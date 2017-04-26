Report: President Trump May Withdraw Completely From NAFTA…

During an AP interview last week President Trump first mentioned a possibility of complete withdrawal from the 25-year-old NAFTA agreement.   Today several outlets are reporting on a draft executive action to do just that.

BACKGROUND:  One of the problems with the NAFTA trade agreement (and most other trade deals) has been that no administration ever reevaluates them to measure their long-term impact since implementation.  It has been almost 25 years since Bill Clinton signed NAFTA (’94) and only now in 2017 is the Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross evaluating the current value and measuring the economic impact to the U.S. in current terms.

Associated Press: What about NAFTA? What’s the plan on NAFTA?

TRUMP: What would you like to know?

AP: I would like to know what your plan is in terms of renegotiating.

TRUMP: I am very upset with NAFTA. I think NAFTA has been a catastrophic trade deal for the United States, trading agreement for the United States. It hurts us with Canada, and it hurts us with Mexico. Most people don’t even think of NAFTA in terms of Canada. You saw what happened yesterday in my statements, because if you look at the dairy farmers in Wisconsin and upstate New York, they are getting killed by NAFTA.

AP: Is your plan still, though, to renegotiate the whole deal?

TRUMP: I am going to either renegotiate it or I am going to terminate it.

AP: Termination is still on the table.

TRUMP: Absolutely. If they don’t treat fairly, I am terminating NAFTA.

AP: What’s a timeline for that decision?

TRUMP: It’s a six-month termination clause, I have the right to do it, it’s a six-month clause.  (link)

Yesterday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discussed the current NAFTA issues within this interview with Bloomberg News:

.

Today Via Politico –  The Trump administration is considering an executive order on withdrawing the U.S. from NAFTA, according to two White House officials.

A draft order has been submitted for the final stages of review and could be unveiled late this week or early next week, the officials said. The effort, which still could change in the coming days as more officials weigh in, would indicate the administration’s intent to withdraw from the sweeping pact by triggering the timeline set forth in the deal. (read more)

  1. mysticrose80 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    *jaw drop*

    • Big Jake says:
      April 26, 2017 at 4:13 pm

      Yeah. Can’t believe American interests are finally attracting interest. Wow.

    • fleporeblog says:
      April 26, 2017 at 4:44 pm

      That is why I get so frustrated when i have to be reminded of the “Big Club”. Well the Big Club got a double whammy today. Our president saying he may go forward with an EO to terminate NAFTA and the EO saying that educational decisions including curriculum choices will be determined at the state and local level. These are 2 of the CoC’s sacred cows.

      The cherry on the Sundae was his tweet about Paul Ryan waiting for VP Pence to become President to push legislation. He is the son of the Big Club and was wacked today!

    • wheatietoo says:
      April 26, 2017 at 5:08 pm

      Sec Wilbur:
      “This administration is much more Enforcement Oriented than the prior ones.”

      Yes! Bwahahaha.

      • BakoCarl says:
        April 26, 2017 at 5:53 pm

        Love the statement . . . . hate the implication.

        First we have justices that don’t choose to abide by the plain meaning of the constitution and interpret it to comply with their personal agendas. They claim their views simply fall under a different method of constitutional interpretation.

        Now we have administrations who pick and choose what laws to enforce and what laws to ignore and we are led to believe that is simply a preferential characteristic of an administration (enforcement oriented vs not enforcement oriented) instead of an illegal avoidance of implementing and enforcing laws, which is what the Executive Branch of the government is sworn and required to do.

        • BG2 says:
          April 26, 2017 at 6:47 pm

          “justices that don’t choose to abide by the plain meaning of the constitution and interpret it to comply with their personal agendas”

          Indeed.
          Interesting thought that Legislation should now always be written to describe what it DOESN’T mean and well as what it does. Anticipating left activist judges likely political interpretations should be the easiest task there is.

