President Trump Signs HR 244 – The Continuing Spending Resolution – Into Law…

Earlier today President Donald Trump signed HR244 into law. The provisional spending bill that funds government through September 30th, the end of fiscal year 2017.
There has been a great deal of anxiety amid punditry about the spending outline itself, and the spending priorities as determined by both houses of congress. Some of the criticism is warranted, most is not.
The basic principle the entire professional political class seem to overlook is the reasoning for the CR itself. Congress has been unable to fulfill its budgetary obligation since 2007.
In fact, the last federal budget (fiscal year ’08) was signed into law in September of 2007. By the conclusion of this CR it will have been an entire decade without a federal budget.
THAT FACT should be the target of the ire from all Americans, particularly conservatives. However, hypocritically, it is not.
For some reason ankle-biters, antagonists, and crony constitutional punditry amid the various CONservative outlets, choose instead to focus their criticism toward the first president in our lifetime to actually deliver on conservative policy, conservative values and expressed policy objectives/outcomes that benefit all common sense Americans.
A pox belongs on the hypocritical houses, columns, shows, radio broadcasts and panel segments of critics who have watched it all unfold. My cold anger does not provide room for me to give any f**ks toward such inane and disingenuously hypocritical positions. Sorry for cussing, but sheeesh.
In short, stuff it – there’s actual work to be done.
Having said that, My President rightly qualifies his signature today and delivers congressional notification of how the 2,000 page omnibus spending bill will be interpreted:
Today I have signed into law H.R. 244, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2017, which authorizes appropriations that fund the operation of the Federal Government through September 30, 2017.
Certain provisions of this bill (e.g., Division C, sections 8049, 8058, 8077, 8081, and 8116; Division J, under the heading “Contribution for International Peacekeeping Activities”) would, in certain circumstances, unconstitutionally limit my ability to modify the command and control of military personnel and materiel or unconstitutionally vest final decision-making authority in my military advisers. Further, Division B, section 527; Division C, section 8101; and Division F, section 517 each restrict the transfer of Guantanamo detainees to the United States; Division C, section 8103 restricts the transfer of Guantanamo detainees to foreign countries and does not include an exception for when a court might order the release of a detainee to certain countries. I will treat these, and similar provisions, consistently with my constitutional authority as Commander in Chief.
Certain provisions (e.g., Division C, sections 8040, 8075, 8114, 9005, 9011, 9014, and under the headings “Operation and Maintenance, Defense-Wide,” “Afghanistan Security Forces Fund,” “Counter-ISIL Train and Equip Fund,” and “Joint Improvised Threat Defeat Fund”) require advance notice to the Congress before the President may direct certain military actions or provide certain forms of military assistance. In approving this bill, I wish to reiterate the longstanding understanding of the executive branch that these types of provisions encompass only military actions for which providing advance notice is feasible and consistent with my constitutional authority and duty as Commander in Chief to protect national security.
Numerous provisions could, in certain circumstances, interfere with the exercise of my constitutional authorities to negotiate international agreements (e.g., Division B, sections 509, 519, 530; Division J, sections 7010(c), 7013(a), 7025(c), 7029, 7031(e)(2), 7037, 7042, 7043, 7044, 7045, 7048, 7060, 7070, and 7071), to receive ambassadors (e.g., Division J, section 7031(c)), and to recognize foreign governments (e.g., Division J, section 7070(b)(2)(A)). My Administration will treat each of these provisions consistently with my constitutional authorities in the area of foreign relations.
Division E, section 622 prohibits the use of funds to pay the salaries and expenses for several advisory positions in the White House. The President has well-established authority to supervise and oversee the executive branch and to obtain advice in furtherance of this supervisory authority. The President also has the prerogative to obtain advice that will assist him in carrying out his constitutional responsibilities, not only from executive branch officials and employees outside the White House, but also from advisers within it. Legislation that significantly impedes my ability to supervise or obtain the views of appropriate senior advisers violates the separation of powers by undermining my ability to exercise my constitutional responsibilities, including to take care that the laws be faithfully executed. My Administration will, therefore, construe section 622 consistently with these Presidential prerogatives.
