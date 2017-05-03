Sly UniParty Healthcare Vote Manuever…

The UniParty is sly, I would say professionally and expertly so, and before readers feel the need to point out the obvious – when it comes to legislation, yes, I am professionally cynical.
The reason is simple, having trained ourselves to see when the pea is never under the shell, the legislative conversations that really matter are always behind a Potemkin Village.
You have to know the unwritten legislative rules of the UniParty as they have been evidenced for almost 15 years to understand the ruse.
♦ First, the reason a vote, any vote, is “announced”, and just doesn’t take place, is because it provides the controlled opposition time to frame their anti-(fill_in_the-blank) talking points. This is by design. When a legislative vote is “announced” it is a dog-whistle call out to the institutional lobbyists that the legislation will be rail-roaded and ultimately fail.
♦ Second, notice how “announced” legislation (remember ObamaCare is a tax) has not been “scored” by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). A vote without a score is a vote that again is intentionally set up to fail. Meaning – the vote itself is an exercise for political consumption only. Potemkin Village legislation, designed to give the illusion of doing something the electorate demand, while intentionally actually doing ‘the thing’ that K-street demands.
♦ Third, the legislation is sold by a system of Machiavellian-minded “leadership”, as a good thing optically for Allies. Meaning – legislative leadership tell liaisons for vested interests, in this case both the White House and lobbyists are “interests”, to consider the vote a “win”.
Put another way, the vote itself is the “political ends”. The vote is not the means to a legislative outcome that would customarily be considered the actual end goal.
This ObamaCare repeal and replace vote is a nothing-burger. It is 100% phoney legislation which will go no-where from here.
The UniParty is really good at this vote in-name-only which helps them retain optics with the viewing/voting electorate. ‘Hey we voted’, yea us.
It’s all a legislative ruse. Hundreds of millions have been poured into congress to purchase the original ObamaCare bill and all of the subsequent down-stream consequences therein. The people who paid that money will not allow removal. It’s really that simple.
Everything else is a well choreographed shell game designed to keep your eye on the fast moving legislative hands (shells), but there’s no pea underneath. This is a vote for public consumption designed for political benefit. ONLY.
The Trump White House doesn’t have a really strong legislative team, and their communications group is too weak to call out this issue to the larger electorate. The scheme is too complex, by design, to be explained to voters.
Go to DC, or follow the participants very closely, and look behind the constructed Potemkin village and you’ll see there’s nothing there. Think about the old con-artists who would seed gold flakes into mineral deposits in order to gain investors. Same basic ruse.
Tomorrow the Democrat Party gets their turn at playing controlled opposition. Today, tonight and tomorrow morning the previously written talking-points are distributed and the pantomime begins. The goal of the legislative play, as in all the goals of all recent legislative plays, is to give you the impression there are two political parties.
If the bill advances, and only Trump’s bully pulpit will be the determining factor (upon McConnell) if it goes through the Senate, the bill will run through congress (from house through senate) and return to the origin looking identical to the original ObamaCare legislation it was intended to replace. Sometime mid-June.
Unfortunately, there is no external guiding force behind the current legislation to create a different path or outcome.
BLOOMBERG – House Republicans plan to vote Thursday on their long-stalled Obamacare repeal measure, setting up a high-stakes test given the continuing doubts about whether they have enough votes to guarantee passage.
“We’re going to pass it,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters Wednesday evening, adding that “we have enough votes.”
The decision comes after several weeks of agonizing over how Republicans would deliver on seven years of promises to repeal Obamacare, as well as intense pressure from the White House to hold the vote. Even so, a number of GOP moderates remain opposed or undecided, adding significant suspense to the Thursday vote.
A key momentum shift came Wednesday morning, when Representative Fred Upton reversed his earlier opposition and embraced the bill after a meeting with President Donald Trump. He told reporters that he would vote for the measure once a new amendment he helped devise is added that would boost funding for people with pre-existing conditions. (link)
Sean Spicer went through what I have been saying about Obozocare! Aetna withdrawing from Iowa and just 20 minutes ago announced they will be leaving Virginia as well (see article linked below). Last year they, Aetna, were in 15 states. Next year only 2 states after they leave Iowa & Virginia. Medica also announced today that they will stop selling individual policies in the state of Iowa (see article linked below). There will be large numbers of people in Iowa with no insurance.
