Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Economic Director Gary Cohn Unveil President Trump’s Tax Proposal…

Today Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Economic Director Gary Cohn held a briefing to outline the tax proposal of President Trump. The overall plan is essentially the same as the plan he proposed in the campaign with some slight modifications on rates etc.
The biggest structural change is political and regional in the current proposal because the rates are lowered, but deductions are removed – including deductions for state and local taxes. People who live in states/municipalities with income taxes, and who earn enough to carry a tax liability, would see their ability to deduct those state taxes removed.
Because of the UniParty nature of congress; and specifically because special interest lobbyists will write the final tax plan (if one ever surfaces) CTH is not going to spend much time in the analytics of this. Personally I highly doubt there will EVER be a comprehensive tax reform package even created; the UniParty [lobbyists/Big Club] will not allow their control over taxation to be diminished.
Tax reform is a noisy issue sure to fill lots of media stories, but the end result will be no action. If a legislative bill is ever created we’ll discuss then. More than likely we will see small, individual tax bills targeting specific aspects of current tax policy.
Here’s two articles explaining the possibilities against the backdrop of this proposal:
Zerohedge analysis and CNN Money analysis.
This all looks like mass noise designed to distract from the fact he’s caving on the wall funding.
I wonder what will happen to this country once the invaders have taken over 3 or 4 more states california-style.
Will there be war in the streets or will “principled conservatives” tuck their tails and hand the country over to be mexico’s colony?
Tax cuts and simplification were a major plank in the Campaign. It is not noise.
And don’t be such a whiner about the Wall.
Remember the FIRST COMMENT rule?
Yes, there are people sitting behind paid desks with computers monitoring, waiting, and signed up for auto-notifications, for any post…
I just laugh 😀 😀 😀
Hi guys.
Yes, it's so blatantly obvious
What a lousy job
IKR? Plasmacutter flaming his own mass noise.
Were u just fishing for trolls, SD?…seems like u caught one with your first cast.
When you out a troll, an angel gets it's wings. 🙂
Meanwhile, our Trump45 is multi-tasking BAM!! Losers lose, winners win! MAGA! Rally time!
I believe you.
What's hilarious is that they do the same thing in the game industry. You saw a HUGE spike in paid shills (likely hired by M$) that mucked up the gaming forums during the time of the Wii/PS3/360. They only did this with the consoles and M$ is notorious for trying to bluff all the time to cover up for crappy products. They didn't have a handheld so you hardly saw the same level of shilling and flaming with those boards with the PSP and DS.
Anything to make a dollar, I guess.
Stop it, just stop it. The wall will be here soon. Are you for real or trying to stir bad feelings against our president?
How's David Brock doing Troll
Sadly, I see some truth here. And I am a guy who sends money to CTH. So you can jam your insults.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you are familiar with large construction projects, very little money is needed at the beginning. At the start it is all design, planning, permitting, and a few prototypes if needed.
So yes Trump can still move the wall project along now and is moving the wall project along. That has not stopped. However he will need money in the budget for next year that comes due this fall. Also money may come from drug money but that process will need to be tested and setup.
So he can pass in the wall money now and use that leverage for other things.
1) They were planning on blaming the gov shutdown on the Wall.
2) He can still veto the budget if it has money for Obamacare. They are paying the Obamacare subsidies currently pending the legal case resolution.
Border security seems to be a lot better. now. By various stats, illegal entry is down 65-90% already with no more wall. Just enforcing the laws.
Perfect analysis and thanks!
plasmacutter =same as gaspasser
You're either a troll, crazy, paranoid or just plain nuts. Trump is not caving on the wall.
Interesting name, maybe the next paid shill should try using something nerdier like phaserarray or spazerbeam or something like that.
Here we go again! The “Big Club” will stop it. Just like they would stop TPP. Just like they would stop Common Core (which went by the waste side today). Just like they would stop NAFTA being renegotiated (the previous thread shows that our President is a step ahead and will invoke the termination clause which congress can’t stop). Just like they would push for amnesty for all illegals (that will never ever happen while our President is in office). That wall will have to have it last brick (cinder block) layed before even considering an immigration bill for DACA. In the meantime he will not only have gotten rid of the criminals, but he will be working his way through item # 3 which are those that illegally used public assistance (welfare, medicaid, IRS). By that time, the majority will self deport.