  2. Mark Thimesch says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    This would be awesome if President Trump did such a thing. It sure would grab some people’s attention.

    • mysticrose80 says:
      April 26, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      I have to wonder if POTUS is actually counting on renegotiating efforts to fail, so that he would have the ideal reason to bow out permanently.

      • Eris says:
        April 26, 2017 at 4:10 pm

        CONgress won’t accept the official notification letter from President Trump to renegotiate NAFTA (he can’t serve them like a subpoena I guess) so this is the next step to try to get around the UniParty Clowns.

        Of course they’ll probably counter with Lawfare by shopping for another 9th Circuit Clown Judge to issue an injunction against the EO using silly legal excuses…

      • RICHARD CANARY says:
        April 26, 2017 at 6:37 pm

        It may be better to just chop it off at the ground, rather than prune a little here and there, and wait for minor changes to make a difference. Once it’s gone, any new policy will not be burdened with any retained conditions of the old plan.

    • georgiafl says:
      April 26, 2017 at 3:38 pm

      President Trump has said he is NOT fond of multi-nation trade deals, but believes it is better to negotiate deals one-on-one.

      He is ever on the look out for his/our own country’s benefit and the well-being, safety, employment of our citizens.

    • Bert Darrell says:
      April 26, 2017 at 5:52 pm

      Ross Perot, an American prophet, saw it coming and was absolutely right, except for one omission. He predicted that NAFTA would cause such a major loss of American jobs (going to neighboring cheap-labor Mexico) that we would hear the “sucking sound” of it (how about 70,000 manufacturing companies closing?). However, he did not emphasize the impressive deficits that would occur due to smaller numbers of taxpayers and concomitant increase in welfare recipients, including millions of illegal aliens.

      Oblivious to Perot’s prediction, one government after another engaged in gross overspending, expensive foreign wars accompanied by obscene nation building, abuse of the Social Security trust fund, and massive (and minimally compensated) military expenditures to protect other countries. Also, not anticipated was the level of theft and graft that characterized the Clinton and Obama administrations.

      It’s about time for NAFTA to be disposed of and quickly forgotten.

  3. Scott says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Warning shot across the bow. We can renegotiate or I can scrap the entire thing and you get nothing.

    • CaptainNonno says:
      April 26, 2017 at 3:46 pm

      And SCREW Congress for not accepting his letter to renegotiate.

      • MNGal says:
        April 26, 2017 at 4:10 pm

        I was thinking that this was more a ‘shot across the bow’ of Congress for not accepting the letter to renegotiate the treaty. They have been sitting on the request since they received it, with likely no intention to accept it anytime in the future.

        It seems that every day there is another reason to be appalled that the Republicans in Congress are doing nothing but get in the way of President Trump’s agenda. They are despicable.

        • Big Jake says:
          April 26, 2017 at 4:16 pm

          The Republican’ts are a bigger obstacle than the Demonrats. It’s astonishing.

          • ok4ayl says:
            April 26, 2017 at 5:38 pm

            But we knew that going in, we had to give them one more shot at sanity, clearly they have missed the mark again……..

            • RICHARD CANARY says:
              April 26, 2017 at 6:42 pm

              That’s one reason we have primary elections. We should all be looking for officials that need replacement and looking for good honest people without a ccash register for a brain.

              I think we all shouldbe trying to put away some cash to back alternative candidates in many places, not just our home states and counties.

    • Wend says:
      April 26, 2017 at 5:18 pm

      Love it! I used to end my legal letters with “we can do this the easy way or the hard way, it’s up to you”.

  4. uvaldegirl says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    I say drop it. Time for more bold, decisive actions. President Trump will have the support of just about everyone…with the exception of the ruling class and media. But he would prevail after the usual ruckus.

  5. Erik Dee says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Done erasing Obama’s legacy. Now working on Clinton’s.

  6. Peter says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    The globalists have to be fit to be tied.

    The days of bending USA over are in the past.