Division B, section 537 provides that the Department of Justice may not use any funds to prevent implementation of medical marijuana laws by various States and territories. I will treat this provision consistently with my constitutional responsibility to take care that the laws be faithfully executed.
Several provisions (e.g., Division C, section 10006(b); Division D, section 401; Division J, section 7041(b)(3); Division N, sections 310, 311, 402, 502(d), and 503) mandate or regulate the submission of certain executive branch information to the Congress. I will treat these provisions in a manner consistent with my constitutional authority to withhold information that could impair foreign relations, national security, the deliberative processes of the executive branch, or the performance of my constitutional duties. In particular, Division E, section 713(1) and (2) prohibits the use of appropriations to pay the salary of any Federal officer or employee who interferes with or prohibits certain official communications between Federal employees and Members of Congress or who takes adverse action against an officer or employee because of such communications. I will construe these provisions not to apply to any circumstances that would detract from my authority to supervise, control, and correct employees’ communications with the Congress related to their official duties, including in cases where such communications would be unlawful or could reveal confidential information protected by executive privilege.
Division C, section 8009 prohibits the use of funds to initiate a special access program unless the congressional defense committees receive 30 days’ advance notice. The President’s authority to classify and control access to information bearing on the national security flows from the Constitution and does not depend upon a legislative grant of authority. Although I expect to be able to provide the advance notice contemplated by section 8009 in most situations as a matter of comity, situations may arise in which I must act promptly while protecting certain extraordinarily sensitive national security information. In these situations, I will treat these sections in a manner consistent with my constitutional authorities, including as Commander in Chief.
Several provisions (e.g., Division C, section 8134; Division J, section 7063; and Division K, section 418) prohibit the use of funds to deny an Inspector General access to agency records or documents. I will construe these, and similar provisions, consistently with my authority to control the dissemination of information protected by executive privilege.
Several provisions prohibit the use of funds to recommend legislation to the Congress (e.g., Division A, section 716; Division C, sections 8005, 8014, 8070(a)(2), 8076; and Division H, section 210), or require recommendations of legislation to the Congress (e.g., Division C, section 8012(b), 8035(b); Division F, section 532; Division G, sections 101, 102, and a proviso under the heading “Administrative Provisions—Forest Service”; Division N, sections 605(c) and 610). Because the Constitution gives the President the authority to recommend “such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient” (Article II, section 3), my Administration will continue to treat these, and similar provisions, as advisory and non-binding.
Numerous provisions authorize congressional committees to veto a particular use of appropriated funds (e.g., Division C, section 8058), or condition the authority of officers to spend or reallocate funds on the approval of congressional committees (e.g., Division A, sections 702, 706, and 717; Division D, sections 101(a) and 201(a); Division G, sections 403 and 409; Division K, sections 188, 222, 405 and 406). These are impermissible forms of congressional aggrandizement in the execution of the laws other than by enactment of statutes. My Administration will notify the relevant committees before taking the specified actions and will accord the recommendations of such committees all appropriate and serious consideration, but it will not treat spending decisions as dependent on the approval of congressional committees.
My Administration shall treat provisions that allocate benefits on the basis of race, ethnicity, and gender (e.g., Division B, under the heading “Minority Business Development”; Division C, sections 8016, 8021, 8038, and 8042; Division H, under the headings “Departmental Management Salaries and Expenses,” “School Improvement Programs,” and “Historically Black College and University Capital Financing Program Account”; Division K, under the heading “Native American Housing Block Grants”; and Division K, section 213) in a manner consistent with the requirement to afford equal protection of the laws under the Due Process Clause of the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment.
DONALD J. TRUMP – THE WHITE HOUSE, May 5, 2017.
Allow me to clarify for the annoying gnats with an apt methaphor.
President Trump arrived at the White House as it was burning down from the prior 15 years of inherently corrupt, and in many cases absent, fiscal policy.
The national debt doubled in one single administration as hoards of special interests raided the national treasury. Congress did squat to prevent the theft; and in many cases a solid argument can be made that they actually participated in the raiding.
Simultaneous to this arrival, the most dangerous nuclear military threat since the Cuban missile crisis was laid directly at the feet of the incoming administration, North Korea. Through the prior four administrations (Bush, Clinton, Clinton, Bush, Bush, Obama, Obama) no concrete policy to stop the threat from growing was at the forefront of national security policy.