Call me a fool but the fact that not a single penny will go towards the Obamacare subsidies, it will all be but dead. Folks will have a nice shiny card with no one to accept it. I would be completely shocked if by the end of May the revised AHCA won’t be signed into law by our President. I could go on but I think I have made my point. The Big Club has fu….ked with the wrong LION!
The old well has been dry for years, yet folks keep going back hoping for something. Now we have a well digger digging an entirley new well.
LikeLiked by 11 people
And I would imagine we can put lots of pressure on congress to make the reforms happen!
CALL CALL CALL! The RNC and Congress…
We must not be defeatists! 🙂
Only thing I'm disagreeing on, there is a time limit on doing the AHCA and it's way before May. In fact I think like a week left. Plus SD says there is No Plan it's all an act
LikeLiked by 1 person
The entire HFC and the Heritage Foundation are on board with the Macarter amendment. There is a really good chance it will be brought to the floor next week for a vote. Congressman Meadow’s says that the majority of Obamacare will be gone by the end of May.
https://meadows.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/house-freedom-caucus-announces-support-for-house-ahca-bill-with
http://www.burlingtoncountytimes.com/news/local/macarthur-amendment-praised-by-conservatives-panned-by-progressives/article_007b292a-2ab9-11e7-9d4f-f736c7834732.html
So are you saying Sundance is wrong?
SD's comment was re tax plan, not Ocare overhaul…or whatever it is…
Sharon,
Sundance responded to me a few days ago on one of his articles about Trumps Tax Agenda. I asked whether he thought Trump then not wanting ObamaCare done if turning focus to taxes. He said using Obamacare talk as leverage for tax plan and there is No Healthcare Plan!
LikeLiked by 1 person
sundance says:
April 21, 2017 at 7:39 pm
The vocal discussion of “ObamaCare Repeal” is leverage created by Trump.
There is no repeal and replacement bill. Trump is trying to create leverage from the need to fund the insurance corridors.
From this article first page of comments
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/21/omb-director-mick-mulvaney-discusses-the-pending-economic-policy-confrontation/comment-page-1/#comments
I will go on record saying that it will get done sometime in May.
Oh, flep! You certainly have a way with words – one might think you have a direct phone line to President Trump – even if you did not – you definitely could run his re-election campaign with ease – the problem is – his list of accomplishments will be so long – we won't be able to fit them on 8.5 X 11 handouts or even billboards – anyway – knowing you – you will figure out how to do it – 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
duchess01 thank you for the big smile you put on my face!
Awww…flep – you are so precious!
Thanks again FB.
As is often the case your enthusiasm and positivity shine through, and there truly is so much to be grateful for.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We agree fleporeblog! 👍🏻
The compromise is set up very simply and elegantly: Deep Blue States keep their State/Local income tax deduction and we get an American First Tax reform with three tax brackets 12%,25%, and 35%, elimination of marriage tax penalty, and deductions for charity, home interest, and family creation while businesses get 15% tax rate. It’s going to happen!
I think the intent is that the Blue States can keep their state and local taxes, but they would no longer be subsidized by federal tax deductibility of those state and local taxes.
Which means the Blue States will have to justify their higher tax burden or lose businesses and residents to other states.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I can’t believe that state and local taxes are even tax deductible!! What an utterly ridiculous concept – TAXES are TAX DEDUCTIBLE???
So the federal government is basically subsidizing all of the blue states who overtax their population. That needs to be eliminated immediately.
I do not understand Sundance’s comment that nothing will happen, however. Then what is the point of all this? How will Trump truly change taxes? How will we get this economy going? We’re talking about a bill that MIGHT pass in the House and that’s not even counting what the Gobbler might do.
President Trump is doing literally anything in his power to help the nation. Congress is doing nothing besides CRA’s, which is a small help.