From the Medica article:
One of the last health insurance companies selling plans through the Obamacare exchanges said Wednesday that it likely would stop selling plans there next year, which would leave 70,000 people without coverage options.
The company, Medica, hinted in a statement that its decision was rooted in uncertainty over whether the federal government would continue to provide Obamacare payments that help insurers reduce out-of-pocket medical costs for consumers, called cost-sharing reduction subsidies.
From the Reuters article about Aetna:
Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Wednesday it will not sell Obamacare individual insurance plans in Virginia next year, a move it attributed to “growing uncertainty” in the market and $200 million in expected losses on the business this year.
Aetna, which had already sharply curtailed its 2017 participation in this marketplace to cover just four states, said last month that it would leave Iowa. It has not yet announced its plans for Nebraska or Delaware.
I wrote this yesterday and will place it here today.
Those 20 to 35 House Republicans that just can’t come around to voting on the current repeal and replace bill are seeing their insides start to destroy their appetite and their sleep. From Mick Mulvaney’s briefing on 5/1/17:
The fact we didn’t agree to pay the insurance subsidies, many of the remaining health insurance providers will be making their decision in June (well I was wrong! They started TODAY) to get the hell out of Obozocare. There will be 30+ states with not a single provider. Imagine having to explain to your constituents that you wouldn’t vote on the bill in May and we ended up with nothing now. They can blame our President but they are dead due to the fact the same house got a federal judge to side with them and say it was not legal to use government funds to pay for the subsidies.
From the article:
In a 38-page decision, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer of the District put her ruling on hold pending the administration’s certain appeal. Her decision sided with the U.S. House of Representatives, which brought the lawsuit challenging more than $175 billion of spending after a party-line vote by House Republicans in July 2014.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/judge-strikes-down-obama-health-law-insurance-subsidy-in-victory-for-house-gop/2016/05/12/67a8af78-1863-11e6-9e16-2e5a123aac62_story.html?utm_term=.aa3a945da539
The FEAR is going to eat them alive! This is truly amazing!
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/third-insurer-looks-to-leave-iowa-obamacare-exchange/article/2621977
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-aetna-virginia-idUSKBN17Z2CS?il=0
So, the Repubs are eating themselves alive and exposing their own hypocracy. How does this meld with the Senate putting back Obamacare provisions when they send the bill back to the house?
Won’t the Trump Administration call out that there was no pea?
WSB read my response below with further details on why I think SD is wrong.
All these insurance co want single payer and want to be the big dog that runs it all. The others will have some inclusion and get the scraps or some payout to gold up their tents possibly future subcontracting with out all the work that these companies have now with high cost and over the top regulation. Once the govt is in charge they can say NO and you will have no redress the ultimate plan. Billions being directly controlled by the politicians and bureaucrats the ultimate dram s reality.
They aren’t getting single payer because WE won not her!
Darn skippy!! 😎
I’ve got a feeling that if this all implodes AGAIN, Trump is gonna wash his hands of it and let Obamacare self-destruct. He can honestly say he tried as hard as he could but the swamp critters blew it.
flepo, from your lips to God’s ears. We do know that Trump is fully aware of Congress members in both houses and we must work with Trump to remove each and every one of traitors to American and our leader. We erroneously did not truly vet them and this is the stinking garbage we got and now it is up to us to drain the Congress swamp although they think they are the “untouchables” forgetting that untouchables are very touchable and they will be removed even if we have to close down the Congress we have and start fresh with a real Congress that our Founding Fathers expected of us. No benefits/perks will go with these traitors so they can return back to their states or cities and start living just like us! We did vote these benefits/perks at all so they are invalid as far as I can see. Since when can employees give themselves benefits/perks, raises, etc. THEY CAN’T and we have had it with these grifters!
Funny how Michael DelRoso is articulating the same point that Sundance has been saying all along.
So, we’re screwed no matter which way this goes?
A that’s what it sounds like…
PS Aren’t we supposed to have the bill on line 72 hours before the bill is voted on?
