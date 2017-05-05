Happy Cinco de Mayo UniParty…

We would be remiss if we didn’t wish the UniParty in Washington DC and the K-Street lobbying community a Happy Cinco de Mayo.

The collective Wall Street, K-Street, corporate media and professional political class, including well compensated CONservative media pundits, will soon showcase an exhaustive and financially motivated immigration reform legislative project.

We’re watching your meetings.  All your taco bowls are belong to us...

 

  1. SouthernbythegraceofGod says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    That photo is classic!

  2. 6x47 says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    All the more fitting being that Cinco de Mayo is a minor holiday in Mexico, but a much bigger deal in America thanks to the marketing efforts of American beer companies.

    In other words, it’s a phony holiday. Kwanza for white people to celebrate like they’re brown people.

    • CaliVet says:
      May 5, 2017 at 3:44 pm

      Spot on!; had a anchor baby, co-worker (millennial) ask me what I was doing today to celebrate. My response was “Grabbing a pizza on the way home.”

    • dayallaxeded says:
      May 5, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      IIRC, 05/05 commemorates MX’s defeat of Fwench troops sent to collect on loans to Mexico following one of its many defaults. Not very awe inspiring.

      • KBR says:
        May 5, 2017 at 6:01 pm

        So it is celebrate default day.

      • wondering999 says:
        May 5, 2017 at 6:37 pm

        There were debts involved; but also the U.S. Civil War had made the Monroe Doctrine unenforceable. The French returned to France as soon as the U.S. Civil War ended. Also, France was so weakened by this misadventure that they made themselves vulnerable to Prussian invasion and the unification of Germany. Lots of lessons from that era

    • Paco Loco says:
      May 5, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      Cervezeria Corona made Cinco de Mayo what it is today.

      • CaliVet says:
        May 5, 2017 at 7:09 pm

        The nastiest tasting beer in the world; yet there were people in the market today snatching it up. I settled for St. Louis’ finest. Or as they say in Espanol; “La cerveza mas fina!”

  3. Somewhere in Dixie says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Cinco de Mayo was invented by a beer distributor I heard. Mexico’s independence day is September 16.

  4. oldschool64 says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    No wonder the President is in New York…..

    …..’tis Cinco de Mayo, and it is well known that Trump Tower serves the finest taco bowls in all the land!!

    • SharkFL says:
      May 5, 2017 at 4:38 pm

      damn fine looking taco bowl. i needs to get me one of those mucho quicko

      • eagledriver50 says:
        May 5, 2017 at 5:25 pm

        OOOOOHHHHH YEAHHHHHHHHHH…Just made a CAST IRON POT of chilli with AN AMERICAN BEER and letting it sit on the stove to “GATHER FLAVOR”…PURE AMERICAN. INCLUDING, grass feed beef from South Dakota…Ask me if I give a damn about 5 May…HELL NO…RETIRED US MILITARY!!! AND THANK YOU TO THE OTHER MILITARY MEMBERS who have served…Also, on this day, Please Remember the Navy Sealed that was Killed in Somalia…Hand Salute!!!

        • American Georgia Grace says:
          May 5, 2017 at 5:46 pm

          Amen! 💖To tell you the truth I was feeling guilty for laughing and being silly knowing we had lost one of our most Precious, forgive me, my hand is on my heart and now I stand down. Praying and remembering that which is MOST important! God bless you and thank you for the gentle reminder!💖💕 Amen!

          • eagledriver50 says:
            May 5, 2017 at 6:47 pm

            AGG…Your words ONLY strengthen the desire for ALL people to be reminded fully of the sacrifices made on OUR behalf…You don’t have to be forgiven, ONLY the Lord does that, but we here on earth, one must admit to our own short comings…and you have done so in FULL view of everyone. You are a Saint and I thank you for your kind words…

    • indiana08 says:
      May 5, 2017 at 4:44 pm

      When I saw this picture last year I wanted a taco salad for a week. Finally stopped craving it when I finally got to eat one.

  5. Beryl Bomb says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    As long as Chaz Bono’s housekeeper’s “undocumented” housekeeper is protected, I’m looking forward to the progress we’re about to be offered. /s/

  6. Cyber says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    I got mail from the RNC today. Asking me this: “I don’t want to believe you’ve abandoned the Republican Party, but I have to ask . . . Have you given up?”