I don’t know how, but I know Trump has a plan to get his stuff through Congress. Or he might be setting the whole thing up for 2018 and banking/hoping on a political slaughterhouse for the Dems. All I know is that I trust in Trump. God is with him.
the whole premise is that exactly. Basically if you remove the deduction it eliminates the double dipping these states are allowed to do.. because all of a sudden the citizens of those states now pay the full local and national tax. Citizens will be very angry and many will move to states without income taxes at that point.
Its always funny to me when states claim (especially high tax ones which tend to be blue) that they dont get as much tax money back as they send to feds. if you include the money they get directly by having high income taxes the outcome changes… they wouldnt be able to have these high income taxes if the citizenry had no deductions
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, it's a federal passthrough to the Deep Blue States. That's why the deal is there to be made. High tax states like NY and California make up much of the Federal Budget including Social Security and Medicare. Most of the financial capitals of the country (San Fran, NYC, DC) have this deduction.
I live in SC. We also have this deduction but we are not a blue state.
Will that end up being the California invasion of red states?
And with this…the economy goes Boom!
More money in the pocket. More discretionary spending. More Everything.
I don’t think the President will settle for less than 3.5% GDP in his first year.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And by now Trump should have Weiner's file which means he has "leverage " ???
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Without wanting to be a downer I have to agree with Sundance on this one. Ask yourself has the Uniparty done one thing for Trump or us yet? So why now? What incentive do they have?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It's a bit early now, but look for the uniparty members to start doing things that appear contrary to their globalist agenda. Elections are coming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump won against the Uniparty.
The incentive is the potential economic growth after O’s historic/criminal lack of growth.
I like it. When people in states with higher tax rates can deduct those tax payments from their federal tax returns, two things happen. One, everyone else is subsidizing the high tax rates in those states.
Two, it removes some of the pressure that those states legislatures would normally feel for having such high tax rates.
I believe that with the deductions removed, state tax rates will be competitive again. Each state is free to set their own rates, but the rest of the country is no longer going to pay for it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You might be surprised by the actual data. States with higher income/property taxes, generally bluer states, tend to be the states that receive a smaller share of the federal expenditures back compared to what was sent. There are many studies that show this. Here's just one that makes for interesting reading.

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-most-least-dependent-on-the-federal-government/2700/#main-findings
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-most-least-dependent-on-the-federal-government/2700/#main-findings
while thats the case you arent including the money the states get to keep by having higher tax rates. In other words we arent counting the funds the state gets to raise by having the rest of the country cover these high income taxes through the deduction subsidy. the deduction if accounted for in real terms would make that report change
Point well taken. I’m digging further since I need the data for another project. It will always be difficult to make state by state comparisons since every study uses different metrics.
I suppose my point in response to Demon Slick was that’s impractical to generalize on this topic.
While I cannot disagree, it is a disappointment. Another UniParty defeat of the Presidents agenda that will result in economic stagnation. Different president same result.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Ryan waiting for Pence to be sworn in as Drudge hints at in a recent Twitter post? He sure seems to be favoring the Democrat agenda, IMHO.
Why does drudge want to always stir up garbage? It's not going to happen anyway so he might as well get over it. I do agree with your sentiment about his leanings lately.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Drudge is economically ties to the UniParty, Deep State and Establishment Elites. Drudge lost his virginity when he moved to New York and became successful.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Drudge also supposedly helped Obama in his first election. When I read about that, I stayed away from his site for the most part. Besides, he links to MSM and I don’t like giving them clicks.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2012/03/08/exposed-breitbart-thought-matt-drudge-in-the-tank-for-obama-2008-similar-to-how-he-is-in-the-tank-for-romney-2012/
http://mediamalpracticemovie.com/media-malpractice-drudge-breitbart.asp
Drudge engaged in a back and forth with a Treeper in the Breitbart comment section where he was pushing Paul Ryan for VP. I haven't gone to his site since.
Bottom line: Will Warren Buffet, George Soros & other super rich like them be adversely affected by this tax reform? Probably not. As Cohn & Mnuchin emphasize, its about creating jobs (hopefully decent paying) & growing the economy, not screwing the super rich.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep.
Simple fact is…rich people create jobs.