    I thank god everyday for our voting this man in – so sad only 45.5% of the nation actually knows what is going on – the glass half full among us – the other, glass half empty types – just need to go piss off.

  7. whoseyore says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    The reason no review of the effects of NAFTA by previous Administrations – because other presidents didn’t put a Commerce Secretary who could even understand the terminology. We finally have a President in the office who is ultra smart and slick and surrounds himself with those of like mind and values.
    Making America Great Again!

    • Orygun says:
      April 26, 2017 at 3:54 pm

      Political hacks is all we have had in office since Reagan. They know where to sign their name on their paycheck and that is about it.

      • An American says:
        April 26, 2017 at 4:52 pm

        Orygun…I think the “political hacks” have direct deposit of their paychecks. The lobbyist payments are in plain white envelope, cash only, small bills!

    • PatriotKate says:
      April 26, 2017 at 6:19 pm

      Let’s be honest about it. NAFTA was just the first cog in the wheel of the North American Union plans, which is part of the bigger NWO plan. They wanted a North American Union, just like the European Union and ultimately a world body unaccountable to the masses.

      • RICHARD CANARY says:
        April 26, 2017 at 6:52 pm

        DS true. SAnd they were very carefult to not discuss it much. The NAU is still on their agenda, but in their crippled condition, the left has a just enough energy and clout to stop only some legislative efforts by Trump, but that may go up in smoke in 2018.

  8. FL_Guy says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    President Trump continues to fulfill campaign promise after campaign promise. I think there is more than enough evidence to conclude that he is going to do EVERYTHING he campaigned on to Make America Great Again.

  9. Southpaw says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Too many stories all at once. Cry for the narrative. They don’t know where to swing.

    • CharterOakie says:
      April 26, 2017 at 3:38 pm

      Mushroom method of managing the media, Congress and K-Street.

      Except he’s not piling the manure on; he’s pulling it aside to expose the rot more clearly.
      Then ‘chop their heads off’.

    • E C says:
      April 26, 2017 at 6:08 pm

      Ever notice there is a lull then BAM! a flurry or activity? The pres has figured that is the only way to get a response out of these jive turkeys.

  11. duchess01 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Oh, this is exciting! I have an opinion but, it matters not – President Trump will do whatever is in the best interest of America – of that I am certain! I think many of us would like to see NAFTA gone for good – it has never worked in our favor – so why try to ‘fix’ something that is broken – they already tried that – we can never recoup what we lost – so maybe – it would be wise to cut our losses – and get out!

  12. usayes says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Straight out of “Art of the Deal” Negotiation tactic — will get us a NAFTA agreement that eliminates the trade imbalance… Too many U.S. subs along the border (particuarly the U.S. auto and electronics industries) for NAFTA to be scrapped — watch for big changes to NAFTA rules of origin.
    PDJT and the Wolverine have this… the combined business acumen of these 2 men is simply astounding.

  14. snaggletooths says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    It just makes me furious to see once again how our Government /prior administrations have sold us out thankfully we have PDJT to fix what is wrong.

  15. Gil says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    My father, my family, my state got f***ed by nafta, the clintons, and the liberal machine.
    They, along with canadian and mexican politicians can suck it up and deal with whatever fallout their countries have to deal with.
    My family and country come first now and in the future.
    Trump knows whats right.

    Full steam ahead.

    • illinoiswarrior says:
      April 26, 2017 at 3:39 pm

      Same here Gil! America First!

    • Dekester says:
      April 26, 2017 at 6:34 pm

      As a Canadian I agree, the U.S. had become a punching bag for countries like Mexico and Canada.

      Up here in Canada, we have relied upon your military for security, and your Southern States for produce. Our automotive sector is subsidized by the U.S.

      We benefit greatly from the fact that the vast majority of our population, live very close to the U.S. border. So we can avail ourselves of inexpensive items Stateside.

      We are permitted to have bank accounts in the U.S. which can be used as a hedge against currency fluctuations. Many Canadians do.