    Um, I’ve never given you a cent. I *did* send some money to the Trump campaign last year though, and bought some swag, but have never ever ever ever given any money to the RNC, nor will I, unless the unpossible happens and you stop being limp-wristed democrat clones.

    • Renee H says:
      May 5, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      Ah, yes — I remember those letters we used to get from the “Trump campaign” asking for donations. After the text of the actual letter there was a very long blank, white space, but if you scrolled past that empty space, at the very bottom, in tiny print (of course) was that the letter was actually from the RNC. I don’t know what percentage of those donations the RNC received versus what Mr. Trump received, but in any event, that may be why you received a letter from the RNC today, Cyber. Sneaky, to say the least, aren’t they? Most people never scrolled all the way to the bottom and read the fine print because once you saw that large empty white space, it looked like the end of the e-mail. So a lot of people were duped into giving money to the RNC. They are a disgrace.

    • Ad rem says:
      May 5, 2017 at 5:16 pm

      I hope you sent them a nice slab of somethin’ heavy in that post-paid envelope they provided. 😀

    • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
      May 5, 2017 at 5:47 pm

      Amen…..I get those too. If I’m going to donate again, it will be through Trumps Website. I detest Republicans about as much as I do the Dems…..

  7. patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    We don’t need no stinko de mayo badgerings!

  8. Weeper says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Time for chips and “wack-a-mole-a”!!!!

    Margarita anyone? 🍹

  9. HRCsuxx says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Tom Cotton Voted No on Omnibus: Bill Increases Unskilled Worker Visas 120%
    Those of us who voted for President Trump and making America great again did not vote for globalism nor jobs for foreigners. America First needs to have meaning!

  10. ok4ayl says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    La Cuca Racha La Cucha Racha…..that song comes to mind when I saw that picture…LMAO!

  11. American Georgia Grace says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    🎶Happy Cinco de Mayo,
    I hope you’re having fun
    If you’re an illegal
    you best be on the run!!

    We are an inclusive Nation
    built on bless-ed immigrants
    But if you didnt do it legal
    Tough luck it makes no sense!

    We are blessed by our Creator
    By our President and all
    But you forced our hand on this one
    We are gonna build that dang ol’ wall!🎶🎶

    • fleporeblog says:
      May 5, 2017 at 3:58 pm

      You are absolutely right and the data from Florida’s poll showed 40% of Hispanics that are legal in this country approve of the job our President is doing. Remember only 29% of Hispanics voted for him on November 8th.

        • nontroll says:
          May 5, 2017 at 4:18 pm

          He keeps this up – 2020 is gonna be a cakewalk! MAGA

          • American Georgia Grace says:
            May 5, 2017 at 4:26 pm

            Today you mean taco walk dontcha??😎😂😉

          • fleporeblog says:
            May 5, 2017 at 4:46 pm

            nontroll I have been telling members of my family he will win in 2020 with over 400+ electoral votes.

            • nontroll says:
              May 5, 2017 at 5:21 pm

              I agree. I’ve been noticing subtle changes in the press. It’s just really hard not to like the guy. PDJT is performing really well on the world stage. He’s done nothing embarrassing and much to be happy about. You can sense that other world leaders respect him and are starting to like him. People love winning and they love a winner and want to be around a winner. You watch – he’s gonna start converting congress (gonna write more on this later). Success breeds success and this movement is gaining steam. It’s gonna snowball into something truly special.

              • thLuckyOne says:
                May 5, 2017 at 7:09 pm

                nontroll, you’ve helped me to realize something that I missed during the campaign. It was for us. It wasn’t for him or even to try to protect himself. When Candidate Trump seemed to go off the handle during the campaign, it was for us. I think of our Fearless Lion afraid of NOTHING but he may have been just a bit anxious that we were gonna be misled. Now-President Trump is a man who WILL NOT break trust with his loved ones and he REFUSES to be mis-represented. I’m a late-comer here but we are SO PRIVILEGED to have our precious Sundance helping us see what President Trump is doing – but even before the election, Candidate Trump was doing everything he could do to make sure the message came through. He was doing everything he could do FOR US and maybe sometimes it sounded a little “unpresidential”. Somebody correct me if I’m wrong. I’m wearing my big-boy pants this evening so, I can take it. I’m just overwhelmed thinking what our President went through and what he’s GOING through for a job he doesn’t need. He’s doing it for his grand-kids; for EVERYBODY’S grand-kids; for the whole damn world. He was and is anxious for us. He did that and he’s doing this for us. Dear President Trump: I’m with you. MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!

