under the Treasury Department.
No more “smoke and mirrors”.
Check and Balance:
Congress retains its power of the Purse, control of the Debt Ceiling and Oversight of the Executive Branch.
Kind of a no-brainer for “true accountability” to the voter.
Watch the Swamp Rats come out of the woodwork!
MAGA.
LikeLike
That is great news, fleporeblog
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree 100% SD they are trying to bring in more illegals and want us to give amnesty to those that are hear! The problem is that everyone thinks you need to go to college in order to be deemed successful. Universities are making millions on this myth and indoctrinating the masses. I wrote what I think the solution needs to be a few days ago. I think we have the perfect administration to make the required changes.
Here it is:
I have been working in the NYC DOE for the past 18 years. I was a principal of a predominately all boys HS (85% Black and Hispanic boys compared to 15% Black and Hispanic girls) in the Fort Apache section of the South Bronx (think back to the Bronx is burning in the 70s). We had an incredible graduation rate over my 7+ years (89.5%). However, less than 20% of those graduates could finish a 4 year college degree.
I think every single community college should change to a true vocational setting. There are millions and millions of jobs that we can’t find American workers for. Mike Roh has a $500,000 scholarship program for jobs in welding, mechanic etc. He told Charles Payne that he has a difficult time giving the money away. Not everyone needs to go to college. Give them a chance to find a vocation that will allow them to have everything they could possibly want. There is such a need for welders that can earn over six figures in the Dakotas and down to Texas as well as Alaska.
InvestforOne shared a beautiful story about his 60 year old brother that went to a program in his community college so there are examples here in the US.
Here it is:
My 60 year- old brother just graduated from a WA state community college with an AA in auto repair. All three of his siblings (we all have college degrees) were there for the ceremony. Lots of grads in the auditorium. With their families in the balconies! Making lots, and lots of noise! Wearing 4″ spike heels! Much joy all around.
You might be amazed to know how many “minorities” were there! I counted about 10 different languages giving welcome speeches. Community colleges are where it’s at!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have much more respect for a diploma in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry or auto mechanics than I do for 80% of the degrees earned today. The vast majority of those diplomas earn more money than those degrees.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Different take, same theme, given that youth “employability” and unemployment are at crisis levels:
Community Colleges, recognizing they will “follow the money”:
• Why not tie state/federal Funding Levels and Loan Interest Rates to % of Graduates Employed (both immediately and over time) and % Loans Not in Delinquency?
• This would apply equally to College or Vocational curricula.
Apprenticeships & Start-up experience during High School summers on a voluntary basis:
• Apprenticeships recruited by local businesses each spring.
• Start-up program for “Local-Services Businesses” facilitated by grandparent groups, NOT educators, with Saturday meet-ups, Sunday prospecting (neighbors and church congregations) and Weekday execution.
LikeLike
The Apprenticeship and Start-up experience would give kids a read on their aptitudes and affinities, to make far better choices coming out of high school.
LikeLike
One not mentioned IT workers -7000
LikeLike
I don’t believe gov employment or inflation numbers.
May should be interesting. Millions graduate college in May. How many will find work?
LikeLike
Now come the stories about how this seeming job growth is not real, or is “low wage,” or “part time” jobs for displaced workers forced to accept under-employment. I can almost write the stories for CNN, etc.
LikeLike
The MSM will always try to turn things around to suit their narrative but the numbers here don’t lie. You know they can’t be too happy about this.
I gotta admit I loved the piece Sundance posted above from Fox especially the figure that showed media jobs down. I wouldn’t say that except for the fact we have so much dishonest media out there and it’s not such a bad thing to put the bad apples out of business.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, I’ll play. Increase immigration/work permits; but simultaneously take all but disabled off of welfare since we apparently have more than enough jobs. Lets see how many want to come over here if they are competing with an additional 46 or so million people that suddenly need to work for a living in order to eat.
Mike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. The dinner table has been divorced from a work requirement.
One should not have a place at the dinner table if one hasn’t helped prepare the meal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get ’em out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK. Deep breath! Sorry, still a little “loopy”. Been over @ the Cinco de Mayo UniParty next door.
Serious subject here!
Thank you Sundance. Great info as always!!
WINNING!!!!
MAGA!!! 🦁
LikeLike
Yupppp
Fake jobs numbers
Fake markets
The nations system of credit is only serving the interests of those at the very top and anyone trying to work hard and accumulate wealth and save is getting screwed.
Time to take the medicine and restructure a broken system no more kicking the can and destroying our currency and credit system on behalf of Europeans, asians the top .001% etc
LikeLike
LikeLike
This is an improvement but the real unemployment rate is still not accurate because it is not counting those who have stopped looking for work, are working part time but need full time and people working more than one job.
LikeLike
Despite a block on The President’s EO on refugees USA Today says refugees coming to America is woefully small. Could they know that Buy American, HIRE American is more than just a slogan.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Welfare/Immigration Reform is a Trump Administration total effort, already begun, in coordination with job/wage growth.
There are welfare reform programs, already tried and successful.
These programs can – and are – be/ing re-implemented and improved. New ideas have been/are being researched and implemented. (commented on immigration reform in the mayonnaise post.)
“In 1996, President Clinton did something right in the field of welfare reform. With bipartisan support…In 2012, President Obama removed this mandate, and now our labor force is suffering.”
http://netrightdaily.com/2017/01/dear-president-elect-trump-bring-back-welfare-reform/
Governor Walker Releases Welfare Reform Act Plan
“The initiative is essentially an extension of former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson’s W-2 initiative from back in the 1990’s.”
http://www.cbs58.com/story/34324463/governor-walker-releases-welfare-reform-act-plan
Welfare reform that really works
“Researchers proposed dynamic tax/sanctions and work subsidies to improve incentives. A dynamic sanction makes benefit rules stricter and saves the government money. These policies also induce sizable commitment-related work incentives and increase the amount people (especially those who are most present-biased) make for the limited work they do.
https://phys.org/news/2017-03-welfare-reform.html
And then there is HUD Sec Dr. Ben Carson.
“For a long time government has counted success by the number of people they can put in public housing,” Carson told a reception in Washington following Trump’s inauguration on Friday.
“We need to count success based on the number of people we get out of public housing.”
https://www.newsmax.com/TheWire/ben-carson-housing-and-urban-development-hud/2017/01/23/id/770030/
Universities are integrating two-year training programs with 4-years and MBA programs.
“College of Applied Technologies
UNOH is more than just a tech school. We’re a full college campus, offering diplomas, associate and bachelor degrees, and even an MBA.”
http://www.unoh.edu/academics/college-of-applied-technologies/index.html
Big Club, meet Chaos
“Chaos is the science of surprises, of the nonlinear and the unpredictable. It teaches us to expect the unexpected.”
http://fractalfoundation.org/resources/what-is-chaos-theory/
…flap…flap…flap…
LikeLike