BREAKING: NAFTA Call With President Trump, President Nieto (Mexico) and PM Trudeau (Canada)

Art of the deal glaringly visible in less than one-half of a single day’s media cycle.  Simply amazing.  These phone calls are also further evidence of how much leverage the U.S. carries in the entire NAFTA Trade construct.  [White House Press Release]

Readout of President Donald J. Trump’s Call With President Peña Nieto of Mexico and Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada

Late this afternoon, President Donald J. Trump spoke with both President Peña Nieto of Mexico and Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada.  Both conversations were pleasant and productive.

President Trump agreed not to terminate NAFTA at this time and the leaders agreed to proceed swiftly, according to their required internal procedures, to enable the renegotiation of the NAFTA deal to the benefit of all three countries.

President Trump said: “it is my privilege to bring NAFTA up to date through renegotiation. It is an honor to deal with both President Nieto and Prime Minister Trudeau, and I believe that the end result will make all three countries stronger and better.”   ###

 

  1. Fe says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    President Trump is my hero!

    Reply
  2. Cetera says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    This is how you do “soft diplomacy.” Funny how those who were always so keen on it, never could figure out how to get it right. Walk softly, and carry a big stick (lever).

    Reply
  3. The Popcorn Tape says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    He become more and more strong and big.

    I couldn’t resist using a line from Backstroke of the West.

    Reply
  4. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    President Donald Trump’s been making good on his word to pull America out of bad trade deals.

    First he scrapped TPP, and now he’s on the verge of withdrawing the US from NAFTA. He should do it—and while he’s at it, he should withdraw from the Trade in Services Agreement too which is a back door for TPP.

    We need to start putting America first.

    Reply
    • mariner says:
      April 26, 2017 at 11:48 pm

      President Trump IS putting America first.

      If he can do that by re-negotiating NAFTA that would be great. If not, withdrawing completely would still be on the table.

      If you can get your way by being courteous and cooperative, why not?

      Reply
    • Keln says:
      April 27, 2017 at 12:05 am

      Why scrap it now? He just made two world leaders call him from just the threat of it. He reminded them that the US has all of the leverage. So now he can negotiate good deals for us.

      And if they somehow refuse to negotiate, then he can scrap it.

      But there is no point in taking that option unless he has to. He can use the construct of NAFTA to make trade favorable for the US.

      NAFTA is only bad because of how it was implemented. It can go the other way entirely.

      Reply
  5. Pam says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    POTUS is a genius.

    Reply
  6. Katherine McCoun says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    Lord, Thank you for DJT! I LOVE Winning! Not tired of winning yet but I am tired and that is the Perfect news article on which to end the day. Better than a nightcap as I will sleep soundly knowing POTUS is on the job. To everyone who invested time &/or money in President Trump’s campaign: it was worth Every cent and every single minute dedicated to victory!

    Reply
  7. Guffman says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Please Mr President, I can’t take all this winning…

    Reply
  8. sundance says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Reply
  9. Janie M. says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    It would appear, President Nieto and P.M. Trudeau have been “Trumped”

    Reply
  10. Bree says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    The art of the deal. Amen!

    Reply
  11. Marica says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    “Gosh! He REALLY DOES have a Magic Wand!!–

    Reply
  12. sassymemphisbelle says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Best President in my lifetime! Every day another brilliant move causes me to pronounce out loud “I LOVE MY PRESIDENT” 😍

    Reply
    • Paul Killinger says:
      April 27, 2017 at 1:20 am

      I agree completely, and was convinced Mr Trump would be since the first time I saw him speak in Aug ’15.

      The facts are there is nothing made in Mexico or Canada (other than tequila and snowmen) that we can’t produce here.

      But when I heard Secy Ross say the Canadians charge US dairy farmers duties of up to 292% to export our products there, I knew NAFTA was nothing more than another failed Swamp Scheme.

      Reply
  13. Alison says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Complicated business, folks 😊

    Reply
  14. LCPUSA says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Premier pajamaboy lmao

    Reply
  15. patrickhenrycensored says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    How does one deal with a man who puts ketchup on a well done steak, and smiles at you as he eats it?

    Cautiously!

    Reply
  16. parteagirl says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    This win/win/win scenario with Mexico/US/Canada reminds me so much of Candidate Trump’s speech in Mexico on Aug 31. I hope you don’t mind if I leave this here, but here is a short podcast I made on the subject last September- good memories!

