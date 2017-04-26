Citing New Soft Wood Import Tariff, Maine Lumber Mill to Add Jobs and Second Shift…

President Trump has a simple economic platform: “Buy American and Hire American“; toward that goal all economic and fiscal policies are now directed to assist U.S. manufacturing companies and retain U.S. workers. Period.
Two days ago Commerce Secretary Wilbur “Wilburine” Ross announced a 20% tariff, countervailing duties, on imported Canadian soft wood lumber. Today, Pleasant River Lumber Co. in Jackman Maine announces their wood mills will now expand as a direct result of the beneficial impacts of even trade practices.
This is a big deal for this community.
MAINE – The Dover-Foxcroft-based Pleasant River Lumber company is expanding its Jackman sawmill in anticipation of increased demand for American lumber amid the U.S. government’s plans to levy tariffs on Canadian softwood.
In a media release Tuesday, Pleasant River Lumber said it is expanding its Moose River spruce mill in Jackman to add drying capacity this summer and hire up to 20 new workers for a second shift starting this fall.
“We have confidence with the recent tariff announcement a level playing field will exist that will allow us to invest in and expand our facilities in Maine,” said Jason Brochu, co-president of the family-owned Pleasant River Lumber.
The company employs 300 workers at its spruce and pine sawmills in Dover-Foxcroft, Jackman, Hancock and Sanford. The company acquired the Moose River Mill in Jackman in 2015, and it now produces about 85 million board feet of dimensional lumber a year. (read more)
Some people might think this is not that big a deal in the grand scheme of things. However, it is a very big deal to that community; it is a very big deal to those families; it is a very big deal to those who will now have good paying jobs.
Once upon a time, there was an old man who used to go to the ocean to do his writing. He had a habit of walking on the beach every morning before he began his work. Early one morning, he was walking along the shore after a big storm had passed and found the vast beach littered with starfish as far as the eye could see, stretching in both directions.
Off in the distance, the old man noticed a small boy approaching. As the boy walked, he paused every so often and as he grew closer, the man could see that he was occasionally bending down to pick up an object and throw it into the sea. The boy came closer still and the man called out, “Good morning! May I ask what it is that you are doing?”
The young boy paused, looked up, and replied “Throwing starfish into the ocean. The tide has washed them up onto the beach and they can’t return to the sea by themselves,” the youth replied. “When the sun gets high, they will die, unless I throw them back into the water.”
The old man replied, “But there must be tens of thousands of starfish on this beach. I’m afraid you won’t really be able to make much of a difference.”
The boy bent down, picked up yet another starfish and threw it as far as he could into the ocean. Then he turned, smiled and said, “It made a difference to that one!”
[SOURCE]
Yeah!!! Awesome!! Love our President. 🙂
Cause meets effect.
Like I said, this is how he’s going to win people over. Even with all the crap that the Uniparty tries to stop him, there’s still lots he can do to help the Forgotten People. THOSE people are going to remember who talked and the ones that actually FOLLOWED THROUGH. And that’s part of how he will beat the Swamp.
I’m waiting for him to propose some kind of way for student loan debt to be discharged. And I bet he will. Once he does that, liberal or not, he’ll suck up a LOT of the college vote right there.
This is what I think of when people get down about Trump being hobbled by the Swamp. We’ve only begun to fight!
You think Pres Trump should find a “way for student loan debt to be discharged”?
Sorry, but this would open a can of worms that would end up pissing off more people than it would please.
— It would be unfair to all the people who have paid off their student loans.
— It would be unfair to all the people who saved, worked hard & didn’t have student loans.
— It would be unfair to taxpayers who are paying off the Nat’l Debt.
It would be a huge ‘Snowflake Bailout’ to ungrateful leftists who would not even say “thank you”…and keep on voting for Dems.
It would also be used as a ‘precedent’ for establishing Free Tuition, like Bernie Sanders claimed that students were entitled to.
So I think that Pres Trump would end up losing more voters that he would gain, if he did such a thing.
Yeah except that I think a lot of these people aren’t necessarily “special snowflakes”. You also seem to forget that college as it is today is a scam and that a lot of people had it drilled into their “heads” their whole lives to go because that was how you got a good job. I didn’t, but boy that was the push. And for what?
Student loan forgiveness is NECESSARY. Too many people are in debt and can’t get ahead, and it isn’t just the SJWs that are affected by it. The whole “college” thing is a bubble that very badly needs to be burst, and reforms need to be made that reward schools for pushing merit and hard, useful-in-life courses over courses that just exist to rip off students. The solution isn’t “free tuition” so much as it’s making college subject to the same kind of efficiency that Trump has been using so far in his administration.
