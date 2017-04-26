Report: President Trump May Withdraw Completely From NAFTA…

During an AP interview last week President Trump first mentioned a possibility of complete withdrawal from the 25-year-old NAFTA agreement. Today several outlets are reporting on a draft executive action to do just that.
BACKGROUND: One of the problems with the NAFTA trade agreement (and most other trade deals) has been that no administration ever reevaluates them to measure their long-term impact since implementation. It has been almost 25 years since Bill Clinton signed NAFTA (’94) and only now in 2017 is the Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross evaluating the current value and measuring the economic impact to the U.S. in current terms.
Associated Press: What about NAFTA? What’s the plan on NAFTA?
TRUMP: What would you like to know?
AP: I would like to know what your plan is in terms of renegotiating.
TRUMP: I am very upset with NAFTA. I think NAFTA has been a catastrophic trade deal for the United States, trading agreement for the United States. It hurts us with Canada, and it hurts us with Mexico. Most people don’t even think of NAFTA in terms of Canada. You saw what happened yesterday in my statements, because if you look at the dairy farmers in Wisconsin and upstate New York, they are getting killed by NAFTA.
AP: Is your plan still, though, to renegotiate the whole deal?
TRUMP: I am going to either renegotiate it or I am going to terminate it.
AP: Termination is still on the table.
TRUMP: Absolutely. If they don’t treat fairly, I am terminating NAFTA.
AP: What’s a timeline for that decision?
TRUMP: It’s a six-month termination clause, I have the right to do it, it’s a six-month clause. (link)
Yesterday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discussed the current NAFTA issues within this interview with Bloomberg News:
Today Via Politico – The Trump administration is considering an executive order on withdrawing the U.S. from NAFTA, according to two White House officials.
A draft order has been submitted for the final stages of review and could be unveiled late this week or early next week, the officials said. The effort, which still could change in the coming days as more officials weigh in, would indicate the administration’s intent to withdraw from the sweeping pact by triggering the timeline set forth in the deal. (read more)
Yeah. Can’t believe American interests are finally attracting interest. Wow.
That is why I get so frustrated when i have to be reminded of the “Big Club”. Well the Big Club got a double whammy today. Our president saying he may go forward with an EO to terminate NAFTA and the EO saying that educational decisions including curriculum choices will be determined at the state and local level. These are 2 of the CoC’s sacred cows.
The cherry on the Sundae was his tweet about Paul Ryan waiting for VP Pence to become President to push legislation. He is the son of the Big Club and was wacked today!
Whose tweet said that about Ryan? I missed it. Link?
Sorry KBM it was Matt Drudge
Sec Wilbur:
“This administration is much more Enforcement Oriented than the prior ones.”
Yes! Bwahahaha.
Love the statement . . . . hate the implication.
First we have justices that don’t choose to abide by the plain meaning of the constitution and interpret it to comply with their personal agendas. They claim their views simply fall under a different method of constitutional interpretation.
Now we have administrations who pick and choose what laws to enforce and what laws to ignore and we are led to believe that is simply a preferential characteristic of an administration (enforcement oriented vs not enforcement oriented) instead of an illegal avoidance of implementing and enforcing laws, which is what the Executive Branch of the government is sworn and required to do.
“justices that don’t choose to abide by the plain meaning of the constitution and interpret it to comply with their personal agendas”
Indeed.
Interesting thought that Legislation should now always be written to describe what it DOESN’T mean and well as what it does. Anticipating left activist judges likely political interpretations should be the easiest task there is.
This would be awesome if President Trump did such a thing. It sure would grab some people’s attention.
I have to wonder if POTUS is actually counting on renegotiating efforts to fail, so that he would have the ideal reason to bow out permanently.
LikeLiked by 9 people
CONgress won’t accept the official notification letter from President Trump to renegotiate NAFTA (he can’t serve them like a subpoena I guess) so this is the next step to try to get around the UniParty Clowns.