    Reply
  17. fleporeblog says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Once again the CoC and Big Club have been on the menu for our Lion this evening. The call from both presidents is an acknowledgment that they and the globalist have failed. Congress at this point has no choice put to accept the letter from our Wilbourine and allow him to get to work on MAGA!

    Our Lion is rightfully licking his paw after dinner!

    Reply
  18. Southpaw says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Senate better get that trade representative confirmed if they want to know the skinny on any deal that gets agreed upon.

    Reply
  19. Tejas Rob says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    A meal of Enchiladas with a little Maple Syrup on top.

    Reply
  20. Osugagal says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Now how does he get congress to accept his letter of intent to negotiate ? I thought the threat to terminate was aimed more at congress than at the two countries.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • BobBoxBody says:
      April 26, 2017 at 11:47 pm

      They don’t have a choice now. If they keep pussyfooting they’re going to make themselves look worse than they already do, especially since Mexico and Canadia are both saying they’re prepared to renegotiate. It’ll just further expose the Uniparty for what it is (not that they aren’t already doing that). And if they do, then Trump will blast them on it, for the whole world to see.

      Reply
    • LCSmom says:
      April 26, 2017 at 11:56 pm

      I think he just went around them. He should do it more.

      Reply
  21. NewNonna!! says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Our President leads. He does so with aplomb. At the same time, he edifices those he’s dealing with so as to let them save face, which I feel is one of the secrets to his success in everything he does. He doesn’t force; he artfully persuades.

    We can all benefit from studying and following his mighty example. I believe these are among the values he has and expects and demands from others: Civility, Order and Respect. COR values. Interesting that COR is Latin for Heart.

    Our Lion has a good heart indeed!!

    ❤️🇺🇸🚂🦁

    Reply
  22. Janice says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    I just love our President! McConnel who? Winning!

    Reply
  23. Stringy theory says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    More great news for today. This winning will never get old.

    Reply
  24. mysticrose80 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    Well, well, well…..so, some on the other thread nailed it perfectly.

    Now, with this “latest development” regarding NAFTA, I am starting to understand why fellow Treepers insist that the President is several steps ahead. That threat sure did rattle Bambi and Nieto enough to be more open to renegotiation efforts. Well played, sir.

    Reply
  25. NewNonna!! says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    …and I love our Lion. God bless you, Mr President. ❤️

    Reply
  27. The Devilbat says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Decisions, decisions. Do I have a Canadian or a Mexican for dinner?

    Reply
  28. sunnydaysall says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    The man works day and night for the American people! It is truly amazing all the good he has done in a measly 100 days… He has done more good for our country in the past 100 days than most presidents have done in the past 30 years! Carry on, Mr. President!

    Reply
  29. MNGal says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    President Trump is simply amazing!

    Reply
  30. Donald says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    You know, Sundance, there’s a little of the D- Day, Normandy Invasion in all of this maneuvering on the international stage.
    In June of 1944, the Third Reich anticipated the Allied Invasion—as everyone knows—to occur near Calais, not, in fact, way to the west off the coast of Normandy—vigorous and highly successful deception by the Allies made it so.
    Here, Donald Trump single-mindedly focused his attention during the campaign on domestic issues of jobs, jobs, jobs. To complete the deception, he blended in his America First and military restraint themes, as well. Consequently, foreign nations had already resigned themselves to the big hit to their economies and politics, when Trump suddenly withdraws his trade policy threats in exchange for a New, Trump World Order which may rank as one of the greatest acts of Statecraft of all time!
    It’s an absolutely magnificent, mind-boggling event that’s taking place, litterally unbeknownst to the world! And yes, CNN will be the last to know.
    Maybe now we understand why Paul Ryan paid a visit to NATO. Deception?
    One thing I do know: the limits of Trump’s genius is not known to us.

    Reply
  32. maiingankwe says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    I am so loving our President!

    He is not out to screw other countries like so many have done to us, he just wants what is best for all, especially the U.S. No longer will countries try to sneak one by without taking a moment to think it is wise. For so long other countries have laughed at us and our politicians when it came to screwing us over. It was so darn easy that it seemed like they were all doing it. Everyone wanted a piece of us and to push how far they could get away with it. No longer.

    A new sheriff is in town, and he’s dang smart to boot. Heck, he’s made so many millions just off the art of the deal. He knows when to walk away, and that scares the heck out of them. He is willing to walk away. Away from them making billions off of us and our past stupidity and ignorance.

