Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses NAFTA and Congress Refusing to Accept “Notification of Intent” Letter…

There has been some confusion, mostly spurred by media falsehoods, about whether or not Secretary Ross had submitted the ‘notification of intent’ letter to congress to begin the clock to renegotiating NAFTA.

Early in this video, yet again, Secretary Ross clearly states he is waiting on congress to accept the letter; ie. it was sent mid-March.

Republicans control the Senate. Republicans, not democrats in the Senate, do not want the Trump administration to renegotiate NAFTA. This is one of the clearest examples of the UniParty at work and the anti-American principles behind the U.S. Chamber of Commerce corporate lobbyists – lobbying directly against the Trump administration. “The Big Club”.

.@JDiamond1 is selling #FakeNews. Comm Dept has sent intent letter, congress has not accepted. see last para –> https://t.co/VCfOkOlFqt https://t.co/gArrd0VWjH — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) April 27, 2017