Of course they’ll probably counter with Lawfare by shopping for another 9th Circuit Clown Judge to issue an injunction against the EO using silly legal excuses…
LikeLiked by 8 people
How can they NOT accept this letter? How? WTF?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ridiculous isn’t it ? This is why President Trump is threatening to use the “nuclear” option on NAFTA by Executive Order to withdraw the U.S. completely from NAFTA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We really need the four women on the Supreme Court to die in a hot tub accident. Can we pray for the LORD to do some old-fashioned smiting?
LikeLiked by 4 people
4 women?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If He didn’t smite Hitler, or Obama, or Mohammad, I don’t think we should hold our breath on this one. Sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BUT remember the time a prophet of God called down fire upon the pagan altar? The similarities to today number more than the differences!
LikeLike
Remember SEC. Wilbur submitted the letter to congress stating he was going to renegotiate trade deals? The letter was submitted 90 days ago and the congressional wankers never accepted it? Looks like out President will just void the deal and set…reset. How do you like it now, chumps? Lovelorn he p k days hardball with these s
Wimps.
It may be better to just chop it off at the ground, rather than prune a little here and there, and wait for minor changes to make a difference. Once it’s gone, any new policy will not be burdened with any retained conditions of the old plan.
President Trump has said he is NOT fond of multi-nation trade deals, but believes it is better to negotiate deals one-on-one.
He is ever on the look out for his/our own country’s benefit and the well-being, safety, employment of our citizens.
Ross Perot, an American prophet, saw it coming and was absolutely right, except for one omission. He predicted that NAFTA would cause such a major loss of American jobs (going to neighboring cheap-labor Mexico) that we would hear the “sucking sound” of it (how about 70,000 manufacturing companies closing?). However, he did not emphasize the impressive deficits that would occur due to smaller numbers of taxpayers and concomitant increase in welfare recipients, including millions of illegal aliens.
Oblivious to Perot’s prediction, one government after another engaged in gross overspending, expensive foreign wars accompanied by obscene nation building, abuse of the Social Security trust fund, and massive (and minimally compensated) military expenditures to protect other countries. Also, not anticipated was the level of theft and graft that characterized the Clinton and Obama administrations.
It’s about time for NAFTA to be disposed of and quickly forgotten.
Warning shot across the bow. We can renegotiate or I can scrap the entire thing and you get nothing.
LikeLiked by 30 people
Bingo!!!!
And SCREW Congress for not accepting his letter to renegotiate.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I was thinking that this was more a ‘shot across the bow’ of Congress for not accepting the letter to renegotiate the treaty. They have been sitting on the request since they received it, with likely no intention to accept it anytime in the future.
It seems that every day there is another reason to be appalled that the Republicans in Congress are doing nothing but get in the way of President Trump’s agenda. They are despicable.
LikeLiked by 11 people
The Republican’ts are a bigger obstacle than the Demonrats. It’s astonishing.
LikeLiked by 9 people
But we knew that going in, we had to give them one more shot at sanity, clearly they have missed the mark again……..
That’s one reason we have primary elections. We should all be looking for officials that need replacement and looking for good honest people without a ccash register for a brain.
I think we all shouldbe trying to put away some cash to back alternative candidates in many places, not just our home states and counties.
Love it! I used to end my legal letters with “we can do this the easy way or the hard way, it’s up to you”.
I say drop it. Time for more bold, decisive actions. President Trump will have the support of just about everyone…with the exception of the ruling class and media. But he would prevail after the usual ruckus.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Done erasing Obama’s legacy. Now working on Clinton’s.
LikeLiked by 38 people
LOL.
The Clinton’s did as much long term damage as FDR and Wilson and since leaving office has gone around the globe pushing globalism to every corporation and country and collecting big bucks for his treachery to America. Hate the Clinton crime cabal and all their backers too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, agree. I would assume the CGI scam is dead or dying now.
The globalists have to be fit to be tied.
The days of bending USA over are in the past.