However, worse than not doing anything to stop it, the prior administrations’ did nothing to prepare the nation for the possibility of the worst case scenario: their inability to stop it.
The reality of this landscape is what President Trump addressed upon arrival.
With this North Korea crisis stark and looming, the first priority of President Trump has been to immediately build-up a military force so that we at least have a preventative option in the event a worst case scenario evidences itself.
As a direct and real consequence, the military spending WAS/IS the top short-term budgetary priority for a long-term need. President Trump let everyone know that security the military spending need was priority number one because the reality is: the threat from North Korea is national security issue number one.
That urgent survival financial objective was met.
The rest, all other priorities, can and will be addressed in an actual budget for fiscal year 2018 that has been put forth by President Trump. And, I’m sure, our president will go to the mattresses if needed to fight for the next level priorities to complete the policy objectives of his administration.
Remember these words: “either we have a country or we don’t”.
Yep, you nailed it Sundance.
The CR had to get done and it had to be signed. We need our defense strong right now.
Plus, Trump wasn’t even supposed to have a bite at this apple.
The real Trump budgets begin in a few months.
My President getting it done, again.
So he basically said that he will ignore the parts that are ‘Un-Constitutional’?
Cool.
Way to go, Mr. President.
We’ll see how it goes in the fall. We’re going to need to end the filibuster and probably shut down the government to get Wall funding. No Wall, no reelection. Full stop.
I disagree. Let’s say the wall isn’t completed by the next election. If the economy is booming, industry is booming, people are holding down real full time jobs, the border is secure (right now 70% reduction of illegal crossing without the wall), Att General Sessions cuts drug and gang crimes down, do you really think people would throw that all away for a democrat? Do you really think that our veterans want to return to being treated like they did by Obama? Do you really think that the coal miners and the steel workers want to return to the Obama years? Do you really think that small business will want to return to heavy regulations? Do you really think that farmers and ranchers want return to being strangled by federal regulations. If people’s lives are generally better off, then they aren’t going to vote Democratic and jeopardize their restored properity. People vote according to their paycheck, not so much ideology.
Do you really think there’s any chance he won’t build a wall? I don’t.
Most excellent, Mr. President!
Keep those talons razor sharp 👍
All of the items meant to tie the president’s hands are mind boggling. Nothing gets past President Trump. So glad he went line for line clarifying where he stood. You’re doing a fantastic job Mr. President. Looking forward to a real budget after so many years of out of control government spending and pork.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Indeed, JFP, I echo your post. to clarify where he stands with constitutional authority is heartening to see. Sundance nailed it and our current POTUS is a God-send! I’m looking forward to seeing barrels of pork wheeled out of our nation’s congressional circus!
LikeLike
He is sharp as a tack and just as focused.
Thank you, Sundance. Great info. You and Bill Mitchell are the best!!!!
Call me crazy but I kinda want Trump to go the full 4 years by CR’s instead of a budget. The CR just happened. That means Trump can negotiate 8 more CRs (so 9 total) instead of 3 budgets (and the first CR)– thus only 4 negotiations. He can get a much better deal, every series. I’d prefer to have 9 chances to make a perfect Deal than work with only 4
Another excellent article Sundance and I couldn’t agree more! Just browsing through all the youtube channels who claim to be conservative and support Trump, their titles alone show that many got all their info from the fake MSM.
Sadly, even a few which I actually subscribe to didn’t even watch the press conference with Mick Mulvaney and when their attention is brought towards watching it, they simply disregard the suggestion (and link provided) and leave a comment alluding to my “sugar coated” blind support of our President. Ticks me off.
Still can not fathom how it is that so many conservative channels seem to be whimpering that the “GOP got screwed” and ‘Trump kinda let us down” mantra, all the while ignoring what Trump just accomplished by this action alone.
God Bless our President Trump and The Conservative Treehouse!
LikeLiked by 7 people
They are a bunch of losers, they don’t even know when they are winning.
That’s the difference between winners and losers. Winners keep pushing forward with the longer term objective in mind. Losers focus on what other people are saying and want to “fit in”.