      The average American got shafted by NAFTA.

      I have little doubt our politicians were bribed, It is obvious many of yours were.

      Treepers may be surprised to know that weekly, hundreds if not thousands of trucks, bring produce across the border, and into Southern B.C. from California and other points south, and that our cost in the store, Is usually less
      than grocery stores in California.

      I drove across the line today ( 5 min drive) for gas. Tens of thousands of us do it weekly. An average Canadian family can easily save several thousand dollars per year. When the buy milk, cheese, gas and a little beer or wine.

      I don’t say this annoy anyone, just to highlight some staggering inequities.

      Get ride of Ryan, and torch your Congress.

      Thank you and god bless PDJT.

  16. illinoiswarrior says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    NAFTA is the epitome of “they need us more than we need them” and we finally have leaders who recognize it! #MoreWinning 😀

  17. Stringy Theory says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Go for it President Trump. Kill NAFTA and stop the bleeding of our national treasure to Canada and Mexico.

  18. redlegleader68 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Am I the only one who smells a border wall in this scenario? Just how badly do you think ole Pauli Ryano wants to keep NAFTA? Maybe just an intsy, wintsy bit? Maybe a quick call to the USCOC might help him out. Oh, and I wonder just how much $$ is sitting in Canada waiting to be repatriated, as mentioned today in the tax briefing?

    And, yea, I’m busily re-arranging my Spock inspired chess board!!! Just sayin’ … 😉

  19. kenmar1965 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Before anyone gets too excited…. it is Trumps MO to take an extreme position, and then negotiate from that point.

    • ginaswo says:
      April 26, 2017 at 3:42 pm

      Roger wilco. I am STOKED bc The Don is forcing Congress to accept Wilberine’s Notice of Intent to open NAFTA to renegotiation by threatening EO to terminate.
      I think all the Treepers get it 😎

    • Gil says:
      April 26, 2017 at 3:50 pm

      Understood but renegotioating nafta and a wall are still a win. Id prefer the great wall of china paid fully by mexico with all our manufacturing base and our food production back 1st tho.🤣

    • Deep Blue C says:
      April 26, 2017 at 6:10 pm

      Perhaps what you’re not getting is that either way–renegotiate it or kill it–WE WIN!!!!

      How can anyone with a working brain be disappointed by THAT?

  20. ginaswo says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Can I get a witness!?!
    I love our TrumpenYears and we’re only getting started!!!

  21. CharterOakie says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    And let’s finally give credit to those who sounded the warning on NAFTA back in the 1990s:

    First and foremost: Ross Perot and then Pat Buchanan.

    They were right, and many of us knew it.

    Go POTUS Trump!
    MAGA!!!

  22. be says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Watching One America News (OANN 347 on direct tv and on Roku) They ran a story that the US Chamber of Commerce,Thomas J. Donohue , would have a NAFTA deal ready for 2018. Sorry no link.
    Could it be possible ( grin ) that what President Trump wants from Congress could be forthcoming?
    Could these two things possibly be our great President in action? grin ..
    He is amazing.Thank you President Trump.

  23. tommylotto2 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Until, of course, a District Court Judge in the 9th Circuit rules that terminating NAFTA is unconstitutional, because reasons.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      April 26, 2017 at 5:30 pm

      How about President Trump finds a friendly court to rule NAFTA unconstitutional?
      • Cite “undisclosed” negotiations, kickback deals and provisions.
      • Add fraudulent and/or disproven projections of economic impact.

      Rinse & Repeat on the Iran Deal.

  24. Pam says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Good news. Get rid of NAFTA completely Mr. President.

    Thank you. 😀

  25. Raffaella says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Can this EO also be challenged and stopped by a liberal San Francisco Judge? If it an be challenged by a stupid liberal judge, what is the point?