I thank god everyday for our voting this man in – so sad only 45.5% of the nation actually knows what is going on – the glass half full among us – the other, glass half empty types – just need to go piss off.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Confucious say: Glass half full better than empty glass.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent comments Peter. The Globalist are blocking much of what Trump wants to accomplish. Technically, Trump has the power to cancel ALL trade deals AND has the power to cancel/create new regulations. Combined, these powers will be leveraged to the MAX to get his agenda threw for us, the real people who care about America. It makes things harder and can slow the legislative process down, but when the realization of Trumps true power hits the Globalist and K street, they will “out of nowhere start passing bills”. We are getting close to that point. Everybody stay tuned, it’s going to be an amazing ride.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Word. I LOVE our reality, WIN as far as the eye can see. I pity the fool livin in the negative spin zone.
Im alright 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
Incredible movie and song. It fits with our incredible president.
Rock on, Mr President, rock on!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha! You referenced three great things-the movie, the song and Mr. T! Love it. That little gopher is so cute. I got hysterical when Bill Murray was walking around singing “great big gobs of greasy, grimy, gopher guts…”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear ya, but I prefer to try to reach as many of those lazy people with links to several of the most important websites of important issues, such as: http://www.understandingthethreat.com , http://www.pamelageller.com , and of course http://www.theconservativetreehouse.com
I’m sure that with a varied list from each of us, we good do a lot of good work for our cause.
The reason no review of the effects of NAFTA by previous Administrations – because other presidents didn’t put a Commerce Secretary who could even understand the terminology. We finally have a President in the office who is ultra smart and slick and surrounds himself with those of like mind and values.
Making America Great Again!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Political hacks is all we have had in office since Reagan. They know where to sign their name on their paycheck and that is about it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Orygun…I think the “political hacks” have direct deposit of their paychecks. The lobbyist payments are in plain white envelope, cash only, small bills!
Let’s be honest about it. NAFTA was just the first cog in the wheel of the North American Union plans, which is part of the bigger NWO plan. They wanted a North American Union, just like the European Union and ultimately a world body unaccountable to the masses.
DS true. SAnd they were very carefult to not discuss it much. The NAU is still on their agenda, but in their crippled condition, the left has a just enough energy and clout to stop only some legislative efforts by Trump, but that may go up in smoke in 2018.
President Trump continues to fulfill campaign promise after campaign promise. I think there is more than enough evidence to conclude that he is going to do EVERYTHING he campaigned on to Make America Great Again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Too many stories all at once. Cry for the narrative. They don’t know where to swing.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Mushroom method of managing the media, Congress and K-Street.
Except he’s not piling the manure on; he’s pulling it aside to expose the rot more clearly.
Then ‘chop their heads off’.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ever notice there is a lull then BAM! a flurry or activity? The pres has figured that is the only way to get a response out of these jive turkeys.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Boy v. Man. He is cute (JT) but he’s such a cuck.
Oh, this is exciting! I have an opinion but, it matters not – President Trump will do whatever is in the best interest of America – of that I am certain! I think many of us would like to see NAFTA gone for good – it has never worked in our favor – so why try to ‘fix’ something that is broken – they already tried that – we can never recoup what we lost – so maybe – it would be wise to cut our losses – and get out!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Ummmmm, helloooooooo Amazing duchess01, your opinion matters!! Blessings to you!😎💕💖
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awww…tanks Grace – you are so sweet!
😘😍💖
Love those emoji! Gotta get me some!
They come with my Samsung tablet and phone…. but if you want the animated one(s) Ad rem hooked me up with, here ya go😉😎
http://emoticoner.com/emoticons/smileys?amp=&http%3A%2Femoticoner_com
http://www.animated-smileys.com
Sweet! You are Amazing, Grace – TeeHee
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahahaha – and funny, too!
So cute – especially the two on the end. EEEEEEE!