Yes, if you can read 555 pages of legalese bovine scat per day, you can read it before “they” “vote” on it…
TheHuman, it is those like you who have no confidence or think you have no power to correct the mistakes we, the voters, have made and allowed. The Convention of States is needed more now than ever so we can help drain the Congress swamp asap. They are all greedy nasty lying creeps top down and don’t like it that an outsider such as Trump is far smarter than they and knows what they are doing and he will take away of lot of what they think is how to run the country like a dictatorship. We voted for Trump to avoid communism with Hillary and the DNC, but now we have to overthrow these jerks thinking they own us! NOT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, Carol’s heart is in the right place, but the tactics stink. Sober amendments are what is needed, but maybe in the next two years after PDJT teaches this swamp a lesson.
All these insurance co want single payer and want to be the big dog that runs it all. The others will have some inclusion and get the scraps or some payout to gold up their tents possibly future subcontracting with out all the work that these companies have now with high cost and over the top regulation. Once the govt is in charge they can say NO and you will have no redress the ultimate plan. Billions being directly controlled by the politicians and bureaucrats the ultimate dram s reality.
They want to do the administrative services. No risk, all profit. It has been in the works for years. Bet the ranch.
Not gonna happen Howie; not under the Trump Administration or even after that.
Well, Hell…I may be dead after that!
In essence then since the Congress writes nothing, legislates nothing, holds meaningless hearings, schedules votes-to-nowhere, and (so far) has had show tribunals of “indiscretions” by Obama and Hitlery with no punishment, all these Congress denizens are only good at one thing: whoring themselves, for elections and lobbyists. They are overpaid placeholders until their time is up, the next one in line’s turn is up, or the other party gets a chance at warming the seat. What a great gig!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Cabuki CONgress.
A country run by whores and con men !
Perhaps this is the role that will see Mr. DeMint step into, to create the legislative team the White House needs, now that the initial steps of putting his Cabinet and other people in place?
LikeLiked by 8 people
That run-on sentence should have ended . . . and other people in place so now the Administration can focus on how they intend to deal with the congressional branch of things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
bessie2003; Sure hope so and it does make sense. Clearly Pres. Trump and his A-Team have to know what is really going on, especially since Sundance is putting it out there for the whole world to read, absorb, and pass along.
Pres.Trump has been making phone calls and meeting one-on-one with representatives, he gave kudos to Jim DeMint at his rally in Wilkes-Barre; that was with purpose.
Just because this is the norm for the past 15 years, does not necessarily mean that under this Trump administration,it will not change.
After all, just look toward the T-Rex department ‘chat’ today to enforce the changes being made now and into the future embracing this Trump Agenda.
There is a big reason why Pres. Trump is key to this legislation movement at present (IMHO), rather than the Speaker (as in the past scenario).
Does anyone believe seriously that Pres. Trump is not aware of this UniParty maneuver?
I sense he is very aware; has been aware, knows that his legislative team is not up to ‘snuff’ and communicating this reality to the people is complex without the right team in all the right places. Surely, the UniParty is taking advantage of the WH situation,however, I still believe that our President is one who is more than willing to take the larger share of this task on his own back, work the congress members and count the votes himself, while fighting for the benefit of we the people.
He has a reputation of doing what others cannot do AND more importantly, doing that which many declare ‘impossible’; he is proving that on the international relations front and national security; why would he be snookered again in this arena?
That part makes no sense to me. He used to be one of those who paid to get what he wanted; he knows congress doesn’t write legislation, he knows what’s been going on.
I just do not see Pres. Trump letting this repeal and replace legislation get out of his control.
I agree!
Well damn it Sundance then we need you to join President Trumps Communications Team! If President Trump is going to be our last shot to make things ever happen again we need you to get the message out to the masses like you have us! I say this with great respect.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance is on the Trump MAGA commuications team!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Ugly” has to come soon. Atleast, this time, I didn’t automatically get hopeful and buy the ruse just to be disappointed. I am learning the game now thanks to you Sundance.
“Ugly” should have begun Day One.
Cats have a great way of playing with their prey. They can wait a long time before they pounce. And they rarely miss when they do.
Sly? About as sly as a poke in the eye with a sharp stick ~ which is what the Uni-Party is doing to us all….. DJT must know without doubt that Ryan and McConnell are the pit-vipers leading the snakes in both the House and Senate….. DJT stands alone against the DC/Big Business oligarchy ~ except for We The People!!! He/We must stand tall ~ he can’t do it without US and WE can’t do it without DJT!!!
