Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses NAFTA and Congress Refusing to Accept “Notification of Intent” Letter…

Posted on April 28, 2017 by

There has been some confusion, mostly spurred by media falsehoods, about whether or not Secretary Ross had submitted the ‘notification of intent’ letter to congress to begin the clock to renegotiating NAFTA.

Early in this video, yet again, Secretary Ross clearly states he is waiting on congress to accept the letter; ie. it was sent mid-March.

.

Republicans control the Senate. Republicans, not democrats in the Senate, do not want the Trump administration to renegotiate NAFTA. This is one of the clearest examples of the UniParty at work and the anti-American principles behind the U.S. Chamber of Commerce corporate lobbyists – lobbying directly against the Trump administration.  “The Big Club”.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Canada, Decepticons, Economy, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

34 Responses to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses NAFTA and Congress Refusing to Accept “Notification of Intent” Letter…

  1. irvingtwosmokes says:
    April 28, 2017 at 12:14 am

    If they continue to stall, Trump will scrap it. Canada and Mexico are going to have to put unseen pressure on Congress and CoC…lol

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • yohio says:
      April 28, 2017 at 12:21 am

      Yep, Trump had to tell them in the phone calls yesterday that Republicans are stalling. So I’m sure he let Canada and Mexico know that it’s up to them to get Republicans to act and hopefully he put a time limit on how long he waits. If me I would piss off the Repubs and just terminate, but I have no patience and Lord knows Congress lost me a long time ago

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  2. allthingsaredisciplinedbytheology says:
    April 28, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Who is this “congress”? I want to see a face. “Congress” is starting to get under my skin.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Betty says:
    April 28, 2017 at 12:35 am

    I wish I could remember where I read the post, or a comment, on the possible reason why the UniParty is not accepting the Letter of Intent. No one can re-negotiate anything till 90 days after the Letter of Intent is accepted.

    I am sure the post/comment was something about Congress stalling so that when the 90 days are up the Trump Administration will have missed some deadline (something to do with the budget and the wall). When I write that out I am reminded of the Obamacare repeal and the tax cuts. Feels like a strategy.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • irvingtwosmokes says:
      April 28, 2017 at 12:40 am

      The strategy has the Democrats owing the shutdown if it happens and if Congress keeps ignoring the intent letter they own NAFTA being scrapped. The dumbasses took the cheese and walked right into the trap.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Claygate Pearmain says:
      April 28, 2017 at 12:50 am

      I think I remember that comment but not who wrote it. The federal government’s fiscal year starts on October 1. So if they wait until 90 days before then to accept the letter, any NAFTA-related effects would be outside the 2017 fiscal year and thus unrelated to the 2017 budget. I don’t know all the angles here but I believe that was the gist of the comment. My posting game is pretty weak lately so I probably got this one wrong too, though.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Betty says:
        April 28, 2017 at 12:55 am

        I think you got it. I don’t remember all the angles either but I remember I thought the commenter’s idea made a lot of sense.

        Like

        Reply
  4. Sentient says:
    April 28, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Whether it’s canceling NAFTA or some other issue, I look forward to the president doing something they think he wouldn’t have the guts to do. Almost like this:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Johnny says:
    April 28, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Congress is in contempt

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. SoCalGrinch says:
    April 28, 2017 at 12:54 am

    I’m waiting for trump to take a ride down Pennsylvania Avenue, walk into the Senate chamber, say “you’ve been notified”, then walk out, get in his car and drive back to the White House

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      April 28, 2017 at 1:00 am

      I would rather he just declare…”they have been notified in March”.

      It is no ‘secret’ about what is in the Notification Letter.
      Why should he give up the time that has already lapsed?

      Half of the 90 day waiting period is already ‘up’.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  7. wheatietoo says:
    April 28, 2017 at 12:54 am

    How can Congress “not accept” that Notification Letter?

    This is unprecedented…isn’t it?

    I hope that Sec Ross publishes the letter…along with the date that it was sent…and declares that “Congress was Notified!”

    And then just proceed on, without any ‘formal acceptance’ from the Congressional weasels.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. US says:
    April 28, 2017 at 1:03 am

    We learned from Secretary Wilbur Ross that China dumps cheap materials into Mexico and then they pass on the products to US.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Plain Jane says:
      April 28, 2017 at 1:26 am

      Cheap materials! My beautiful Amana Radarange of 18 years died. I’ve been hunting for two weeks for a replacement microwave. Soda cans are more solidly constructed than even the microwaves costing four hundred dollars. NAFTA has pushed us into cheap, disposable consumerism.

      I still have some clothing from twenty years ago that is timeless, solidly constructed, American manufactured, and done so with wonderful cotton from now defunct American southern mills. I so long for the days of fewer, but quality things.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • BG2 says:
        April 28, 2017 at 1:39 am

        Ok, that did it.
        Now I’m sobbing for a range of traditional US made Levis (501’s @ $178 is a gimmick) with proper hard wearing denim.
        If you truly want to have a nervous breakdown examine the Bangladeshi made Levis.
        When Harley D shifts its production to Vietnam, with the only original parts being the badges….. then it is time for the Second Coming. We’re done.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • usayes says:
      April 28, 2017 at 1:56 am

      As I’ve posted several times before, it’s all about the NAFTA Rules of Origin — the Wolverine confirmed it in this CNBC interview after he mopped up the floor with unprepared Joe Kernen.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 28, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Thune’s name was mentioned to run for POTUS, considered more boring than Mittens so meh in 2012. McConnell is Harry Reid’s introverted twin brother.

    Like

    Reply
  10. BG2 says:
    April 28, 2017 at 1:12 am

    If the Don can deep six NAFTA by any means what’s he actually waiting for?
    He scraps it then does bilateral negotiations. This isn’t a difficult concept.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Mark Johnson says:
    April 28, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Man that Wilbur Ross is sharp. The anchors don’t even know enough to not know what to ask. Even if they did Ross would school them. Trump hired a tough crew.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • usayes says:
      April 28, 2017 at 1:58 am

      It’s because T-Rex and the Wolverine are businessmen that actually HAD to deal with the NAFTA details in their businesses. These media hacks simply don’t prepare.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s