                • nontroll says:
                  May 5, 2017 at 7:17 pm

                  Exactly. AND I don’t for a minute think that God hasn’t got his back.

                  P.S. I’m a newbie too. Isn’t this just a wonderful site? I am SO proud to call myself a Treeper. I would have lost my sanity without Sundance and the Treepers during the primaries and then the general. Enjoy yourself and don’t be bashful about chirping!

            • Disgusted says:
              May 5, 2017 at 5:31 pm

              It will be enjoyable during the next few years trying to guess who the other party will select to run against this hardworking, skilled statesman we will be successfully re-electing in 2020.

          • eagledriver50 says:
            May 5, 2017 at 5:34 pm

            Don’t forget…The states that are RED will probably stay read due to PDJT…so, the more he delivers and puts the swamp creatures to pasture, the more people realize that it is in their best interest to vote for a person that will help ALL American…Get rid of the racial divides and clarity shines through!!!!

            • nontroll says:
              May 5, 2017 at 5:42 pm

              And it doesn’t matter what color you are, EVERYBODY loves a winner and the Trump Train is winning BIG LEAGUE!

      • American Georgia Grace says:
        May 5, 2017 at 3:59 pm

        AWESOME stats and reminder i need to go back and read tht post of yours!! Thx

    • American Georgia Grace says:
      May 5, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Sorry im in silly mode and made this little ditty up on the spot when i got home😎🤣 ole`

      • LoveofUSA says:
        May 5, 2017 at 5:15 pm

        Keep it up, AmerGeoGrace—-don’t even apologize. Today does call for fun and silliness. WeI do it every year on May 5th.

        Every May 5th we start up our summer foods. We’re having All American food-Bar-B-Q Hamburgers, green beans casserole, Apple pie, homemade Ice Cream, today.Yum yum.

        On Memorial Day we don’t do food celebration, but set it aside to honor our Soldiers, past and present in remembrance.

        • American Georgia Grace says:
          May 5, 2017 at 5:21 pm

          That is tear inducingly AWESOME!! Bless y’all!!! …😎 now i want a freakin’ address😉 becuz that sounds down right yummilicious!!!😎 Kidding of course becuz privacy and security is paramount, but picture me smiling, raising a glass with y’all and my plate heaping full of food!! God bless you in your love of country, our fallen and our military!💖💕

          • DEGinTN says:
            May 5, 2017 at 6:48 pm

            God bless you as well Georgia Grace. You are a positive spark out on the limb. God bless Treepers everywhere !

          • LoveofUSA says:
            May 5, 2017 at 6:59 pm

            You all are here in the spirit–always!!
            And God bless you today in all the fun ways that you do!

            If only……we could have a real Treeper Bar-b-Q!! Wouldn’t we all have a grand old silly, fun time? We will one day…in heaven, for sure.

    • Weeper says:
      May 5, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      A fellow “poet”. Love it!!!!

  12. AmericaFirst says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    I just looked at FB for the first time in over a month (a friend recently went from chemo tx to hospice), and found myself still sickened, just horrified, by the abhorrent and disrespectful many ways in which people invent and repeat memes filled with hatred, insult, intentional misunderstandings and downright lies about our legitimately elected and hard-working President. I hoped this deranged behavior would minimize over time, but it has not.

    Sorry, I know this is off topic.

    • Weeper says:
      May 5, 2017 at 3:58 pm

      Needs saying. I hear you and feel your pain! Prayers for your friend! Hang in there!

      MAGA!!!! 🦁

    • sobriquet4u says:
      May 5, 2017 at 4:51 pm

      Delete it. Facebook amplifies low self esteem and psychological anxiety. Like the song says…”free your mind and the rest will follow”. OR use Diaspora.

    • Invisible Mikey says:
      May 5, 2017 at 5:17 pm

      Exactly why I don’t do FB, read Twitter etc. Why should I have to do all the moderating to make social media a pleasant experience? I like my blood pressure right where it is.

    • LoveofUSA says:
      May 5, 2017 at 5:29 pm

      So sorry this is happening to you. it is still going on all around.

