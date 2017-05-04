House Passes ObamaCare Replacement Bill 217-213 – Live Stream Added…

The House of Representative have passed the ObamaCare Repeal/Replacement bill by a final vote of 217-213.
Over the next few weeks/months the bill will work through the Senate and then return to the House to reconcile any differences. The House bill takes the increasing, costly IRS tax/penalties on ObamaCare down to $0 – effectively crippling the individual mandate and the employer mandate.
President Trump will hold a 3:30pm EDT celebratory news conference at the White House, and GOP lawmakers are expected to take buses from Capitol Hill to attend. Mitch McConnell and 52 republican senators now have the challenge of passage.
WH Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream
This stream is already on.
Expect to see Soros-funded street theatre all over the nightly news; screaming about healthcare “rights’ … and wymmins’ rights and welfare rights and illegal alien rights and of course the usual save-the-planet-from-humans gibberish.
M A G A
President know how to use/abuse fake MSM and take free mileage from today’s bill. He invited all these congressman/women in Rose garden and press conference. I hope President would remind Obamacare promise to fake MSM.
The White House feed is now showing the Rose Garden.
House members already lined up behind the podium. Waiting on POTUS to come out of the Oval Office, it looks like.
Trump and Pence coming out at 3:17 pm
Haaa camera hound Garrett blocked by house leadership 😂 *snort*
Walden, it’s Greg Walden but hey he got his job done
Smile for the camera Rep. Walden! Thank you!!
Yeah Biggs is imo a real jerk. When he was in state leadership he killed a lot of good bills that CoC didn’t like, but he wears a mask of TrueCon!
Heritage actually threw him a Thank You party for killing passage last time around.
Jerk.
Pence has a HUGE smile on his face. He speaks first.
At least Congress finally did some work. Must be time for another vacation.
Mark Meadows gives The Don a big hug 🤗
“Thanks to the leadership of President Donald Trump, welcome to the beginning of the end of ObamaCare.” (loud cheer)
– Pence
I’m sure the President knows not to keep them long. It’s past noon on a Thursday, the end of their work week. They all have planes to catch.
Trump has a gigantic grin on his face. Woo!
That brings a tear to my eyes because this man promised to take arrows for us and has and deserves this more than one can imagine!
We love you President Trump here at the CTH!
“People were suffering from the ravages of ObamaCare”
– Trump
“I think (the bill) will get even better”
– Trump
Roll on!
I want to reiterate this point as you will be bombarded with the sky is falling scenarios over the next few days. Keep in mind thaw WE won 1,000+ seats in the state and federal legislature because people despised Obamacare. That fact has not changed even though Democrats are claiming they will win the House in 2018. That is COMPLETE BS that they have to sell to their constituents. The opposite will actually happen.
I will make the case below on how I believe we are where we are today and a great bill will be signed by our President at the end of May. The bill will only get better in the Senate not worse.
The CoC and the rest of these bastards never in their right mind saw what I will describe as the “Perfect Storm”.
The House Republicans would never have filed that lawsuit about the government having to subsidize health insurance companies back in 2014 if they knew DJT would become President. By winning that case, they gave our Lion and Mick Mulvaney the perfect out to the payments in the recent CR legislation.
From the article:
In a 38-page decision, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer of the District put her ruling on hold pending the administration’s certain appeal. Her decision sided with the U.S. House of Representatives, which brought the lawsuit challenging more than $175 billion of spending after a party-line vote by House Republicans in July 2014.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/judge-strikes-down-obama-health-law-insurance-subsidy-in-victory-for-house-gop/2016/05/12/67a8af78-1863-11e6-9e16-2e5a123aac62_story.html?utm_term=.aa3a945da539
Had Barry from Hawaii realized back in September that DJT would have won the presidency, he would never have allowed for our President and Mick Mulvaney to have an opportunity to take a position on the 2017 fiscal year allocation. He thought that HRC would have won and she could use the CR negotiations to make a run at single payer because Obamacare was suppose to be on life support this year and die in 2018. They planned that back in 2010.
Because of what I described above, we move too today. Insurance providers realized that the Trump presidency won the negotiation battle with the Democrats. They would not see a single dollar go towards the subsidy payments. Democrats cared more about killing the “Brick and Mortar” than the fact they were actually killing their messiah’s legacy. Aetna pulled out of Iowa and Virginia today and will decide the faith of Delaware and Nebraska shortly. Medica pulled the plug in
Iowa today.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/third-insurer-looks-to-leave-iowa-obamacare-exchange/article/2621977
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-aetna-virginia-idUSKBN17Z2CS?il=0
From the Medica article:
One of the last health insurance companies selling plans through the Obamacare exchanges said Wednesday that it likely would stop selling plans there next year, which would leave 70,000 people without coverage options.