    • trapper says:
      April 26, 2017 at 3:55 pm

      Anyone with a word processor and the filing fee can sue to stop anything PDJT does, and will likely find a political judge who will go along with it and delay it. Just minor delay. The price we pay for civilization.

      • LoveofUSA says:
        April 26, 2017 at 5:37 pm

        Then why don’t WeThePeople file a suit to stop any court from stopping the will of the voters? We voted President Trump in office. The courts are trying to stop our choice president from doing what we want him to do..

    • 22CatsInTN says:
      April 26, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      There are many points:

      1) Trump fulfills his campaign promise
      2) Trump exposes out of control judges
      3) Trump forces media to report on his stance
      4) Trump gets the word out to those who otherwise would not have gotten it
      5) Trump gains more support
      6) Trump wins at Supreme Court level
      7) Trump exposes delusional congress critters and their obstruction
      8) Trump keeps his word
      9) Trump beats ’em all before they even get into the game

      And for American patriots:

      1) We finally have a leader who has our best interests at heart
      2) We get to watch liberal/progressive/uniparty shenanigans blow up in their faces
      3) We get our country back

      These stupid liberal judges are ultimately going to lose. That’s the point.

  26. trapper says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Finally, finally, FINALLY, we have a president who read the job description and understands that he is not president of North America, or president of the Western Hemisphere, or president of the Pacific Rim, or president of the world, but President of the United States of America.

  27. KenG says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    As a citizen, I’m tired of the USA being the world’s crutch

    • litlbit2 says:
      April 26, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      Did these silly little paid for politicians think after everything never Trump as well as loose cannon McCain, Graham, McConnell, Ryan the GOPe/dnc “giant sucking sound” would remain?

      The puppets should have thought it “thew”.

    • MaineCoon says:
      April 26, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      USA has literally been developing the entire globe since NAFTA and undeveloping (?) USA.

  29. Sharon says:
    April 26, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Judging by the immediate followup question –

    “AP: Is your plan still, though, to renegotiate the whole deal?

    “TRUMP: I am going to either renegotiate it or I am going to terminate it.

    “AP: Termination is still on the table.” (I think that’s what Trump just said – they don’t listen well)

    The unwritten, unspoken assumption of absolutely NO sense of anything that is put in place EVER having serious quality control review is all over the place, including the Oroville Dam disaster, and all that that has revealed.

    A summary by an independent disaster forensic outfit came out a couple of days ago, in which they easily verified (by reviewing inspections over the years since the dam was built) that the reviews (and approvals of the poor condition of the dam) were based on the original requirements and acceptable conditions from 1969. Even as requirements for other dam construction were being tightened up, the older facilities are still being “approved” as Ok-to-go on their older/no longer enough criteria.

    EXCERPT: *(I downloaded the PDF and don’t have a link – easily found by searchiing the title, I would think)

    Preliminary Root Causes Analysis of Failures of the
    Oroville Dam Gated Spillway
    R. G. Bea

    “April 17, 2017

    “This Preliminary Root Cause Analysis of the failures of the Oroville Dam gated spillways is
    based on current publicly available photographic and written documentation included and cited
    at the end of this document.

    “Design Defects and Flaws

    “The origins of the gated spillway failures are deeply rooted in pervasive design defects and flaws
    developed by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR). ….

    “Maintenance Defects and Flaws

    “The design and construction defects and flaws were propagated by DWR during maintenance of
    the spillway. These maintenance defects and flaws included the following….”

    In other words, they did the inspections using the original “pervasive design defects and flaws” as the standard.

    How many dams are there with the same issues? Railroad systems? Economic plans like Trump is drilling into?

    No wonder they hate him. Exposure sunlight never entered their thoughts. .

    • illinoiswarrior says:
      April 26, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      Great observation! He is not only forcing hidden political alliances to come out in the open (i.e. UniParty), but he is shedding light on what hasn’t been done with our tax dollars! This prompts the obvious question: where did all the money go?