Oooooo, important note, make sure to copy paste the link that has the extension: .gif and do a return after it. Once you have pasted it in the reply section word press will do the rest and display the animation after you post the comment….it is quite addicting, but fun😆
LikeLiked by 1 person
hug2-smiley.gif
Oopsey – did not work –
http://emoticoner.com/files/emoticons/smileys/hug2-smiley.gif?1292867621
The number extensions is wht is messing it up…needs to finish with .gif
The number extensions is wht is messing it up…needs to finish with .gif not sure why 1st one didnt work
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here r some tricks i worked out…
For emoticoner: tap pic u want 1x, it should bring u to another refreshed screen, copy/paste top option which is .gif extension
For animated smileys link: (doing from memory) but i blieve i wld press and hold on image, select open in new window (or something like tht) then i would copy the new window tht opened, insuring .gif was the link extension
Hope this helps or i lose my Amazing status!😉
Thanks, Grace! You will always be amazing to me – 😉
💕💖😎😘😍😙😄
I cannot reply down thread but you did it!!!!!! I see it!!!!👀👀👀👀👀😎😎😎😎😎
Brava Brava Brava!!😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Straight out of “Art of the Deal” Negotiation tactic — will get us a NAFTA agreement that eliminates the trade imbalance… Too many U.S. subs along the border (particuarly the U.S. auto and electronics industries) for NAFTA to be scrapped — watch for big changes to NAFTA rules of origin.
PDJT and the Wolverine have this… the combined business acumen of these 2 men is simply astounding.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Also, keep an eye out for our new USTR Lighthizer — he could deliver the trifecta on NAFTA!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lighthizer is very attractive-I know I’m shallow, just thought I’d put it out there.
LikeLike
His Excellency also said “you have to walk away” from a deal sometimes
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love how you keep refering to Trump45 as His Excellency!! That was such a great moment when el Sisi said it wasnt it!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 19 people
Happy Dance! 😎🎶🎶
LikeLiked by 1 person
It just makes me furious to see once again how our Government /prior administrations have sold us out thankfully we have PDJT to fix what is wrong.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Don’t be! This is what Bannon means when he talks about Trumpism reigning for 50+ years. Now we all see it and there won’t be any going back. We hit rock bottom!
LikeLiked by 3 people
My father, my family, my state got f***ed by nafta, the clintons, and the liberal machine.
They, along with canadian and mexican politicians can suck it up and deal with whatever fallout their countries have to deal with.
My family and country come first now and in the future.
Trump knows whats right.
Full steam ahead.
LikeLiked by 23 people
Same here Gil! America First!
LikeLiked by 5 people
As a Canadian I agree, the U.S. had become a punching bag for countries like Mexico and Canada.
Up here in Canada, we have relied upon your military for security, and your Southern States for produce. Our automotive sector is subsidized by the U.S.
We benefit greatly from the fact that the vast majority of our population, live very close to the U.S. border. So we can avail ourselves of inexpensive items Stateside.
We are permitted to have bank accounts in the U.S. which can be used as a hedge against currency fluctuations. Many Canadians do.
The average American got shafted by NAFTA.
I have little doubt our politicians were bribed, It is obvious many of yours were.
Treepers may be surprised to know that weekly, hundreds if not thousands of trucks, bring produce across the border, and into Southern B.C. from California and other points south, and that our cost in the store, Is usually less
than grocery stores in California.
I drove across the line today ( 5 min drive) for gas. Tens of thousands of us do it weekly. An average Canadian family can easily save several thousand dollars per year. When the buy milk, cheese, gas and a little beer or wine.
I don’t say this annoy anyone, just to highlight some staggering inequities.
Get ride of Ryan, and torch your Congress.
Thank you and god bless PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NAFTA is the epitome of “they need us more than we need them” and we finally have leaders who recognize it! #MoreWinning 😀
LikeLiked by 11 people
Go for it President Trump. Kill NAFTA and stop the bleeding of our national treasure to Canada and Mexico.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Am I the only one who smells a border wall in this scenario? Just how badly do you think ole Pauli Ryano wants to keep NAFTA? Maybe just an intsy, wintsy bit? Maybe a quick call to the USCOC might help him out. Oh, and I wonder just how much $$ is sitting in Canada waiting to be repatriated, as mentioned today in the tax briefing?
