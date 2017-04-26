White House Responds to Judge Orrick Defunding “Sanctuary City” Injunction…

69 Responses to White House Responds to Judge Orrick Defunding “Sanctuary City” Injunction…

  1. MaryfromMarin says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:31 am

    AMEN.

  2. anthohmy says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Yar!

  3. Patriot1783 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Boom.
    Mic drop

  4. Kaco says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Good! Take it all the way, Mr. President!

  5. hpushkin says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Bravo.

  6. rsmith1776 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:37 am

    What the bloody heck is happening? Is it enough to have ONE lousy, ignorant, ideological, partisan, likely corrupt judge in order to block NATIONAL policies based on the LAW?

    Sorry for yelling in capitals, but something has to be done about these incredible abuses which keep blocking the President from governing and the law from being applied !!

  7. Stringy theory says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Double Amen. The 9th circuit needs to be impeached, convicted, and removed from the bench. Go Trump!

    • Dakotacav says:
      April 26, 2017 at 12:44 am

      9th Circuit may very well uphold this injunction when appealed to it, but it’s possible that it might overturn it now that the 9th’s members know there is a full Supreme Court ready to overturn them…

      But right now the case resides in the US District Court for the Northern District of California

    • mike says:
      April 26, 2017 at 12:51 am

      Obviously they are trying to create their own “impeachment crisis” against the Trump administration. Butt fellas, I think that kind of situation creates between civil war and “a year of living dangerously” situation like Indonesia where the communists were simply killed outright. Enough reaches enough.

  8. American Georgia Grace says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:41 am

    “….city officials who authored these policies have the blood of dead Americans on their hands…”

    Sleep peacefully, best o’ luck to ya’s! Devil’s gonna torment your souls…keep it up, God’s people gonna tear you down!

  10. paulraven1 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:43 am

    So when the hell is the Supreme Court going to hear any of these cases (three, isn’t it, by now?).

  11. wolfmoon1776 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:44 am

    No longer calling them “sanctuary cities”. It’s enemy propaganda.

    “Guest Voter Cities”. Or maybe Treason Cities. It’s what they are.

  13. Watcher says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:00 am

    California new law blocking ICE audits of employers.
    Employers Being Pulled Into Battle Between California and Federal Government Over Immigration Policy?
    I see businesses leaving California in the future.
    Your thoughts.
    http://www.callaborlaw.com/entry/employers-being-pulled-into-battle-between-california-and-federal-governmen

    • Gil says:
      April 26, 2017 at 1:07 am

      They are leaving already due to high taxes, inept leadership, and democrat corruption. Silicon valley is king, out lying areas are its palace grounds. Anything beyond that has to benefit a select group. Its rabid reconquistas who push these laws are the other dems who support them for the votes. Its very likely gavin newsom, our current lt gov, will be the next governor. Start watching him, who backs him, and his ilk. He already pushed a new gun control law through.

    • wheatietoo says:
      April 26, 2017 at 1:09 am

      Ack!

      Well if they’re blocking ICE from auditing…perhaps it’s time to have the IRS do it.

      They can’t block the IRS!

    • tellthetruth2016 says:
      April 26, 2017 at 2:09 am

      Give CALIFORNIA to MEXICO …… That should solve the problem for the rest of the Country and put up a damn wall already….

  14. plasmacutter says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Not enough.
    This is the law.
    We also have laws against “Aiding and Abetting” and “Insurrection”
    We should enforce these laws by launching DOJ probes into the mayors and city-councilmen, and ending in arrest.
    Take the criminals to trial.

  15. Joe says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:05 am

    First a rebuke by the Supreme Court followed by an impeachment.

  16. Texian says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Just words..

    “Today’s ruling undermines faith in our legal system..”. Helloooo.. that faith was lost years ago, and part of the reason why Sir Trump was elected.

    So the Administration is again going to try to work within a totally corrupted system and expect a lawful result? The Administration is smarter than this.. and that concerns me..

    It is obvious the play is to run the clock out, all the while keeping the proletariat at bay..

    • andrewalinxs says:
      April 26, 2017 at 1:17 am

      It is a written response by the White House on their view as to what the ruling means.

      It is supposed to be words. As for what the executive branch should be doing do you have a suggestion?

      • Texian says:
        April 26, 2017 at 1:28 am

        coup d’état: noun; a sudden decisive exercise of force in politics; the violent overthrow or alteration of an existing government.

        • Texian says:
          April 26, 2017 at 1:35 am

          “..when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.. and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government.. all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States..”

        • Texian says:
          April 26, 2017 at 2:07 am

          “All new states are invested, more or less, by a class of noisy, second-rate men who are always in favor of rash and extreme measures, but Texas was absolutely overrun by such men.” Sam Houston

          (so i guess that is where that came from, a fifth generation Texan, we’ve been here since The Republic).

      • Ghern Blanstein says:
        April 26, 2017 at 1:33 am

        My suggestion is to find some water for that tree that Jefferson so fondly spoke of many years ago. I’m also a big fan of Patton and his insight of dieing for ones cause..Merica we either are gonna have to eventually take it back or watch it be destroyed. No middle ground anymore for the commies who are trying their best to ruin my Republic. Where’s the “Greatest Generation” when you need them?

        • Texian says:
          April 26, 2017 at 1:48 am

          I think that would be us.. we didn’t ask for it, but Destiny has thrown all of us present into the crucible of this Fourth Turning.. How will this generation be remembered in the annals of history? One thing is for sure.. America will be changed very soon.. to what end is ultimately dependent on the action or inaction of the People..

  17. WVPatriot says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Our CONSTITUTION is the law of the land (United States of America. PERIOD!!!!!