The company, Medica, hinted in a statement that its decision was rooted in uncertainty over whether the federal government would continue to provide Obamacare payments that help insurers reduce out-of-pocket medical costs for consumers, called cost-sharing reduction subsidies.
From the Reuters article about Aetna:
Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Wednesday it will not sell Obamacare individual insurance plans in Virginia next year, a move it attributed to “growing uncertainty” in the market and $200 million in expected losses on the business this year.
Aetna, which had already sharply curtailed its 2017 participation in this marketplace to cover just four states, said last month that it would leave Iowa. It has not yet announced its plans for Nebraska or Delaware.
Here is another article related to Aetna’s reasons for leaving Virginia. Also, Anthem is considering leaving 24 counties in Virginia as well. If they leave, 24 counties in VA have nothing. It all goes back to the federal subsidies.
From the article:
Aetna sells health plans in 50 of Virginia’s 95 counties. In 24 counties where it operates, there is just one other insurer selling Obamacare plans: Anthem, under the brand name HealthKeepers.
Anthem has already filed paperwork related to potentially selling plans in 2018 in Virginia.
However, Anthem and other insurers have warned that if they are not guaranteed federal subsidies for reducing out-of-pocket health costs for low-income customers, they may have to either raise rates for 2018 plans, or not sell them altogether.
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/05/03/aetna-will-exit-obamacare-markets-in-virginia-in-2018.html
The Senate is completely screwed because the tsunami is headed their way. After the bill is passed in the House tomorrow, it is coming their way. What will also be coming their way is additional insurance providers bailing from Obamacare. How in God’s name will they be able to protect the CoC and the rest of the bastards when state after state is left with NOTHING because their won’t be any providers left in those states.
Excellent analysis Flep 🤗
^5 😆😆😆😆😆
I just cannot stand Paul Ryan – yuck
Yeah, but he can bench 185.
His wife’s weight?
LOL at the expense of the Senate. Ryan will pay for that.
Had POTUS not put the presser on, today’s vote wouldn’t have ever happened.
Pressure from the Bully Pulpit? 🙂 Yes.
Oh dear mccarthy always trips over his tongue
Hold on🙃
McCarthy’s speech is so insincere & phony I had to turn it off.
Ryan & McCarthy — this president is the most engaged and hands-on we’ve ever seen
Wow. They have all the big scumbags talking now…
Anybody else here wondering whether or not any of those Republicans who voted “No” are now wishing they could be a part of this great photo opportunity?
Look how prescient Fleporeblog (hope I spelled that right!) was about the timing of VA & IO announcements of insurance companies pulling out of their states. Kevin McCarthy pointed to that as a huge reason we had to pass a different bill now!
Call me crazy but maybe, just maybe, President Trump will keep another promise in showing these GOPcrats (over next 4 years) how to win & how to like winning for us, despite how many trillions the lobbyists hold over their heads.
McCarthy is a good speaker. He needs to go on fake MSM on weekend shows.
Two really good articles to read. The first is about how the Democrats exaggerated the pre-existing condition numbers, and how the real issue with healthcare is cost.
Thanks To Democrats, Pre-Existing Conditions Outweigh The Uninsured In The GOP Obamacare Deal
https://www.forbes.com/sites/theapothecary/2017/04/23/thanks-to-democrats-pre-existing-conditions-outweigh-the-uninsured-in-the-gop-replacement-deal/amp/
Excerpt:
“For those 114,959 people, the PCIP program was no doubt important. But Democrats could have passed a 5-page bill allocating a few billion dollars a year to covering 114,959 people without upending the entire U.S. health care system.”
And, another article that discusses just how successful the Maine high risk pool was…
Invisible High-Risk Pools: How Congress Can Lower Premiums And Deal With Pre-Existing Conditions
https://www.google.com/amp/healthaffairs.org/blog/2017/03/02/invisible-high-risk-pools-how-congress-can-lower-premiums-and-deal-with-pre-existing-conditions/amp/#ampshare=http://healthaffairs.org/blog/2017/03/02/invisible-high-risk-pools-how-congress-can-lower-premiums-and-deal-with-pre-existing-conditions/
Excerpt:
“Maine faced similar challenges in 2011 as it sought to unwind failed experiments that pushed its market into a long-term death spiral. But by creating an invisible high-risk pool and relaxing its premium rating bands, Maine policymakers were able to cut premiums in half while still guaranteeing those with pre-existing conditions access to plans.
As a result of these changes, individuals in their early 20s were able to see premium savings of nearly $5,000 per year, while individuals in their 60s saw savings of more than $7,000. As premiums dropped, more young and healthy applicants entered the market, total enrollment increased for the primary insurer in the market, and the individual market’s multi-year death spiral was finally reversed.”
McCarthy conversation with President Trump – don’t make this about Rep and Dem- make this healthcare about the American people. I’ve never seen a President so hands- on.
I have no doubt.
