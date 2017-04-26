BREAKING: NAFTA Call With President Trump, President Nieto (Mexico) and PM Trudeau (Canada)

Art of the deal glaringly visible in less than one-half of a single day’s media cycle. Simply amazing. These phone calls are also further evidence of how much leverage the U.S. carries in the entire NAFTA Trade construct. [White House Press Release]

Readout of President Donald J. Trump’s Call With President Peña Nieto of Mexico and Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada

Late this afternoon, President Donald J. Trump spoke with both President Peña Nieto of Mexico and Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada. Both conversations were pleasant and productive.

President Trump agreed not to terminate NAFTA at this time and the leaders agreed to proceed swiftly, according to their required internal procedures, to enable the renegotiation of the NAFTA deal to the benefit of all three countries.

President Trump said: “it is my privilege to bring NAFTA up to date through renegotiation. It is an honor to deal with both President Nieto and Prime Minister Trudeau, and I believe that the end result will make all three countries stronger and better.” ###