And, yea, I’m busily re-arranging my Spock inspired chess board!!! Just sayin’ … 😉
LikeLiked by 13 people
Before anyone gets too excited…. it is Trumps MO to take an extreme position, and then negotiate from that point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Roger wilco. I am STOKED bc The Don is forcing Congress to accept Wilberine’s Notice of Intent to open NAFTA to renegotiation by threatening EO to terminate.
I think all the Treepers get it 😎
LikeLiked by 8 people
Understood but renegotioating nafta and a wall are still a win. Id prefer the great wall of china paid fully by mexico with all our manufacturing base and our food production back 1st tho.🤣
LikeLiked by 6 people
Perhaps what you’re not getting is that either way–renegotiate it or kill it–WE WIN!!!!
How can anyone with a working brain be disappointed by THAT?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can I get a witness!?!
I love our TrumpenYears and we’re only getting started!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
And let’s finally give credit to those who sounded the warning on NAFTA back in the 1990s:
First and foremost: Ross Perot and then Pat Buchanan.
They were right, and many of us knew it.
Go POTUS Trump!
MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 13 people
I voted for Ross.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So did I. Both times. And then for PJB in 2000.
To hell with the UniParty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I voted for Ross & still have the bumper sticker, now on my garage wall. Have a Buchanan Tee shirt & his book, A Republic Not An Empire. It’s not ez being a fierce individualist since I was 2, but I’ve had heroes along the way. MAGA is the brightest light ever in my lifetime. Hallelujah for prayers answered.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I want a Pat T-Shirt!
LikeLike
Yeah buddy quints.
I so regret not voting for Ross. I voted Libertarian both 1992 and 1996. Pat Buchanan is one of my gods.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watching One America News (OANN 347 on direct tv and on Roku) They ran a story that the US Chamber of Commerce,Thomas J. Donohue , would have a NAFTA deal ready for 2018. Sorry no link.
Could it be possible ( grin ) that what President Trump wants from Congress could be forthcoming?
Could these two things possibly be our great President in action? grin ..
He is amazing.Thank you President Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thomas J Donohue…
“will have a NAFTA deal ready…”
So is Congress finally outright admitting that unelected people are writing laws and “deals?”
While our elected “representatives” and “senators” just accept whatever Donohue and others “get ready” and pretend to have “written bills” “written laws” or “legislated” themselves?
Looks like Donohue is really spilling the beans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fake-Congress
LikeLiked by 2 people
LIKE^^^
“Junk Congress” (meaning like junk bonds)
Shill congress, like a shill bit at an auction.
Until, of course, a District Court Judge in the 9th Circuit rules that terminating NAFTA is unconstitutional, because reasons.
How about President Trump finds a friendly court to rule NAFTA unconstitutional?
• Cite “undisclosed” negotiations, kickback deals and provisions.
• Add fraudulent and/or disproven projections of economic impact.
Rinse & Repeat on the Iran Deal.
Good news. Get rid of NAFTA completely Mr. President.
Thank you. 😀
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wish he could write an EO to get rid of Donahue & the COC!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ditto. But maybe he’ll kill 2 birds with one stone!
Oh, you may have something there.
Can this EO also be challenged and stopped by a liberal San Francisco Judge? If it an be challenged by a stupid liberal judge, what is the point?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone with a word processor and the filing fee can sue to stop anything PDJT does, and will likely find a political judge who will go along with it and delay it. Just minor delay. The price we pay for civilization.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Then why don’t WeThePeople file a suit to stop any court from stopping the will of the voters? We voted President Trump in office. The courts are trying to stop our choice president from doing what we want him to do..
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are many points:
1) Trump fulfills his campaign promise
2) Trump exposes out of control judges
3) Trump forces media to report on his stance
4) Trump gets the word out to those who otherwise would not have gotten it
5) Trump gains more support
6) Trump wins at Supreme Court level
7) Trump exposes delusional congress critters and their obstruction
8) Trump keeps his word
9) Trump beats ’em all before they even get into the game
And for American patriots:
1) We finally have a leader who has our best interests at heart
2) We get to watch liberal/progressive/uniparty shenanigans blow up in their faces
3) We get our country back
These stupid liberal judges are ultimately going to lose. That’s the point.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And this was just the first 100 Days! We’ve got 1300+x2 more!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I took this for “WEEKLY Winning”.