So you have to create incentives for them to invest in Job Creation, not punish them for it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The cycle goes like this. “They”, the fed/wall street/CoC- “Big Club” allow the President to create an environment that creates more jobs, more “wealth”, and it goes on for a while nicely… and then “They” decide there are enough trillions to be taken again and voila… manufactured economic crisis appears. And then, those trillions “magically” disappear while we the peasants suffer. Seriously, the super rich never “get screwed”.
As SD stated already, uniparty will not allow their control over taxation to be diminished. Even though they know it is literally and truly a scam and that they are through duplicity denying the peasants a legitimate chance in the pursuit of happiness (property).
Actuality isn’t always a happy thing, but it is actuality and should be dealt with accordingly.
The Founders fought for liberty over much much less that we are putting up with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a feeling that the R's are going to say this looks great but we'll have to do entitlement reform to get it deficit-neutral. Hopefully Trump has this mapped out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Headline is: “What Hill Republicans think of Trump’s tax plan: ‘Not even close’ to reform”
Hey Hill R’s. I bet you are closer than you can even imagine. He has a magic wand!
(I didn’t read the article. Waste of my time.)
http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/26/politics/congress-tax-reform-analysis/index.html
Sundance is correct. The uniparty only responds when recession makes it difficult for incumbents to win re-election. Since, no danger signs are on the horizon they will be content to let President Trump improve the economy incrementally like he has been doing. The Congress will be like a boat anchor for the Trump agenda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Trump Tax Plan ELIMINATES DEDUCTIONS for State, Local and Real Estate Taxes.
• NO MORE deductions that force responsibly-frugal States to pick up part of the Liberal Tab!
• SUDDENLY, Liberal-Land will have to carry the FULL BURDEN of their government overspending, waste, fraud, abuse and identity-politics kickbacks!
• Patience to those in high-tax geographies: This is your ONLY way to force cuts in the scale, scope and cost of government!
LikeLiked by 5 people
You want to bet?
Terrific innovative thinking.
Of course, not a chance it will get through Congress. Best not waste too much time on it.
Hilariously Congress will probably do confected hysteria over the resultant extra current account deficit forward….as if the $22 trillion they already allow to run doesn’t exist.
LikeLike
I have read all comments so far on this, I just don't trust the rhino's at all. If they get anything done, It will really surprise me. I trust our president to try, he can't do it alone. We have to vote alot of these swamp critters out!!! The 2018 and 2020 elections are so important.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The home building industry might well be the major collateral damage. Still, the US must (?) be the only country on earth that allows interest deductibility for personal housing.

How many overseas bases
How many overseas bases does the US maintain? Over 200 comes to mind.
Spending is the secret Don.
Then the collateral damage will be to all of the illegal invaders that have been taking American construction jobs for the last 30 years.
At some point American citizens has to ask themselves, “What is it our elected American officials never do what is good for me”?
my two cents
This plays to the base well and to the blue collar side of the dems
This does create shinny noise Trump has been able to do many things while everyone looks at shiney
He is preparing an EO on NAFTA which the house would not move on he can drop that while they are distracted
To negotiate you have to have a starting point.TADA
NK is still brewing and the average MSM informed citizen is clueless and yet drills in Hawai. What else was happening today?,.
Mnuchin said mortgage interest and charitablecontributions would still be deductible.
They are doubling the standard deduction, so many people may end up just using that rather than itemizing.
I think people should be happy that he is attempting something that hasn’t been done since the 80’s. Also, if this is passed, it will be very hard for anyone to roll it back, as rolling it back would mean adding back in all sorts of things, none good for the average person.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doubly the standard deduction…… hmmmmm.
My father is at zero tax liability because of his home care deductions and gets everything back. I wonder if he will have to pay state and local now? I’m not a tax person and this isn’t my area, I just do his deductions and give it to his accountant.
Remember that The Federal Reserve Bank and the Income Tax were passed by incredibly wealthy men who had just made tons of money from the Industrial Revolution and banking, and, who after making promises and wheeling and dealing, said few would ever have to pay income taxes (and not many citizens knew about the privately-held Fed until much later). Frankly, we should go back to tariffs and consumption (sales) taxes.
http://www.theospark.net/2017/04/income-taxfrom-rico.html
LikeLiked by 1 person