    All he had to say was he had the power to eliminate NAFTA, and how he was seriously considering it. These two countries know he’s not out to royally screw them as they have done to us. He will be fair, but he will always put his country first. Always. There is no doubt.

    Sure, they might try and pull some fast ones here and there in the beginning, but even that won’t last long. I wouldn’t be shocked if they laid out numbers to Wilbur that would highly be in there favor, and after he laughs out loud, they will put numbers in front of him that will work enough to start the wheeling and dealing.

    Our President has a heck of a cabinet, militarily and business leaders who know how to crunch numbers and all of the laws that go with them. I am ever so impressed with his cabinet. They are the Number One A Team. We are finally going to be safe, and we are finally going to be able thrive. What an amazing feeling. To finally feel secure and know we are in great hands. We did good Treepers, we did good.

    Reply
  33. SoCal Patriot says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Simply put…President Trump is a bad ass…the fact that the MSM, Dems and GOPe under-estimate him is their mistake.

    Reply
  34. Rickster says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Sean should come out for his briefing tomorrow with Gronk at his side. You know they first question is going to be why is the President flip-flopping, He could just say talk to my boy……….. 🙂

    Reply
  35. Sedanka says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:05 am

    “Right versus Left” has been replaced by Businesspersons versus Imbeciles.

    Reply
    • mysticrose80 says:
      April 27, 2017 at 12:41 am

      This is what some are not understanding (and are feeling let down, as a result). The President is not an ideologue and will not govern as one. The sooner this reality is accepted, the easier it will be to understand how the President functions.

      Reply
  36. auntiefran413 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:09 am

    DJT is perfecting The Art of the Deal while residing in our White House!

    Reply
  37. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:10 am

    The thing about NAFTA was it was to be like the Common Market of Europe, the free movement of goods and people over boarders. This is why we have a boarder problem. NAFTA eliminated the boarders in theory.

    Reply
  38. SpanglishKC says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:12 am

    This is so impressive and breathtaking. Watching this man work is like attending a elite business school run by real businesmen. Or like watching a championship team work its way through the season just putting it all out there fighting and winning.

    Reply
  39. SR says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:14 am

    If Obama has half the common sense of President Trump and done in 8 years what Trump did in first 100 days then democrats and MSM would debate Jesus is back in form of Obama. I am seeing something in our President Trump.

    Reply
  40. jdvalk says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:15 am

    But, but, those jobs aren’t coming back; there’s nothing we can do to prevent robotic takeover of the workforce; the Russians stole my job…

    Reply
  41. Kaco says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Fair trade, yes, those jobs are coming back!

    Reply
  42. NJF says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:22 am

    More #Winning!

    Reply
  43. mopar2016 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:34 am

    We need to start making products, and sell them to the rest of the world again.
    The democrat idea of a consumer economy hasn’t worked and it never will.
    Politicians don’t know the value of money, they spend OUR money, not theirs.
    They don’t even do their own jobs, the laws are written by lobbyists.
    I’d love to hear what Bill Clinton says when he sees Mr. Trump messing with his precious NAFTA.

    Reply
  44. Sunshine says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:05 am

    They are all learning the hard way who the boss is.
    I remember when Trump was elected, Justin was tough and firm on the trade deals and NAFTA. Now, he is withering away. Worse, he has to actually do some real work.
    His minister for trade – a woman who uses tears to get her way and thinks too highly of herself – will be working overtime.
    What I really want to see happen: Trump rejects new proposals. Go back to the drawing board and bring something that makes sense. A few back-and-forth attempts and Trump will get what he wants.

    Reply
  45. MVW says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:27 am

    The problem with NAFTA is it is multilateral. Bilateral is easier to deal with disputes. That was Trump’s argument. Maybe Trump will make NAFTA look like bilateral trade when he is finished.

    One point is that we connect Mexico and Canada together. There should be compensation for that. Roads, traffic, pollution, etc.

    The future is fluid and Government is the worst at predicting where it will go. In that vein, I will once again point out that electric power source will change to Fusion starting as early as 8 years from now. We buy a lot of hydro from Canada, so that will change.

    I would bet very few here know what Fusion is vs Fission power and what makes it special. I would bet Trump and team are in the same boat. And ITER is a boondoggle and that is what everyone will Google to and conclude it is 40 years off if ever. Not. I know at least 2, possibly 6 different non Tokamak Fusion methods that are in the near term running for commercial.

    Whatever.

    Reply