      Haha, this is just too good – dirty deeds and selfish creeps getting exposed for all to see! Thank you Mr. President! #MoreWinning 😀

    • MaineCoon says:
      April 26, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      ““AP: Is your plan still, though, to renegotiate the whole deal?

      “TRUMP: I am going to either renegotiate it or I am going to terminate it.

      “AP: Termination is still on the table.” (I think that’s what Trump just said – they don’t listen well)”

      By the time President Trump verbalizes something, it’s been run through his brain, etc. and he’sat step 9 before implementing it.

      MSM doesn’t get him. No way they can keep up. They are 9 steps behind straight out of the gate.

  30. Brant says:
    April 26, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    I think probably his take on trade in general and NAFTA specifically is perfect evidence he is not a globalist. All the globalists want one big ole behemoth of trade under one umbrella. Much easier for just a few of “our betters” to control one big thing than have to work (and show their “work”) during many discussions. Much easier to keep lid on info getting out when one big huge “deal”. And the hugeness of said deal leaves ripe for skimming.

  31. fedback says:
    April 26, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Excellent interview with Wilbur Ross. He’s a brillant man
    Journalists are clearly not used to talk to a man of this caliber. They seem to appreciate it

    • KBM says:
      April 26, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      Seem to appreciate it?
      Lol, I think they are struck almost silent in their gratitude./s

      • KBM says:
        April 26, 2017 at 5:03 pm

        Meaning, of course, “journalists” (so-called) simply do not comprehend and cannot fathom how to attack-with-questions a man so very intelligent, calm and who knows the subject at hand better than the back of his hand.

        I don’t think they are grateful. Just stymied.

  32. pooteeweet says:
    April 26, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    This is what Trump said he would do We have a $56 billion trade deficit. So yes Mexico will pay for the wall. Like he said its not rocket science. You mexicans better be getting your wall money together if you want to trade with the US!!!!

  33. SpanglishKC says:
    April 26, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    More proof his Excellency’s Administration has this all planned and thought out. Pressure is on the Repugs to act or get the H_LL out of the way

  34. WSB says:
    April 26, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Ha! Wilburine stumped the Bloomberg anchor how many times? Wilbur is a blast to watch! Even better than Saturday morning cartoons!

  35. American Georgia Grace says:
    April 26, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Me thinks Mexico and Canada may be searching for these and waving ’em soon.


    Do you guys realize who you are dealing with??!! Have you not been watching??!! He is Donald MAGA Freakin’ Trump, now stand down you patsies and wise up!

  36. MIKE says:
    April 26, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Very observant readers here note that one of our Presidents’ MOs is to start a negotiation from an extreme standpoint and negotiate inward from there. However, I’m sensing President Trump is beginning to get a little impatient with the kiddies on N. Capitol st.
    I suspect he may let a hammer drop on one of these issues, to regain their attentions.
    followed by another cool rally. that would be sweet. Let ‘er rip, Mr. Trump. We’ll have your back. We want to help MAGA. Call us

  38. lfhbrave says:
    April 26, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    I bet China is watching and it had better take care little Kim III.

  39. George says:
    April 26, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    The establishment will prevent this. Freakin globalists.

  40. Fake Nametag says:
    April 26, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    MUAAHAAHAA All your manufacturing base are belong to us!

  41. Emily Summer says:
    April 26, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Cudda, Wooda, Shooda…if if if , might, might, maybe, etc. All talk, no action. Get er done, already,

  42. MaineCoon says:
    April 26, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Like the pictures. Our neighbors should have played nice with President Trump. Now no one cares what happens to them.

  43. LoveofUSA says:
    April 26, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    If President Trump does terminate NAFTA, then I’ll celebrate seeing less NAFTA trucks roaring down freeway 5 here in California.
    Years ago there was a van going south on 5, with 3 young kids in it. Their mom was driving and the grandma was in the passenger seat. A truck (NAFTA) rear ended the van.The mom and Grandma survived, but all three beautiful kids were killed. There were no brake skid marks. The driver got off with a slap on the hand! Heart wenching situation.Many Californians had Cold Anger.
    I would love to see NAFTA deleted into the trash bin.