Believe it or not, but there is a middle ground between “free college for everyone” and “go into debt for the rest of your life because you need a degree and these gatekeepers will make you jump through as many hoops as they want because they know you can’t go to anybody else”.
Believe me, if Trump does that–and I think he will–there’s plenty of college people that will love him, SJW or no. It’ll also SOLVE a lot of social problems that come from college today. You can get rid of the deadbeats that have nothing of value to society and get more people that have hard skills to pass on to people that will be of use. Simple as that.
Sorry, I just don’t see that ‘student debt forgiveness’ is a solution…at all.
It would create a lot of resentment and outrage, where there is none today.
And where would you stop?
People paying on fed mortgages would probably say “Hey, I want debt forgiveness too!”
I do agree, though, that “college as it is today is a scam”.
Yes. It is.
But we are Broke.
We are borrowing money to pay for things like ‘student loans’.
I think we should stop all these govt-made student loans until we are no longer borrowing billions to keep the govt afloat…and are finally paying down the Debt.
I disagree. Forgiving student loans would be a major slap in the face of personal responsibility and to those who have paid back their loans, which includes my children. It would be irresponsible to forgive their loans. Nobody forced these SJWs and others to go to college, they each had a choice to go or not to go, free will, free country. I will agree that college tuition is out of control and that is what needs to be reigned in.
Both of my children went to college and assumed some debt as did we as their parents (all paid back). My son has stated several times it was worth every penny. He has a terrific job as a consultant helping companies set up and maintain their warehouse inventory systems. No way he gets this job without the degree he studied for in supply chain management/IT. His wife has a masters degree in accounting, she has a position with much responsibility and is paid very well for it.
My daughter worked for awhile out of college doing what she loved, writing for a newspaper. She is now a stay at home mom and homeschools her two daughters. What she learned in college helped give her the skills and tenacity to pursue homeschooling. Her husband is the exception here, he does not have a college degree (he has some college) but he works in a skilled trade industry, and has a very well paying job.
Look at this fe and wheatie. I saw this yesterday and just couldnt fathom this.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-25/fannie-introduces-innovative-solutions-allowing-student-debt-laden-millennials-buy-h
It’s grossly unfair to pressure inexperienced, naive young adults (students) into taking money under circumstances and restrictions they do not understand, including the inability to pay the loans back (job market, value of degree, job prospects, etc), and most especially the inability to discharge the loan under any bankruptcy.
It’s loan-sharking under the worst of circumstances, basically under duress and ignorance, as a way to create permanent, life-long debt slaves. They are beholden to the gov’t, and the “institutions” and their liberal agenda profits off the backs of their new slaves.
People who have struggled and sacrificed and payed back their loans should be commended, as should those who knew better, were better informed, and made better decisions. But please, don’t ever try to sell the properness of malicious debt slavery under the concept of “fairness.” Fairness as a concept allows for children and idiots to participate in conversations, and has no bearing on life or reality at any level.
Rather than fairness, we need to talk about what is acceptable to both parties. Is it acceptable to have debt slavery, and debt masters? If that answer is no, then we need to find another solution.
Is forgiveness of student loans given to people who should have known better (but have been treated as perpetual children for the last 20+ years and therefore were illprepared for the decision) acceptable?
I’m not asking you to like it, but would you accept the necessity of it, or the need for an economic future for your fellow citizens?
Something to ponder.
Debt slavery?
You mean like all of us who are forced to pay off a Nat’l Debt that we had no say in creating?
I was not aware that these students were “pressured” into taking out student loans.
They could have said ‘No’.
Us taxpayers weren’t even asked if we wanted to be in Debt.
Our politicians just racked up the debt and charged it to us.
^This^…is what I would call “malicious debt slavery”.
I’ve been a protectionist for years. I had a very knowledgeable microeconomics teachers that would speak to me for hours in her office back in the 1980’s before college became PC. Protectionism creates manufacturing jobs. She was a big fan of Sam Walton who used to advertise “Made in the USA”. She used to tell me at the time that there was a consolidated effort by both parties to promote free trade. I learned a lot from Ross Perot also.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Big League. People forget from Washington to around Ford, we pretty much had a strong tariff, 25% or greater. South America never had tariffs, the elites there wanted European imports, didn’t care about creating middle class jobs. That’s why they’re mostly poor, except Argentina which DID have big fat tariffs.