Somethings going to have to happen. Let Obamacare collapse and good riddance. Trump can say he tried. Maybe things will go back to how they were. I was happy with my insurance but not now. My insurance is expensive and wont pay for as much.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I know President Trump is ten steps ahead of everyone else, so I am not going to be fooled by appearances. And what it “appears” is happening is one of Trump’s main campaign promises, the repeal of Obamacare, is going to be stolen from right under his nose. We are going to be stuck with Obamacare, the GOPe is going to run in 2018 claiming no, they actually repealed it, and Trump is just going to let this charade happen? No way can that be the outcome. He will do something, say something… that’s why I voted for him. To call out these swamp games.
I truly believe that this mess will be resolved and we will be freed from the ACA nightmare. It will be a fight but I know deep down into my soul, PDJT will score a yuuuge victory for us, the American people. Trust, believe, have faith. God is directing our President’s steps.
I agree, I know something good will come of it… I just hope that when it’s said and done the Uniparty has been exposed for the frauds they are.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well PDJT does have one option if they play the shell game, call them out on it and veto it. I do believe the version was “You have to be willing to walk away from a bad deal.” Such a private discussion might be had just after passage of the senate version and before resolution. Everyone would already be committed and a President/politician would not walk even on bad legislation. Ryan and Turtle could not count on PDJT not following through on the private threat. They don’t have the cojones to see if PDJT is bluffing. Either way it would be an abject lesson for the upcoming 2018 budget.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes…Giving this advanced warning allows it to be trashed all morning and no CBO score is a red flag because the score will be bad eventually. Someone not choosing insurance is scored as a loss….
I have no clue in politics who I trust on any of this and Sundance certainly has made the case many times it’s all a mirage….A tax cut is easy to see etc…
Sorry SD as much as I admire you and sing your praise, I am calling BS on your analysis! I will tell you why. The CoC and the rest of these bastards never in their right mind saw what I will describe as the “Perfect Storm”.
The House Republicans would never have filed that lawsuit about the government having to subsidize health insurance companies back in 2014 if they knew DJT would become President. By winning that case, they gave our Lion and Mick Mulvaney the perfect out to the payments in the recent CR legislation.
Had Barry from Hawaii realized back in September that DJT would have won the presidency, he would never have allowed for our President and Mick Mulvaney to have an opportunity to take a position on the 2017 fiscal year allocation. He thought that HRC would have won and She could use the CR negotiations to make a run at single payer because Obamacare was suppose to be on life support this year and die in 2018.
By the factors described above, we move to today. Insurance providers realized that the Trump presidency won the negotiation battle with the Democrats. They would not see a single dollar go towards the subsidy payments. Democrats cared more about killing the “Brick and Mortar” than the fact they were actually killing their messiah’s legacy. Aetna pulled out of Iowa and Virginia today and will decide the faith of Delaware and Nebraska shortly. Medica pulled the plug in
Iowa also today.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/third-insurer-looks-to-leave-iowa-obamacare-exchange/article/2621977
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-aetna-virginia-idUSKBN17Z2CS?il=0
The Senate is completely screwed because the tsunami is headed their way. After the bill is passed in the House tomorrow, it is coming their way. What will also be coming their way is additional insurance providers bailing from Obamacare. How in God’s name will they be able to protect the CoC and the rest of the bastards when state after state is left with NOTHING because their won’t be any providers left in those states.
You got burned two months ago with your guarantees about Obamacare being replaced. That had to sting. Don’t allow those emotions to cloud the reality right in front of you.
Flepore, I truly admire your upbeat spirit. You are the kind of person I like to be around, you see the bright side of life. 😀
My sentiments exactly Fe! 😀
Perhaps you aren’t considering the end game here, for those bastards benefit. You wrote this, no? “Democrats cared more about killing the “Brick and Mortar” than the fact they were actually killing their messiah’s legacy.”
What replaces their “messiah’s” legacy? It was always their goal, and soetoro “care” had to die for it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is time to destroy the golden calf, even if we end up with a golden boar instead.
The calf must go.
What replaces it won’t be anything they would have signed up for that’s for sure. It took a near miracle to get here. The HFC tried to kill it in March. What they did was made it even more anti Obamacare. They didn’t see what was about to happen. The Senate is screwed because we have the McCarty amendment that grew out of the March failure. The bill today is a thousand percent worse for the CoC then March.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“We have to pass the bill so everyone can see what’s in the bill…”
I have been foll It religiously for the last 2 months
http://docs.house.gov/billsthisweek/20170424/MacArthur%20Amendment.pdf
And I believe, flepore, that Pres. Trump was involved in that McCarty amendment. At least I saw a pic or video today with himself and 2 members of the house discussing the ‘bill’ and the changes made to get it passed.