      To make you feel better today—It was a miracle that Donald Trump became our president. The Lord has His reasons for this ongoing persecutions. It has to happen in order for millions to see who is for or against us. We are a divided nation, This time, it is for the right reasons. It is the test of the heart of man under the banner of our Heavenly Father, to do good or to continue down–down the evil path. The spiritual battle is never over for the good guys.
      May God continue to bless this country and all Americans who loves the U.S. Constitution and President Trump. Stay the course and Thank the Lord for the blessings we are still receiving daily.
      Extra prayers for your dear friend–

      • DEGinTN says:
        May 5, 2017 at 6:57 pm

        Amen to your words USA. God has this and I praise him without ceasing each and every day. Truth brings understanding, which brings true vision. He is evident everywhere !

        • LoveofUSA says:
          May 5, 2017 at 7:06 pm

          Perfect words—I get teary-eyed, goosebumpy, just thinking about all this that happened from June 2015 to that shockingly rejoicing end of the election of 2016. And the struggles to stay focus on the miracle of winning from that day of Nov 2016 to the present. So amazing!!

    • not2worryluv says:
      May 5, 2017 at 4:16 pm

      If there’s a job and you’re on unemployment you take the job.
      If you don’t have the skills the company trains you.
      Your choice – Job/Training/Work or No Unemployment.

      • Invisible Mikey says:
        May 5, 2017 at 5:49 pm

        Not all companies are willing to train new workers for anything but entry-level jobs, but there are sometimes better alternatives. Some states will continue to pay your unemployment if you attend an accredited college or trade school full time to qualify for an in-demand occupation, such as nursing (“in-demand” list varies per state).

    • Mz Molly Anna says:
      May 5, 2017 at 5:24 pm

      Great article! Unemployed American’s receiving government assistance needs to be reversed, especially the SSI program BHO admin encouraged many unemployed Americans to seek. I was called by some group telling me how they could help me get approved for SSI because of depression or a hurt back. Crazy business!

      I think we need a task force that makes everyone receiving government handout, reapply annually and also will be monitored. Make it hard and uncomfortable to receive benefits.

      President Trump is bringing back the jobs.

  14. DeplorableHoosierFriend? says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Happy Cinco de Mayo!!!

    Mexican word of the day: Nacho.

    Hillary Clinton is Nacho President.

  15. HRCsuxx says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    His excuse is the same old excuse the GOP always has. They need more of the government.

    either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%

    While the Dems get what they want with 48 Senators, the GOP needs 60 Senators, a House majority, and the White House.

    Tired excuses.

  16. fleporeblog says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    It would have been the biggest nuclear bomb if our President waited until today signing the EO he referenced last week to start the 180 day countdown to terminate NAFTA! I would have had to clear the store of all their 🍿

  17. Joe says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    I pointed out on the President’s webpage that the day to acknowledge is the Feast of Our Lady of Guadelupe, a day with universal appeal. And that doing so would frost the balls of the fake Americans.

  18. Trish in Southern Illinois says:
    May 5, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Yesterday was the 4th
    Tomorrow is the 6th
    Today is a good day to burn a mexican flag.

  19. HRCsuxx says:
    May 5, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Cotton will primary Trump in 2020.

  20. rumpole2 says:
    May 5, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Happy Cinco de Mayo,….From the Archives……

    Lyin’ Ted Cruz and Lil’ Marco on the border

  21. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 5, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Be it one day a year or a whole month, (Celebrate “insert racial identity here” History Month) these phony racial identity holidays serve five purposes & five purposes only…

    #1: To advance the UniParty’s agenda against the American people
    #2: To antagonize the American people with “in your face” racial identity
    #3: So the media & governmental racial pimps can over-inflate the contributions of various racial groups in order to deceive the American people
    #4: So spirit companies can sell more alcohol to the American people
    #5: To create guilt, browbeat & shame the American people

    Whatever happened to “many into one”? It’s pretty strange how everyone wants to come to this country because of what Americans built, yet when they get here, they want to separate from & antagonize the very people that built what they came for

  22. The Popcorn Tape says:
    May 5, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    You paraphrase that Zero Wing line, yet completely missed an opportunity to say “How are you, gentlemen!” and “You are on the way to destruction.”

    (I was still in high school when that meme first came along…)

  23. calbear84 says:
    May 5, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    O/T but its not often I get to say anything positive about my home state of Mexifornia…ALL 14 of California’s GOP Representatives voted FOR the ACHA. Yay! Maybe there is hope for us.

    • not2worryluv says:
      May 5, 2017 at 4:25 pm

      Reporting from NOCAL – folks are getting tired of all the “freebies”

      Every city in CAL has experienced a boom in “homeless” and “illegals” who define “work” as working the system.