The American System isn’t Free Trade, it’s Tariffs. And the Great Depression was not caused by tariffs, only 5% of US GDP was exports at the time, and it was mostly wheat, oil, coal, raw materials.
The Free Trade ideologues have made what was known to most American schoolkids into “Hidden History”.
And the MSM’s response….
Crickets…
LikeLiked by 4 people
They will never. ever. report on the positive things that have been happening every single day between Trump and his Administration.
NEVER!
If they did, Americans would be too happy and satisfied. Can’t have that!
I went away for few minutes thinking Sundance was done for evening,. Came back to another article with yet another win for America! Thank you God for Trump!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I know!
From now into the forseeable future, any time a liberal asks me in disgust how I could possibly support Donald J. Trump as our President, this will be the first thing I show them.
This is what MAGA looks like. And it’s a beautiful thing to witness.
#ThatsMyPresident
Starfish story and rally guy analogy. Wonderful SD.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I can’t take it any more…WIN, WIN, WIN!
LikeLike
This is a HUGE deal for that area and word of this will spread like wildfire thru the whole of North and Mid Maine. This is the area my family is from and lumber used to be king up there.
Log rolls down the major rivers heading to parts south, lumber mills everywhere, etc etc.
So many small thriving communities that were wiped out.
Now if we can get the woolen mills back, the whole of Maine outside of Portland will go solid Republican. (!)
Very happy for the folks up there.
Sundance is right. This is a very big deal. These families will have an opportunity to make higher wages in order to provide for their families.
And it’s even more than that, Pam. These people’s children might actually be able to stay in N.Maine, instead of having to move to Mass. or something just to find work.
The mills closing just wiped whole towns out. Sad to see whole generations leave, especially when they would prefer not to.
Those of us that worked all our lives know that the American dream can’t come true without a job.
That was a wonderful story and really makes the point of those 20 men or women that will get the job for the 2nd shift starting in the fall. In that town, our President will be seen as a hero. 20 jobs in the grand scheme of things isn’t going to move the GDP # but that doesn’t matter to the folks that will benefit from the job. It is all about planting seeds. Remember how our Lion would make a point about going to Maine 5 times for that 1 electoral vote. Again, needing 270 it really was minuscule but symbolically it should Americans that he would fight for every single point needed to win. Believe me it may a big difference in many people’s eyes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whatever “blue” Maine had in the 2016 election…….just turned bright “RED”.
Go Trump….MAGA!!!!!
Jobs for now ex Democrat voters.
The media aren’t going to like this one little bit.
Wonderful news, and fully supports his ideal of a level playing field & fair trade
Much of the issues with NAFTA are due to our neighbors not living up to their end of the bargain, and we “let get them away with it.”
Another thing. Just read the comments at the Bangor Daily News and yes, outside of the most rabid Democrats (probably not from Maine, transplants, etc), there are a few obviously Dem voters who can admit that this is indeed a good thing.
ANYBODY who lives up there or has roots there KNOWS this is great news, wether Dem or Repub.
Those three beautiful words – JOBS! JOBS! JOBS!
#MoreWinning 😀
I am sure that there will be other lumber mills that add new jobs in the coming months.
We may not hear about them doing it…it will just quietly happen.
As Sec Wilber Ross continues to work his wizardry and Pres Trump continues to arm wrestle for every advantage…there will be even more starfish that get saved.
It is so great to have the Trump Team fighting for us…instead of having an administration that is fighting against us, like we have had for so long!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hopefully itll be a great Christmas in Maine. I looked at election results and the area went bigly for PDJT. I bet there are winning signs up there somewhere.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen to your last paragraph wheatie!
Yes, there will be plenty of more opportunities to strengthen the Lumber Industry up there. And, unlike places like WA. and Ore., there will be NO pushback to speak of from Mainers.
This gives hope to a lot of people, not just those 20.
If stuff like this could be duplicated in these wiped out areas of the US- places that were formerly thriving- whoa Nelly….
Off the top of my head, Upstate NY could use an injection like this, too. Be harder there tho would their stupid out of touch largely Dem government.
NYS can’t seem to do anything right, ever.
Mark Levin needs to stick to lawyering, I caught his radio show for a while yesterday and he was beside himself over the tariff, accusing the President of stopping home building, hurting people who make furniture, carpet, you name it… for all his great talk, Levin at heart is a Bush-like globalist.
I have to wonder what mr bangor maine himself Stephen King is thinking about this.