Now it could have been on Fox Business since it was on today and I was passing by the TV while doing my day’s routine.
The POTUS is whipping the votes this time; I swear he is….he’s not going to be fooled a second time around.
LikeLike
What Sundance is saying about the bill potentially ending up as ObamaCare Lite is probably pretty accurate. Still, that abomination needs to be taken down, as much for how it was done as what is in it.
It is fundamental to Trump’s re-election chances, in my view, that ObamaCare goes. And he is working to fulfill that pledge.
I’m hopeful, while also realistic and cynical. Obama didn’t care what was in his bill. I believe Trump does care what’s in his bill, even if the final legislation is some kind of lobbyist Frankenstein.
Repeal needs to happen, even if the replacement is not exactly what we want. That is my position.
If it’s soetoro”care” lite it hasn’t been repealed. But what do I know, I am one of those who demands repeal only and let the free market do its thing. Silly me, I’m all about personal responsibility and the liberty to make my own damn choices in my own damn life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump being re-elected because he fulfilled his promises matters.
There is a very large game here, and it’s not tied to one piece of legislation. It’s tied to who controls the levers of power.
Never let the perfect get in the way of the good.
…or to say it a different way, never let the impossible stand in the way of doing the possible.
Yes, let’s just keep accepting the lesser of two evils… wait… there is no lesser of two evils, it’s still evil.
Never mind. I’m certain that Americans have accepted their fate of “government” rule over their lives when even the people here will take something that isn’t at all good over “perfect”!
Another sad day for liberty… And yes, I know, I know… I’m an upstart, a malcontent, likely to be labeled a troll now as well. So be it. Do not we all know by now who actually controls the levers of POWER??? Is it the President? Hmmm…
This all sucks. We have been arguing over the least worst form of tyranny for months pertaining to health”care” (pssst… forced unaffordable insurance that prevents care) and for decades over myriad tyrannical actions against us. The Founders would be so proud. /s
You have to start somewhere. I’d rather have some hope than none, or hold my breath until the perfect bill comes along.
We differ in philosophies. That’s ok with me.
Regrettably that ship has sailed because we will never get 60 votes in the Senate. Also many Republicans wouldn’t vote for it. Hopefully you live in a state that opts out. You will get close to your wish.
You have the perfect name for your profile! This bill will save us close to $1 Trillion dollars which will be used to fight for everything our President wants in the tax reform bill. Given the fact States can opt out as long as they meet certain conditions kills the CoC. Don’t forget we have 33 Republican Governors. It also allows states that have Democrat Governors to be scared of being thrown out because the Republican challenger can run on opting out. States that opt out will save their constituents thousands of dollars.
Flep, you’re all over it. Keep up the great work. You have a great analytical/mathematical mind and you “get it.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was always wondering if there was not a Repeal 2.0?
Is PDJT testing the entire Republican Congress to understand how and who voted on what crap is left, in order to call them out on it and, as a second pass, come in for the kill?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The thing to recall about Trump is he’s a deal-maker. This is what he does and he’s really, really good at it. He’s used to dealing in practical and not theoretical ways — he’ll get what he can get rather than hold out for something he can’t get.
He’s also very strategic. So who knows? Maybe there is another layer to this game we haven’t seen yet.
Ugh
Taking back our country is going to take quite awhile. RyanCare is not a perfect solution, it seems, but I will take that one yard of terrain rather than not have it under ObamaCare.
Not everyone will agree with me. I think we all agree, though, that we want Trump to be re-elected and we want Trump to be successful.
2 months ago, the talk was “Trump impeached?” Now we’re moving on to “Trump wins on health care?”
I’ll take it, and then we march on to the next step and build momentum from the victories, even if they are imperfect ones.
Once Trump gets a certain level of approval/popularity, he’ll be able to do what he wants and no one will be able to stop him (in a democratic, not tyrannical, way of course). Then we can get a lot of what we want and deserve.
If RyanCare helps us get there, I’m all for it.