I have forwarded this letter to a large number of friends who are amenable to TRUMP, but do not take the time to read much of actual Presidential activity.
There is a team, somewhere, who is indeed looking out for those of us who voted for our President, and even those who did not vote TRUMP.
The containing of the details that TRUMP made clear he sees and disagrees with, as they impinge on his Executive Constitutional right to implement his “doctrine”, are precisely the type of fine print that Congress writes into bills, and which they have no experience with anyone actually reading. Ha!
Not any more.
Three cheers for TRUMP and his killer legal team, and them taking this for us.
They did good.
We are in good hands.
The biggest gift in this CR in my opinion was the fact that our President and Mick Mulvaney negotiated the the wall payment “Brick and Mortar” for the Obamacare subsidy payments. The Democrats were completely shortsighted. Their fear of the wall made them give up the fight for the subsidy payments. By doing so, we saw the ramifications the day after Mick tore the sh…t out of the MSM and Democrats.
Aetna announced they were leaving in the state of Iowa and Virginia. Medica announced they were pulling out of Iowa because of the uncertainty of the subsidy payments. Anthem stated they were pulling out of Virginia because of the uncertainty surrounding the subsidy payments. The House Republicans faced this reality. Especially the two morons in Iowa that were a NO. 93 out of 99 counties in Iowa will have NO Provider next year. 23 counties in Virginia will have no provider next year. The tsunami effect had just begun and believe me will get worse over the coming months.
Thank you Barry from Hawaii for your arrogance in September of not using your CR to fund the government through September 30th. You banked on HRC winning and you LOST. Thank you Democrats for fighting the “Bricks and Mortar” because you thought you won but you LOST and put the final nail in the one piece of legislation that had Barry’s name attached to it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I like your analysis of this CR. Trumpknows how to turn the best deal out there, and he did.
I would have rather shut the corrupt swamp down. This bill was nothing short of an attempt by congress to hogtie the POTUS! The tasty apple of defense spending was just a hook in the jaws. Now we have a bill signed into law, which means when the president signed it, he by signature, agrees to abide by the stipulations within. Not even liking this! Not one bit and it stinks to high heaven. Why, why is Paul Ryan and Mitch the cockeyed still there? They needed to have been removed from their positions asap once PDJT took office. This fight now will continue come September. The president is willing to shut down the gov. in September, but not now? WHY?????
LikeLike
I am willing to give him a pass on this CR. We do need to see more victories on the next one (At least 5Billion for initial wall funding and defunding Sanctuary Cities). I hope it’s a CR and he can get the wall funded or at least wall upgrade the first 650 miles of already built but weak barriers, fences, etc. Then he can get the Border Fence Act 700 miles the next time around. Just looking at this, it’s gonna have to come as a series of victories. Cuts will come as well to fringe spending on Meals Wheels, PBS, etc… I I prefer he has as many cracks at getting his agenda through as possible. It sure as heck isn’t all coming the next round
LikeLike
This has been litigated for the past week here. Go back and watch Mick Mulvaney’s Q and A with the press. You will get your answer!
LikeLike
Damn right, Sundance. Well and appropriately and forcefully said. President Trump inherited a crap sandwich created by both Demonrat and Republican administrations. He is doing his best to handle this mess and I will support him all the way. The talking heads like Lameblow and Levin and the rest can go to Hell as far as I am concerned. And ditto detractors from other supposedly conservative websites.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One thing POTUS stood firm on was no bailout for Puerto Rico. He made it very clear in the beginning if the bailout was in the bill that he wouldn’t sign it. I truly believe he meant it.
The only nagging concern I had about a partial shutdown was the threat of North Korea over our heads. If NK hadn’t been considered a possible threat, I would have said, if a shutdown is necessary, then he has my full support. He would have had my full support regardless. He made it very clear here that funding for our troops was a high priority and it should be.
I do realize this a big pill for a lot of folks to swallow. I prayed for the president this week over this that God would give him the wisdom to make the right decision here, but, I pray for him and his administration and family every day. I got a sense from some of Spicer’s comments earlier this week about the CR that Trump was leaning towards signing it and after reading his comments line by line, I think I understand why he did.