Yup.
22Cats inTN–Thanks for the Reminder.
Stay the course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Finally, finally, FINALLY, we have a president who read the job description and understands that he is not president of North America, or president of the Western Hemisphere, or president of the Pacific Rim, or president of the world, but President of the United States of America.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Said in a nutshell. thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a citizen, I’m tired of the USA being the world’s crutch
LikeLiked by 9 people
Did these silly little paid for politicians think after everything never Trump as well as loose cannon McCain, Graham, McConnell, Ryan the GOPe/dnc “giant sucking sound” would remain?
The puppets should have thought it “thew”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
USA has literally been developing the entire globe since NAFTA and undeveloping (?) USA.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
The lion winked and said, “Complicated business, folks”
LikeLiked by 6 people
He’s resting. Got another big day tomorrow!
Beautiful, magnificent baby!
Judging by the immediate followup question –
“AP: Is your plan still, though, to renegotiate the whole deal?
“TRUMP: I am going to either renegotiate it or I am going to terminate it.
“AP: Termination is still on the table.” (I think that’s what Trump just said – they don’t listen well)
The unwritten, unspoken assumption of absolutely NO sense of anything that is put in place EVER having serious quality control review is all over the place, including the Oroville Dam disaster, and all that that has revealed.
A summary by an independent disaster forensic outfit came out a couple of days ago, in which they easily verified (by reviewing inspections over the years since the dam was built) that the reviews (and approvals of the poor condition of the dam) were based on the original requirements and acceptable conditions from 1969. Even as requirements for other dam construction were being tightened up, the older facilities are still being “approved” as Ok-to-go on their older/no longer enough criteria.
EXCERPT: *(I downloaded the PDF and don’t have a link – easily found by searchiing the title, I would think)
Preliminary Root Causes Analysis of Failures of the
Oroville Dam Gated Spillway
R. G. Bea
“April 17, 2017
“This Preliminary Root Cause Analysis of the failures of the Oroville Dam gated spillways is
based on current publicly available photographic and written documentation included and cited
at the end of this document.
“Design Defects and Flaws
“The origins of the gated spillway failures are deeply rooted in pervasive design defects and flaws
developed by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR). ….
“Maintenance Defects and Flaws
“The design and construction defects and flaws were propagated by DWR during maintenance of
the spillway. These maintenance defects and flaws included the following….”
In other words, they did the inspections using the original “pervasive design defects and flaws” as the standard.
How many dams are there with the same issues? Railroad systems? Economic plans like Trump is drilling into?
No wonder they hate him. Exposure sunlight never entered their thoughts. .
LikeLiked by 6 people
Here’s the link:
http://www.latimes.com/local/california/la-me-oroville-failure-analysis-20170417-story.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great observation! He is not only forcing hidden political alliances to come out in the open (i.e. UniParty), but he is shedding light on what hasn’t been done with our tax dollars! This prompts the obvious question: where did all the money go?
Haha, this is just too good – dirty deeds and selfish creeps getting exposed for all to see! Thank you Mr. President! #MoreWinning 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
““AP: Is your plan still, though, to renegotiate the whole deal?
“TRUMP: I am going to either renegotiate it or I am going to terminate it.
“AP: Termination is still on the table.” (I think that’s what Trump just said – they don’t listen well)”
By the time President Trump verbalizes something, it’s been run through his brain, etc. and he’sat step 9 before implementing it.