It won’t be RyanCare; not with the amendments; just sayin’…..MAGA..
True. I’m just laying out the “worst case” scenario. But I agree with you, Abigail. It’s won’t be RyanCare.
This says the judge put her ruling on hold…or did she finally rule?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
The democrats want socialized medicine. The republican donors want socialized medicine. We will end up with…..socialized medicine. There is no solution to some problems. Only mitigation. Over half the people can not afford medical care with all the crooked schemes involved in it. It will be free but there will not be any in the end.
Howie, We have socialized medicine: Medicare, Medicaid, Aid to Dependent Children, and on and on and on.
BUT, I disagree with you on Obamacare b/c I know Pres. Trump’s reputation for many, many times doing that which others have declared Impossible.
This is the beginning of the Trump Agenda. There will be PAIN.
I keep thinking, if we can bankrupt the insurance companies, we can have great medical care.
Love to all of you. I love this site. Keeps me somewhat sane.
Jo
No we won’t. The American people do NOT want it. I’m ready to storm the gates of He!! to take back our right to decide what we want for our lives. Congress can kiss my grits. They will lose bigly. Just watch and see. If there is one thing I’ve learned about Our President is he does.not.give.up. He will fight this until the victory is won. How dare congress put the American people thru this complete and utter madness. God sees what they’re doing and He will deliver us from their disgusting plans to control us. So just NO to socialized medicine.
BS!
TheyDon’t CARE!!!
Every single one of those idiots in Congress has the means to care for themselves and their families if/when illness strikes. What do we have? Insurance premiums we can’t afford with outrageous deductibles/out-of-pockets, Dr.s that charge a small fortune for a five minute visit, drug companies that raise prices at will, and hospitals that are more interested in over-billing than healing people. 😡 OK….off my soapbox!!
When congress is in charge of your health care nothing good will come out of it. IMO this is going to end up as a total government scheme for most people. Free Medicaid for all who can not afford health care.
Thanks Howie. When Congress is in charge of “anything”, nothing good comes of it. I’m just venting. This is a “pet peeve” of mine. It’s not “care”!!!
There are simple solutions to this problem. Unfortunate that congress is now in charge of it. Nothing good will happen.
SD you said Ocare has to be repealed so the tax cuts can be enough to really stimulate the economy. You sir are stealing my happy. Should of known better but I’m a glass half full kind of gal.
Chuck the schummer is so phony,he does not care about our health care! They did not want to take Obama care but said it was good for the rest of us,what a bunch of phony Democrats!
Ok, this is one time I wish I went to bed without checking in here.
At least I would have one night of celebrating a victory for Trump on this.
As important as this is, more important to me is the Tax reform bill he needs to be able to get our country and economy growing again. That is what is key to his reelection and his MAGA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think if this bill makes it past the Senate and goes to conference that President Trump will have someone he trusts in there with them the whole time. It’s in conference where President Trump can really do what he does best…make GOOD deals!
My take. Last year wife grossed $19,420.86. Social Security and Medicare 1,485.70. Withholding Fed/State 1,171.23. Insurances through work-Health premiums 11,718.44. Net take home 5,045.86. No one with pre existing or medical issues. Yeah, let it die. My insurance plan doesn’t cover burial expenses.
Wow!
Such realities seem to be lost in the mix Southpaw. But, millions are living them… and it’s only getting worse. Couldn’t be because “government” is involved, could it?
Surely not!
Y’all know the Texas Two-Step?
I think most of them are doing the ‘Side Step’.
Heheh.
Even though this is from 1982…it is amazing how it still fits today.
And not just in Texas, in Washington, DC.
Democrats will always be able to ‘outbid’ the republicans on health care now that it is run by the federal government.
Also on the bill, my understanding is that the Secretary of Health & Human Services has some discretion in the implementation. As in, there seem like there are some “blanks” left in the bill that Tom Price can fill in. Or something along those lines.
I’d much rather have Tom Price filling in those blanks or making those choices as compared with Kathleen Sebelius.
That alone might make RyanCare superior to ObamaCare. I’m not sure.
Tom Price knows what he is doing; highly respected down here in Georgia.
He’s a doctor and doctors down here and even in upstate NY; HATE Obamacare.
That I know for a fact…personally.
Oh yeah, there is no doubt. Doctors hate it with a passion. Big fan of Price, for sure!