  44. jeans2nd says:
    April 26, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Oh, well-played, President Trump, well-played.

    Take the time to read the Politico article. There one will find the Fake News Headline. The ever-reliable Cornyn, McCain, Flake, and Graham make their usual paid appearances. Two mysterious White House Leakers again make their hidden voices heard.

    But wait! There’s more! Suddenly, as if on cue, these ever-reliable paid stooges, including the ever-loquacious Tom Donahoe CoC, are now supporting renegotiation of NAFTA.

    House Agriculture Chairman Mike Conaway gets it.
    ““NAFTA needs to be renegotiated, at a minimum…it is an appropriate time to renegotiate…the president is always negotiating””

    FTA – “In political terms, the executive order could allow the administration to seize the advantage.” Gee, ya think? Oh ya, Bannon has not been sidelined, either, nor Lighthizer.

    Is our POTUS good, or what? Read the Politico article linked above, lest you doubt.

  45. Katherine McCoun says:
    April 26, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Just when Canada thought the game was about particular products they are reminded that the whole deal is on the table and they know POTUS will walk if they don’t play ball for a win/win situation!

  46. Pam says:
    April 26, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    You’ll love this folks.

  47. BakoCarl says:
    April 26, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    I can’t find any article referencing that PTrump has formally submitted the NAFTA renegotiation intent letter to congress. But there’s a lot of screaming about congress not accepting PTrump’s formal notification letter for NAFTA renegotiation . . . fake news?

    If not fake, does anybody have a good reference?

    To renegotiate NAFTA, the White House must send a letter to Congress stating its intent, and the White House’s Office of the U.S. Trade Representative began circulating a draft letter last week (30 Mar). The White House must formally notify Congress 90 days before it formally begins renegotiating the trade agreement, and when the letter is formally sent to Capitol Hill, that process will start.

    NOTE – Above: DRAFT letter . . . not formally submitted. But, from a 26 Apr article:

    http://www.financialexpress.com/opinion/rules-to-onerous-but-heres-how-to-renegotiate-nafta/642291/

    Trump has now reiterated his intention to invoke the procedures for renegotiating NAFTA soon (within “the next two weeks”), triggering a 90-day consultation period with the US Congress, before talks with Mexico and Canada commence.

    • sundance says:
      April 26, 2017 at 7:01 pm

      Wilbur Ross wrote about it last week. Use the search tool. Do your own work.

    • BakoCarl says:
      April 26, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      . . . found the reference . . . just trying to understand . . . couldn’t see anywhere in the law where Congress has to “accept” the notification letter.

      The law says the President must provide written notice to Congress . . . says nothing about Congress having to “accept” the written notice.

      TITLE I—TRADE PROMOTION AUTHORITY
      PUBLIC LAW 114–26—JUNE 29, 2015 129 STAT. 343

      SEC. 105. NOTICE, CONSULTATIONS, AND REPORTS.
      (a) NOTICE, CONSULTATIONS, AND REPORTS BEFORE NEGOTIATION.—
      (1) NOTICE.—The President, with respect to any agreement
      that is subject to the provisions of section 103(b), shall—
      (A) provide, at least 90 calendar days before initiating
      negotiations with a country, written notice to Congress
      of the President’s intention to enter into the negotiationswith PUBLAWS
      with that country and set forth in the notice the date
      on which the President intends to initiate those negotiations,
      the specific United States objectives for the negotiations
      with that country, and whether the President intends
      to seek an agreement, or changes to an existing agreement;

      . . . and I’m also a bit confused about the Financial Express article???

  48. Lburg says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    What if our President just went to individual countries and negotiated new one-to-one trade agreements which contained language that the new deal(s) voided and/or superseded old ones?

    No one could stop that play, could they?