MSM doesn’t get him. No way they can keep up. They are 9 steps behind straight out of the gate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think probably his take on trade in general and NAFTA specifically is perfect evidence he is not a globalist. All the globalists want one big ole behemoth of trade under one umbrella. Much easier for just a few of “our betters” to control one big thing than have to work (and show their “work”) during many discussions. Much easier to keep lid on info getting out when one big huge “deal”. And the hugeness of said deal leaves ripe for skimming.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent interview with Wilbur Ross. He’s a brillant man
Journalists are clearly not used to talk to a man of this caliber. They seem to appreciate it
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seem to appreciate it?
Lol, I think they are struck almost silent in their gratitude./s
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meaning, of course, “journalists” (so-called) simply do not comprehend and cannot fathom how to attack-with-questions a man so very intelligent, calm and who knows the subject at hand better than the back of his hand.
I don’t think they are grateful. Just stymied.
LikeLiked by 1 person
J school is where those who are too dumb to get into law school go. Let that sink in.
LikeLike
This is what Trump said he would do We have a $56 billion trade deficit. So yes Mexico will pay for the wall. Like he said its not rocket science. You mexicans better be getting your wall money together if you want to trade with the US!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
More proof his Excellency’s Administration has this all planned and thought out. Pressure is on the Repugs to act or get the H_LL out of the way
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ha! Wilburine stumped the Bloomberg anchor how many times? Wilbur is a blast to watch! Even better than Saturday morning cartoons!
LikeLiked by 6 people
He’s definitely the right man for the job, without question.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me thinks Mexico and Canada may be searching for these and waving ’em soon.
Do you guys realize who you are dealing with??!! Have you not been watching??!! He is Donald MAGA Freakin’ Trump, now stand down you patsies and wise up!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very observant readers here note that one of our Presidents’ MOs is to start a negotiation from an extreme standpoint and negotiate inward from there. However, I’m sensing President Trump is beginning to get a little impatient with the kiddies on N. Capitol st.
I suspect he may let a hammer drop on one of these issues, to regain their attentions.
followed by another cool rally. that would be sweet. Let ‘er rip, Mr. Trump. We’ll have your back. We want to help MAGA. Call us
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mexico is thinking of charging a entrance fee to visit Mexico.
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/04/26/miffed-over-border-wall-talk-top-mexican-official-floats-american-entry-fee.html
Who would want to go to Mexico? Nevermind…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now if we could just get them to build a wall!
P.S. Without a door.
It needs one way exit doors into Mexico so the exodus can continue.
So they plan to kill what’s left of their tourist industry then? That’s a wonderful strategy…it could boost that trade here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mexico is relevant?? LOL That’s so funny.
What is there to see in Mexico?
Drug Cartel Warfare? Kidnappings? Tortures in famous Prisons?
Thieves? Robbers? Rapists?
No, Thanks-I’ll skip Makeko, as we call it when we’re not happy with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would never have occurred to me to pay to visit Mexico.
Apparently they haven’t noticed that their own people are risking everything they have to leave.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe they’re thinking of charging the Mexicans headed back home–you know, to try to make them stay in America.
LikeLike
I wouldn’t go near the dump if they paid me $500 a day with a free room with only small roaches.
LikeLike
Well shoot, scratch Mexico as a vacation destination…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet China is watching and it had better take care little Kim III.
The establishment will prevent this. Freakin globalists.
MUAAHAAHAA All your manufacturing base are belong to us!
Cudda, Wooda, Shooda…if if if , might, might, maybe, etc. All talk, no action. Get er done, already,
? The man has been in office how many days? Even a dictator would have problems “getting er done, already” in that time — and we do not have a dictator.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All talk, no action so far.
Back tracking on everything. Review this, review that….. Judges allowed to issue illegal verdicts. Congress RINOS backstabbing. Stand up and Roar!!
Maybe you missed that memo about making sausages and laws… it’s messy! Have a little patience.
Like the pictures. Our neighbors should have played nice with President Trump. Now no one cares what happens to them.
If President Trump does terminate NAFTA, then I’ll celebrate seeing less NAFTA trucks roaring down freeway 5 here in California.
