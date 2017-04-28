Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses NAFTA and Congress Refusing to Accept “Notification of Intent” Letter…

There has been some confusion, mostly spurred by media falsehoods, about whether or not Secretary Ross had submitted the ‘notification of intent’ letter to congress to begin the clock to renegotiating NAFTA.
Early in this video, yet again, Secretary Ross clearly states he is waiting on congress to accept the letter; ie. it was sent mid-March.
.
Republicans control the Senate. Republicans, not democrats in the Senate, do not want the Trump administration to renegotiate NAFTA. This is one of the clearest examples of the UniParty at work and the anti-American principles behind the U.S. Chamber of Commerce corporate lobbyists – lobbying directly against the Trump administration. “The Big Club”.
Advertisements
If they continue to stall, Trump will scrap it. Canada and Mexico are going to have to put unseen pressure on Congress and CoC…lol
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep, Trump had to tell them in the phone calls yesterday that Republicans are stalling. So I’m sure he let Canada and Mexico know that it’s up to them to get Republicans to act and hopefully he put a time limit on how long he waits. If me I would piss off the Repubs and just terminate, but I have no patience and Lord knows Congress lost me a long time ago
LikeLiked by 8 people
Trump has a ton of leverage on this issue. I want to see Donohue bend the knee and kiss the ring.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Trump should serve or verify the notice of intent by public proclamation, say 15 minutes on whichever network wants the ad boost, or via internet. A few words about who’s been obstructing acknowledgement might be in order.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who is this “congress”? I want to see a face. “Congress” is starting to get under my skin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.commerce.senate.gov/public/
Senator Mitch McConnell and Senator Thune are the two holding up the works.
LikeLiked by 10 people
They all look like rejects from the casting call of the Sopranos.
LikeLiked by 3 people
To think I once donated to Thune. Talked into it by Hugh #(*&^#*&$^#$ Hewitt. Look at that face on Thune. Look at that face!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Poor Hugh. I used to listen to him every day until I noticed that every issue or politician he advocated for failed. Now I just ask “What did Hugh say?” and then I know what not to do.
I might note that he was a big Tom Cotton fan and now we know that Cotton is a dirty two-faced rat.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He is kind of pathetic now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Though I’ve never listened to Hewitt on radio, the fact that Dana PeRINO likes him was enough to disregard the guy completely.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hewitt supported his friend Erwin Chemerinsky for Dean of the Irvine Law School when the conservatives that funded the place wanted him thrown out. Chemerinsky has used to position to help turn Orange County from red to blue. Hewitt can go to hell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time for phone calls to McConnell and Thune.
LikeLike
So McConnell s wife is the transportation secy. I thought SD implied perhaps he would get out of the way if his wife worked in the administration? Can lead a horse to water….
LikeLike
Thune is my senator and I have watched the GOPe groom him for many years now – he must be defeated!
PS… South Dakota made #4 on a most corrupt list last year
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not sure hiw they can rank it when theyre all so vile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man, and I remember rooting for Thune because he was the one that took down Tom Daschle.
There really is a UniParty.
LikeLike
I wish I could remember where I read the post, or a comment, on the possible reason why the UniParty is not accepting the Letter of Intent. No one can re-negotiate anything till 90 days after the Letter of Intent is accepted.
I am sure the post/comment was something about Congress stalling so that when the 90 days are up the Trump Administration will have missed some deadline (something to do with the budget and the wall). When I write that out I am reminded of the Obamacare repeal and the tax cuts. Feels like a strategy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The strategy has the Democrats owing the shutdown if it happens and if Congress keeps ignoring the intent letter they own NAFTA being scrapped. The dumbasses took the cheese and walked right into the trap.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think I remember that comment but not who wrote it. The federal government’s fiscal year starts on October 1. So if they wait until 90 days before then to accept the letter, any NAFTA-related effects would be outside the 2017 fiscal year and thus unrelated to the 2017 budget. I don’t know all the angles here but I believe that was the gist of the comment. My posting game is pretty weak lately so I probably got this one wrong too, though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you got it. I don’t remember all the angles either but I remember I thought the commenter’s idea made a lot of sense.
LikeLike
Whether it’s canceling NAFTA or some other issue, I look forward to the president doing something they think he wouldn’t have the guts to do. Almost like this:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congress is in contempt
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m waiting for trump to take a ride down Pennsylvania Avenue, walk into the Senate chamber, say “you’ve been notified”, then walk out, get in his car and drive back to the White House
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would rather he just declare…”they have been notified in March”.
It is no ‘secret’ about what is in the Notification Letter.
Why should he give up the time that has already lapsed?
Half of the 90 day waiting period is already ‘up’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How can Congress “not accept” that Notification Letter?
This is unprecedented…isn’t it?
I hope that Sec Ross publishes the letter…along with the date that it was sent…and declares that “Congress was Notified!”
And then just proceed on, without any ‘formal acceptance’ from the Congressional weasels.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We learned from Secretary Wilbur Ross that China dumps cheap materials into Mexico and then they pass on the products to US.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Cheap materials! My beautiful Amana Radarange of 18 years died. I’ve been hunting for two weeks for a replacement microwave. Soda cans are more solidly constructed than even the microwaves costing four hundred dollars. NAFTA has pushed us into cheap, disposable consumerism.
I still have some clothing from twenty years ago that is timeless, solidly constructed, American manufactured, and done so with wonderful cotton from now defunct American southern mills. I so long for the days of fewer, but quality things.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ok, that did it.
Now I’m sobbing for a range of traditional US made Levis (501’s @ $178 is a gimmick) with proper hard wearing denim.
If you truly want to have a nervous breakdown examine the Bangladeshi made Levis.
When Harley D shifts its production to Vietnam, with the only original parts being the badges….. then it is time for the Second Coming. We’re done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I’ve posted several times before, it’s all about the NAFTA Rules of Origin — the Wolverine confirmed it in this CNBC interview after he mopped up the floor with unprepared Joe Kernen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thune’s name was mentioned to run for POTUS, considered more boring than Mittens so meh in 2012. McConnell is Harry Reid’s introverted twin brother.
LikeLike
If the Don can deep six NAFTA by any means what’s he actually waiting for?
He scraps it then does bilateral negotiations. This isn’t a difficult concept.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man that Wilbur Ross is sharp. The anchors don’t even know enough to not know what to ask. Even if they did Ross would school them. Trump hired a tough crew.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s because T-Rex and the Wolverine are businessmen that actually HAD to deal with the NAFTA details in their businesses. These media hacks simply don’t prepare.
LikeLike