      Have you noticed that most of these folks don’t have Obamacare. They are still filling the ER’s with non-ER healthcare issues.

      And they don’t just come as one individual ER need – the whole family comes for a one-stop examine on their medical issues.

      • LoveofUSA says:
        May 5, 2017 at 5:56 pm

        Re: ERs in SoCal. In 1999, I had a deep cut on my thumb. I was forced to wait for 2 1/2 hours in ER before I saw the doctor. She took one look at my thumb and cussed. My thumb was still spurting out in force that shocked all of us, but I apologized to her for wasting her time with me. She looked at me and said, “It’s cases like yours that I need to be tending to instead of those people out there. 3/4 of them is a waste of my *&%$ time. All they want is free antibiotics which will not help their flus/colds, and we’re being forced to give it to them anyway.” Poor Doc ranted for a few minutes while sewing me up, but we all felt better afterwards, knowing we are not alone in this illegal aliens madness..

    • M. Mueller says:
      May 5, 2017 at 4:43 pm

      “ALL 14 of California’s GOP Representatives voted FOR the ACHA. ”

      Anyone else find that scary?

  24. The Boss says:
    May 5, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Mexico will be able to field an Olympic swim team after we deport all the swimmers who crossed the Rio Grande into the US. Look out Michael Phelps! Happy 5th of May.

  25. Howie says:
    May 5, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Ohhh Pancho! Senor Trump ! Ay Caramba! Get this Uniparty Started!!!

  26. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    May 5, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    I lived in TX from 1976-1991 and never heard of cinco de mayo until I moved to FL

  27. Howie says:
    May 5, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Andele! Muy Grande!

  28. ABC says:
    May 5, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Well thank god, the only health insurance reform that really mattered was national insurance across open state borders. Without that the fix was still in.
    Say what you like about the President and his crony elite Congress, he certainly fixed this one.

  29. Jacqueline Taylor Robson says:
    May 5, 2017 at 4:44 pm

  30. indiana08 says:
    May 5, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Jeb Bush needs the illegals in his wife’s family to be employed at his future chain of Mexican restaurants, complete with his world famous guacamole.

  31. rumpole2 says:
    May 5, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Uni-Party……I don’t need your money… yeah right! 😎

    No Necesito Dinero – Cuco Sanchez

  32. Louisiana Steve says:
    May 5, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Q: What do you call a Mexican drowning in mayonnaise?
    A: Sinko De Mayo.

  33. Pam says:
    May 5, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    That pic above Sundance, too funny! haha

  34. Howie says:
    May 5, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Does Mexico celebrate the 4th of July?

  35. jeans2nd says:
    May 5, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Cinco de Mayo? Immigration reform?
    Oh, we sooo got this. Bring it.

    “How to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo the Politically Correct Way”
    https://heatst.com/culture-wars/how-to-celebrate-cinco-de-mayo-the-politically-correct-way/

    “Cotton and Trump plot crackdown on legal immigration”
    Cotton dismisses research that shows the economic boon of immigrants, including low-skilled workers, by paraphrasing George Orwell: “Only an intellectual could believe something so stupid.”

    “This is beyond anything that Sen. Sessions ever did.”

    Cotton’s allies extend beyond the White House, to the Justice Department — where Sessions will be able to wield significant power over immigration in his new job.
    http://www.politico.com/story/2017/02/immigration-trump-senate-cotton-234706

    Cotton, Perdue Unveil the Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment (RAISE) Act
    https://www.cotton.senate.gov/?p=press_release&id=603

    Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment Act (RAISE
    Act
    http://static.politico.com/fd/af/3eebc635479892982f81bdfe3fa2/raise-act.pdf

  36. Lanna says:
    May 5, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Life is funny. The house next door was vacant for years, recently bought by a flipper. He has Mexican laborers there today putting up a wooden fence. They mistakenly removed a section of my chain link fence out by the alley. After I contacted the new owner, the Mexicans are replacing my fence that they tore down with new metal posts and chain link and bearing the cost.

    So . . . I’m watching a fence (wall) being built on my property line (border) and Mexicans are paying for it! Barely kept myself from chanting “build the wall, build the wall”.

    And since it’s Cinco de Mayo, I’m drinking Kentucky bourbon. Probably why this strikes me as so funny.

  37. Minnie says:
    May 5, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    We love you, Sundance 😘

    Your memes always bring happy endings to a difficult day, thank you 🇺🇸

  38. andi lee says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    LOLOL! Sundance. 😂👍