Years ago there was a van going south on 5, with 3 young kids in it. Their mom was driving and the grandma was in the passenger seat. A truck (NAFTA) rear ended the van.The mom and Grandma survived, but all three beautiful kids were killed. There were no brake skid marks. The driver got off with a slap on the hand! Heart wenching situation.Many Californians had Cold Anger.
I would love to see NAFTA deleted into the trash bin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, well-played, President Trump, well-played.
Take the time to read the Politico article. There one will find the Fake News Headline. The ever-reliable Cornyn, McCain, Flake, and Graham make their usual paid appearances. Two mysterious White House Leakers again make their hidden voices heard.
But wait! There’s more! Suddenly, as if on cue, these ever-reliable paid stooges, including the ever-loquacious Tom Donahoe CoC, are now supporting renegotiation of NAFTA.
House Agriculture Chairman Mike Conaway gets it.
““NAFTA needs to be renegotiated, at a minimum…it is an appropriate time to renegotiate…the president is always negotiating””
FTA – “In political terms, the executive order could allow the administration to seize the advantage.” Gee, ya think? Oh ya, Bannon has not been sidelined, either, nor Lighthizer.
Is our POTUS good, or what? Read the Politico article linked above, lest you doubt.
Just when Canada thought the game was about particular products they are reminded that the whole deal is on the table and they know POTUS will walk if they don’t play ball for a win/win situation!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’ll love this folks.
Never forget about Ben Sasse and his Pedophile problem!
https://www.dangerandplay.com/2016/05/05/ben-sasse-and-nevertrumps-pedophile-problem/
Just like we should never forget John McCain and his Tokyo Rose problem!
https://www.wesearchr.com/bounties/john-mccains-tokyo-rose-recordings-from-north-vietnam
Scrapping Ben Sasse would be a wonderfully Good Idea.
I can’t find any article referencing that PTrump has formally submitted the NAFTA renegotiation intent letter to congress. But there’s a lot of screaming about congress not accepting PTrump’s formal notification letter for NAFTA renegotiation . . . fake news?
If not fake, does anybody have a good reference?
To renegotiate NAFTA, the White House must send a letter to Congress stating its intent, and the White House’s Office of the U.S. Trade Representative began circulating a draft letter last week (30 Mar). The White House must formally notify Congress 90 days before it formally begins renegotiating the trade agreement, and when the letter is formally sent to Capitol Hill, that process will start.
NOTE – Above: DRAFT letter . . . not formally submitted. But, from a 26 Apr article:
http://www.financialexpress.com/opinion/rules-to-onerous-but-heres-how-to-renegotiate-nafta/642291/
Trump has now reiterated his intention to invoke the procedures for renegotiating NAFTA soon (within “the next two weeks”), triggering a 90-day consultation period with the US Congress, before talks with Mexico and Canada commence.
Wilbur Ross wrote about it last week. Use the search tool. Do your own work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
. . . found the reference . . . just trying to understand . . . couldn’t see anywhere in the law where Congress has to “accept” the notification letter.
The law says the President must provide written notice to Congress . . . says nothing about Congress having to “accept” the written notice.
TITLE I—TRADE PROMOTION AUTHORITY
PUBLIC LAW 114–26—JUNE 29, 2015 129 STAT. 343
SEC. 105. NOTICE, CONSULTATIONS, AND REPORTS.
(a) NOTICE, CONSULTATIONS, AND REPORTS BEFORE NEGOTIATION.—
(1) NOTICE.—The President, with respect to any agreement
that is subject to the provisions of section 103(b), shall—
(A) provide, at least 90 calendar days before initiating
negotiations with a country, written notice to Congress
of the President’s intention to enter into the negotiationswith PUBLAWS
with that country and set forth in the notice the date
on which the President intends to initiate those negotiations,
the specific United States objectives for the negotiations
with that country, and whether the President intends
to seek an agreement, or changes to an existing agreement;
. . . and I’m also a bit confused about the Financial Express article???
What if our President just went to individual countries and negotiated new one-to-one trade agreements which contained language that the new deal(s) voided and/or superseded old ones?
No one could stop that play, could they?