  18. pacnwbel says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:10 am

    This egregious contravention of the rule of law warrants the strongset reaction. Such judges who legislate from the bench are a travesty of justice itself and a sorry apology to all who do uphold the law. The ninth circuit has become a total joke, one that we can all do without.

  19. Paco Loco says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:22 am

    This is civil war. The Democrat appointed judges are essentially saying that the Federal government has no jurisdiction. All of these blocked executive orders are clearly lawful under federal law. The judge is committing legal insurrection.

  20. carterzest says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Don’t piss off the Lion!

  21. Sayit2016 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Ok… since I am a problem solver- this is what I suggest be done. I would like to see President Trump set up a fast track legal system. In the event a situation comes up like this where and un-elected Judge come up with this type of obvious partisan and idiotic ruling, an immediate injunction (or stay) is filed. Each side has 10 days to prepare their argument for the USSC. Liberals run to the courts because they know damn well our legal system is slow as hell and in the mean time they get to dig in their heels and sometimes irreparable damage is done in the mean time.

    The LAW is very clear here. President Trump does in deed have the authority to withhold funds for sanctuary cities.

    Example—This Idiot Judge gives a ruling, the WH came back with the LEGAL response in ONE day. Why does it take years for this crap to get sorted out. Forget this lower court nonsense. The USSC has 5 days to come to a legal decision- based on the LAW. Period. I mean for crying out loud how many cases do they hear in a year ? Seems to me they have a pretty cushy workload.

    What is the PENALTY for a Judge engaging in this behavior. It is unlawful. He knows it. He does not care. If I have said this once, I have said it a million times until people start GOING TO JAIL and getting hit in the pocket book, nothing will change.

    I wonder what would happen if …lets say I was in SF and broke the law say for… ( pick anything) lets say grand theft auto….I go before this idiot Judge, he informs me I have broken the law and I have to go to jail for 6 months… What if I state in open court that I do not agree with his judgement I think the law is wrong I should be able to take any car if I “need” it and further I do not believe he has any authority to punish me and I start to leave the court room…..any ideas what would happen next ?

  22. coveyouthband says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Domani, manana, tomorrow my friends…. Stay tuned. “I have a good feeling about this”

  23. rsmith1776 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:27 am

    I know some disliked Newt, occasionally with good reason, but NEWT is THE medicine for this kind of idiocy. President Trump picked a good number of great people, but he also needs smart, patriotic bureaucrats who can beat THEIR treasonous bureaucrats.

    Listen. Learn. Tell it, and not on the mountain only, on the Hill as well!!

    • wheatietoo says:
      April 26, 2017 at 1:37 am

      Hey, personally, I love it.
      So I’m hoping that Pres Trump has got people looking at this!

      It would be like a nuclear bomb went off…abolishing the 9th Circuit.
      So many liberal splodey heads going off at once.

      It would be glorious to behold.

    • Ghern Blanstein says:
      April 26, 2017 at 1:41 am

      Awesome! I would just “like” it but I can’t figure out how to log in to the comments.

  24. MrE says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:31 am

    Obama is Prince John.

    “Judge” Orrick is Sheriff Rottingham.

    Pres. Trump is Robin.

  25. Neural says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:32 am

    “Once again, a single district judge — this time in San Francisco — has ignored Federal immigration law….”

    Can some one explain to me how “ignoring” the law is different from “breaking” the law, and if there is no difference, why is this judge not being brought up on charges of breaking said law?

    • rsmith1776 says:
      April 26, 2017 at 1:36 am

      Good point, judicial independence is not absolute.

      If a crazy judge (like those messing with the President’s E. O.’s) comes tomorrow and says “I have decided, based on my moral judgment alone, that I cannot try this man for murder, despite his written confession, fifty concurring witnesses, his being covered in the victim’s blood, the defense lawyer admitting to the guilt, and the murder having been filmed from thirty different angles – so go free, beautiful young man, go free”….

      would this ALSO be part of judicial latitude?

      Something HAS to give at some point!

    • Mike says:
      April 26, 2017 at 2:10 am

      if I “ignore” the traffic signal and run a red light, I could get a ticket for “breaking” the law.
      Seems like the same thing.

  26. deplorabledooku says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Orrick sounds sort of like a vacuum.

  27. AJ says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:35 am

    I have to admit that I have been wrong…

    I have been saying that it is 535 vs 1 against Trump, but I forgot to add the 874 federal judges, so now it is 1409 vs 1.

    Sorry for the oversight.

  28. O.F. says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Time for POTUS Trump to declare martial law and put all these communist agents in front of a firing squad.

  29. aprilyn43 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:54 am

    Look, I didn’t elect these judges to office, they were appointed by that “black dog” Obama. Trump has to do something to stop this or his presidency won’t accomplish what Trump knows we must.
    There has to be a way …

  30. Mike says:
    April 26, 2017 at 2:06 am

    i guess I don’t get it. Trump is basically saying that what the Judge did is illegal. If it’s illegal, why doesn’t he just ignore it, defund them, and make them force it through the SC? Why appeal something that is illegal in the first place? I don’t get why he just doesn’t ignore it and do what he wants to do. US citizens are going to get killed by Mexican criminals with all these stupid delays

  31. flyingtigercomics says:
    April 26, 2017 at 2:10 am

    The judge’s ruling affects san francsico and some other dump, but it can’t by law have any effect on any “legal means” at Trump’s disposal to enforce immigration law. Really, this becomes a situation where federal forces have to go into San Francisco and remove the immigrant felons.

    Likewise defunding illegal cities is largely unaffected by this judge’s posturing.

    The judge is utterly wrong, and another corrupt obama appointee, but Trump’s government can outmuscle california if he chooses to.

    Same with building the wall, there are ways and means at Trump’s disposal.

